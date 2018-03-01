₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,766 members, 4,153,457 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 03:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. (17994 Views)
Sauce Kid Sentenced To Two Years In Prison For Stealing $15,000 / "Sauce Kid Influenced Dammy Krane" - Nigerian Claim On Twitter / This Guy Was Arrested With Dammy Krane For Fraud In Miami (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by Issakendrick: 12:53pm
Nigerian rapper, Sauce Kid, finally released from U.S prison after being jailed of Grand Theft Fraud and stealing of $15,388.
Sauce Kid who spent 2 years in U.S prison was released Yesterday, his friend "dammykrane" took to his instastory to announce it.
Watch Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tueqrPDzOr4
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/nigerian-rapper-sauce-kid-released-from.html
1 Like
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by soberdrunk(m): 12:54pm
Welcome back! See as he fresh like Bahrain Bread, Yankee prison make sense ooo! My guy way go ordinary 'Eleweeran cell' for '2 weeks', when he come back he be like who get Hiv for 5 years.....l
Ps-I hope the Nortenos and Los-Negros guys weren't too 'rough' and handled him with 'care'
63 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by 2dice01: 12:57pm
Mr. Yebariba
Just imagine Goodluck without Patience
My favorite verse
53 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by Papiikush: 1:05pm
Scammer
1 Like
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by Rawged: 1:07pm
Lol.....
1 Like
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by NwaAmaikpe: 1:13pm
He is better off in that US jail than back home in Nigeria.
46 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by KendrickAyomide: 1:14pm
those Prison Gays doing life sentence don use the guy yansh see fire..
6 Likes
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by markdonpuzo: 1:18pm
SINZU was easily Nigeria's finest, and best rapper. Flows effortlessly and his punchline were heavy. First Nigerian rapper to popularize the style of mixing Yankee linguo with Naija street slangs.
However, the system changed the dude. Good thing is, he already stacked and piled chips before the Jail term. Time to return home to the bounty.
The brov is also an American citizen, so no yawa.
Meanwhile Dammy Krane and SINZU ain't just friends, they are related by blood.
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by Blakjewelry(m): 1:19pm
He is practicing what he preach
1 Like
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by superior1: 1:45pm
I hope he had a bellyful of prison sauce
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by ajibolabd(m): 1:46pm
Welcome home, thief
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by ZombieTAMER: 1:46pm
Sinzu....
Hope say you see Carolina for prison
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by softprick: 1:46pm
One of the few real rapper we have in Naija,welcome back lolly
12 Likes
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by abiodunalasa: 1:47pm
Yebariba...
1 Like
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by GOATandYAMtheory: 1:47pm
I just did my calculation using the current exchange rate and guess what! That superstar up there whom many look up to as a role model because of the material things he flaunts in his music videos was jailed for fraud of roughly 5.5million
You pipu still dont get the gist..
These guys are fake
41 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by winner01(m): 1:47pm
Who else loves Carolina by davido and saucekid?
44 Likes
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by vicola0281: 1:47pm
birds of same feather flock together
2 Likes
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by IgbosAreOsus: 1:48pm
Thieving friends
Criminals
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by TheGoodJoe(m): 1:48pm
Under G.
Welcome back.
Sauce Kid ft. Don Jazzy - Under G
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mN29QUm_bA
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by BlowBack: 1:48pm
with a bobrisky sized assh0le to boot
His assh0le before going to jail --------------> *
His assh0le after jail --------------------------> ()
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by anibirelawal(m): 1:48pm
SINZU IS BACK.
3 Likes
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by IeatPussy: 1:49pm
Birds of same feather hailing each other.
1 Like
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by kingthreat(m): 1:49pm
His poor bumbum. It must be wider than when he entered
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by Okoyeifeanyi95(m): 1:50pm
Welcome back
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by AlexCk: 1:51pm
Our very own naija Akon.
1 Like
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by krisinfo: 1:51pm
Now his lyrics will be like " Yeah yeah I've been yo jail before, ama bonafied gangsta" yeye dey smell. If sauce remain for your brian, you beta join PDP and be celebrated as an excon. Ask Ibori
7 Likes
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:51pm
GO AND SIN NO MORE KID!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by partnerbiz4: 1:51pm
Don't know him
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by prince3009(m): 1:51pm
Fraud? I am not surprised!
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by Josh64(m): 1:51pm
Convikt!
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 1:53pm
Not surprised though.....all of them forming upcoming celebrity rapper and afonjawood actress from that region are fraudsters....
Dammy Krane
Lola Magaret
Sauce Kid
Like peak ....fraud is in them
10 Likes
|Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by miqos02(m): 1:54pm
welcome back welcome back welcome back
I Was violated At 13 By My Aunt - Ice Prince / Nollywood’s ‘mama Gee’ Patience Ozokwor Celebrates Her Daughter’s Wedding. / Tiwa Savage And T-Billz's Traditional Wedding Video
Viewing this topic: WilliamKhan(m), Pharrel22(m), GGirll(f), 2fine2fast(m), kreezy(m), motionz, dasphinx1(m), houseful, thaw(m), zenzen, koolcat, amicdan(m), venus080(m), aooyelami(m), Aadetola1(m), kumulus(m), adeniran1314, freeDR(m), bolajioginni, Elnino4ladies, cncity(m), opa4pr, Pathfinder121, fikki1, miracle956, Laconfidential(m), bitrhyme(m), Debhans, fanedrive(m), yinusgreg, Cele2valen, Fuhrerfran6(m), kernel505, Goons45, Iblad0994(m), mulante(m), igbodefender, ideyhere2, prinsam30(m), samdeto(m), LordeB(m), yungsnazzy(m), osykull22(m), Jerryojozy(m), drey076(m), ARTtitude(m), iyatrustee(f), Lordseyad(m), rlgiwa(m), M16, sinola(m), classicview, mebad(m), jydux(m), RTfashion and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9