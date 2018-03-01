₦airaland Forum

Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by Issakendrick: 12:53pm
Nigerian rapper, Sauce Kid, finally released from U.S prison after being jailed of Grand Theft Fraud and stealing of $15,388.

Sauce Kid who spent 2 years in U.S prison was released Yesterday, his friend "dammykrane" took to his instastory to announce it.

Watch Video Below:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tueqrPDzOr4

Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/nigerian-rapper-sauce-kid-released-from.html

1 Like

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by soberdrunk(m): 12:54pm
Welcome back! See as he fresh like Bahrain Bread, Yankee prison make sense ooo! My guy way go ordinary 'Eleweeran cell' for '2 weeks', when he come back he be like who get Hiv for 5 years.....l angry

Ps-I hope the Nortenos and Los-Negros guys weren't too 'rough' and handled him with 'care' angry

63 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by 2dice01: 12:57pm
Mr. Yebariba grin


Just imagine Goodluck without Patience

My favorite verse

53 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by Papiikush: 1:05pm
Scammer grin

1 Like

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by Rawged: 1:07pm
Lol.....

1 Like

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by NwaAmaikpe: 1:13pm
shocked


He is better off in that US jail than back home in Nigeria.

46 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by KendrickAyomide: 1:14pm
those Prison Gays doing life sentence don use the guy yansh see fire..

6 Likes

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by markdonpuzo: 1:18pm
SINZU was easily Nigeria's finest, and best rapper. Flows effortlessly and his punchline were heavy. First Nigerian rapper to popularize the style of mixing Yankee linguo with Naija street slangs.

However, the system changed the dude. Good thing is, he already stacked and piled chips before the Jail term. Time to return home to the bounty.

The brov is also an American citizen, so no yawa.

Meanwhile Dammy Krane and SINZU ain't just friends, they are related by blood.

54 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by Blakjewelry(m): 1:19pm
He is practicing what he preach

1 Like

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by superior1: 1:45pm
I hope he had a bellyful of prison sauce
Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by ajibolabd(m): 1:46pm
Welcome home, thief

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by ZombieTAMER: 1:46pm
Sinzu....

Hope say you see Carolina cheesy for prison

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by softprick: 1:46pm
One of the few real rapper we have in Naija,welcome back lolly

12 Likes

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by abiodunalasa: 1:47pm
Yebariba... grin

1 Like

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by GOATandYAMtheory: 1:47pm
I just did my calculation using the current exchange rate and guess what! That superstar up there whom many look up to as a role model because of the material things he flaunts in his music videos was jailed for fraud of roughly 5.5million

You pipu still dont get the gist..

These guys are fake

41 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by winner01(m): 1:47pm
Who else loves Carolina by davido and saucekid?

44 Likes

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by vicola0281: 1:47pm
birds of same feather flock together

2 Likes

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by IgbosAreOsus: 1:48pm
Thieving friends


Criminals
Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by TheGoodJoe(m): 1:48pm
Under G.

Welcome back.
Sauce Kid ft. Don Jazzy - Under G

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mN29QUm_bA

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by BlowBack: 1:48pm
with a bobrisky sized assh0le to boot


His assh0le before going to jail --------------> *


His assh0le after jail --------------------------> ()

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by anibirelawal(m): 1:48pm
SINZU IS BACK.

3 Likes

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by IeatPussy: 1:49pm
Birds of same feather hailing each other. angry

1 Like

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by kingthreat(m): 1:49pm
His poor bumbum. It must be wider than when he entered grin grin grin

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by Okoyeifeanyi95(m): 1:50pm
Welcome back
Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by AlexCk: 1:51pm
Our very own naija Akon.
grin

1 Like

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by krisinfo: 1:51pm
Now his lyrics will be like " Yeah yeah I've been yo jail before, ama bonafied gangsta" yeye dey smell. If sauce remain for your brian, you beta join PDP and be celebrated as an excon. Ask Ibori

7 Likes

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:51pm
GO AND SIN NO MORE KID!!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by partnerbiz4: 1:51pm
Don't know him
Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by prince3009(m): 1:51pm
Fraud? I am not surprised!
Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by Josh64(m): 1:51pm
Convikt!
Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 1:53pm
shocked shocked


Not surprised though.....all of them forming upcoming celebrity rapper and afonjawood actress from that region are fraudsters....

Dammy Krane grin grin

Lola Magaret grin grin

Sauce Kid grin grin

Like peak ....fraud is in them

10 Likes

Re: Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. by miqos02(m): 1:54pm
welcome back welcome back welcome back

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

