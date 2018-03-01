Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. (17994 Views)

Sauce Kid who spent 2 years in U.S prison was released Yesterday, his friend "dammykrane" took to his instastory to announce it.



Watch Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tueqrPDzOr4



Source:

Ps-I hope the Nortenos and Los-Negros guys weren't too 'rough' and handled him with 'care' Welcome back! See as he fresh like Bahrain Bread, Yankee prison make sense ooo! My guy way go ordinary 'Eleweeran cell' for '2 weeks', when he come back he be like who get Hiv for 5 years.....lPs-I hope the Nortenos and Los-Negros guys weren't too 'rough' and handled him with 'care' 63 Likes 1 Share







Just imagine Goodluck without Patience



My favorite verse Mr. YebaribaMy favorite verse 53 Likes 2 Shares

Scammer 1 Like

Lol..... 1 Like







He is better off in that US jail than back home in Nigeria. He is better off in that US jail than back home in Nigeria. 46 Likes 5 Shares

those Prison Gays doing life sentence don use the guy yansh see fire.. 6 Likes

SINZU was easily Nigeria's finest, and best rapper. Flows effortlessly and his punchline were heavy. First Nigerian rapper to popularize the style of mixing Yankee linguo with Naija street slangs.



However, the system changed the dude. Good thing is, he already stacked and piled chips before the Jail term. Time to return home to the bounty.



The brov is also an American citizen, so no yawa.



Meanwhile Dammy Krane and SINZU ain't just friends, they are related by blood. 54 Likes 2 Shares

He is practicing what he preach 1 Like

I hope he had a bellyful of prison sauce

Welcome home, thief 10 Likes 1 Share





Hope say you see Carolina for prison Sinzu....Hope say you see Carolinafor prison 14 Likes 1 Share

One of the few real rapper we have in Naija,welcome back lolly 12 Likes

Yebariba... 1 Like

I just did my calculation using the current exchange rate and guess what! That superstar up there whom many look up to as a role model because of the material things he flaunts in his music videos was jailed for fraud of roughly 5.5million



You pipu still dont get the gist..



These guys are fake 41 Likes 5 Shares

Who else loves Carolina by davido and saucekid? 44 Likes

birds of same feather flock together 2 Likes

Thieving friends





Criminals

Under G.



Welcome back.

Sauce Kid ft. Don Jazzy - Under G



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mN29QUm_bA 10 Likes 1 Share

with a bobrisky sized assh0le to boot





His assh0le before going to jail --------------> *





His assh0le after jail --------------------------> () 4 Likes 1 Share

SINZU IS BACK. 3 Likes

Birds of same feather hailing each other. 1 Like

His poor bumbum. It must be wider than when he entered 8 Likes 2 Shares

Welcome back



Our very own naija Akon. 1 Like

Now his lyrics will be like " Yeah yeah I've been yo jail before, ama bonafied gangsta" yeye dey smell. If sauce remain for your brian, you beta join PDP and be celebrated as an excon. Ask Ibori 7 Likes

GO AND SIN NO MORE KID!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Don't know him

Fraud? I am not surprised!

Convikt!







Not surprised though.....all of them forming upcoming celebrity rapper and afonjawood actress from that region are fraudsters....



Dammy Krane



Lola Magaret



Sauce Kid



Like peak ....fraud is in them Not surprised though.....all of them forming upcoming celebrity rapper and afonjawood actress from that region are fraudsters....Dammy KraneLola MagaretSauce KidLike peak ....fraud is in them 10 Likes