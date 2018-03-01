₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by Blue3k(m): 3:45pm
By Michael Eboh
Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/50-petrol-pumped-aba-enugu-pipeline-stolen-nnpc/
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by Mutemenot: 3:49pm
That is the only way the poor benefits from our oil
3 Likes
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by HiddenShadow: 3:52pm
APC and lies.
Can such happen without reoccurrence of fuel explosions or spillage from time to time
15 Likes
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by storge: 3:53pm
Yeye dey smell
4 Likes
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by devindevin2000: 4:12pm
Pumping oil from Aba to Enugu. Afonjas, can you now understand there's oil in SE?
3 Likes
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by Blue3k(m): 5:18pm
Interesting it makes me wonder how much stolen from the other pipelines. The government needs better tech to enable real time responses to threats as well as strengthening law enforcement efforts. Oh well Nigeria still doesn't track oil production yet.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by omowolewa: 5:58pm
Pay them to secure the line
devindevin2000:
It's Petroleum products and not crude thus time, just like saying there is crude in Lagos State (on shore) because pipeline passed through Arepo.
Not disputing you claims sha (Ukwa South has oil)
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by Nwaohafia1(f): 6:45pm
They now want to use Baru to send another group of 'python dancers' to the South East.
Baru is a mad man. Why haven't we heard of explosion or spillage in the SE?
A poor worker quarrels with his tools and neighbours( who he believes are village winch)
3 Likes
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by Agbafs2005(m): 6:45pm
Una no thank God say no be 100%. so una wan tell us say na the 100% money given, una use everything?
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by DoTheNeedful: 6:46pm
Our brothers over there are developing the pipelines. Anything just for money...smh
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by Throwback: 6:46pm
devindevin2000:
What manner of illiterate is this?
Just like Ondo and Lagos, Imo and Abia are already recognised Oil producing states even before Lagos attained such economic status.
A fact that has no bearing on this news of sabotage of petroleum products pipeline which can only carry refined products coming from refineries in Warri, PH, or Kaduna.
And why the needful hurry to justify yourself to the Yorubas?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by Deltayankeeboi: 6:46pm
.
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by BruncleZuma: 6:46pm
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by DoTheNeedful: 6:47pm
devindevin2000:
You case is pathetic . I wonder why the very ignorant ones are the loudest. They are talking about petrol pipelines you are talking about crude oil. That pipeline passes most states of the country.
That was how you made mockery of yourself in another thread where a guy obviously trolling people like you posted pictures from beaches in Lagos and said he took them at Umuahia and you started jumping up and down saying Umuahia has a coastal line. One that you haven't even seen before.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by ObservantFellow: 6:47pm
That's how they'll be abusing stats.
Does this one know the meaning of more than 50% ?
1 Like
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by Lomprico2: 6:47pm
U dont mean it!!
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by bedspread: 6:47pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeew...
Incompetency in Display Every where
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by gtown: 6:48pm
devindevin2000:Oil is pumped from Kaduna to kano. There is refinery at Kaduna. Does that mean NW has oil?
If I apply P.I.Gs mentality here, my answer will be yes.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by ebuk4real: 6:49pm
Anything to divert our attention, attach the world 'South East'. Smh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by Dething: 6:49pm
Na waoooo
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by soberdrunk(m): 6:49pm
This is not a welcome "Development'
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by bjayx: 6:50pm
Na wah oo
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by imfotech: 6:53pm
soberdrunk:Actually, it is a good "development" to the developers. Check the comments of our developers above.
1 Like
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by Iyajelili(f): 6:54pm
Boys must wack
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by yazach: 6:56pm
What do you expect from that area? The most aniying part is that they blame others for their predicament. This is what use to happened when everything is money in your mind
1 Like
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by PrecisionFx(m): 6:58pm
Blue3k:
NNPC biko who's duty is it to protect the nations Pipelines.
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by kenodrill: 6:59pm
The level of corruption in her country is just beyond human imagining.we need a total overhauling of our mindset hence a typical Nigerian is an opportunist!
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by KingTrollMan: 7:00pm
The Biafran stealing from our government and they will be insulting Buhari.
1 Like
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by Proudlyngwa(m): 7:02pm
True talk
A lot of people will never understand the level of sabotage going on in this country at the Pipeline level, unfortunately they are being aided by some corrupt security officials.
1 Like
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by godofuck231: 7:04pm
Igbo boyssss? No joy o, resource control no work reach them then na to check pipeline na? So they can see things and fix it themselves
|Re: 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC by sirfemoz(m): 7:13pm
When you employs a staff that always gives you reasons and excuses for his/her inefficiency, just save yourself the daily headache and probability of High BP and eventually stroke by sacking the staff. They are aware of the vandalism on those pipelines, yet they are confused on what to do.
