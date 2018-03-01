Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 50% Of Petrol Pumped Through Aba-Enugu Pipeline Stolen – NNPC (3881 Views)

Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture / Man Spends 12 Hours To Get 10 Liters Of Petrol In Lagos (Photos) / NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Sunday, lamented the high rate of pipeline vandalisation in the south-eastern part of the country, stating tthat more than 50 per cent of petroleum products pumped through the Aba- Enugu pipeline network are stolen.



According to a statement in Abuja, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, who stated this during a visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, declared that at some point, about 700 breaches were recorded on the pipeline.



According to him, this situation has hampered efficient supply and distribution of petroleum products not only in the state, but in the entire South-East region.



“The Osisioma and Nsirimo areas (both in Abia State) as well as Ishiagwu (in Ebonyi State) were the major vandalism flash points along the line where illegal connections for diversion of products had been observed almost on a daily basis.



“Even after the Aba-Enugu pipeline was repaired, it still had to be shut down as the corporation hardly gets up to 50 per cent of the products pumped,” Baru maintained.



He described Enugu Depot as a major NNPC supply and distribution infrastructure in the entire South-East region which requires the support of all stakeholders bring back to life.



Therefore, he called on the governor to rally his counterparts in the region to work with the NNPC and security agencies to secure the strategic pipeline, which he said would go a long way in reviving efficient supply and distribution of petroleum products in the area.



“This depot is not only strategic to the South East, it also serves as a bridge to Makurdi Depot in the North Central as well as the Yola Depot in the North East,” he noted.



Baru also charged the governor to collaborate with relevant government agencies to enforce the sale of petrol at filling stations in the state at the government-regulated price of N145.



“You wouldn’t want to watch as unpatriotic marketers profiteer over your innocent citizens. We still believe marketers anywhere in this country can make profit selling at the official pump price,” Baru added.



To this end, the Enugu State Government pledged to work together with the NNPC to revamp the strategic Enugu depot towards meeting the petroleum products demand of the entire South-East region and beyond.

Governor Ugwuanyi assured that he would rally other governors from the region to ensure that the Aba-

Enugu pipeline is secured from the unwholesome activities of vandals.



Describing Baru’s visit as timely, Ugwuanyi said he was now better informed as to why the Enugu Depot was not in operation.



He assured that the Enugu State Task Force on Petroleum Products would work with NNPC officials and relevant security agencies to ascertain the exact incident spots with a view to securing the pipeline.





Source:



Front Page: Lalasticlala Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/50-petrol-pumped-aba-enugu-pipeline-stolen-nnpc/ Front Page: Lalasticlala

That is the only way the poor benefits from our oil 3 Likes

APC and lies.



Can such happen without reoccurrence of fuel explosions or spillage from time to time 15 Likes





Yeye dey smell Yeye dey smell 4 Likes

Pumping oil from Aba to Enugu. Afonjas, can you now understand there's oil in SE? 3 Likes

Interesting it makes me wonder how much stolen from the other pipelines. The government needs better tech to enable real time responses to threats as well as strengthening law enforcement efforts. Oh well Nigeria still doesn't track oil production yet. 5 Likes 1 Share





devindevin2000:

Pumping oil from Aba to Enugu. Afonjas, can you now understand there's oil in SE?

It's Petroleum products and not crude thus time, just like saying there is crude in Lagos State (on shore) because pipeline passed through Arepo.



Not disputing you claims sha (Ukwa South has oil) Pay them to secure the lineIt's Petroleum products and not crude thus time, just like saying there is crude in Lagos State (on shore) because pipeline passed through Arepo.Not disputing you claims sha (Ukwa South has oil) 11 Likes 2 Shares

They now want to use Baru to send another group of 'python dancers' to the South East.



Baru is a mad man. Why haven't we heard of explosion or spillage in the SE?



A poor worker quarrels with his tools and neighbours( who he believes are village winch) 3 Likes

so una wan tell us say na the 100% money given, una use everything? Una no thank God say no be 100%.so una wan tell us say na the 100% money given, una use everything?

Anything just for money...smh Our brothers over there are developing the pipelines.Anything just for money...smh 4 Likes 1 Share

devindevin2000:

Pumping oil from Aba to Enugu. Afonjas, can you now understand there's oil in SE?





What manner of illiterate is this?



Just like Ondo and Lagos, Imo and Abia are already recognised Oil producing states even before Lagos attained such economic status.



A fact that has no bearing on this news of sabotage of petroleum products pipeline which can only carry refined products coming from refineries in Warri, PH, or Kaduna.





And why the needful hurry to justify yourself to the Yorubas? What manner of illiterate is this?Just like Ondo and Lagos, Imo and Abia are already recognised Oil producing states even before Lagos attained such economic status.A fact that has no bearing on this news of sabotage of petroleum products pipeline which can only carry refined products coming from refineries in Warri, PH, or Kaduna.And why the needful hurry to justify yourself to the Yorubas? 10 Likes 1 Share

.

devindevin2000:

Pumping oil from Aba to Enugu. Afonjas, can you now understand there's oil in SE?

You case is pathetic . I wonder why the very ignorant ones are the loudest. They are talking about petrol pipelines you are talking about crude oil. That pipeline passes most states of the country.

That was how you made mockery of yourself in another thread where a guy obviously trolling people like you posted pictures from beaches in Lagos and said he took them at Umuahia and you started jumping up and down saying Umuahia has a coastal line. One that you haven't even seen before. You case is pathetic. I wonder why the very ignorant ones are the loudest. They are talking about petrol pipelines you are talking about crude oil. That pipeline passes most states of the country.That was how you made mockery of yourself in another thread where a guy obviously trolling people like you posted pictures from beaches in Lagos and said he took them at Umuahia and you started jumping up and down saying Umuahia has a coastal line. One that you haven't even seen before. 10 Likes 1 Share

That's how they'll be abusing stats.

Does this one know the meaning of more than 50% ? 1 Like

U dont mean it!!

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeew...

Incompetency in Display Every where

devindevin2000:

Pumping oil from Aba to Enugu. Afonjas, can you now understand there's oil in SE? Oil is pumped from Kaduna to kano. There is refinery at Kaduna. Does that mean NW has oil?

If I apply P.I.Gs mentality here, my answer will be yes. Oil is pumped from Kaduna to kano. There is refinery at Kaduna. Does that mean NW has oil?If I apply P.I.Gs mentality here, my answer will be yes. 7 Likes 1 Share

Anything to divert our attention, attach the world 'South East'. Smh 1 Like 1 Share

Na waoooo

This is not a welcome "Development' This is not a welcome "Development'

Na wah oo

soberdrunk:

This is not a welcome "Development' Actually, it is a good "development" to the developers. Check the comments of our developers above. Actually, it is a good "development" to the developers. Check the comments of our developers above. 1 Like

Boys must wack

What do you expect from that area? The most aniying part is that they blame others for their predicament. This is what use to happened when everything is money in your mind 1 Like

Blue3k:





Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/50-petrol-pumped-aba-enugu-pipeline-stolen-nnpc/



Front Page: Lalasticlala























NNPC biko who's duty is it to protect the nations Pipelines. NNPC biko who's duty is it to protect the nations Pipelines.

The level of corruption in her country is just beyond human imagining.we need a total overhauling of our mindset hence a typical Nigerian is an opportunist!

The Biafran stealing from our government and they will be insulting Buhari. 1 Like

True talk



A lot of people will never understand the level of sabotage going on in this country at the Pipeline level, unfortunately they are being aided by some corrupt security officials. 1 Like

Igbo boyssss? No joy o, resource control no work reach them then na to check pipeline na? So they can see things and fix it themselves