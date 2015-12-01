Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Take Danjuma's Warning Serious" - APC Chairman In Scandinavia Advises FG (10727 Views)

Uche Secondus Thanks God At Altar After Taking Over As PDP Chairman In Abuja / Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) / Graphic Photo Murdered Christopher Hobobo, Ex PDP Chairman In Bayelsa

Mr Lawal Ayoola, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Scandinavia, has urged the Federal Government to take comments made by former Defence Minister, retired Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, on the nation’s security as a wake-up call.



Danjuma had on Saturday at the convocation of Taraba State University called on Nigerians to use whatever means at their disposal to defend themselves against killers.



Ayoola told newsmen in Lagos on Sunday that for a retired general and former minister of defence to have made such an assertion, there was need for government to live up to its billing.



“For such a statement from a retired general, a former minister for defence and a war veteran, obviously, Nigeria is outrightly in an uncharted water,” he said.



According to him, the former defence chief’s statement is a clarion call on the leadership of Nigeria to wake to its responsibility and save the country from sliding to a failed state.



He said globally, the responsibility of any government was to protect and promote the welfare of its citizens, adding “anything short of that is leadership failure.”



“The incessant killings which could be likened to ethnic cleansing if not completely checked and it may definitely spell doom for Nigeria as a country.



“The implications of such reality are damaging to our country both locally and internationally. It is no-brainer that an anarchy environment is never attractive to daily investors, expect only ammunition entrepreneurs,” he said.



Ayoola said genuine international investors might not come to a country without a secure environment.



“Nigeria is currently in need of foreign direct investments and international partnerships for growth and development.”



Abi Oooo....let them kontinu thinkin is winch hunt 11 Likes

You people should stop wasting your time advising the Federal government on this issue.



Moreover,Buhari,the terrorist-in-chief will never hear since he has infectious ears.

He will never stop executing the evil agenda of exterminating and ethnic cleansing of other tribes by his foot soldiers till he leaves office.



May Ogun and Amadioha strike down all those including the Foolani President who thrive on the blood of their fellow country men.



Meanwhile the idiot that banned me in this forum because i criticised the idiotic and blood sucking Buhari will grow 92 set of teeth before this month end.

May you pick,live and feed from the dust bin before end of the year. 47 Likes 4 Shares

Ododo oro 2 Likes

lol I thank God say una want gt sense 2 Likes

Buhari can't hear you or Danjuma as he is currently listening to glorious Jihadist inspired Islamic tunes downloaded straight from ISIS official website



62 Likes 6 Shares

FG is not serious so they wouldn't take anything serious,their lies and propaganda is not even "serious". 2 Likes 2 Shares

Useless Party 8 Likes

Nigeria does not have a military dedicated for the protection of lives. What we have is a gang fulani militia in uniform working together with terrorist fulani herdsmen to wipe out communities and villages for fulani occupation.

Nigerian army as it is today under buhari's destructive govt is nothing but a covert terrorist organization no different from boko-Haram. 16 Likes

By the way, there are numerous cases were Real ID cards of soldiers in military service were recovered from scenes of fulani terrorist herders attack! Nothing so far was done to the soldiers and they are still in service. 22 Likes

They say fly that refuses to adhere to instructions will definitely follow corpse to the grave. Simple 2 Likes

TY Danjuma have been in it hence he fully knows how the core north have been altering the dynamics of the politico-military affairs of Nigeria.

APC government can only keep playing the Ostrich because of it open secret jihad & Fulani ethno-political genocide it have subtily decleared on the non-fulani inhabitants.

Wake up Nigerians.It's either we fight or be victims 5 Likes 1 Share

saaron:

Buhari is just an idiot. Osinbajo is worse a cowardly idiot 8 Likes





Between: Someone should tell lala that this is not a snake thread!! Can the cows in this present government take anything serious?Between: Someone should tell lala that this is not a snake thread!! 2 Likes

A lot of people are yet to understand that the meaning of good governance is relative across ideological divides of Nigeria. To a typical Yoruba/Igbo/Hausa/Idoma/Ijaw etc, good governance might be provision of good policies, infrastructure development, etc whereas a typical fanatical yoruba/hausa/fulani/ebira/igbo might see good governance as government that promotes fulani domination of other tribes/beliefs/way of life, etc



Stop using your own personal standard/expectations to judge Buhari and his supporters. The definition of good governance differs

Useless party, useless supporters! 2 Likes





T.Y Danjuma, goodmorning..Its now u are waking up to smell the coffee. I thought u are also Fulani. What goes round comes around. U havent seen anything yet.. 4 Likes 1 Share

Even APC members are tired of Buhari and his madness...



Sending the dullard to a due retirement is a task that must be done come 2019 6 Likes

Buhari is doing his best, and I pray he's able to stop these killings as soon as possible. However, whoever thinks that pmb is on any ethnic cleansing mission is more foolish than Nnamdi KANU and Ojukwu combine. History has it that the Fulani killed more people when Jonathan held sway, was he also on ethnic cleansing mission against his Christian fellows and other Nigerians? it's obvious those useless and corrupt retired old cargoes have all decided to gang up against pmb in order to remove him, but they can never succeed as long as pmb does not commit any atrocity against the good people of this country, they are just wasting there time. 1 Like

How could somebody like Danjuma speaks in the country and some Mumus will say he is talking heresy ..have they forgotten that such a man talks from experience ? 4 Likes 1 Share

I will believe that T. Y. Danjumah made the call because of Fulanis killings and Federal government is not doing anything to stop it. Should people wait until Fulanis killed all of them. Danjumah did not make such call some years back, why now? Something is going wrong and Federal government should urgently attend to it. 2 Likes

Bubu has ear problem. So the advice is useless.

Hmmmm

I hope they (Presidency) would listen.