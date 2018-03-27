₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,476 members, 4,156,620 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 10:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) (22696 Views)
Nigerian Man Marries Two Women On The Same Day (Photo) / Groom Passionately Kisses His Bride On Their Wedding Day. Photo / If Your Spouse Ex Brings This Range-Rover On Your Wedding Day (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by Heartmender1: 9:23pm On Mar 26
Gosh! today was my worst day ever.
So my girlfriend birthday turn out to be my worst day.
SARS wahala at oke odo (solved) .
On our way home ,just a few mile to our destination; she said she want to take over the wheel and i heed to her request because what belongs to me; belongs to her and vice versa.
Now my car is damaged, okada rider requested i repair his bike, his passengers has been taken for medic after many c*rse (all expense paid) and now we are here looking at each other faces since without her saying even a sorry .
She doesn't heed to whatever i say except it comes from her heart and she always find it hard to say sorry.
I don't know if i should just call off the relationship but m afraid she might do something drastic
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by HajimeSaito(m): 9:30pm On Mar 26
OP, when I saw your post, I immediately developed a migraine headache and I decided to ease my tension so I ran out of your post and into another post titled, "Is This Yansh?"
It turned out to be a rubbish post. So I exited from it and decided to put you in the wise as to the "rubbish" mistakes you have made.
1. There is no such award as "Boyfriend of The Year". So all your efforts at winning an imaginary award have actually been in vain.
2. Giving up your heart for a girl is romantic, but giving up your sense is just plain dumb. At the end of the day, your decision to give your girl an unscheduled driving lesson as a birthday gift ended up become a VERY expensive gift when your panel beater presents you with the bill for repairs.
3. If you were looking for sympathy, you've come to the wrong place. Nairalanders are more savage than Tiwa when they read about your type of story.
I can only hope for your sake that a wrecked car does not lead a wrecked relationship.
206 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by Ahmed0336(m): 9:34pm On Mar 26
" what belongs to you belongs to her abi?" oya dance to the music.
Girlfriend for that matter
26 Likes
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by Duchessree(f): 9:35pm On Mar 26
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by Bsideboi(m): 9:37pm On Mar 26
Funny AF! ....Are you looking for a pity party ? Shebi wat u own ,she owns
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by Heartmender1: 9:44pm On Mar 26
She hasn't even say sorry for what happened Using me to watch BBN despite all she causes
1 Like
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by ThankYouGod: 9:45pm On Mar 26
Just one of those things that will happen in life. Hold your babe tight. Don't regret. Thank God nobody dies.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by Stevengerd(m): 9:47pm On Mar 26
U get mind oooo.... U deh inside car woman deh drive you.
11 Likes
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by biafraisdead(m): 9:48pm On Mar 26
ur car no even fine!
2 Likes
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by roarik(f): 9:52pm On Mar 26
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by internationalman(m): 9:52pm On Mar 26
It should be your testimony not the worst day of your life
1 Like
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by Olalan(m): 9:55pm On Mar 26
OP are you been sincere about her attitude after the incident, if true then you got the wrong girl
5 Likes
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by Heartmender1: 10:15pm On Mar 26
Olalan:
I'm cool as my moniker
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by DrRasheed(m): 10:22pm On Mar 26
Seems like u also participated in fooling yr self woo..
Are u sure mom didn't ask for nairas and u turned her down..? I heard village crew are on holiday..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by Halfpenny: 10:29pm On Mar 26
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by Heartmender1: 10:32pm On Mar 26
DrRasheed:
I'm still a student but the little cash coming my ways reach there side too not a badt child
1 Like
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by esthy86: 10:38pm On Mar 26
she should have apologized nh,even after all dis happening,on her behalf ,pls am sorry ,never meant to do dat,is a mistake pls forgive me
1 Like
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by westlius(m): 10:42pm On Mar 26
biafraisdead:Show us ur wheelbarrow or
4 Likes
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by Heartmender1: 10:47pm On Mar 26
What even hurt me most wasn't because of the damage to the car or cause she brought two friends along with her for shopping and started showing off by ordering for bigger things beyond my expectations but the look on those old women that felt from d bike
.
I didn't understand the language they were saying but it seems like cu*rse so i just keep begging cus i don't know why they faced me and started shouting when i wasn't the one who drove .
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by abokibuhari: 10:52pm On Mar 26
Unilorin days
2 Likes
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by biafraisdead(m): 11:07pm On Mar 26
Heartmender1:op what are u trying to feel like? a big boy that u are not?
7 Likes
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by giftedheart1(m): 11:11pm On Mar 26
ThankYouGod:
ThankYouGod:
ThankYouGod:
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by Heartmender1: 11:19pm On Mar 26
biafraisdead:
Point out whr You See me acting like one, ain't living that kind of life, just naming all she did wrong today and the aspect that hurt me most .. Me cannot comman carry old women cu*rse for head abeg
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by dkronicle(m): 11:35pm On Mar 26
i want to curse this op, but i will leave you for another day
1 Like
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by Heartmender1: 11:48pm On Mar 26
dkronicle:
I don't get move with all such so you can go ahead..
.
.
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by McBrooklyn(m): 11:57pm On Mar 26
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by jonero4(m): 12:23am
esthy86:boyfriend snatcher spotted
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by urvillagepeoplee(m): 12:36am
we know you are here to show the ladies you own a naija used big for nothing,gerarahia b4 we start playing shaku shaku with the engine block. what is your sole aim of opening this thread if not for show off or anybody sabi you here?
2 Likes
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by twentyk(m): 12:54am
Which part of tanke u dey?
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by lenghtinny(m): 2:30am
urvillagepeoplee:You do type like village people
2 Likes
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by Oyindidi(f): 3:15am
Heartmender1:Not even a fiancée but girlfriend ego won't kill Nigerian men
1 Like
|Re: How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) by Prechbills(m): 3:16am
Nigga get over the shít.. pay for the fvcking bills and move on.. this is the reason why I hate broke guys, you got a car don't say trash here.. pay those fvcking bills.. say no to brokeness dude, you subscribed to this when you decided to date a lady from a poor home(that's probably why she never knew how to drive) give those old women some cash
2 Likes
Shameful Moments! Men And Women Caught In The Act (PHOTOS) / Dos And Don'ts On A First Date / Pregnancy And Broken Marriage Plans - Please Advice
Viewing this topic: mrvitalis(m), Otapiapia1, bloodsiamese(m), chy200(f), Bnenzzy101, emmabest2000(m), Engrr(m), Bootybuttchic(f), Ate247(m), lovelinkheart(m), BlackManta(m), lekanlaniyan(m), dobiee(f), mimiejacobz(f), Nel11(m), Lajet, lanr3y1, nocmig4God(m), sammydee517(m), yorex2011, hhmmcj, jy2kbeyond(m), Lonestar124, Lopelope07, iceberg54, bigdeals, habayinc(m), MrCoker, Somatic(m), awennie(f), biggerboyc(m), Mohr(m), chinedumo(m), Toks06, kushme, hooged, obo389(m), Stephenkelechi, slapandfall(m), Jenticles(f), Yusuf54(m), ohem007(m), mydeporch(f), DOnlooker(m), jgreyinteriors(m), phrancys001(m), Jh0wsef(m), bumpskeloid(m), onilanre(m), mojibbz(m), Khayri, skillz121(m), OluwaWonder(m), donbenie(m), popes001, papyjay7, FrankSean, Shroud, urch47(m), Ambassador1991(m), ibrahimdoc, mailemy(m), drey22(m), NoApology(m), Chible17(f), choppu, Aghans(m), sexyjuly(f), passymobile(m), mhizmayorall(f), Charles487, oyoolima, emmyreelz(m), AmoryBlacq, austinelex, RedeemNigeria, Godblesmyhustle, uwani(f), edidiongmichael(m), SirElaw(m), NwaMary1, brummell, paddybrown(m), prittyboi(m), Dusoft, Peterpanny, phardhar, Kizito2nv(m), saibop(m), froze6(m) and 139 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19