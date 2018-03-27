Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How My Girlfriend's Birthday Turned Out To Be My Worst Day(photo) (22696 Views)

So my girlfriend birthday turn out to be my worst day.





SARS wahala at oke odo (solved) .



On our way home ,just a few mile to our destination; she said she want to take over the wheel and i heed to her request because what belongs to me; belongs to her and vice versa.



Now my car is damaged, okada rider requested i repair his bike, his passengers has been taken for medic after many c*rse (all expense paid) and now we are here looking at each other faces since without her saying even a sorry .



She doesn't heed to whatever i say except it comes from her heart and she always find it hard to say sorry.



OP, when I saw your post, I immediately developed a migraine headache and I decided to ease my tension so I ran out of your post and into another post titled, "Is This Yansh?"



It turned out to be a rubbish post. So I exited from it and decided to put you in the wise as to the "rubbish" mistakes you have made.



1. There is no such award as "Boyfriend of The Year". So all your efforts at winning an imaginary award have actually been in vain.



2. Giving up your heart for a girl is romantic, but giving up your sense is just plain dumb. At the end of the day, your decision to give your girl an unscheduled driving lesson as a birthday gift ended up become a VERY expensive gift when your panel beater presents you with the bill for repairs.



3. If you were looking for sympathy, you've come to the wrong place. Nairalanders are more savage than Tiwa when they read about your type of story.



Girlfriend for that matter " what belongs to you belongs to her abi?" oya dance to the music.

....Are you looking for a pity party ? Shebi wat u own ,she owns Funny AF!

Using me to watch BBN despite all she causes She hasn't even say sorry for what happened

Just one of those things that will happen in life. Hold your babe tight. Don't regret. Thank God nobody dies.

U get mind oooo.... U deh inside car woman deh drive you.

ur car no even fine!

It should be your testimony not the worst day of your life

OP are you been sincere about her attitude after the incident, if true then you got the wrong girl

OP are you been sincere about her attitude after the incident, if true then you got the wrong girl

I'm cool as my moniker

Seems like u also participated in fooling yr self woo..



Are u sure mom didn't ask for nairas and u turned her down..? I heard village crew are on holiday..

Seems like u also participated in fooling yr self woo..



Are u sure mom didn't ask for nairas and u turned her down..? I heard village crew are on holiday..

I'm still a student but the little cash coming my ways reach there side too not a badt child

she should have apologized nh,even after all dis happening,on her behalf ,pls am sorry ,never meant to do dat,is a mistake pls forgive me

ur car no even fine! Show us ur wheelbarrow or

What even hurt me most wasn't because of the damage to the car or cause she brought two friends along with her for shopping and started showing off by ordering for bigger things beyond my expectations but the look on those old women that felt from d bike

.

I didn't understand the language they were saying but it seems like cu*rse so i just keep begging cus i don't know why they faced me and started shouting when i wasn't the one who drove .

Unilorin days

What even hurt me most wasn't because of the damage to the car or cause she brought two friends along with her for shopping and started showing off by ordering for bigger things beyond my expectations but the look on those old women that felt from d bike

.

op what are u trying to feel like? a big boy that u are not?

Just one of those things that will happen in life. Hold your babe tight. Don't regret. Thank God nobody dies.

op what are u trying to feel like? a big boy that u are not?

Point out whr You See me acting like one, ain't living that kind of life, just naming all she did wrong today and the aspect that hurt me most .. Me cannot comman carry old women cu*rse for head abeg

i want to curse this op, but i will leave you for another day

i want to curse this op, but i will leave you for another day

I don't get move with all such so you can go ahead..



.

.

I don't get move with all such so you can go ahead..

she should have apologized nh,even after all dis happening,on her behalf ,pls am sorry ,never meant to do dat,is a mistake pls forgive me boyfriend snatcher spotted

we know you are here to show the ladies you own a naija used big for nothing,gerarahia b4 we start playing shaku shaku with the engine block. what is your sole aim of opening this thread if not for show off or anybody sabi you here?

Which part of tanke u dey?

we know you are here to show the ladies you own a naija used big for nothing,gerarahia b4 we start playing shaku shaku with the engine block. what is your sole aim of opening this thread if not for show off or anybody sabi you here? You do type like village people

Gosh! today was my worst day ever.



So my girlfriend birthday turn out to be my worst day.





SARS wahala at oke odo (solved) .



On our way home from shopping ,just a few mile to our destination; she said she want to take over the wheel and i heed to her request because what belongs to me; belongs to her and vice versa.



Not even a fiancée but girlfriend ego won't kill Nigerian men