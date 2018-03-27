₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by Mrsoundoro(m): 7:04am
Banky W who is today celebrating his 37th birthday got a lovely penned down birthday message from her beloved wife Adesua Etomi in whom we are all pleased with.
Checkout this lovely birthday message, so lovely and touching.
Bubba @bankywellington , you know I love rides (rollercoaster rides, car rides, bike rides) and boy have i been on some amazing rides but life with you is by far the best ride I’ve EVER been on. It’s a ride I never want to get off.
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by hadduni(f): 7:41am
awwww...that is so romantic of her.
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by monyca90: 8:04am
awwww... touched
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by maxiuc(m): 8:04am
Naija girls do you agree with her?
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by HeWrites(m): 8:04am
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by verygudbadguy(m): 8:05am
Awwww... This couple sabi play love. Abi they are not Nigerians ni.
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by Johnbosco77(m): 8:05am
Before nko, what are we expecting u to tell us?
Please my good friend #NwaAmaikpe, try and invite me to your wedding ooo.. That's if you aren't married already..
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by partnerbiz4: 8:05am
Next five yrs will tell.
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by jay2pee(m): 8:05am
Wetin concern me
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 8:05am
idiot........ She don manaqe see fine Boy nah........
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by DrinkLimca(m): 8:06am
Nice one... I doubt if banky can keep this lady from cheating, seeing to the fact that banky is short and short people have short dick while slim ladies like adesua loves big dicks..
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by Jaykolo10(m): 8:06am
Happy birthday to your Husband
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by ELDIYO(m): 8:06am
Meanwhile in other news
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by Alameer(m): 8:07am
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by kilokeys(m): 8:07am
as in ehn... she yarn well
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by taofeek11(m): 8:08am
This should be said within their home, that will be a great sincerity from the heart not on social media....we are lost in this world
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by Samsimple(m): 8:08am
that is wat they always say till it happens finally... away match loading....
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by ELDIYO(m): 8:09am
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by IgbosAreOsus: 8:09am
Enjoy the moment while it lasts...
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by loyaltygame(m): 8:10am
love without end. May God forever bless your union in Jesus name amen.
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by stubbornman(m): 8:10am
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by Bobugee: 8:11am
Beautiful gifts always comes from God. Happy birthday Banky.
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by no1madman(m): 8:12am
Are u sure?
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by deor03(m): 8:13am
Nice words....However, the journey is still far, to make some of these assertions
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by IamSINZ(m): 8:16am
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by Olidawg247(m): 8:18am
Why do I get a feeling that this message from adesua to banky is copied..just thinking out loud
Re: Adesua Etomi's 37th Birthday Message To Banky W, Her Husband by Saylawchar(m): 8:19am
hahahaha.....this got me laughing, Nigerians are too epic
