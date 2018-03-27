₦airaland Forum

A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Chibabi(m): 4:04pm
Today is my Fiance's birthday. Pls rate her and send your wishes
Cc lalasticlala

Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by highpriestess: 4:04pm
photo shopping undecided
hbd to yousmiley

Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by ipobarecriminals: 4:05pm
cool but why are u afraid to grab her wristbangle in the last picture.

Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by roarik(f): 4:06pm
happy birthday to her

Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:07pm
grin

Happy birthday ..


Martin0 come ooo....abeegi when is ur time to come and show us ur babes too like this na cheesy grin tongue

Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by taylor89(m): 4:07pm
Which kind photoshop be this one







Una be witch






Why una leg no gree touch grand

Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by ipobarecriminals: 4:09pm
may her daystar shine.

Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Khd95(m): 4:17pm
taylor89:
Which kind photoshop be this one







Una be witch






Why una leg no gree touch grand
ure wicked,u dinnor see the beautiful cake oo na leg wen no touch ground u see cheesy cheesy

Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by DrinkLimca(m): 4:20pm
she looks like that demon in vampire diaries..

Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Martin0(m): 4:20pm
QueenSuccubus:
grin

Happy birthday ..


Martin0 come ooo....abeegi when is ur time to come and show us ur babes too like this na cheesy grin tongue

Aha oya happy birthday to the celebrant ooogringrin

yeah nor worry soon the time go comegringrin I need to select well na, u understand the coco Nagrin

Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Homeboiy: 4:42pm
Her makeup thou undecidedHer makeup thou

Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Chibabi(m): 4:49pm
highpriestess:
photo shopping undecided

hbd to yousmiley
We were doing miracle
Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Chibabi(m): 4:49pm
Homeboiy:
Her makeup thou undecidedHer makeup thou
Dope? Or miss
Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Chibabi(m): 4:50pm
DrinkLimca:
she looks like that demon in vampire diaries..
Show your own face let's see. Obj relative

Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Chibabi(m): 4:51pm
ipobarecriminals:
may her daystar shine.
Thanks jare
Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Chibabi(m): 4:52pm
ipobarecriminals:
cool but why are u afraid to grab her wristbangle in the last picture.
Cos we not yet married
Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by ZombieTAMER: 7:19pm
Poor photoshop

Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by allanphash7(m): 7:19pm
So someone still dey remember his babe birthday this period?



Ok. Kwantinue
Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by thatabokiboiy: 7:20pm
Rate her for what?
Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by torrex20: 7:20pm
Nice shots
Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by ZombieTAMER: 7:20pm
ipobarecriminals:
cool but why are u afraid to grab her wristbangle in the last picture.

Bloody criminals everywhere
Kettle calling pot black undecided
Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by czarina(f): 7:23pm
DrinkLimca:
she looks like that demon in vampire diaries..
Nairalanders can disappoint! Just look at what you typed. Didn't expect that from you at all...used to look out for your posts. cry
@ OP, why would you ever ask anyone to "rate your babe" ? Enlighten me please angry
















Check my profile if you live in Jos and environs

Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by madridguy(m): 7:24pm
HBD to the sugar in your tea.
Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by DrinkLimca(m): 7:25pm
czarina:
Nairalanders can disappoint! Just look at what you typed. Didn't expect that from you at all...used to look out for your posts. cry















Check my profile if you live in Jos and environs
Hmmm
Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Caustics: 7:25pm
angry
Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Atlantia(f): 7:26pm
Your lady is beautiful. kiss

Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Oyindidi(f): 7:27pm
lipsrsealed
Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Follygunners: 7:29pm
The Fool above me is a hater.. Awon Mama NL! Awon olote de de... Ugly thingy brewing. angry angry

@ OP, My guy... she's beautiful jare. You seem like a cool and humble dude. I pray Gob bless your union. cool

Make Sago Olukosun fire and strike all dem dem wey wan pour sand for una garri joor! angry

Carry go... chop dey go dey go! Nothing do you.. When me dey yan dem no born anybody fada well wella! grin grin
Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by CDCEO001: 7:29pm
As a photographer and photo editor, i say the photographer did not do a very good job at swapping the background. They are floating in the air in the full shot photos.

Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Nwaohafia1(f): 7:30pm
The guy's head looks like IamAirforce1 head.
Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Grupo(m): 7:32pm
Your fiance no get nyansh, she no get bress, my bro, you are dating your fellow man.
Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Outofsync(m): 7:32pm
I wish you all the best.

you will need it

