|A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Chibabi(m): 4:04pm
Today is my Fiance's birthday. Pls rate her and send your wishes
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by highpriestess: 4:04pm
photo shopping
hbd to you
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by ipobarecriminals: 4:05pm
cool but why are u afraid to grab her wristbangle in the last picture.
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by roarik(f): 4:06pm
happy birthday to her
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:07pm
Happy birthday ..
Martin0 come ooo....abeegi when is ur time to come and show us ur babes too like this na
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by taylor89(m): 4:07pm
Which kind photoshop be this one
Una be witch
Why una leg no gree touch grand
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by ipobarecriminals: 4:09pm
may her daystar shine.
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Khd95(m): 4:17pm
taylor89:ure wicked,u dinnor see the beautiful cake oo na leg wen no touch ground u see
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by DrinkLimca(m): 4:20pm
she looks like that demon in vampire diaries..
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Martin0(m): 4:20pm
QueenSuccubus:
Aha oya happy birthday to the celebrant ooo
yeah nor worry soon the time go come I need to select well na, u understand the coco Na
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Homeboiy: 4:42pm
Her makeup thou Her makeup thou
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Chibabi(m): 4:49pm
highpriestess:We were doing miracle
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Chibabi(m): 4:49pm
Homeboiy:Dope? Or miss
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Chibabi(m): 4:50pm
DrinkLimca:Show your own face let's see. Obj relative
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Chibabi(m): 4:51pm
ipobarecriminals:Thanks jare
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Chibabi(m): 4:52pm
ipobarecriminals:Cos we not yet married
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by ZombieTAMER: 7:19pm
Poor photoshop
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by allanphash7(m): 7:19pm
So someone still dey remember his babe birthday this period?
Ok. Kwantinue
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by thatabokiboiy: 7:20pm
Rate her for what?
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by torrex20: 7:20pm
Nice shots
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by ZombieTAMER: 7:20pm
ipobarecriminals:
Bloody criminals everywhere
Kettle calling pot black
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by czarina(f): 7:23pm
DrinkLimca:Nairalanders can disappoint! Just look at what you typed. Didn't expect that from you at all...used to look out for your posts.
@ OP, why would you ever ask anyone to "rate your babe" ? Enlighten me please
Check my profile if you live in Jos and environs
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by madridguy(m): 7:24pm
HBD to the sugar in your tea.
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by DrinkLimca(m): 7:25pm
czarina:Hmmm
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Caustics: 7:25pm
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Atlantia(f): 7:26pm
Your lady is beautiful.
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Oyindidi(f): 7:27pm
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Follygunners: 7:29pm
The Fool above me is a hater.. Awon Mama NL! Awon olote de de... Ugly thingy brewing.
@ OP, My guy... she's beautiful jare. You seem like a cool and humble dude. I pray Gob bless your union.
Make Sago Olukosun fire and strike all dem dem wey wan pour sand for una garri joor!
Carry go... chop dey go dey go! Nothing do you.. When me dey yan dem no born anybody fada well wella!
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by CDCEO001: 7:29pm
As a photographer and photo editor, i say the photographer did not do a very good job at swapping the background. They are floating in the air in the full shot photos.
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Nwaohafia1(f): 7:30pm
The guy's head looks like IamAirforce1 head.
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Grupo(m): 7:32pm
Your fiance no get nyansh, she no get bress, my bro, you are dating your fellow man.
|Re: A Nairalander And His Fiancée In A Birthday Pose by Outofsync(m): 7:32pm
I wish you all the best.
you will need it
