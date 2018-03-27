Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride (6426 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



The adorable couple had their pre-wedding photo shoot and the photos are going viral.

The lady has one arm amputated while the man has a leg amputated, but this didn’t take away from the beauty of their photos neither did it seem to reduce their joy.





source:



Cc; lalasticala mynd44 Two yet to be identified amputees have found love and have decided to spend the rest of their lives together.The adorable couple had their pre-wedding photo shoot and the photos are going viral.The lady has one arm amputated while the man has a leg amputated, but this didn’t take away from the beauty of their photos neither did it seem to reduce their joy.source: https://royalsgist.com/2018/03/27/adorable-pre-wedding-photos-one-legged-man-bride/ Cc; lalasticala mynd44 2 Likes 1 Share

In the name Of Jesus, i rebuke this..

Tufiakwa..

DrinkLimca:

In the name Of Jesus, i rebuke this..



Tufiakwa.. are you saying that no one deserved to be loved irrespective of his or her predicament are you saying that no one deserved to be loved irrespective of his or her predicament 28 Likes

agbonkamen:

are you saying that no one deserved to be loved irrespective of his or her predicament Your Holiness, This shows that deep down you are an Hypocrite Your Holiness, This shows that deep down you are an Hypocrite

DrinkLimca:

In the name Of Jesus, i rebuke this..



Tufiakwa.. idikwa alright



What exactly are you rebuking?

Is it their love or condition idikwa alrightWhat exactly are you rebuking?Is it their love or condition 11 Likes

As long as they love each other, i'm happy for them... Wedding MC 3 Likes

Love in Tokyo 1 Like

DrinkLimca:

In the name Of Jesus, i rebuke this..



Tufiakwa.. Are u okay et all.....? Are u okay et all.....? 10 Likes

Wow

agbonkamen:

are you saying that no one deserved to be loved irrespective of his or her predicament isit your rejection? You can embrace his Predicament.. I second your rejection isit your rejection? You can embrace his Predicament.. I second your rejection 1 Like

Very good

Disabled couple; girl lost one hand, man lost one leg perfect match



They tried to conceal d fact dt the girl lost one hand even op may not have noticed but I too sharp for them









The guy is forming Don jazzy The last picture thoThe guy is forming Don jazzy

The last picture tho.

DrinkLimca:

In the name Of Jesus, i rebuke this..

Tufia kwa.. this go sweet to Bleep this go sweet to Bleep

agbonkamen:

are you saying that no one deserved to be loved irrespective of his or her predicament I tire o! I tire o! 1 Like



They are quite adorable Pretty girlThey are quite adorable

inspiring

he must be very rich. because women and money are.....

Edopesin:



Your Holiness, This shows that deep down you are an Hypocrite OK Sir OK Sir

Love holds Nd knows no boundaries

The girl can pass for a model.



She is cute. 1 Like

They complete each other

Support me with your legs and I support you with my hands 1 Like

Am sure they are from Zambia

sinaj:

The girl can pass for a model.



She is cute.

Ie if she didn't lose her right hand Ie if she didn't lose her right hand

NIGERIA, SOUTH AFRICA, KENYA, ZIMBABWE and etcetera.



Their love is all about "If you no get money hide your face" I won't agree with this if that sister is from either of these countries:and etcetera.Their love is all about "

Paulpeterparker:

he must be very rice. because women and money are..... no bro he is very beans no bro he is very beans

sinaj:

idikwa alright

What exactly are you rebuking? Is it their love or condition Both

And the babe is really pretty...she's got some swags too 1 Like

DrinkLimca:

In the name Of Jesus, i rebuke this..

Tufiakwa.. mumu... His Dick Is Active Than Your Little Prick... mumu... His Dick Is Active Than Your Little Prick...