|Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by royalsgist: 6:36pm
Two yet to be identified amputees have found love and have decided to spend the rest of their lives together.
The adorable couple had their pre-wedding photo shoot and the photos are going viral.
The lady has one arm amputated while the man has a leg amputated, but this didn’t take away from the beauty of their photos neither did it seem to reduce their joy.
source:https://royalsgist.com/2018/03/27/adorable-pre-wedding-photos-one-legged-man-bride/
mynd44
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by DrinkLimca(m): 6:37pm
In the name Of Jesus, i rebuke this..
Tufiakwa..
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by agbonkamen(f): 6:41pm
DrinkLimca:are you saying that no one deserved to be loved irrespective of his or her predicament
28 Likes
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by Edopesin(m): 6:48pm
agbonkamen:Your Holiness, This shows that deep down you are an Hypocrite
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by sinaj(f): 6:48pm
DrinkLimca:idikwa alright
What exactly are you rebuking?
Is it their love or condition
11 Likes
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by MrRhymes101(m): 6:48pm
As long as they love each other, i'm happy for them... Wedding MC
3 Likes
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by Sammy108983(m): 6:48pm
Love in Tokyo
1 Like
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by Seequadry(m): 6:49pm
DrinkLimca:Are u okay et all.....?
10 Likes
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by Mckenzy1(m): 6:49pm
Wow
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by KendrickAyomide: 6:49pm
agbonkamen:isit your rejection? You can embrace his Predicament.. I second your rejection
1 Like
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by D34lw4p(m): 6:49pm
Very good
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by jaychubi: 6:50pm
Disabled couple; girl lost one hand, man lost one leg perfect match
They tried to conceal d fact dt the girl lost one hand even op may not have noticed but I too sharp for them
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by fk002: 6:50pm
The last picture tho
The guy is forming Don jazzy
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by fk002: 6:50pm
The last picture tho.
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by keypad1: 6:50pm
DrinkLimca:this go sweet to Bleep
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by sinaj(f): 6:51pm
agbonkamen:I tire o!
1 Like
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by Vicintonsh(m): 6:51pm
Pretty girl
They are quite adorable
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by KelvinC1(m): 6:51pm
inspiring
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by Paulpeterparker: 6:51pm
he must be very rich. because women and money are.....
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by agbonkamen(f): 6:51pm
Edopesin:OK Sir
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by qualityGod(m): 6:51pm
Love holds Nd knows no boundaries
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by sinaj(f): 6:52pm
The girl can pass for a model.
She is cute.
1 Like
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by Donald3d(m): 6:53pm
They complete each other
Support me with your legs and I support you with my hands
1 Like
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by Treasure1919(f): 6:54pm
Am sure they are from Zambia
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by jaychubi: 6:55pm
sinaj:
Ie if she didn't lose her right hand
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by demo4ril97(m): 6:55pm
I won't agree with this if that sister is from either of these countries: NIGERIA, SOUTH AFRICA, KENYA, ZIMBABWE and etcetera.
Their love is all about "If you no get money hide your face"
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by samzzycash(m): 6:56pm
Paulpeterparker:no bro he is very beans
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by DrinkLimca(m): 6:58pm
sinaj:Both
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by bakuja45xx: 6:59pm
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by sisisioge: 6:59pm
And the babe is really pretty...she's got some swags too
1 Like
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by DeadRat(m): 6:59pm
DrinkLimca:mumu... His Dick Is Active Than Your Little Prick...
|Re: Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of One Legged Man And His Bride by honestivo(m): 7:00pm
[quote author=DrinkLimca post=66208739]In the name Of Jesus, i rebuke this..
Tufiakwa.. [
Let see you
