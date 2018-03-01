₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by AutoReportNG: 3:06pm
The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Public Works/Drainages has acquired three Road Printer Paving Stone Laying Machines to enhance road construction and maintenance across the State. The former method of laying the bricks are done manually where a brick paver on their hands and knees can produce between 75 and 100 square meters of brick pavers per day. Its really time-consuming and your back can really hurt after 8 hours of work like that. Now, this has been made simpler and faster as this machine can lay a 100 square meters in few minutes. See more pictures below..
Watch the video here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eg9S8IqjRnI
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by AutoReportNG: 3:06pm
Lagos on the move...
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by madridguy(m): 3:09pm
Impressive.
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by Blackfire(m): 4:45pm
If this topic make FP, i will personally go to the military cantonment and slap a captain...
Just try me.
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:47pm
China stuff is just china stuff.
Look as the thing just they throw stones everywhere anyhow.
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by ZombieTAMER: 4:53pm
This have been in use for more than a decade ago.. .
Shithole sef
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by RZArecta2(m): 4:56pm
This technology has always been there, the funds for purchase has always been there but greed and quest for huge profits won't allow govt agencies and contractors to utilize this. Nice one, left to me, state ministry of works will be handling all roads at least at LGA level
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by FarahAideed: 5:11pm
So Lagos is still bent on continuing with these interlocking stones that keep spoiling the suspension of all Lagos vehicles daily ..
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by Tracypacy: 5:21pm
your budget is shrouded in secrecy LASG
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by unknownsolja: 5:22pm
if you come here and shout ambode this and ambode that and lagos this..i will smack your face..theres nothing new in this and besides that is what he was elected in there to do..he works for us and he is not using his money to do them
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 5:22pm
Lagos is a no-mans-land....
Land grabbers from the west....BEWARE!
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by naijjaman(m): 5:23pm
Imagine how great we will be if we have other governor working like this man.
Tell my why we should not send the old man back to Daura and bundle Ambode to Abuja
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by Koolking(m): 5:23pm
#LagosIsNotJoking #AmbodeIsSerious
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by pweshboi(m): 5:23pm
But wait ooo, wetin other states dey use their allocations do? Can't they take a cue from Lagos?
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by IamPatriotic(m): 5:23pm
lagos
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by BruncleZuma: 5:23pm
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by Hardeybohwarley(m): 5:23pm
Hmm, I hope they can extend the generosity to my shop in Oke- Ira.
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by inoki247: 5:24pm
When will dey buy machine disbursing money.
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by slawomir: 5:24pm
ok
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by urchhhhh: 5:24pm
Blackfire:
how far? which camp you dey now
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by Smooyis(m): 5:24pm
Ati deee
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by d4real890(m): 5:25pm
Blackfire:Now it's on the front page show us your swollen lips and battered body for prove
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by futurism: 5:25pm
AutoReportNG:good thinking... Omo, someone Don blow I swear. This thing was featured on futurism and a smart mind quickly prepared a proposal... And presented it to Ambode! Haha.. My kind of person! More money to your bank account ,thinker.
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by IamPatriotic(m): 5:26pm
ZombieTAMER:
In your State abi na family house? loser!
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by Rich4god(m): 5:26pm
unknownsolja:jWhy are the other governors not doing what they were elected to do.
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by Euouae: 5:26pm
pweshboi:
Chairing it
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by TheBlessedGuy(m): 5:26pm
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by Toosure70: 5:26pm
Chukwuma Agbaje is working.
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by erico2k2(m): 5:27pm
AutoReportNG:What a waste .
These guys jst look for ways to create avenues to finish monies of our common interest .
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by Bustincole: 5:27pm
Lagos State una 3 much
|Re: Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos by futurism: 5:27pm
FarahAideed:
Which one your igbo governor's do? Do u have a better option?
