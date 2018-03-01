Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos Purchases Stone Laying Machines To Enhance Road Construction - Photos (3598 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eg9S8IqjRnI The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Public Works/Drainages has acquired three Road Printer Paving Stone Laying Machines to enhance road construction and maintenance across the State. The former method of laying the bricks are done manually where a brick paver on their hands and knees can produce between 75 and 100 square meters of brick pavers per day. Its really time-consuming and your back can really hurt after 8 hours of work like that. Now, this has been made simpler and faster as this machine can lay a 100 square meters in few minutes. See more pictures below..Source:Watch the video here 1 Like





Lagos on the move...

Impressive. 1 Like

If this topic make FP, i will personally go to the military cantonment and slap a captain...

Just try me.





Just try me. 5 Likes

China stuff is just china stuff.



Look as the thing just they throw stones everywhere anyhow.

This have been in use for more than a decade ago.. .





Shithole sef

This technology has always been there, the funds for purchase has always been there but greed and quest for huge profits won't allow govt agencies and contractors to utilize this. Nice one, left to me, state ministry of works will be handling all roads at least at LGA level 2 Likes 1 Share

So Lagos is still bent on continuing with these interlocking stones that keep spoiling the suspension of all Lagos vehicles daily ..

your budget is shrouded in secrecy LASG 3 Likes

if you come here and shout ambode this and ambode that and lagos this..i will smack your face..theres nothing new in this and besides that is what he was elected in there to do..he works for us and he is not using his money to do them 2 Likes





Lagos is a no-mans-land....





Land grabbers from the west....BEWARE! Lagos is a no-mans-land....Land grabbers from the west....BEWARE!



Tell my why we should not send the old man back to Daura and bundle Ambode to Abuja Imagine how great we will be if we have other governor working like this man.Tell my why we should not send the old man back to Daura and bundle Ambode to Abuja 1 Like

#LagosIsNotJoking #AmbodeIsSerious

But wait ooo, wetin other states dey use their allocations do? Can't they take a cue from Lagos? 1 Like

Hmm, I hope they can extend the generosity to my shop in Oke- Ira.

When will dey buy machine disbursing money.

how far? which camp you dey now how far? which camp you dey now

Lagos on the move... good thinking... Omo, someone Don blow I swear. This thing was featured on futurism and a smart mind quickly prepared a proposal... And presented it to Ambode! Haha.. My kind of person! More money to your bank account ,thinker. good thinking... Omo, someone Don blow I swear. This thing was featured on futurism and a smart mind quickly prepared a proposal... And presented it to Ambode! Haha.. My kind of person! More money to your bank account ,thinker.

This have been in use for more than a decade ago.. .





Shithole sef



In your State abi na family house? loser! In your State abi na family house? loser!

if you come here and shout ambode this and ambode that and lagos this..i will smack your face..theres nothing new in this and besides that is what he was elected in there to do..he works for us and he is not using his money to do them jWhy are the other governors not doing what they were elected to do. jWhy are the other governors not doing what they were elected to do. 1 Like 1 Share

But wait ooo, wetin other states dey use their allocations do? Can't they take a cue from Lagos?



Chairing it Chairing it

Chukwuma Agbaje is working.

What a waste .

These guys jst look for ways to create avenues to finish monies of our common interest . What a waste .These guys jst look for ways to create avenues to finish monies of our common interest .

Lagos State una 3 much