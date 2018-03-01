



Victor disclosed that he got to know that the man is legally married after his wife who even didn't know what was happening - had a private chat with him (victor) on WhatsApp where she revealed that 'loneliness is killing her' despite living with her husband.



When the man was confronted for lying about being single, he said he's no longer interested in the marriage and that he wants to break out from the ''cage''.



Below is what Ben Victor shared online;



There is this young man that has been disturbing me for hook up for marriage. He won't request the usual hook up like others but will always insist he wants a lady residing outside Nigeria. But to my shock last night, I got to know that the lady that has been complaining to me about her husband is his wife. She was the lady we posted about last time who complained that loneliness is killing her.



She lives with the husband but it's as if she lives alone. Last night, she chatted me up with the same complaint and for the first time, I asked her the husband's Facebook name and she mentioned this same guy that has been disturbing me for hook up.



I chatted him up immediately and asked him why he is lying to me, he now said that his mind is no longer in the marriage. Meaning that he just want to get hooked up with a lady outside and run away, leaving her wife frustrated here.



If you were the wife and you get to know about this, what would you have done? And do you think I should let the innocent girl know about this?



