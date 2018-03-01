₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by CastedDude: 3:23pm
A Nigerian man has revealed how a married man has been disturbing him for hook-up with another lady. According to Ben Victor, the unnamed man always requested for a hook up with a lady who resides outside Nigeria after pretending he is single.
Victor disclosed that he got to know that the man is legally married after his wife who even didn't know what was happening - had a private chat with him (victor) on WhatsApp where she revealed that 'loneliness is killing her' despite living with her husband.
When the man was confronted for lying about being single, he said he's no longer interested in the marriage and that he wants to break out from the ''cage''.
Below is what Ben Victor shared online;
There is this young man that has been disturbing me for hook up for marriage. He won't request the usual hook up like others but will always insist he wants a lady residing outside Nigeria. But to my shock last night, I got to know that the lady that has been complaining to me about her husband is his wife. She was the lady we posted about last time who complained that loneliness is killing her.
She lives with the husband but it's as if she lives alone. Last night, she chatted me up with the same complaint and for the first time, I asked her the husband's Facebook name and she mentioned this same guy that has been disturbing me for hook up.
I chatted him up immediately and asked him why he is lying to me, he now said that his mind is no longer in the marriage. Meaning that he just want to get hooked up with a lady outside and run away, leaving her wife frustrated here.
If you were the wife and you get to know about this, what would you have done? And do you think I should let the innocent girl know about this?
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/married-man-caught-while-looking-for-a-hook-up-as-his-lonely-wife-laments-details.html
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by HungerBAD: 3:23pm
Lol
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by CastedDude: 3:23pm
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by lookatew: 3:23pm
Hmmm
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by Lalas247(f): 3:25pm
I see you as a brother
Ultimate mood killer savage
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by Gullah: 3:27pm
Dude has been bursted!! Loneliness dey kill your wife for house and you dey busy dey hustle for puna outside
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by Ahmed0336(m): 3:30pm
Even Nokia 3310 battery lasts longer than some marriages
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by Martin0(m): 4:07pm
Lalas247:I know u wella so just relax sisi
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by fosachens: 5:26pm
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by slawomir: 5:27pm
ok
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by luemz(m): 5:27pm
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by talk2archy: 5:27pm
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by Hardeybohwarley(m): 5:28pm
Sometimes it's more than releasing Dopamine. Some strings are attached.
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by Category1: 5:29pm
Some dirty ass men be acting skunkass
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by alphaconde(m): 5:30pm
nehibroskola
private chats are now public documents
wish i can develop an app that wont allow people screen shot your chats with them
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by felzylix(m): 5:30pm
Fixed news, boggers at work...
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by BruncleZuma: 5:31pm
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by Follygunners: 5:31pm
The Reporter (Mr. Victor), the supposed cheater (Mr. Sharp guy) and the wife (supposed victim)... None of 'em dey innocent sef. Why Mr. Victor go dey follow married woman yan dat kain personal chat (Vice-versa)?
Make Subzero freeze ur mouth so.... Make Sango strike you..
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by unknownsolja: 5:31pm
women always play the victim card..but when the man say open the gate she go they form..most people dont know what men go through in the name of getting married and you know the female body is built differently so a woman can stay for months with nacking..but men we must nack all the time,so women when your husband says open that ish..just open the ish.unless he will run away..
1 Like
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 5:31pm
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by Bringeroffunn: 5:32pm
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by punisha: 5:33pm
All these spacebookers above... God will judge u people one by one
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by ZombieTAMER: 5:34pm
Am sure they never dated
This is what happens when such marriage is without God and religion
They make you endure
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by Xcrapeekoko: 5:36pm
No be small thing o.
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by Differential(f): 5:36pm
Smh.
|Re: Married Man Caught While Looking For A Hook Up As His Lonely Wife Laments. by Freniqz: 5:41pm
Hahahaha this man is a blatant liar, on a real though marriages these days lack communication.
