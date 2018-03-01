Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked (6792 Views)

It seems the security agencies have started blocking major roads in the city as every nook and crannies are totally blocked. AutoReportNG has it on good authority most roads were blocked. Roads like Lekki road is standing still same as VI, CMS, Mile 2 is a no-go area, Falomo, Ikoyi, Awolowo Road all in Obalende zone is totally locked down. Cele, Festac, maybe you have to go and get abed and pillow, no go area. The question is, can we say this is as a result of Pres. Buhari's scheduled visit to Lagos?









Let's do citizen journalism, post a picture from your area...

Nigerians are the biggest fools in the world, when gej came to Lagos and there was traffic gridlock, there's nothing some hatred afonja tribe no call him, that his coming was of no use. Now buhari is coming to Lagos, a public holiday have been declared..... Sophisticated fools are cheering him up, just because their short demon is a mere commissioner (VP).





Pathetic ventures 59 Likes 6 Shares

I want to buy popcorn and fan yogo!

Especially mile2.....The traffic there ehn is of no kind

Would lagosians stone Buhari 2moro? 9 Likes

Vice president is mere hahahah when God has lefted him he is forever a former acting president moved walked with world leaders that your papa will never get too. Insult Buhari keep the vice away we like our commissioner like that. 1 Like

Pathetic ventures as a flat headed jew full of bile, i concur with what you wrote as a flat headed jew full of bile, i concur with what you wrote 9 Likes 1 Share

Stop insulting Yorubas. The fact is that we don’t like igbos or anyone related to igbos. We are more comfortable with the Hausas.



Are we cool now? Stop insulting Yorubas. The fact is that we don’t like igbos or anyone related to igbos. We are more comfortable with the Hausas.Are we cool now? 4 Likes

enjoy, I wash una well, while licking those hairy ass tomorrow enjoy, I wash una well, while licking those hairy ass tomorrow 14 Likes 1 Share

holiday dey tomorrow .That one nah relief holiday dey tomorrow .That one nah relief

Are we cool now? You are very very unstable man...I really think you a job or maybe a visa to Cotonou as u av always wished You are very very unstable man...I really think you a job or maybe a visa to Cotonou as u av always wished 7 Likes





When will Nigerian citizens start fighting for their right gan Why should roads have to be block because a president is coming, what sort of useless country is this sefWhen will Nigerian citizens start fighting for their right gan 14 Likes 2 Shares

Smh!!! there is no difference between Ambode and Bello since they both can declare public holiday cos of him

When actions like this are taken, how then does a leader knows his performances are way below expectation? 1 Like

How does this kind of unpopular President want to win elections if not by rigging and jihad 5 Likes 1 Share

Useless people







What value will the visit add to us? 2 Likes 1 Share

Blocking road because of this silly dulled 1 Like

It is easter last minute rush, that's Lagos for you. Buhari own and public holidays also added pressure to it, but the major reason.is , during any major festive periods, Lagos is always lock down. It is a seasonal rituals caused lagos last minutes mad rush. 4 Likes

This is not funny, traffic is hell right now. Y block major roads when u know people will go home after work? It's not even like he's coming tonite sef... Wedding MC

So sad. The way we treat ELECTED politicians here in Nigeria is over the board. Not even the British Queen and Middle Eastern monarchs are accorded such level of honour. This is ridiculous and insane.

When will Nigerian citizens start fighting for their right gan Useless country with useless people like YOU!!!

Oyo



On your own

The Sherrif is in town....

The Traffic from Ogunlana Road flyover inward Okota can kill someone.



Everyday the problems I see are making me develop strong hatred for the country and everything it represents. � 1 Like

Another working day wasted all because of the dull...ard.....inho

This country tire me



Me when I see the mod that programmed dull.....ardin..ho as Buhari 2 Likes



Pathetic ventures Seriously Nigeria is headed to total doom and destruction! The open injustice, tribalism, wickedness, one-sided judgment and heartless nepotism of the Yorubas and Hausa-Fulani is the major reason Nigeria will never progress till eternity.



God is not man, you can fool man but you cannot fool or deceive God or nature.



IBB, Abacha, Abdulsalami, OBJ, Buhari looted Nigeria dry and shared Nigeria's crude oil blocs to their girlfriends, family members and loyal friends but just ordinary 5 years, Yorubas and Hausa-Fulani said Goodluck destroyed Nigeria and they keep attacking him at every slightest opportunity they get, in fact to them, Goodluck was the reason Nigeria fought civil war, and the reason Nigeria is undeveloped and corrupt after 50something years of independence, but God of the powerless watching over the affairs of humans looked at their wicked gathering and put total disorganisation and allowed economic and security failure to befall this Buhari/APC government as a way of warning them but yet they have refused to listen.



God will shock them in the most deadliest way if they do not repent, only time will tell.



Yorubas, continue your unjust judgment and maltreatment of other tribes okay Just a matter of time...1966 happened, humans forgot but God and nature never forgets, continue Seriously Nigeria is headed to total doom and destruction! The open injustice, tribalism, wickedness, one-sided judgment and heartless nepotism of the Yorubas and Hausa-Fulani is the major reason Nigeria will never progress till eternity.God is not man, you can fool man but you cannot fool or deceive God or nature.IBB, Abacha, Abdulsalami, OBJ, Buhari looted Nigeria dry and shared Nigeria's crude oil blocs to their girlfriends, family members and loyal friends but just ordinary 5 years, Yorubas and Hausa-Fulani said Goodluck destroyed Nigeria and they keep attacking him at every slightest opportunity they get, in fact to them, Goodluck was the reason Nigeria fought civil war, and the reason Nigeria is undeveloped and corrupt after 50something years of independence, but God of the powerless watching over the affairs of humans looked at their wicked gathering and put total disorganisation and allowed economic and security failure to befall this Buhari/APC government as a way of warning them but yet they have refused to listen.God will shock them in the most deadliest way if they do not repent, only time will tell.Yorubas, continue your unjust judgment and maltreatment of other tribes okayJust a matter of time...1966 happened, humans forgot but God and nature never forgets, continue 2 Likes