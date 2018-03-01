₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by AutoReportNG: 7:19pm
It seems the security agencies have started blocking major roads in the city as every nook and crannies are totally blocked. AutoReportNG has it on good authority most roads were blocked. Roads like Lekki road is standing still same as VI, CMS, Mile 2 is a no-go area, Falomo, Ikoyi, Awolowo Road all in Obalende zone is totally locked down. Cele, Festac, maybe you have to go and get abed and pillow, no go area. The question is, can we say this is as a result of Pres. Buhari's scheduled visit to Lagos? See a picture from your end, let's hear from you
https://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/buharis-visit-lagos-roads-all-blocked.html
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by AutoReportNG: 7:19pm
Let's do citizen journalism, post a picture from your area...
https://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/buharis-visit-lagos-roads-all-blocked.html
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by ruggedised: 7:20pm
Nigerians are the biggest fools in the world, when gej came to Lagos and there was traffic gridlock, there's nothing some hatred afonja tribe no call him, that his coming was of no use. Now buhari is coming to Lagos, a public holiday have been declared..... Sophisticated fools are cheering him up, just because their short demon is a mere commissioner (VP).
Pathetic ventures
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by tayebest(m): 7:27pm
I want to buy popcorn and fan yogo!
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by neezar: 7:29pm
Especially mile2.....The traffic there ehn is of no kind
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by Hofbrauhaus: 7:29pm
Would lagosians stone Buhari 2moro?
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by slimfit1(m): 7:32pm
Vice president is mere hahahah when God has lefted him he is forever a former acting president moved walked with world leaders that your papa will never get too. Insult Buhari keep the vice away we like our commissioner like that.
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by OneCorner: 7:39pm
ruggedised:as a flat headed jew full of bile, i concur with what you wrote
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by resurgentxtian4: 7:44pm
ruggedised:
Stop insulting Yorubas. The fact is that we don’t like igbos or anyone related to igbos. We are more comfortable with the Hausas.
Are we cool now?
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by ruggedised: 7:49pm
resurgentxtian4:
enjoy, I wash una well, while licking those hairy ass tomorrow
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by ipobarecriminals: 8:14pm
holiday dey tomorrow .That one nah relief
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by beejaay: 8:16pm
resurgentxtian4:You are very very unstable man...I really think you a job or maybe a visa to Cotonou as u av always wished
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by Omololu001: 8:17pm
Why should roads have to be block because a president is coming, what sort of useless country is this sef
When will Nigerian citizens start fighting for their right gan
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by Biglittlelois(f): 8:27pm
Smh!!! there is no difference between Ambode and Bello since they both can declare public holiday cos of him
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by omocalabar(m): 8:27pm
When actions like this are taken, how then does a leader knows his performances are way below expectation?
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by omogin(f): 8:27pm
How does this kind of unpopular President want to win elections if not by rigging and jihad
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by IgbosAreOsus: 8:28pm
Useless people
What value will the visit add to us?
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by ajibolabd(m): 8:28pm
Blocking road because of this silly dulled
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by priceaction: 8:29pm
It is easter last minute rush, that's Lagos for you. Buhari own and public holidays also added pressure to it, but the major reason.is , during any major festive periods, Lagos is always lock down. It is a seasonal rituals caused lagos last minutes mad rush.
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by MrRhymes101(m): 8:29pm
This is not funny, traffic is hell right now. Y block major roads when u know people will go home after work? It's not even like he's coming tonite sef... Wedding MC
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by ipobarecriminals: 8:29pm
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by Daviddson(m): 8:30pm
So sad. The way we treat ELECTED politicians here in Nigeria is over the board. Not even the British Queen and Middle Eastern monarchs are accorded such level of honour. This is ridiculous and insane.
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by Yekoyeko(m): 8:30pm
Useless country with useless people like YOU!!!
Omololu001:
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by amiibaby(f): 8:30pm
Oyo
On your own
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:30pm
The Sherrif is in town....
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by BarryX(m): 8:30pm
The Traffic from Ogunlana Road flyover inward Okota can kill someone.
Everyday the problems I see are making me develop strong hatred for the country and everything it represents. �
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by ayourbamie: 8:30pm
R
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by Buffalowings3: 8:31pm
Another working day wasted all because of the dull...ard.....inho
This country tire me
Me when I see the mod that programmed dull.....ardin..ho as Buhari
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by Bossontop(m): 8:31pm
...
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by humilitypays(m): 8:31pm
ruggedised:Seriously Nigeria is headed to total doom and destruction! The open injustice, tribalism, wickedness, one-sided judgment and heartless nepotism of the Yorubas and Hausa-Fulani is the major reason Nigeria will never progress till eternity.
God is not man, you can fool man but you cannot fool or deceive God or nature.
IBB, Abacha, Abdulsalami, OBJ, Buhari looted Nigeria dry and shared Nigeria's crude oil blocs to their girlfriends, family members and loyal friends but just ordinary 5 years, Yorubas and Hausa-Fulani said Goodluck destroyed Nigeria and they keep attacking him at every slightest opportunity they get, in fact to them, Goodluck was the reason Nigeria fought civil war, and the reason Nigeria is undeveloped and corrupt after 50something years of independence, but God of the powerless watching over the affairs of humans looked at their wicked gathering and put total disorganisation and allowed economic and security failure to befall this Buhari/APC government as a way of warning them but yet they have refused to listen.
God will shock them in the most deadliest way if they do not repent, only time will tell.
Yorubas, continue your unjust judgment and maltreatment of other tribes okay Just a matter of time...1966 happened, humans forgot but God and nature never forgets, continue
|Re: Buhari's Visit: Major Roads In Lagos Blocked by Yekoyeko(m): 8:32pm
Daviddson:What's your problem?
