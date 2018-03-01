Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) (16864 Views)

Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/more-pictures-of-lagosians-trekking-to.html There is a massive traffic in lagos state as Lagosians were seen trekking to their destinations after Governor Ambode declared Public Holiday in Lagos, as President Buhari visits to attend Bola Tinubu's Colloquium and to commission a Bus Terminal.

Buhari equals frustration... Now lagosians are trekking just because of his visit...this man is hardship personified

Everything he touches surely dies......

It's the lyrics of a song o 3 Likes

Over zealousnes

The muumuu govt should have enforced d public holiday.



My boss say if i no come work my salary for dat day go waka 1 Like

Ogun laye...

They deserve it 5 Likes

Economic activities at a stand still because the president is in Lagos, that's foolishness. 19 Likes

Why is the name Buhari synonymous with hardship and suffering?

The other time it was baby Buhari's joystick that was cut.

Today, ordinary to commission a bus-stop he did not build, and to attend Tinubu's Owambe have brought an untold hardship to the good people of Lagos.

I've never seen such misfortune in my life. 10 Likes







symbol of suffering



symbol of suffering

Anywhere He goes... Na soso pain Buhari is a bad omen

So a president visits a crime scene and he walked on red carpet, he visits the a state and all vehicular movements were stopped. People no go chop abi.

Ambode for kuku declare public holiday na. 1 Like

Suffering and smiling, because the president is visiting now make come die.







I beg u no get work? I beg u no get work?

It is well.

Whot is happening biko

What manner suffering is this, must he make life hard because he's visiting the state.



This man is a true definition of suffering 1 Like

But why him no fit use chopper from the airport sef? 1 Like 1 Share

He could have used helicopter na, must he suffer people because he wants to come appease Asiwaju? Dunno why this man likes creating difficulty. 3 Likes

I wonder why this Bihari is in Lagos? Who invited him

Soon now Fulani herdsmen will invade Lagos state 4 Likes

So all this for ordinary bus terminal, if he wants to commission new international airport I wonder what will happen 1 Like

I was expecting that Buhari should test his popularity in Lagos now 4 Likes

its so unfair.. imagine people going to their place of work on foot, road closed just because of the presidency

Una never begin trek yet. I pity pipu weh go sleep for road this night.

These pictures are not complete enough to describe the true state of things. The whole of Ikeja is blocked, with Police everywhere... You need to see thousands of lagosians trekking to their destination in the hot sun, many of whom can only vent their frustration by screaming "useless government".



The common sense question is; why should the visit of the President put tens of thousand of the people at such inconvenience?

The same people he is supposed to help live better lives?

Why should the Lagos state govt treat the people as just a means to an end? 4 Likes