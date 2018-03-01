₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by Muckross1122(m): 10:59am
There is a massive traffic in lagos state as Lagosians were seen trekking to their destinations after Governor Ambode declared Public Holiday in Lagos, as President Buhari visits to attend Bola Tinubu's Colloquium and to commission a Bus Terminal.
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/more-pictures-of-lagosians-trekking-to.html
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by paymentvoucher: 11:49am
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by ozoebuka1(m): 11:49am
Buhari equals frustration... Now lagosians are trekking just because of his visit...this man is hardship personified
Quote me and get this treatment
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by jasmines(f): 11:49am
Everything he touches surely dies......
It's the lyrics of a song o
3 Likes
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 11:49am
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by tgmservice: 11:49am
The muumuu govt should have enforced d public holiday.
My boss say if i no come work my salary for dat day go waka
1 Like
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by inoki247: 11:49am
Ogun laye...
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by ZarahBuhari: 11:49am
They deserve it
5 Likes
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by MRSANITY(m): 11:49am
Economic activities at a stand still because the president is in Lagos, that's foolishness.
19 Likes
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by moscobabs(m): 11:49am
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by Bonaventura(m): 11:49am
Why is the name Buhari synonymous with hardship and suffering?
The other time it was baby Buhari's joystick that was cut.
Today, ordinary to commission a bus-stop he did not build, and to attend Tinubu's Owambe have brought an untold hardship to the good people of Lagos.
I've never seen such misfortune in my life.
10 Likes
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by Bigii(m): 11:49am
Buhari is a bad omen
symbol of suffering
Anywhere He goes... Na soso pain
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by merit12(f): 11:49am
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by MrWondah(m): 11:49am
So a president visits a crime scene and he walked on red carpet, he visits the a state and all vehicular movements were stopped. People no go chop abi.
Ambode for kuku declare public holiday na.
1 Like
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by stevodot22(m): 11:49am
Suffering and smiling, because the president is visiting now make come die.
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by adenine02: 11:49am
I beg u no get work?
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by chukwukahenry(m): 11:50am
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 11:50am
It is well.
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by Tolubae1(f): 11:50am
Whot is happening biko
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by chuks34(m): 11:50am
What manner suffering is this, must he make life hard because he's visiting the state.
This man is a true definition of suffering
1 Like
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by ohosi4real(m): 11:50am
Ok am on my way to Lagos
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by Tochyodiks(m): 11:50am
Glo won't let me do FTC.. Dang
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by shaddoww: 11:50am
But why him no fit use chopper from the airport sef?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by MemphisRaynes: 11:50am
He could have used helicopter na, must he suffer people because he wants to come appease Asiwaju? Dunno why this man likes creating difficulty.
3 Likes
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by ominirajj: 11:50am
I wonder why this Bihari is in Lagos? Who invited him
Soon now Fulani herdsmen will invade Lagos state
4 Likes
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by SyberKate(f): 11:50am
So all this for ordinary bus terminal, if he wants to commission new international airport I wonder what will happen
1 Like
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by guru03(m): 11:50am
I was expecting that Buhari should test his popularity in Lagos now
4 Likes
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by viosky(m): 11:50am
its so unfair.. imagine people going to their place of work on foot, road closed just because of the presidency
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by potent5(m): 11:51am
Una never begin trek yet. I pity pipu weh go sleep for road this night.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by damosky12(m): 11:51am
These pictures are not complete enough to describe the true state of things. The whole of Ikeja is blocked, with Police everywhere... You need to see thousands of lagosians trekking to their destination in the hot sun, many of whom can only vent their frustration by screaming "useless government".
The common sense question is; why should the visit of the President put tens of thousand of the people at such inconvenience?
The same people he is supposed to help live better lives?
Why should the Lagos state govt treat the people as just a means to an end?
4 Likes
|Re: Stranded Lagosians As President Buhari Visits Lagos (More Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:51am
Please bear with your President...
Same thing happened during Obasanjo and Jona's visit to Lagos also.......
So stop the hate and propaganda wailers...........
well you are allow to hate sha!
5 Likes 1 Share
