₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,533 members, 4,160,646 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 12:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p (3328 Views)
|Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by samysamy: 11:59am
APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu today arrived at the ongoing 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium at Eko Convention Centres, EKO HOTEL, LAGOS.He was pictured in a good mood as his supporters hailed him
http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/bola-tinubu-smiles-at-10th-bola-tinubu.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by hajoke2000(f): 12:07pm
GOD bless his new age
5 Likes
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by three: 12:12pm
At this rate dem for force Lagosians to buy Asoebi for dis baiday oh!
Untop Land Use Charge
Untop Lekki Toll Gate
Untop Bloated Contract
Untop every wey dis peepu don kolobi for Lasgidi
Dem no invite d real Lagos masses wey dia sweat Fund d event!
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by Peterpanny: 12:14pm
tinubu God punish your new age.quote me and die by fire.
2 Likes
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by tesppidd: 12:14pm
Congratulations Asiwaju,
Do not worry Bubu, the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic is on his way.
Wailers have prayed, fasted and kept vigil to hear that you have fallen out with Baba and severing ties with the APC.
But your relationship with Baba keeps on waxing.
Together with Ganduje, Ambrose and Osinbajo, Kano and Lagos are already in the bag.
Let 'em insult on nairaland.
Let 'em win the 'likes' they so cherish on nairaland.
PDP as a political party must never be allowed to return to Aso Rock.
We cannot be hoodwinked by their apolitical apologies.
I know that Nigerians have got a tortoise mentality.
The false and ridiculous claim is that 3 years under Buhari is worse than 16 of looting, and impunity.
A lie form from the pit of hell.
APC till 2055.
Baba till 2023.
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by Okoroawusa: 12:14pm
JAGABAN!!!
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by 360great(m): 12:14pm
Following
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by nobilie: 12:14pm
Abeg, is he 66 years?
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:14pm
Happy Birthday JAGABAN.
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:15pm
nobilie:Yes he is!
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by Peterpanny: 12:15pm
hajoke2000:God punish his new age you mean.
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by wakeupafricanyo: 12:15pm
IT DANKWAMBO TIME
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by Deltayankeeboi: 12:15pm
I REGRET EVER BEEN BORN IN THIS GENERATION AND WORST OF ALL BORN ON THE WRONG SIDE OF LIFE --BORN IN NIGERIA. GOD WHY DID YOU ALLOW ME TO LEAVE HEAVEN BEFORE MY TIME PLEASE TAKE ME BACK HOME, I AM TIRED OF THIS WORLD
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by Bossontop(m): 12:15pm
Baba tell me na as wear I wee not teh anybody.....how old are u ??
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by ruggedised: 12:15pm
is he not welcoming his master
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by eluquenson(m): 12:16pm
Tinubu, leaders of thieves in SW political realm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by tivta(m): 12:16pm
the problem of the south west
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by jayson87: 12:16pm
Tinubu keep smiling. Mr Used and Dumped. A Fulani man is playing you and you are dancing to his tune. He is forming padi padi now, few months to election because he needs you for southwest votes.... you set they smile like you get control
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by kmcutez(f): 12:16pm
Tinubu has passed the point of being greedy. He is no longer greedy but suffering from a psychological disorder known as kleptomania.
That is why he can be used and dumped repeatedly. He cannot control his disease. It is a psychological condition.
Anyway, happy birthday Mr Tinubu. Please get the required help.
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by chukslawrence(m): 12:16pm
ok
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by kelvinhilton(m): 12:16pm
OUR POLITICIANS ARE WORST THAN FULANI HERDSMEN/BOKOHARAM TERRORIST.
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by hajoke2000(f): 12:17pm
Peterpanny:
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by Bobby4090: 12:17pm
All hail the King..slayer of both Jonathan and Oyegun!
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by kennieG(m): 12:17pm
Who cares if he's in a nasty mood.. Abeg let him park one corner. He's the architect of what Nigerians are going through today.. Hisssss##
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by Herdsmen: 12:18pm
Nigerians corrupt no be small..and we love am die..
Yet we pretend like say na corruption be our problem..
..but we love to celebrate corrupt..very corrupt humans.. and reverence them..
Naija I hail oh..
Happy birthday.BAT.
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by seunmsg(m): 12:18pm
Happy birthday to the leader of leaders.
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by DAVID133: 12:19pm
HBD BABA @66TH WISH YOU MORE LIFE.....
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by Okoyeeboz: 12:20pm
This space is for the burial of the wawa miscreants who are going to die from heartbreak after reading this news.
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by hmuhammad(m): 12:22pm
Peterpanny:fixed
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by allanphash7(m): 12:24pm
Jagaban of the world
World best
|Re: Tinubu All Smiles As He Arrives At 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium On His Birthday(p by Firgemachar: 12:27pm
ruggedised:
Only slaves know their master.
You have lived up to expectation.
Supreme Courts Sacks Five Governors Today / Why Do You Need Charisma? / Kim Named World Bank President As Okonjo Iweala Bows Out
Viewing this topic: ayuse(m), tivta(m), tesppidd, murphy02, wakeupafricanyo, babygirls(f), vani86, Invincible2k2(m), Okoyeeboz, fabiano09(m), Omihanifa, Faramide(m), theSpark(m), cuteken(m), Bashh054, fatiaanu(m), Onyochejohn(f), Firgemachar, Emytea(m), Amebo1(m), Dunni29(f), ogwomba(m), veil, opribo(m), konkonbilo(m), gonagona(m), Mushriqun, Jacko1970, mjlbabajide(m), spirited1, obowunmi(m), haykay33, nutigal, akin1982, kmcutez(f), NnamdiCheges(m), CherylM(f), visiondee(m), lovedayugo(m), greatdeal1408(m), Dontquit, Akexstinger(m), OLAADEX, IjeleNwa(m), saheedunited, sir09(m), SweetSoup(m), emadamysy, Mekanus(m), Rockie, soquiz(m), EmmaChibu77, Aladinn(m), afobam(m), sokera, wura2020, three, Akin0, hajimutex1, yinchar(m), happyFrau, methylade(m), Navar(m), hassanyus581, judecares1(m), xsanctus(m), awuru4040, Simulator(m), neyoskye(m), Ashiru(m), ganstar89 and 177 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6