APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu today arrived at the ongoing 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium at Eko Convention Centres, EKO HOTEL, LAGOS.He was pictured in a good mood as his supporters hailed him

GOD bless his new age 5 Likes

At this rate dem for force Lagosians to buy Asoebi for dis baiday oh!





Untop Land Use Charge

Untop Lekki Toll Gate

Untop Bloated Contract

Untop every wey dis peepu don kolobi for Lasgidi



Dem no invite d real Lagos masses wey dia sweat Fund d event! 1 Like

tinubu God punish your new age.quote me and die by fire. 2 Likes

Congratulations Asiwaju,

Do not worry Bubu, the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic is on his way.



Wailers have prayed, fasted and kept vigil to hear that you have fallen out with Baba and severing ties with the APC.



But your relationship with Baba keeps on waxing.



Together with Ganduje, Ambrose and Osinbajo, Kano and Lagos are already in the bag.



Let 'em insult on nairaland.

Let 'em win the 'likes' they so cherish on nairaland.



PDP as a political party must never be allowed to return to Aso Rock.

We cannot be hoodwinked by their apolitical apologies.



I know that Nigerians have got a tortoise mentality.

The false and ridiculous claim is that 3 years under Buhari is worse than 16 of looting, and impunity.



A lie form from the pit of hell.



APC till 2055.

Baba till 2023. 1 Like

JAGABAN!!!

Abeg, is he 66 years?

Happy Birthday JAGABAN.

nobilie:

Yes he is!

hajoke2000:

God punish his new age you mean.

IT DANKWAMBO TIME

I REGRET EVER BEEN BORN IN THIS GENERATION AND WORST OF ALL BORN ON THE WRONG SIDE OF LIFE --BORN IN NIGERIA. GOD WHY DID YOU ALLOW ME TO LEAVE HEAVEN BEFORE MY TIME PLEASE TAKE ME BACK HOME, I AM TIRED OF THIS WORLD



Baba tell me na as wear I wee not teh anybody.....how old are u ?? Baba tell me na as wear I wee not teh anybody.....how old are u ??

is he not welcoming his master

Tinubu, leaders of thieves in SW political realm 1 Like 1 Share

the problem of the south west

Tinubu keep smiling. Mr Used and Dumped. A Fulani man is playing you and you are dancing to his tune. He is forming padi padi now, few months to election because he needs you for southwest votes.... you set they smile like you get control

Tinubu has passed the point of being greedy. He is no longer greedy but suffering from a psychological disorder known as kleptomania.



That is why he can be used and dumped repeatedly. He cannot control his disease. It is a psychological condition.



Anyway, happy birthday Mr Tinubu. Please get the required help.

OUR POLITICIANS ARE WORST THAN FULANI HERDSMEN/BOKOHARAM TERRORIST.

Peterpanny:

God punish his new age you mean.



All hail the King..slayer of both Jonathan and Oyegun!

Who cares if he's in a nasty mood.. Abeg let him park one corner. He's the architect of what Nigerians are going through today.. Hisssss##

Nigerians corrupt no be small..and we love am die..



Yet we pretend like say na corruption be our problem..



..but we love to celebrate corrupt..very corrupt humans.. and reverence them..



Naija I hail oh..



Happy birthday.BAT. 1 Like

Happy birthday to the leader of leaders.

HBD BABA @66TH WISH YOU MORE LIFE..... 1 Like

This space is for the burial of the wawa miscreants who are going to die from heartbreak after reading this news.

Peterpanny:

fixed

Jagaban of the world











World best