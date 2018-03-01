₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by zoba88: 1:31pm
President Muhammad Buhari has joined Bola Tinubu and others at the opening ceremony of the 10th Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Colloquium at the Eko Hotels.They were pictured observing the National anthem at the event
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by zoba88: 1:31pm
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by madridguy(m): 1:33pm
Baba should as well pay me a courtesy visit too.
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by Okoroawusa: 1:44pm
The movers and shakers
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by Evablizin(f): 1:49pm
madridguy:Owkay.
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by madridguy(m): 1:52pm
What are you laughing at?
Evablizin:
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by Evablizin(f): 1:57pm
madridguy:
Don't worry sir,sai baba will visit you,in your dreams anyway,just relax. He is for everybody.
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by sekundosekundo: 2:03pm
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by QuotaSystem: 2:06pm
The bond between Tinubu and President Buhari keeps getting stronger as 2019 keeps getting closer.
Wailers & iPigs have tried to spread the "used and dumped" propaganda, but the man keeps shaming them as he rises higher in national relevance, while they're stuck apologising from pillar to post.
Happy Birthday Asiwaju, the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom.
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by sotall(m): 2:06pm
Ok
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by ChiefSweetus: 2:07pm
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by Puah(f): 2:07pm
Evablizin:
And for nobody
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by Offendersyoung: 2:08pm
After they will say Bubu is not working. Can't you see him doing National work?
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by SIRKAY98(m): 2:08pm
Ok...but d kind trafic that nacked me yesteday eeemmm....i still dey sleep...wake me when buhari returns back to FCT
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by honestivo(m): 2:09pm
The fear of Tinibu is the beginning of politics
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by OneCorner: 2:09pm
we flat headed jews reject this news and hearby declare it fake.
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by dust144(m): 2:10pm
Tinubu is the teacher
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by Bustincole: 2:10pm
Is dare anytin we are goin to benefit from dis
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by peeps4u: 2:10pm
since lalasticlala and other mods have refused to bring this to FP, dear nairalanders, check this thread to win 300k up for grab at the moment which might have even risen, just by answering ONE simple question.
Good luck
http://www.nairaland.com/4423640/twitter-challenge-name-project-initiated
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by chloride6: 2:10pm
Will you hurry up and finish your crap before rush hour?
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by Nwaohafia1(f): 2:11pm
ok
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by spako4(m): 2:11pm
Elenu
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by elmisti(m): 2:11pm
OneCorner:
such hatred.....
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by ETMONEYSHOP: 2:12pm
|Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by Maria100(f): 2:12pm
wow...Really..., welcome to lagos state Mr president. in asmuch as we are not soo happy about your administrations .
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by KingLaka: 2:12pm
the major purpose was to attend tinubus birthday. nothing else
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by Chumani(f): 2:12pm
JAGABAN BORGU
If Tinubu is the teacher, who are his students?
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by Favourcharles23(f): 2:13pm
Please what is colloquium?
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by Guapismo: 2:13pm
This is the main reason he came
He just used the bus terminal as a reason to come
He came to plan how he will get south west votes in the next election, But that's not possible
Buhari must go back to daura.
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by spako4(m): 2:14pm
Akanbi,the headache of children of Hate.
May you continue to shame your enemies and
Bad wishers.
Happy birthday
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by samjake: 2:14pm
Re: Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) by xsoonest7011: 2:15pm
