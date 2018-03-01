Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Joins Tinubu At The Opening Of 10th Bola Tinubu's Colloquium(pics) (11099 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: President Muhammad Buhari has joined Bola Tinubu and others at the opening ceremony of the 10th Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Colloquium at the Eko Hotels.They were pictured observing the National anthem at the eventSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/buhari-joins-tinubu-at-opening-of-10th.html?m=1 5 Likes

Baba should as well pay me a courtesy visit too. 4 Likes

The movers and shakers 6 Likes

madridguy:

Baba should as well pay me a courtesy visit too. Owkay. Owkay. 8 Likes





Evablizin:

Owkay. What are you laughing at?

madridguy:

What are you laughing at?







Don't worry sir,sai baba will visit you,in your dreams anyway,just relax. He is for everybody. Don't worry sir,sai baba will visit you,in your dreams anyway,just relax. He is for everybody. 6 Likes

8 Likes

The bond between Tinubu and President Buhari keeps getting stronger as 2019 keeps getting closer.



Wailers & iPigs have tried to spread the "used and dumped" propaganda, but the man keeps shaming them as he rises higher in national relevance, while they're stuck apologising from pillar to post.



Happy Birthday Asiwaju, the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

Evablizin:





Don't worry sir,sai baba will visit you,in your dreams anyway,just relax. He is for everybody.

And for nobody And for nobody 3 Likes

After they will say Bubu is not working. Can't you see him doing National work? 4 Likes

Ok...but d kind trafic that nacked me yesteday eeemmm....i still dey sleep...wake me when buhari returns back to FCT 1 Like

The fear of Tinibu is the beginning of politics 2 Likes 1 Share

we flat headed jews reject this news and hearby declare it fake. 4 Likes 1 Share

Tinubu is the teacher 2 Likes

Is dare anytin we are goin to benefit from dis 2 Likes

since lalasticlala and other mods have refused to bring this to FP, dear nairalanders, check this thread to win 300k up for grab at the moment which might have even risen, just by answering ONE simple question.

Good luck



http://www.nairaland.com/4423640/twitter-challenge-name-project-initiated 1 Like 1 Share

Will you hurry up and finish your crap before rush hour? 1 Like 1 Share

ok

Elenu

OneCorner:

we flat headed jews reject this news and hearby declare it fake.





such hatred..... such hatred.....



Our mission is to provide our customers with simple and affordable pawn loans to meet their urgent financial needs whilst delivering excellent customer service as well as forming lifetime relationships.

We also offer these services: Payday Loans, Sales, Purchase of items and Buybacks.



You can check our website ET Money Shop is a pawnshop in Lagos which is intended to serve the various financial needs of people who need urgent funds to settle immediate needs. Its operation is to give out secured loans to individuals and organizations that collateralize the loan with personal items.Our mission is to provide our customers with simple and affordable pawn loans to meet their urgent financial needs whilst delivering excellent customer service as well as forming lifetime relationships.We also offer these services: Payday Loans, Sales, Purchase of items and Buybacks.You can check our website www.etmoneyshop.com for more info or Visit us at 2, Tokunbo Alli street, Off Toyin street, Ikeja. You can also call us on 08189221144, 08189221133.

.



feel awesome about your new body transformations in days. Cut down all body fats to look fit and Dazzling in looks ...Get "Magic Tummy And Body Fat Reducing Herbal Tea" %100 Organic and very effective. Home delivery services, pay on delivery and Supports services....Your body shape should be represented well...check my profile for our whatsapp no.. wow...Really..., welcome to lagos state Mr president. in asmuch as we are not soo happy about your administrationsfeel awesome about your new body transformations in days. Cut down all body fats to look fit and Dazzling in looks...Get "Magic Tummy And Body Fat Reducing Herbal Tea" %100 Organic and very effective. Home delivery services, pay on delivery and Supports services....Your body shape should be represented well...check my profile for our whatsapp no..

the major purpose was to attend tinubus birthday. nothing else 3 Likes

JAGABAN BORGU



If Tinubu is the teacher, who are his students?

Please what is colloquium? 2 Likes

This is the main reason he came

He just used the bus terminal as a reason to come



He came to plan how he will get south west votes in the next election, But that's not possible

Buhari must go back to daura. 2 Likes