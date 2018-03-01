₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by Pussitto: 7:19pm
Ebonyians are all in waiting for the official handover of goodies from the empowernement scheme of Gov. Umahi.
Pa Ngele Oruta is currently filled and the world are all in standstill for the promise keeping governor to continue with the distribution of democracy dividends to the good people of Ebonyi State mostly to the grassroots.
Below are ready for today empowerment programme:
- Handing over of Official Cars to 100 Traditional Rulers in Ebonyi State.
- Flag off of the tricycles Empowerment Scheme which will have over 400 beneficiaries today.
- Formal Launching of Agriculture Empowerment Programme on Rice and Cassava Production and Presentation of Cheques to Participants of Agricultural Programme on Rice and Cassava Production which is targeted to capture about 40,000 Ebonyians with the sum of N300,000 only and 2 Hectres of land each
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by Bishop1monte(m): 7:24pm
Nigeria can never grow walahi
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by Darkseid(m): 9:35pm
Brand new SUVs for old men that have very little or nothing to contribute to the society and then Keke for able bodied youths, everything for this country just weak me mehn.
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by jboy73: 9:36pm
Hahahaha.
The rich gets richer... Poor gets poorer.
Its nobodies fault... That's just the law of nature in every shithole country
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by fosachens: 9:36pm
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by Homeboiy: 9:37pm
chai chimoooo
So all these guys wey de Hawk gala go soon go home go drive keke
even the one way de sell remote
governor try oo
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by beeff(m): 9:37pm
Lol
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by MasterRahl(m): 9:37pm
Keke for the youths, while the old traditional rulers go home with cars?
The earlier the youths take their destiny in their hands, the better for them.
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by Appdriod: 9:37pm
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by frinx: 9:37pm
What are the roles of these traditional rulers again??
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by visiondee(m): 9:37pm
S
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by Buffalowings3: 9:38pm
This country tire me
No good news anywhere
Instead of 100 cars
Why not 100 tractors
It's like I'm surrounded by dunces
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by amani63(m): 9:38pm
Well done sir
How I wish other governors will behave like you
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by OvieNeo(m): 9:38pm
But Buhari why, what have we done
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by Tharowlando(m): 9:38pm
If they give our Igwe this car eh... His rugged kids will destroy it within weeks
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by Lexusgs430: 9:38pm
Lol....... Why not reverse the gift?
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by ozoebuka1(m): 9:38pm
Nigerian politicians always gets everything wrong... All them always do things wrongly.
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by san316(m): 9:38pm
Interesting, youth get Keke, leaders get cars. Cool
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by momodub: 9:38pm
N.a. wah
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by Laple0541(m): 9:39pm
What a country...
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by oluoni(m): 9:40pm
Can you imagine the idiots condemning ambode for commissioning bus terminal so na keke napep dem dey use empower them while the give their kings brand new cars..chai flatrons can never have sense
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by BlackAdam55(m): 9:40pm
amani63:if I slap you, waiting keke wan do 4 youth
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by Esidene977: 9:40pm
Misplaced priority, traditional rulers, what for?
|Re: Ebonyi Government Empowers Youths With Keke, Gives Traditional Rulers 100 Cars by fucktoto: 9:41pm
good development. i know some 'useful idiots' will soon come here and wail.
