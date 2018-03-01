



Pa Ngele Oruta is currently filled and the world are all in standstill for the promise keeping governor to continue with the distribution of democracy dividends to the good people of Ebonyi State mostly to the grassroots.



Below are ready for today empowerment programme:



- Handing over of Official Cars to 100 Traditional Rulers in Ebonyi State.

- Flag off of the tricycles Empowerment Scheme which will have over 400 beneficiaries today.

- Formal Launching of Agriculture Empowerment Programme on Rice and Cassava Production and Presentation of Cheques to Participants of Agricultural Programme on Rice and Cassava Production which is targeted to capture about 40,000 Ebonyians with the sum of N300,000 only and 2 Hectres of land each





https://chikasom.blogspot.com/2018/03/ebonyi-state-government-empowers-youths.html?m=1 Ebonyians are all in waiting for the official handover of goodies from the empowernement scheme of Gov. Umahi.Pa Ngele Oruta is currently filled and the world are all in standstill for the promise keeping governor to continue with the distribution of democracy dividends to the good people of Ebonyi State mostly to the grassroots.Below are ready for today empowerment programme:- Handing over of Official Cars to 100 Traditional Rulers in Ebonyi State.- Flag off of the tricycles Empowerment Scheme which will have over 400 beneficiaries today.- Formal Launching of Agriculture Empowerment Programme on Rice and Cassava Production and Presentation of Cheques to Participants of Agricultural Programme on Rice and Cassava Production which is targeted to capture about 40,000 Ebonyians with the sum of N300,000 only and 2 Hectres of land each