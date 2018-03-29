Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) (849 Views)

See the video below..



https://autojosh.com/president-buhari-spotted-with-his-presidential-car-fleet-in-lagos-video/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8thtluC5hU During his visit to Lagos, President Buhari was spotted with his presidential fleet. Mercedes Benz S550 + 2 S-Class escort.See the video below..

only few know that Buhari is a hypocrite and i am one of the few. 8 Likes

Dullest president in the world, an elder herdsman, I can see that fat, ugly, frog-like, pamper-wearing polyglot from Imo state, 7 Likes

Why should they make people trek 1 Like

Buhari ooooo. The Trekpresident

While 80% of almajiris who lined up under hot sun to vote for him are drinking cow urine to survive...



The dullard is here rubbing it on their faces



While 80% of almajiris who lined up under hot sun to vote for him are drinking cow urine to survive...

The dullard is here rubbing it on their faces

Mr integrity my foot

As in b for buhari?

Dullest president in the world, an elder herdsman, I can see that fat, ugly, frog-like, pamper-wearing polyglot from Imo state,

what has your generation achieved?

Dullest president in the world, an elder herdsman, I can see that fat, ugly, frog-like, pamper-wearing polyglot from Imo state,

No Vex Em Snatch Ur Girlfriend?

KAI BABA GO BABA

A very Humble President!

They should keep dat car in good shape cuz cum 2019 we are sending him back to daura with the car...our next president can't afford to use that car again.