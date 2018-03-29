₦airaland Forum

President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by AutoJoshNG: 9:10pm
During his visit to Lagos, President Buhari was spotted with his presidential fleet. Mercedes Benz S550 + 2 S-Class escort.

See the video below..

https://autojosh.com/president-buhari-spotted-with-his-presidential-car-fleet-in-lagos-video/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8thtluC5hU

Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by frizzy092(m): 9:15pm
,

1 Like

Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Mutemenot: 9:17pm
.

1 Like

Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by clevvermind(m): 9:18pm
only few know that Buhari is a hypocrite and i am one of the few.

8 Likes

Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Adaowerri111: 9:29pm
Dullest president in the world, an elder herdsman, I can see that fat, ugly, frog-like, pamper-wearing polyglot from Imo state,

7 Likes

Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by ipobarecriminals: 9:32pm
cool
Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by momodub: 9:39pm
Humm
Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by veacea: 9:39pm
Mutemenot:
.
frizzy092:
,
Issokay
Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by benrtt: 9:39pm
Ok
Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by OvieNeo(m): 9:40pm
b
Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Offendersyoung: 9:40pm
Why should they make people trek

1 Like

Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by demsid(m): 9:40pm
Buhari ooooo. The Trekpresident
Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Appdriod: 9:40pm
Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by kelvyn7(m): 9:41pm
shocked
Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by ZombieTAMER: 9:41pm
Corruption galore

While 80% of almajiris who lined up under hot sun to vote for him are drinking cow urine to survive...

The dullard is here rubbing it on their faces sad

Mr integrity my foot
Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by veacea: 9:41pm
OvieNeo:
b

As in b for buhari?
Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Fesomu(m): 9:41pm
Adaowerri111:
Dullest president in the world, an elder herdsman, I can see that fat, ugly, frog-like, pamper-wearing polyglot from Imo state,
what has your generation achieved?
Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Crying4NIGERIA(m): 9:41pm
Adaowerri111:
Dullest president in the world, an elder herdsman, I can see that fat, ugly, frog-like, pamper-wearing polyglot from Imo state,
No Vex Em Snatch Ur Girlfriend?
Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by nosmassam(m): 9:41pm
KAI BABA GO BABA
Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Clerverly: 9:42pm
A very Humble President!
Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Albert0011(m): 9:43pm
They should keep dat car in good shape cuz cum 2019 we are sending him back to daura with the car...our next president can't afford to use that car again.
Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Jethrolite(m): 9:43pm
Honestly, with the type of luxury the president enjoys, I can't completely blame him for negligence. At a point you just start assuming everything is well with everyone unless he works with economic data from genuine and vetted source to always know the true state of things.

