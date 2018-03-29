₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by AutoJoshNG: 9:10pm
During his visit to Lagos, President Buhari was spotted with his presidential fleet. Mercedes Benz S550 + 2 S-Class escort.
See the video below..
https://autojosh.com/president-buhari-spotted-with-his-presidential-car-fleet-in-lagos-video/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8thtluC5hU
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by frizzy092(m): 9:15pm
,
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Mutemenot: 9:17pm
.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by clevvermind(m): 9:18pm
only few know that Buhari is a hypocrite and i am one of the few.
8 Likes
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Adaowerri111: 9:29pm
Dullest president in the world, an elder herdsman, I can see that fat, ugly, frog-like, pamper-wearing polyglot from Imo state,
7 Likes
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by ipobarecriminals: 9:32pm
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by momodub: 9:39pm
Humm
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by veacea: 9:39pm
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by benrtt: 9:39pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by OvieNeo(m): 9:40pm
b
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Offendersyoung: 9:40pm
Why should they make people trek
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by demsid(m): 9:40pm
Buhari ooooo. The Trekpresident
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Appdriod: 9:40pm
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by kelvyn7(m): 9:41pm
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by ZombieTAMER: 9:41pm
Corruption galore
While 80% of almajiris who lined up under hot sun to vote for him are drinking cow urine to survive...
The dullard is here rubbing it on their faces
Mr integrity my foot
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by veacea: 9:41pm
OvieNeo:
As in b for buhari?
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Fesomu(m): 9:41pm
Adaowerri111:what has your generation achieved?
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Crying4NIGERIA(m): 9:41pm
Adaowerri111:No Vex Em Snatch Ur Girlfriend?
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by nosmassam(m): 9:41pm
KAI BABA GO BABA
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Clerverly: 9:42pm
A very Humble President!
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Albert0011(m): 9:43pm
They should keep dat car in good shape cuz cum 2019 we are sending him back to daura with the car...our next president can't afford to use that car again.
|Re: President Buhari In Lagos With His Presidential Car Fleet (Video) by Jethrolite(m): 9:43pm
Honestly, with the type of luxury the president enjoys, I can't completely blame him for negligence. At a point you just start assuming everything is well with everyone unless he works with economic data from genuine and vetted source to always know the true state of things.
