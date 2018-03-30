Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" (3908 Views)

Biafra: Buhari Wants To Wipe Out The Igbo Race - Femi Fani-kayode. / Northern Youths Blast Dangote: "You Are A Traitor, Moral Liability To Us" / Rivers 2019: Amaechi Fights Abe, Calls Him Traitor (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Osinbajo,u are a disgrace and a traitor to ur faith and race.U are hopelessly corrupt and u are a pernicious liar.All u do is accuse PDP of corruption yet ur govt has indulged in MORE corruption in 3 years than PDP did in 16.Worst still u guys delight in shedding innocent blood.



https://mobile.twitter.com/realFFK/status/979577426865991680 Femi Fani-Kayode blast the vice president of Nigeria, Prof Osinbajo. Fani-Kayode said Osinbanjo is a disgrace and a traitor to his faith and race via his twitter handle. 9 Likes 2 Shares

A pastor that lies more than the devil the

inventor of lies..is that one fit to be called pastor?







That reminds me. It been long i heard about LEAH SHARIBU, but i know she's save.



Please Christians lets take it as point of duty to pray for Leah, we should not forget about her.



God bless you all. 30 Likes 5 Shares

I concur sir..Meanwhile what did u expect from someone whom suddenly found himself at d corridor of power and also used the opportunity to get his daughter married to a family he never dreamt of meeting in his lifetime..He will surely say anything to defend such even if it means him to deny God... 11 Likes 2 Shares

From the look of things, Osinbajo has lost his faith. He is now Buhari's toy. 23 Likes 4 Shares

Osibanjo is like a puppet in the hands of a ventriloquist. He has no life and voice of his own. 11 Likes 3 Shares







If naa lie ask Tinubu , Tinubu even de massage e yansh sometimes Osibanjo has Always been a puppetIf naa lie ask Tinubu , Tinubu even de massage e yansh sometimes 8 Likes 2 Shares

hmmm....giant of africa

A man that used a fellow pastor's(Reinhard Bonnke) crusade pictures to post as his campaign pictures. 10 Likes

FFK has just spoken my mind concerning that fake pastor and pseudoprofessor.



I'm also ashamed that I share the same faith and race with that small thing from Ijebu land.



He did all the campaign for Bubu before the election with he and his team jumping from one media house to another and from bus stop to bus stop, as if they were on street evangelism.



He promised heaven on earth on behalf of his dumb boss who had no idea on governance whatsoever other than taking back power for his Arewa brothers. Osinbajo spoke so loud that we didn't get to hear the presidential candidate. Worse still, he still does the same till date.



Osinbajo is trained to defend lies. I only see him as Barr. Yemi Osinbajo. He's not a pastor by my own assessment and neither do I recognise him as a worthy professor since he has no PhD. 18 Likes 3 Shares

You people that take Fani Kayode seriously, how do you do it?



Its like a South African saying he/she takes Malema seriously 18 Likes 2 Shares

FFK should first tell us what he has done for his fellow Christian brothers and his race. Useless talkative. 8 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44:

You people that take Fani Kayode seriously, how do you do it?



Its like a South African saying he/she takes Malema seriously

2 Likes

Mynd44:

You people that take Fani Kayode seriously, how do you do it?



Its like a South African saying he/she takes Malema seriously Who takes you seriously? Seeing that you spend all your life on nairaland Who takes you seriously? Seeing that you spend all your life on nairaland 35 Likes 8 Shares







True talk, Mr Kayode. Everyone seems to lose his sense of reasoning after joining that blood sucking party.



APC is a disgrace to our nation, a party of looters and pillagers. For all those stealing our common wealth, I propose they die by hanging with their mouths full of flies. And as for that short devil, "thou hast been weighed in the balances and found wanting." 16 Likes 5 Shares

FFK, pls relax. Once Afonja always Afonja. Backstabbing, cowardice, adultery, love of owambe, love of slaves status, betrayal, skull minings, rituals, mobile defecations aka custard plastic system, stealing etc might have been traced to Afonja DNA. We are not surprised. Afonja is not ethnic group like IPOB. So, nobody should accuse me of insulting any ethnic group. 8 Likes 3 Shares

madridguy:

FFK should first tell us what he has done for his fellow Christian brothers and his race. Useless talkative. Are you asking what he did for them? He gave them drugs to sniff now, can't you see as they are all behaving like junkies? Are you asking what he did for them? He gave them drugs to sniff now, can't you see as they are all behaving like junkies? 5 Likes





Sirjamo:

Are you asking what he did for them? He gave them drugs to sniff now, can't you see as they are all behaving like junkies?

Ppl like this big old fool called FFfake should be ignored,all he can do is talk n talk.nonsense! 5 Likes 3 Shares

The wrath of God is waiting to befall him when he with will enter any church to canvass for votes for APC in 2019

The Church that told his Congregation to vote for Oshibanjo APC in 2015 is yet to ask Oshibanjowhy his govt negotiated for the release of kidnapped Muslim Dapchi girls and not the Christian girl.

And he Oshibanjo has not said anything about that, all he does is to talk about PDP.

He is a real disgrace to the Christian fold.

The God of the Christian will ensure he and his party fails in 2019 to vindicate His people.

And may God reject any man of God ( Or is it god of men?) that will canvass for votes for APC. 5 Likes

Osinbajo just proved this passage right:



Matt 6:24 No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.



Osinbajo is a pastor feasting on the table of oppressors. A pastor blinded to Leah Shaibu's case. God will start judgement from the alter. Evil men of God who are after the lust of flesh rather than the commandments of God 6 Likes

The word Pastor attached to his name is a common noun



Even his G. O can't call him to order

puppet 4 Likes

We need a violent revolution. Every politician from all parties shud be rounded up and beheaded. 5 Likes

perez100:

FFK, pls relax. Once Afonja always Afonja. Backstabbing, cowardice, adultery, love of owambe, love of slaves status, betryal, skull minings, rituals, mobile defecation aka custard plastic system, stealing etc might have been traced to Afonja DNA. We are not surprised. Afonja is not ethnic group like IPOB. So, nobody should accuse me of insulting any ethnic group. Henry22 you say? 2-0 Henry22 you say? 2-0

He sure is

crazysaint:







A pastor that lies more than the devil the

inventor of lies..is that one fit to be called pastor?







That reminds me. It been long i heard about LEAH SHARIBU, but i know she's save.



Please Christians lets take it as point of duty to pray for Leah, we should not forget about her.



God bless you all.









i laugh at you guys that thinks of Osibanjo as Christian let alone a pastor.

Osibanjo is far from being a Christian not talk of pastor.

RCCG knows this but they can't just discard him judging the fact that he is a number 2 person in Nigeria

that's enough influence for them to ride on infact no pentecostal church with dare loose such an influence person.

let me tell you why Osibanjo is far from being a Christian judging from the political atmosphere in Nigeria that made it almost impossible for a clean innocent person to be a high politician. there must be a commitment that involves selling your soul

or do you think that it's easy for a mere commissioner to climb to the ladder of VP at once.

do you know how many swearing he did before that...

long story short it's practically impossible to practice true Christianity and be an active powerful politician in Nigeria i laugh at you guys that thinks of Osibanjo as Christian let alone a pastor.Osibanjo is far from being a Christian not talk of pastor.RCCG knows this but they can't just discard him judging the fact that he is a number 2 person in Nigeriathat's enough influence for them to ride on infact no pentecostal church with dare loose such an influence person.let me tell you why Osibanjo is far from being a Christian judging from the political atmosphere in Nigeria that made it almost impossible for a clean innocent person to be a high politician. there must be a commitment that involves selling your soulor do you think that it's easy for a mere commissioner to climb to the ladder of VP at once.do you know how many swearing he did before that...long story short it's practically impossible to practice true Christianity and be an active powerful politician in Nigeria 4 Likes

Osinbanjo is a shame to decent men everywhere 2 Likes

Osinbajo should not call himself Pastor anymore

Ok





Osibanjo is simply a northern puppet used to amass votes from the Christian brothers.



His political significance nosedives as days passes by. Osibanjo is simply a northern puppet used to amass votes from the Christian brothers.His political significance nosedives as days passes by.

Na wah