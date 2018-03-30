₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by truenaijaworld: 6:13am
Femi Fani-Kayode blast the vice president of Nigeria, Prof Osinbajo. Fani-Kayode said Osinbanjo is a disgrace and a traitor to his faith and race via his twitter handle.
Osinbajo,u are a disgrace and a traitor to ur faith and race.U are hopelessly corrupt and u are a pernicious liar.All u do is accuse PDP of corruption yet ur govt has indulged in MORE corruption in 3 years than PDP did in 16.Worst still u guys delight in shedding innocent blood.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by crazysaint(m): 6:17am
A pastor that lies more than the devil the
inventor of lies..is that one fit to be called pastor?
That reminds me. It been long i heard about LEAH SHARIBU, but i know she's save.
Please Christians lets take it as point of duty to pray for Leah, we should not forget about her.
God bless you all.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by edo3(m): 6:17am
I concur sir..Meanwhile what did u expect from someone whom suddenly found himself at d corridor of power and also used the opportunity to get his daughter married to a family he never dreamt of meeting in his lifetime..He will surely say anything to defend such even if it means him to deny God...
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by clevvermind(m): 6:23am
From the look of things, Osinbajo has lost his faith. He is now Buhari's toy.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by FortifiedCity: 6:23am
Osibanjo is like a puppet in the hands of a ventriloquist. He has no life and voice of his own.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by pyyxxaro: 6:29am
Osibanjo has Always been a puppet
If naa lie ask Tinubu , Tinubu even de massage e yansh sometimes
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by hajoke2000(f): 6:36am
hmmm....giant of africa
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by dunkem21(m): 6:36am
A man that used a fellow pastor's(Reinhard Bonnke) crusade pictures to post as his campaign pictures.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by emmasege: 6:37am
FFK has just spoken my mind concerning that fake pastor and pseudoprofessor.
I'm also ashamed that I share the same faith and race with that small thing from Ijebu land.
He did all the campaign for Bubu before the election with he and his team jumping from one media house to another and from bus stop to bus stop, as if they were on street evangelism.
He promised heaven on earth on behalf of his dumb boss who had no idea on governance whatsoever other than taking back power for his Arewa brothers. Osinbajo spoke so loud that we didn't get to hear the presidential candidate. Worse still, he still does the same till date.
Osinbajo is trained to defend lies. I only see him as Barr. Yemi Osinbajo. He's not a pastor by my own assessment and neither do I recognise him as a worthy professor since he has no PhD.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by Mynd44: 6:38am
You people that take Fani Kayode seriously, how do you do it?
Its like a South African saying he/she takes Malema seriously
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by madridguy(m): 6:42am
FFK should first tell us what he has done for his fellow Christian brothers and his race. Useless talkative.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by AntiWailer: 6:43am
Mynd44:
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by Ikwokrikwo: 6:44am
Mynd44:Who takes you seriously? Seeing that you spend all your life on nairaland
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by delugajackson(m): 6:44am
True talk, Mr Kayode. Everyone seems to lose his sense of reasoning after joining that blood sucking party.
APC is a disgrace to our nation, a party of looters and pillagers. For all those stealing our common wealth, I propose they die by hanging with their mouths full of flies. And as for that short devil, "thou hast been weighed in the balances and found wanting."
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by perez100: 6:49am
FFK, pls relax. Once Afonja always Afonja. Backstabbing, cowardice, adultery, love of owambe, love of slaves status, betrayal, skull minings, rituals, mobile defecations aka custard plastic system, stealing etc might have been traced to Afonja DNA. We are not surprised. Afonja is not ethnic group like IPOB. So, nobody should accuse me of insulting any ethnic group.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by Sirjamo: 6:59am
madridguy:Are you asking what he did for them? He gave them drugs to sniff now, can't you see as they are all behaving like junkies?
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by madridguy(m): 7:01am
Sirjamo:
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by mideactive: 7:03am
Ppl like this big old fool called FFfake should be ignored,all he can do is talk n talk.nonsense!
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by CharleyBright(m): 7:04am
The wrath of God is waiting to befall him when he with will enter any church to canvass for votes for APC in 2019
The Church that told his Congregation to vote for Oshibanjo APC in 2015 is yet to ask Oshibanjowhy his govt negotiated for the release of kidnapped Muslim Dapchi girls and not the Christian girl.
And he Oshibanjo has not said anything about that, all he does is to talk about PDP.
He is a real disgrace to the Christian fold.
The God of the Christian will ensure he and his party fails in 2019 to vindicate His people.
And may God reject any man of God ( Or is it god of men?) that will canvass for votes for APC.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by jayson87: 7:12am
Osinbajo just proved this passage right:
Matt 6:24 No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.
Osinbajo is a pastor feasting on the table of oppressors. A pastor blinded to Leah Shaibu's case. God will start judgement from the alter. Evil men of God who are after the lust of flesh rather than the commandments of God
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by Homeboiy: 7:14am
The word Pastor attached to his name is a common noun
Even his G. O can't call him to order
puppet
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by ednut1(m): 7:17am
We need a violent revolution. Every politician from all parties shud be rounded up and beheaded.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by AlPeter: 7:21am
perez100:Henry22 you say? 2-0
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by DonBobes(m): 7:27am
He sure is
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by GenbIoodykiller: 7:30am
crazysaint:i laugh at you guys that thinks of Osibanjo as Christian let alone a pastor.
Osibanjo is far from being a Christian not talk of pastor.
RCCG knows this but they can't just discard him judging the fact that he is a number 2 person in Nigeria
that's enough influence for them to ride on infact no pentecostal church with dare loose such an influence person.
let me tell you why Osibanjo is far from being a Christian judging from the political atmosphere in Nigeria that made it almost impossible for a clean innocent person to be a high politician. there must be a commitment that involves selling your soul
or do you think that it's easy for a mere commissioner to climb to the ladder of VP at once.
do you know how many swearing he did before that...
long story short it's practically impossible to practice true Christianity and be an active powerful politician in Nigeria
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by SarkinYarki: 7:32am
Osinbanjo is a shame to decent men everywhere
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by jerryunit48: 7:35am
Osinbajo should not call himself Pastor anymore
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by 360great(m): 7:52am
Ok
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by wwwtortoise(m): 7:52am
Osibanjo is simply a northern puppet used to amass votes from the Christian brothers.
His political significance nosedives as days passes by.
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by bjayx: 7:52am
Na wah
|Re: FFK: "Osinbajo You Are Corrupt, A Liar, Disgrace, Traitor To Your Faith & Race" by northvietnam(m): 7:53am
pastor eey deu man tinubu that one na pastor
Reform Ogboni man claiming pastor
