₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,960 members, 4,162,289 topics. Date: Friday, 30 March 2018 at 11:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down (4362 Views)
Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo / Obasanjo’s Statement On Buhari: We Won’t Comment Now – Presidency / Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by dre11(m): 9:40am
by Oluwatoyin Bayagbon
https://www.thecable.ng/not-letting-go-robbers-tunde-bakare-buhari
1 Like
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by BankeSmalls(f): 9:41am
I have an advice for you Pastor,
Please keep the protests and shutting down in the west side of the country and make sure it does not stop my people from trading in our small shops. Its your turn to protest and fight for what is right. We will stand aside and watch.
Nnamdi Kanu shouted, screamed even, but you all chose to condemn his bad language instead of picking his message. Ojukwu shut the country down, but your folks chose to join forces with others and suck oil, now you are tired of sucking oil, borrow Ojukwu guns and start where he stopped. When IPOB peacefully protested and got shot with a hail of bullets, did Tunde Bakare say anything?
For the wise Easterners and better south, keep off this protest or alliance with the west, let's watch the country sink, except we are attacked, we are just spectators in Nigeria
46 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by agwom(m): 9:41am
hmmm
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by Evablizin(f): 9:44am
DAMN,SHUT IT MEHN IF YOU CAN.
Oya put your hands up if you want this govt down.
3 Likes
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by fk001: 9:46am
Wailers will soon storm into this thread....
When will you guys get tired of wailing
2 Likes
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by clevvermind(m): 9:48am
Not only that, Buhari can be disgraced out of office. Nemesis would soon catch up with him.
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by Shayetet13(m): 9:48am
Pls close your mouth Bakare. You only preyed on Jonathan's gentility. Buhari is a tyrant you know. So better behave
6 Likes
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by Daviddson(m): 9:50am
Very true.
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by Evablizin(f): 10:02am
fk001:
6 Likes
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by fk001: 10:10am
[quote author=Evablizin post=66281417][/quote]
Cry my sister
cry me river
1 Like
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by Omeokachie: 10:20am
Bakare...you were part of the people that brought this mishap on the nation.
Go clean up your mess and quit this "we" talk.
6 Likes
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by Paperwhite(m): 10:29am
This Bakare of a scum pastor & politician is a confirmed hypocrite when he was vociferous with the "Save Nigeria Group"but became mute when the tyrranic side of Buhari became manifest.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by frizzy092(m): 10:42am
Yeye Politrickcians
1 Like
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by MetroBaba1(m): 10:44am
Space For Sale.
My Brain Don Die
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by authehighness: 10:54am
the fear of buhari is the end of protest,try it and see,bubu no mind them,any group or region that try disturbing your gonment with nigeria,mindset hypocritical protest,that has never help anybody,should be deal with,by your foot soldiers aka boko haram,nigeria terorist military and fulani herdsmen,even if it means releasing the much antispected dapchi girls season 3and4
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by GreenArrow1(m): 11:36am
Of course we as a people can. Both Presidents Abba Kyari and PMB would be even bigger fools if they thought that couldn't happen.
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by IamAirforce1: 11:36am
Who's gonna pay tithe should you shut the government down ?
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by matgold(m): 11:36am
Ok
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by NwaAmaikpe: 11:37am
IamAirforce1:
E-Money will.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by SweetJoystick(m): 11:37am
yes oh, not just the government but Nigeria as a whole if the will power of the people is there
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by Flets: 11:38am
Tribal noisemaking pastors who chose when it's only convenient to shout for their political masters. Bakare should shut it.
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by rebrandedwriter: 11:38am
Get your Grammarly premium account for your writing and editing services for just a token. Contact on Siggy
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by xsoonest77x: 11:38am
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by savio93(m): 11:39am
Yea... I agree, but wait... I thought this guy was once Buhari's running mate.
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:39am
Hahahahaha � � �! !!
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by obonujoker(m): 11:39am
And you think we Yoruba Muslims will allow you??
1 Like
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by jewishboy: 11:39am
Ok naa Lets kip waiting for ur shut down stuff..
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by EVILFOREST: 11:40am
BankeSmalls:Good One
3 Likes
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by adamsbadoo(m): 11:40am
MetroBaba1:U don book space
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by ZombieTAMER: 11:40am
Buhari is a terrorist
Whose only achievement in office is to gallivant round the world... empower Fulani herdsmen and negotiate with his fellow terrorists...
If anything happens to miss sheribu... Ehhh
Make I stop here
1 Like
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by ZombieTAMER: 11:41am
fk001:
1 Like
|Re: Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down by Nwaisuochi(m): 11:41am
BankeSmalls:Thank you nwanne, we aren't Nigerians
1 Like
Am Tired / Change Can Happen In Nigeria / Ministerial Sreening: Make A Bow And Go
Viewing this topic: Jonyblazze(m), Fesomu(m), HelpingHands100, titusope(m), DallyBoy1, carik(m), Samueldodo781(m), Ibrahim94(m), emerged01(m), abeyaktech, femoosh, kennyone, dgr8truth(m), USDavid(m), Shegetine, mightyjosh, new2012, OCHOdee(f), coconuthead(m), Simbrixton(m), maxtamazin, Optimist1234(m), Humulity, zoomman(m), MKKO, Bard, jossypet(m), osasuwa011, DebateNigeria, unknownsolja, tommy108(m), vitrendy4eva, ericuzor(m), akenzua74, tommy04, Correspondence(m), Freeezzz1(m), Milldon(m), st24, Beedude(m), MidastouchOil, Phayie(m), Eduokey(m), Sirmee(m), coolcharm(m), Joyekpen, boldx(m), princealbashir, neezar, yakh(m), Franky826, AkpanUnanam(m), pilli(m), Seankay323, mercyp001(f), Justdare, Ukododondon, BankeSmalls(f), val15, davidflames(m), Awoleesu, dyangprof(m), emmygzy(m), Itulah(m), Jatinzbusinessc(m), Bantino, Rogersmith(m), natnoble(m), mmesochris14(f), Albion05, frankyfranky(m), Lexzyhands(m), Lorenzop, voicelez, ikaboy, mannatech, Redslip, tundegodson, kixzy(m), acesoul(m), muhammad09(m), otomori(m), hilaryCU, Irene14, Youngadvocate, Jsegskenny, Adejuliet(f), beckybabajide, beegs(m), megafaraday(m), kabarka(m), Alal(m), nwabobo, skare, fabianjay101(m), realjidejamal(m), Adebowale89(m), Richyicon(m), macus05, colinraph(m), niceeric(m), stevedre, stanech, Feshizzy(m), clarocuzioo(m), Dongreat(m), Laminazz(m), klax(m), tensazangetsu20(m), Duyetare, donifez(m), laffwitmi and 197 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16