Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bakare To Buhari: We Can Shut This Govt Down (4362 Views)

Bola Shagaya Stuns At The Wedding Of Her Son Seun Bakare To Oludamilola Osinbajo / Obasanjo’s Statement On Buhari: We Won’t Comment Now – Presidency / Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

by Oluwatoyin Bayagbon





Tunde Bakare, pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, says Nigerians can shut down the government as a result of herdsmen killings in recent times.



Bakare spoke on the sidelines of “the real cost of subsidy”, an event organised by Enough is Enough, a coalition of youth advocacy groups.



He said the order by the inspector general of police for vigilante groups and weapon-bearing individuals to surrender “illegal firearm” should apply to all including the herdsmen.



“This is why I said this government is compromised completely,” he said.



“If you are making such a rule, let it be a statute of general application, let it apply to all. Nigerians to wake up, shine their eyes and put their own destinies into their hands. They should fight for themselves.



There are several ways to do it. Civil unrest is one of them, protest is another. We (Nigerians) can shut this government down. We have the numbers and we will show them that we have done it before and we will do it again.”



Bakare also accused the Buhari administration of mismanaging fuel subsidy, saying it refused to deregulate the downstream sector of the oil industry at the expense of Nigerians.



“Show me in the world, any civilised society or any nation that is developed where government does business,” he said.



“Government job is to create enabling environment for business to thrive and flourish. Government job is to set policy. In Nigeria, the sleaze they get from it (subsidy) is why they are not letting go. There is only one word for either this government or any government, Buhari inclusive: let him that stole steal no more.”





https://www.thecable.ng/not-letting-go-robbers-tunde-bakare-buhari 1 Like





Please keep the protests and shutting down in the west side of the country and make sure it does not stop my people from trading in our small shops. Its your turn to protest and fight for what is right. We will stand aside and watch.



Nnamdi Kanu shouted, screamed even, but you all chose to condemn his bad language instead of picking his message. Ojukwu shut the country down, but your folks chose to join forces with others and suck oil, now you are tired of sucking oil, borrow Ojukwu guns and start where he stopped. When IPOB peacefully protested and got shot with a hail of bullets, did Tunde Bakare say anything?



For the wise Easterners and better south, keep off this protest or alliance with the west, let's watch the country sink, except we are attacked, we are just spectators in Nigeria I have an advice for you Pastor,Please keep the protests and shutting down in the west side of the country and make sure it does not stop my people from trading in our small shops. Its your turn to protest and fight for what is right. We will stand aside and watch.Nnamdi Kanu shouted, screamed even, but you all chose to condemn his bad language instead of picking his message. Ojukwu shut the country down, but your folks chose to join forces with others and suck oil, now you are tired of sucking oil, borrow Ojukwu guns and start where he stopped. When IPOB peacefully protested and got shot with a hail of bullets, did Tunde Bakare say anything?For the wise Easterners and better south, keep off this protest or alliance with the west, let's watch the country sink, except we are attacked, we are just spectators in Nigeria 46 Likes 10 Shares

hmmm







DAMN,SHUT IT MEHN IF YOU CAN.





Oya put your hands up if you want this govt down. DAMN,SHUT IT MEHN IF YOU CAN.Oya put your hands up if you want this govt down. 3 Likes













When will you guys get tired of wailing Wailers will soon storm into this thread....When will you guys get tired of wailing 2 Likes

Not only that, Buhari can be disgraced out of office. Nemesis would soon catch up with him.

Pls close your mouth Bakare. You only preyed on Jonathan's gentility. Buhari is a tyrant you know. So better behave 6 Likes

Very true.

fk001:

Wailers will soon storm into this thread....









When would you guys get tired of wailing





6 Likes









Cry my sister





cry me river [quote author=Evablizin post=66281417][/quote]Cry my sistercry me river 1 Like

Bakare...you were part of the people that brought this mishap on the nation.



Go clean up your mess and quit this "we" talk. 6 Likes

This Bakare of a scum pastor & politician is a confirmed hypocrite when he was vociferous with the "Save Nigeria Group"but became mute when the tyrranic side of Buhari became manifest. 2 Likes 1 Share

Yeye Politrickcians 1 Like

Space For Sale.



My Brain Don Die

the fear of buhari is the end of protest,try it and see,bubu no mind them,any group or region that try disturbing your gonment with nigeria,mindset hypocritical protest,that has never help anybody,should be deal with,by your foot soldiers aka boko haram,nigeria terorist military and fulani herdsmen,even if it means releasing the much antispected dapchi girls season 3and4

Of course we as a people can. Both Presidents Abba Kyari and PMB would be even bigger fools if they thought that couldn't happen.

Who's gonna pay tithe should you shut the government down ?

Ok

IamAirforce1:

Who's gonna pay tithe should you shut the government down ?





E-Money will. E-Money will. 4 Likes 2 Shares

yes oh, not just the government but Nigeria as a whole if the will power of the people is there

Tribal noisemaking pastors who chose when it's only convenient to shout for their political masters. Bakare should shut it.

Get your Grammarly premium account for your writing and editing services for just a token. Contact on Siggy

Yea... I agree, but wait... I thought this guy was once Buhari's running mate.

Hahahahaha � � �! !!

And you think we Yoruba Muslims will allow you?? 1 Like

Ok naa Lets kip waiting for ur shut down stuff..

BankeSmalls:

I have an advice for you Pastor,



Please keep the protests and shutting down in the west side of the country and make sure it does not stop my people from trading in our small shops. Its your turn to protest and fight for what is right. We will stand aside and watch.



Nnamdi Kanu shouted, screamed even, but you all chose to condemn his bad language instead of picking his message. Ojukwu shut the country down, but your folks chose to join forces with others and suck oil, now you are tired of sucking oil, borrow Ojukwu guns and start where he stopped. When IPOB peacefully protested and got shot with a hail of bullets, did Tunde Bakare say anything?



For the wise Easterners and better south, keep off this protest or alliance with the west, let's watch the country sink, except we are attacked, we are just spectators in Nigeria Good One Good One 3 Likes

MetroBaba1:

g U don book space U don book space

Buhari is a terrorist





Whose only achievement in office is to gallivant round the world... empower Fulani herdsmen and negotiate with his fellow terrorists...



If anything happens to miss sheribu... Ehhh

Make I stop here 1 Like

fk001:

Wailers will soon storm into this thread....











When would you guys get tired of wailing







1 Like