Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by Angelanest: 1:45pm
Nigerians have criticized president Muhammadu Buhari for his 'uncaring'' attitude towards the country and the citizens. Just yesterday, France President, Emmanuel Macron was at the burial rites of a police officer that died during a terrorist attack.
Meanwhile, in Nigeria, President Muhammdu Buhari was in Lagos to commission the Ikeja Bus Terminal and also attended a birthday party of the All Progressives Congress national leader, Bola Tinubu while 11 of Nigerian soldiers killed during an attack in Kaduna were being buried.
The soldiers were killed at their post by the armed persons in Brinin Gwari Local Government Area, allegedly as a reprisal for the killing of some of the gunmen in a previous effort by the army.
Two days ago, France honoured its heroic gendarme Arnaud Beltrame, who died saving hostages’ lives at a supermarket siege last week, with all the respect, gratitude and emotion the grieving country could muster.
In a state ceremony that conveyed France’s pride and profound sadness, President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute on Wednesday to the officer who he said had the “gratitude, admiration and affection of the whole country”.
This has earned president Buhari much criticisms from disappointed Nigerians. See below;
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by Angelanest: 1:46pm
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by BankeSmalls(f): 1:47pm
Baba will be like: Am tired of attending soldiers burial, I blame PDP for not giving them bullets, I blame all Nigerians for being Nigerians, let me come and be going to Bola Tinubu party to drink wine.
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by newbornmacho(m): 1:47pm
Buhari is an idiot
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by sdindan: 1:53pm
In Lagos to commission a bus stop.
A terrorist president of a Shithole country.
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by Sctests: 2:05pm
Did buhari ever tell you he values the lives of his subjects whom he calls dogs and baboons.
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by NaijaMutant(f): 2:08pm
Buhari can only do that if a cow was in the coffin
Cow President
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by dunkem21(m): 2:12pm
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by buhariguy(m): 2:12pm
Idiotic pigs of Biafra,
Hypocrite
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by NaijaMutant(f): 2:13pm
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by guterMann: 2:19pm
To be fair to Buhari,this ia not about him.
The earlier Nigerians realize that the elites from PDP,APC,south,east,west and north,muslims and christians do not give an f about them the better.
The political elites are not 'cannibalistic',they dont not eat their own.
The poor masses are 'cannibalistic',they eat their own.
That is why Buhari can not jail Jonathan,or Wike Jail Ameachi.
But you burn a man that stole maggi.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by Evablizin(f): 2:43pm
buhariguy:
Guy,you're tormented.
The sound of your weeping is music to me,keep weeping.
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by vani86: 2:47pm
buhariguy:
This guy, you are not normal sha
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:08pm
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by eleojo23: 3:08pm
They value life over there na.
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by Mogidi: 3:08pm
sdindan:
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by Deltayankeeboi: 3:09pm
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by VonTrapp: 3:09pm
Do you people want to kill Buhari in this country?
Re: Nigerians Criticize Buhari After French President Was Spotted Doing This. Photos by Olalan(m): 3:09pm
Does the life of any Nigerian besides their immediate family matter to any politician in Nigeria
