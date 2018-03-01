



Meanwhile, in Nigeria, President Muhammdu Buhari was in Lagos to commission the Ikeja Bus Terminal and also attended a birthday party of the All Progressives Congress national leader, Bola Tinubu while 11 of Nigerian soldiers killed during an attack in Kaduna were being buried.



The soldiers were killed at their post by the armed persons in Brinin Gwari Local Government Area, allegedly as a reprisal for the killing of some of the gunmen in a previous effort by the army.



Two days ago, France honoured its heroic gendarme Arnaud Beltrame, who died saving hostages’ lives at a supermarket siege last week, with all the respect, gratitude and emotion the grieving country could muster.



In a state ceremony that conveyed France’s pride and profound sadness, President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute on Wednesday to the officer who he said had the “gratitude, admiration and affection of the whole country”.



This has earned president Buhari much criticisms from disappointed Nigerians. See below;



