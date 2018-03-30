Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures (16856 Views)

Newly wedded Mrs Fatima Dangote Jamil Abubakar is enjoying her marriage on an island with her man.



Newly wedded Mrs Fatima Dangote Jamil Abubakar is enjoying her marriage on an island with her man.

Nice One. Enjoy your honeymoon to the fullest. Lucky man. Nice One. Enjoy your honeymoon to the fullest. Lucky man. 18 Likes 1 Share

Una no go allow dem enjoy Dia honey moon again? People shaa!!

It is funny how people are taking their time to know every details about events in the lives of others. I will not be surprised if we are told how she and when she will get pregnant. Make we hear word a beg. 10 Likes

Why does this guy look like a playboy/fraudster?



Well, it's not my biz 24 Likes

...oops so i said it .0.0.0.0.0.0.!0!.

Her beauty is a lil bit below average no thanks to her father! 7 Likes

All I want is there honey moon sex video 2 Likes

The honeymoon is the unforgettable period in a couple’s life. Later in life, tried and tired in the dust and mist of relations, together or not, they would always miss that time they spent together. Every bit of it.



Girdhar Josh

Wow.. ..no bikini pics and all the madness.



The ones with sense will learn while the ones with no moral standing will give more excuses to continue in their life style. 2 Likes

You carry Dangote PIKIN dey go swim ba ..





This is the most unromantic honeymoon pics this generation will ever see.



Islam is the cause of this.



Up till now, I am still wondering what jamil abubakar whom have dated a gorgeous specie Juliet Ibrahim, found enticing in fatima who looks a clown.



This is the most unromantic honeymoon pics this generation will ever see.

Islam is the cause of this.

Up till now, I am still wondering what jamil abubakar whom have dated a gorgeous specie Juliet Ibrahim, found enticing in fatima who looks a clown.

The power of money I guess

Love in the availability of money is sweet

Honeymoon so quick.





Its good to have money o

Enjoy your money oo

look at dangotes daughter...... if it's some people, they will b killing themselves for hijab 21 Likes

She's wearing processed flowing hair while some zealots are killing themselves over hijab 21 Likes

ultron12345:

look at dangotes daughter...... if it's some people, they will b killing themselves for hijab

See my post below yours; like we share same thought

alfonso36:

After spending huge amount of money to do wedding



This is what the husband look like



After spending huge amount of money to do wedding

This is what the husband look like

Fakers everywhere

And Diezanni's daughter is Just rejecting my calls because I postpone our wedding

I remember the saying about how small minds focus on the lives of others.... 1 Like 1 Share

2nd wife loading

...nice pictures dey look like mgbeks...nice pictures

marunga:

Nice One. Enjoy your honeymoon to the fullest. Lucky man.

lucky man how?

lucky man how?

you think its anyhow middle class income family that would come fr her hand in marriage? his family sef dey ball

Buhari is also enjoying his 8 Likes

