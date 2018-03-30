₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by FlirtyKaren(f): 6:24pm
Check out photos from Fatima Dangote and husband Jamil Abubakar's honeymoon.
Newly wedded Mrs Fatima Dangote Jamil Abubakar is enjoying her marriage on an island with her man.
https://lailasnews.com/fatima-dangote-jamil-abubakar-honeymoon-pictures/
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by marunga(m): 6:25pm
Nice One. Enjoy your honeymoon to the fullest. Lucky man.
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by alfonso36(m): 6:26pm
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by okachie1(m): 6:33pm
Una no go allow dem enjoy Dia honey moon again? People shaa!!
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by Memories12411: 6:35pm
It is funny how people are taking their time to know every details about events in the lives of others. I will not be surprised if we are told how she and when she will get pregnant. Make we hear word a beg.
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by obi4eze: 6:35pm
Why does this guy look like a playboy/fraudster?
Well, it's not my biz
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by yeyeboi(m): 6:37pm
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by nNEOo(m): 6:44pm
...oops so i said it .0.0.0.0.0.0.!0!.
Her beauty is a lil bit below average no thanks to her father!
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by Homeboiy: 6:45pm
All I want is there honey moon sex video
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by Brymo: 7:14pm
The honeymoon is the unforgettable period in a couple’s life. Later in life, tried and tired in the dust and mist of relations, together or not, they would always miss that time they spent together. Every bit of it.
Girdhar Josh
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by dhardline(m): 7:15pm
Wow.. ..no bikini pics and all the madness.
The ones with sense will learn while the ones with no moral standing will give more excuses to continue in their life style.
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by Mutemenot: 7:15pm
You carry Dangote PIKIN dey go swim ba ..
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by swiz123(m): 7:15pm
What's this
This is the most unromantic honeymoon pics this generation will ever see.
Islam is the cause of this.
Up till now, I am still wondering what jamil abubakar whom have dated a gorgeous specie Juliet Ibrahim, found enticing in fatima who looks a clown.
The power of money I guess
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by Olalan(m): 7:16pm
Love in the availability of money is sweet
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by naijjaman(m): 7:16pm
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by medolab90(m): 7:17pm
Honeymoon so quick.
Its good to have money o
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by David160(m): 7:18pm
Enjoy your money oo
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by ultron12345: 7:18pm
look at dangotes daughter...... if it's some people, they will b killing themselves for hijab
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by kitaatita: 7:19pm
She's wearing processed flowing hair while some zealots are killing themselves over hijab
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by kitaatita: 7:20pm
ultron12345:See my post below yours; like we share same thought
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by jujube: 7:21pm
alfonso36:I need cashew nuts In large quantity
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by amani63(m): 7:21pm
After spending huge amount of money to do wedding
This is what the husband look like
Fakers everywhere
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by JasonScolari: 7:22pm
And Diezanni's daughter is Just rejecting my calls because I postpone our wedding
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by Pain: 7:22pm
I remember the saying about how small minds focus on the lives of others....
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by rattlesnake(m): 7:22pm
2nd wife loading
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by ruggedtimi(m): 7:23pm
dey look like mgbeks ...nice pictures
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by Sethkoms: 7:24pm
[quote author=Mutemenot post=66294629]You carry Dangote PIKIN dey go swim ba .. [/quote
You ehnn
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by aonag: 7:24pm
marunga:
lucky man how?
you think its anyhow middle class income family that would come fr her hand in marriage? his family sef dey ball
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by DonPiiko: 7:25pm
Buhari is also enjoying his
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by EVILFOREST: 7:27pm
|Re: Fatima Dangote And Jamil Abubakar's Honeymoon Pictures by superrow: 7:27pm
This is it. Love birds. No haram now ooo. How I wish the zealots will learn from this. Hijab- no, hugging - no haram.
