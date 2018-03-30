₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,176 members, 4,163,149 topics. Date: Friday, 30 March 2018 at 11:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands (23461 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by dre11(m): 9:35pm
by Chinedu Asadu
https://www.thecable.ng/dapchi-schoolgirls-leah-tried-escape-boko-haram-custody
1 Like
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by Islie: 9:43pm
Freed Dapchi girls tell Guardian the one girl still captive got away briefly, but nomads sent her back
Leah Sharibu is the only one of the Dapchi girls that Boko Haram refused to hand over after negotiations with the Nigerian government , apparently because she refused to renounce her faith and convert to Islam. She is still held by the group.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/mar/30/schoolgirls-seized-by-boko-haram-tell-of-christian-friend-escape-bid
@emboldened...... this shows that this fulanis aren't humans at all. if they could still direct this escapes back to their captors
boko haram equals Fulani from this narrations
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by Enocho1: 9:48pm
lie
5 Likes
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by NwaAmaikpe: 9:49pm
Leah Sharibu... You brought this on yourself.
You would have been free now if only you were intelligent.
This is exactly why the bible says, "My people perish for lack of knowledge."
Are you wiser than Abraham, Isaac and Peter who lied and denounced facts just to save their heads?
If a whole Peter could deny Jesus three times so as to be safe and sound, who the hell are you?
Mumu.
28 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by OKOOMOGE: 9:49pm
Nollywood movie!!!
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by Nicolars(m): 9:49pm
Who's telling all these stories
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by ruggedtimi(m): 9:49pm
hmmm..
1 Like
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by Deltayankeeboi: 9:49pm
"tales from moonlight". abeg nta still dey show that programme. i like watch am again one of these days . atleast they tell better stories than buhari and his government does
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by eDeity: 9:49pm
Why won't one believe that this Boko Haram is Northern conspiracy ??
10 Likes
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by d4real890(m): 9:49pm
The president gave us gifts of two wrappers, a pair of shoes, and N5,000 each.”Imagine a president of our dear country these is a joke of the century,when there are many other benefits the government can give them.How long are they going spend the N5,000 abi ti bata or wrapper that would fade in the next two months may God Almighty delivered us these administration oooo
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by gideon1971(m): 9:49pm
Following the drama
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by akeentech(m): 9:50pm
I already knew how this movie is gonna end. She will eventually be freed, given so many scholarship and later flown outside the country,may later become celebrity. I love dis movie directed by Buhari acted by FFK, CAN and MURIC
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by adorablepepple(f): 9:50pm
, so they took those girls to aso villa just to receive N5000, wrappers and a pair of shoes. This is sickening. Buhari must go come 2019 in Jesus name
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by Yunjeezy(m): 9:50pm
That's the people am sharing this country with.
Oh lord have mercy!
1 Like
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by MrFuckallday: 9:50pm
How? This is one pertinent question we all gotta ask.
How does this sorta childish politics get played on a daily and the citizenry or government can't do Jack about it.
Look at countries like USA; during Biafran Civil War America came here and took all their citizens. I mean all the American born Nigerians were whisked away while leaving their Nigerian parents here but 9ja can't even rescue one kidnapped girl that has been on the news daily. My own is who even brings all these stories about the herdsman that gave them milk and sent them back after walking 3 days. Mehn this whole thing is like a fairy tale.
2 Likes
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by Throwback: 9:50pm
I am of the opinion that the North should be left to solve a problem it created.
The whole of Yobe and Borno should be evacuated of willing Nigerians who are ready to accept the superiority of the Nigerian constitution. Then quarantine those states as an axis of evil that should be cut off from any economic and human activity.
After 2years of quarantine, carpet bomb the area to eliminate all living organisms that is yet to perish.
All effort to accomplish the above goals should be paid for by the allocations to those states.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by eDeity: 9:50pm
[quote author=akeentech post=66298632][/quote]
Wetin??
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by cnonyechi(f): 9:50pm
God will surely glorify his name in her life for not being ashamed of Christianity.
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by Ehuatamuigunisi: 9:50pm
Are they working together?
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by Bunmarium(m): 9:50pm
there was a country
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by pawesome(m): 9:50pm
Lie lie lie
We all know the story already
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by Sosqui: 9:51pm
So sad!
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by jeeqaa7(m): 9:51pm
7g Yb
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by ednut1(m): 9:51pm
Uk guardian has been fabricating lies. Gals have to access to the media. So pls stop all this crap
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by JudgeWilson(m): 9:51pm
It's a Super Story........
1 Like
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by HamzaAbdullahi8(m): 9:51pm
this is a welcome development I hope the girls get needed help
1 Like
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by Akwasi(m): 9:51pm
Its safe to say that there is no security in Nigeria. So some people know where these boko haram guys are staying and the nigerian army cannot use intelligence to track the insurgents? The fulani that took them back definitely is not the only person that knows the holdout of these boko haram guys.
People dont value blood any more. chai
1 Like
|Re: Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands by Bundaweber: 9:52pm
hmmmmn
Nudity Legislation And The Abuja Arts Carnival / PDP Sokoto Accuse Tambuwal Of Betrayal, Anti-party Activities / Rivers, PDP Disagree Over $280m Water, Sanitation Loan
Viewing this topic: ishayaauta(m), onemanonewife(m), vidid2all, MyPWisINCORRECT, EMDIEY, prince57(m), Tayor23(m), timijoseph01(m), Kimcutie(m), stalit4ril(f), FOLYKAZE(m), targetspot, donald012, OYEDIPE(f), bibinwaka, abuhari, Brightolanton(m), larivers, Gmekx(m), pureola(m), dxplicit, lamalang(m), sammy13, Obatarhe1(m), taiwolomo1(m), paulpery, rawpadgin(m), phatephul(m), eureka, Reeda45, johnugwu, swagagolic01(m), damselicious1(f), lsoul, deolurexy1(m), ebenholer(m), konaMaestro, techbloga, faheez(m), Malame, Methodist4ever(m), dj4wealth, DrTims(m), marvizzy(m), peterphd(m), pascalval, efolsam(m), DavidTheGeek, Ojiofor, Atyem(m), codebrew85(m), sequa, ebgbest, john650(m), guyla, ehiotoye(f), Rheminx, Nuzontel, Damony, clemsajayi07(m), YourWife(f), afrosolomon(m), Atiku2019, sodeide2013, bliz123, doclek, Ndysney(m), wura2020, Onorie(f), Nnetriplet, youngasia, Biggaboi(m), GreatDreams, olumaxi(m), Nehemz(m), Obynobyl(m), onojiwizardgmailcom(m), kennylawd, leeland(m), Analysiscorner, olumide109(m), Quace(m), Adicsonbaba(m), zegxy, Koolmak(m), lilioj, chide7(f), nwanna89(m), arthurous(m), fayvoor(m), kunlexy1991(m), princess1000, abiki(f), fobiflex(m), EazyMoh(m), Exclusivebae(f), Buildtower, Demmtek(m), perosky80(m), DSTTOOLZGUY(m), djoguns, BlackUhuru77(m), Maryam1234(f), Uzowee(m), lanreabbey(m), Bankalert(m), lookingfly, BetaThings, Liftkid(m), k2039(m), tolani4real, brainbox80(m), rhothymie(m), Ndolarr, babylawyr(f), abelee(m), cyanohydrin, doveweed(m), Bacon21(m), Abbeyjoy(m), adexuxin(m), Odunayaw(m), madenigga(m), wizza, BiafranBushBoy, badtlimo(m) and 349 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12