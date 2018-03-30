Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Leah Sharibu Escaped From Boko Haram Camp But Ended In Wrong Hands (23461 Views)

by Chinedu Asadu





Leah Sharibu, the only student of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, still in Boko Haram custody, reportedly made an unsuccessful attempt to escape.



The insurgents abducted 110 students on February 19 and released them a month later, with the exception of Sharibu and five students who died in captivity.



They reportedly held Sharibu back for refusing to renounce her Christian faith.



Some of Sharibu’s schoolmates said while in custody, she had sneaked away with two other girls — but was unfortunate to walk into the wrong arms.



“We thought she was just going round the corner, but she sneaked out along with Maryam and Amira (the other two classmates),” Aisha Ibiwa, one of the girls, told UK Guardian .



They were said to have walked for three days in the course of their escape from the insurgents. A family they met for help on how to return home to Dapchi rather facilitated their return to the insurgents.



Hajara Adamu, another of Leah’s friends, recalled: “The Fulani man (from the family) said to them, ‘so you are the missing girls that we’ve heard about on the radio.’ He gave them a jerrycan filled with cow’s milk and brought them back.”



“Leah and her group weren’t flogged. They [Boko Haram] said it was because they had suffered a lot while trying to escape.”



Adamu said she had also tried to escape but suffered same fate as Sharibu.



She added that the insurgents laughed at them for attempting to escape, mocking them that “we wanted to go back to the land of unbelievers.”



While in custody, the girls recalled that one of the Boko Haram leaders whom they knew as “the Khalifa” came to see them every week.



During those visits, he was said to have told them they would not stay for too long in custody.



“We don’t have any issue with you – our issue is with the government,” he had told them, according to Adamu. “They’ve taken our men.



Don’t worry, you’ll all go home soon.”

“He’d take off his balaclava and say: ‘You shouldn’t go back to Nigeria. It’s a country of sinners and unbelievers. When you go back, convince your parents to come back here to the Islamic caliphate with you.’”





N5,000 ‘WELCOME-HOME GIFT’ FROM BUHARI



Upon their return, the girls met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, before reuniting with their families in Yobe.



Adamu recalled that the president gave them N5,000 each, among other items.



“They gave us drinks and food and chicken,” she said, adding: “Afterwards they took us out and we took a picture with the president.



The president gave us gifts of two wrappers, a pair of shoes, and N5,000 each.”





https://www.thecable.ng/dapchi-schoolgirls-leah-tried-escape-boko-haram-custody







@emboldened...... this shows that this fulanis aren't humans at all. if they could still direct this escapes back to their captors







@emboldened...... this shows that this fulanis aren't humans at all. if they could still direct this escapes back to their captors

boko haram equals Fulani from this narrations

Leah Sharibu... You brought this on yourself.

You would have been free now if only you were intelligent.

This is exactly why the bible says, "My people perish for lack of knowledge."



Are you wiser than Abraham, Isaac and Peter who lied and denounced facts just to save their heads?



If a whole Peter could deny Jesus three times so as to be safe and sound, who the hell are you?

Leah Sharibu... You brought this on yourself.

You would have been free now if only you were intelligent.

This is exactly why the bible says, "My people perish for lack of knowledge."

Are you wiser than Abraham, Isaac and Peter who lied and denounced facts just to save their heads?

If a whole Peter could deny Jesus three times so as to be safe and sound, who the hell are you?

Mumu.

"tales from moonlight". abeg nta still dey show that programme. i like watch am again one of these days . atleast they tell better stories than buhari and his government does





Why won't one believe that this Boko Haram is Northern conspiracy ??

The president gave us gifts of two wrappers, a pair of shoes, and N5,000 each."

Imagine a president of our dear country these is a joke of the century,when there are many other benefits the government can give them.How long are they going spend the N5,000 abi ti bata or wrapper that would fade in the next two months may God Almighty delivered us these administration oooo

I already knew how this movie is gonna end. She will eventually be freed, given so many scholarship and later flown outside the country,may later become celebrity. I love dis movie directed by Buhari acted by FFK, CAN and MURIC

so they took those girls to aso villa just to receive N5000, wrappers and a pair of shoes. This is sickening. Buhari must go come 2019 in Jesus name

That's the people am sharing this country with.



Oh lord have mercy! 1 Like

How? This is one pertinent question we all gotta ask.

How does this sorta childish politics get played on a daily and the citizenry or government can't do Jack about it.

Look at countries like USA; during Biafran Civil War America came here and took all their citizens. I mean all the American born Nigerians were whisked away while leaving their Nigerian parents here but 9ja can't even rescue one kidnapped girl that has been on the news daily. My own is who even brings all these stories about the herdsman that gave them milk and sent them back after walking 3 days. Mehn this whole thing is like a fairy tale. 2 Likes

I am of the opinion that the North should be left to solve a problem it created.



The whole of Yobe and Borno should be evacuated of willing Nigerians who are ready to accept the superiority of the Nigerian constitution. Then quarantine those states as an axis of evil that should be cut off from any economic and human activity.



After 2years of quarantine, carpet bomb the area to eliminate all living organisms that is yet to perish.



All effort to accomplish the above goals should be paid for by the allocations to those states.

God will surely glorify his name in her life for not being ashamed of Christianity.

Are they working together?

So sad!

Uk guardian has been fabricating lies. Gals have to access to the media. So pls stop all this crap

this is a welcome development I hope the girls get needed help

Its safe to say that there is no security in Nigeria. So some people know where these boko haram guys are staying and the nigerian army cannot use intelligence to track the insurgents? The fulani that took them back definitely is not the only person that knows the holdout of these boko haram guys.



People dont value blood any more. chai