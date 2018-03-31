₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by Omooba77: 2:55am
John Alechenu, Eniola Akinkuotu and Olaleye Aluko
The Coalition for Nigeria Movement led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked Nigerians to be wary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government as it has corrupted security agencies ahead of the 2019 general elections.
It said the statement by a former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), that the military was colluding with unscrupulous individuals should not be dismissed.
The spokesman for the CNM, Mr. Akin Osuntokun, said this while responding to allegations by heads of security agencies that there was a plot by some groups to disrupt the 2019 general elections.
The Directors-General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Lawal Daura; and National Intelligence Agency, Mr. Ahmed Rufa’I as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, had raised the alarm over the plans by some groups to disrupt the processes leading to the 2019 elections.
The evil plan, according to them, was for the groups to create a stalemate during the elections.
However, Osuntokun told one of our correspondents that the security heads were acting out the script of the All Progressives Congress.
He said, “It all sounds funny to me. I don’t know any group that meets that description but why would anyone want to disrupt the 2019 elections? The only people that would want to disrupt the elections are the APC which has sensed its imminent defeat.
“If what Gen. Danjuma said is true whereby our protectors have become murderers, then it means they are the ones that should be feared. They are the ones that should be suspected.
“If you can extrapolate from what Gen. Danjuma said, that means Nigerians are at the mercy of the government or the army that is colluding. The people we should fear are (those in ) the government.”
Osuntokun said it was unfortunate that the heads of security agencies were serving a ‘conspiratorial parochial agenda’ as they were protecting the President’s ethnic base.
He added, “Where is the need to reserve the command of the Nigerian military and security services exclusively for the ethno-religious base of the President if it is not to serve a conspiratorial parochial agenda?
“The only group that fits this description of a fictitious fifth columnist agenda is the government itself.”
Security services shouldn’t cause panic –NCP
The National Conscience Party asked Nigeria’s security services to wake up to their responsibilities and should not try to cause panic to achieve pre-arranged objectives.
The National Chairman of the party, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said this in a telephone interview with Saturday PUNCH, in Abuja, on Friday.
He was reacting to the news that the nation’s security chiefs had raised the alarm over threats by unnamed groups to scuttle the 2019 general elections.
Tanko said, “That is very unfortunate. I wouldn’t want to say unprofessional; I only hope they are not raising a false alarm as part of a gimmick to short-change Nigerians.
“Security people do a lot of things; I don’t think it is fair for them to send panic or create fear among Nigerians. They are in the government; they are trained and paid to protect us.
“They have the capacity to deal with threats if they know these individuals or groups and they have evidence. What is stopping them from apprehending them?
“It is completely unnecessary for our security officials to try to create a situation of panic. As ordinary citizens, we don’t have the information and capacity they have. If they are now throwing it back to us, what do they expect us to do?
“Who do we move to for protection? It is their duty to ensure that the election is free and fair and not to send fear into the hearts of Nigerians.”
Speaking in a similar vein, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Alhaji Abdukadir Abdulsalam, urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and ensure that nothing untoward was done by any individual or group to scuttle the 2019 elections.
Abdulsalam who also spoke in a telephone interview noted that Nigerians owed it a duty to themselves and the nation to remain vigilant while the institutions of the state live up to their responsibility.
“We expect our security officials to do their jobs by ensuring a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after elections.
“We should not become a nation that each time an election is coming we begin to raise security concerns. It does not portray us as a serious country.”
FG must act fast –CACOL, CD
Two civil societies, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership and the Campaign for Democracy have said that the Federal Government must not treat the alarm raised by the security chiefs on the 2019 elections with kid gloves.
The civil societies said the government must reshuffle the military and other security agencies to bring in fresh and efficient hands, devoid of political and economic interests.
The CACOL Director, Debo Adeniran, said, “That alarm by security chiefs is a manifestation of the ominous sign of distrust between the serving and retired military officers.
“These are ominous times and the government must not fold its arms. It is a warning that should be taken seriously and everyone who is investigated to have such plans against the 2019 elections must be arrested and prosecuted, no matter whose ox is gored.
“They should be rounded up and made to sign an undertaking for the 2019 elections.”
Meanwhile, the CD President, Usman Abdul, said, “We will not condone any act of sabotaging our democracy. We call on the President to allow those security chiefs who are due for retirement to go. The President must bring in those who are capable of steering the course of the 2019 elections.
“Given these security alerts, the government must not let the 2019 elections go awry. There must be an action immediately and one of such actions is the removal of whoever is deemed inefficient.”
http://punchng.com/2019-polls-fear-buharis-govt-obasanjos-coalition-tells-nigerians/amp
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by naijjaman(m): 3:01am
“The will of the people is the only legitimate foundation of any government,
and to protect its free expression should be our first object.”
― Thomas Jefferson
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by olagbola55(m): 3:06am
Na them sabi
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by FOLYKAZE(m): 3:18am
Nigerians shoud be wary of Obasanjo, the false alarmist. He told us that Otueke-drunkard is training 1000 Assassins in Israel with the mission to eliminate some high profiled politicians. But where are the Assassins today?
Obasanjo who turned a blind eye when General Azazi was killed. He is here all over again forming the oracle. He is blind, bored and only looking for relevance.
The old general should retire from politics as he promised. We are tired of his useless utterance
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by littlewonders: 3:59am
I still don't understand what this coalition party abi na movement is all about o.... As for buhari government we've gone beyond fear na due we dey now
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by teeboila(m): 4:16am
Who cares
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by Annie939(f): 4:42am
am already afraid of buhari's government because if hunger didn't kill you Fulani herdsmen will, if Fulani didn't Boko boys will if Boko Haram didn't you will lose your job with many other things hardship everywhere. bubu government is the more you look the less you see.
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by Nutase: 4:59am
God is greater than him and his security agencies.
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by clevvermind(m): 5:18am
All i want is for Buhari to go back to Daura in 2019.
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by orunto27: 5:44am
“The will of the people is the only legitimate foundation of any government, and to protect its free expression should be our first object.”
― Thomas Jefferson[/quote].
Buhari can never be a Democrat or obey the Will of the people.
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by Herdsmen: 6:00am
FOLYKAZE:
All this rant for Baba .. are you okay?
You even read the article at all..
Guess is safer to say.. zombieism real..
Are you a zom b.
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by omowolewa: 6:06am
PMB may win if coalitions are not serious since the 'Looter King' party is going no where already.
The only avenue is internal cracks in APC and definition of purpose and interests in 3rdForce
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by Esseite: 6:08am
Realtime video captures of signed results and polling unit lineup for (underaged voters) should be used Which would be evident for the world to see..
Inec would tell us where they got their results if the video captures differ from that broadcasted.
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by jayson87: 6:09am
Free, Fair, Credible elections from the electoral reforms initiated by GEJ, died with GEJ. There can never be anything as free and fair election in the history of this country
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by BabatCargo(m): 6:40am
Its something to fear ooo.anything can happen within twinkle of an eye in this government.
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by Omeokachie: 6:54am
With the police acting more like the militant group of the APC, and the show of shame by its leadership, 2019 will be an eye opener to gullible Nigerians who traded their freedom for Buhari's chains.
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by Paperwhite(m): 7:19am
The evil plan, according to them, was for the groups to create a stalemate during the elections.
However, Osuntokun told one of our correspondents that the security heads were acting out the script of the All Progressives Congress.
He said, “It all sounds funny to me. I don’t know any group that meets that description but why would anyone want to disrupt the 2019 elections? The only people that would want to disrupt the elections are the APC which has sensed its imminent defeat.
“If what Gen. Danjuma said is true whereby our protectors have become murderers, then it means they are the ones that should be feared. They are the ones that should be suspected.
Intelligent reasoning.APC is simply desperately afraid of its own shadows.
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by Paperwhite(m): 7:21am
naijjaman:Interesting quote.Thanks for sharing.
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by Omooba77: 8:25am
Until we have a good system devoid of interference from Executives, we may be far from all these wahala. Abi lalasticlala
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by YorubaAssasin: 8:33am
Playing Politics as a game at the detriment of the millions of Nigerians while they and their families live in opulence.
Aremu ooo, Aremu ooo, Aremu ooo. Sho ara e gidi gidi gan ni ooo. Sango san pa oo. Beeni oo
'Bi-partisanship' is what we need NOT, 'Party-politicking'
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by Omooba77: 9:09am
Nigeria needs God intervention
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 9:58am
We already know the scam APC and am very wary of them I will however advice my friends and family to do same.
This is the hardest government I have ever witnessed and the suffering is too mush haba
Anything that will send that dollard back to daura is supported by me and my family.
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by zlantanfan: 9:58am
Anything that takes buhari away allowed.
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by fk001: 9:59am
This old man should go and sleep jare, he is among the first people that started corrupting our Government systems
Throwback of
Babbangida, Danjuma, and OBJ planning how to loot Nigeria
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by voicelez: 10:00am
Northerners will start calling him IPOB
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by SnakeChopMoney(m): 10:00am
God, you took away my favorite rapper Biggie Smalls
You took away my favorite pop star Micheal Jackson
You took away my favorite Reggae Musician Bob Marley
I call on you once again, show me that you're the King of Kings, this is long overdue
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by jeeqaa7(m): 10:00am
We will fear all of you
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by Firefire(m): 10:01am
Most useless gonment in the history of Nigeria.
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by SnakeChopMoney(m): 10:02am
|Re: 2019 Polls: Fear Buhari’s Govt, Obasanjo’s Coalition Tells Nigerians by infinitytutor: 10:02am
All dem politicians na same same
