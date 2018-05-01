Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 7 Dead In Ogun Boat Mishap (2096 Views)

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the accident occurred on Wednesday morning when the boat said to be conveying passengers numbering about 40 and goods broke into two.



It took the effort of the men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the marine police and some local divers to rescue about 10 lucky passengers



Speaking on the development, the Chairman, Ipokia Local Government Area, Senayon Amos Josu, confirmed the incident but said only four people died in the incident.



Josu said the survivors were taken to the General Hospital in Ipokia for medical treatment.



The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, also confirmed the incident but claimed that only three people have been confirmed dead.



For those that survive : keep thanking your destiny .



For those that couldn't make it : RIP!! 1 Like 2 Shares

afonja skull mining association right now

May God have mercy on us, simple life jacket would have saved these lives. Nigerians takes safety for granted a lot leading to so many avoidable deaths.RIP. 2 Likes

12Ebisco:

The way pple dey die ehn. Copy copy bloggers una just dey waste una time sha

may their soul rest in peace may their soul rest in peace



Bad news everyday!!!!

R.i.p

Riversides2003:

May God have mercy on us, simple life jacket would have saved these lives. Nigerians takes safety for granted a lot leading to so many avoidable deaths.RIP.

Not always a guarantee.







Dear Lord please preserve their skulls.

Subhanallah!



My condolences...

Indeed it was a sad day in Badagry and its environs yesterday. May Allah ease our affairs and safeguard us. Aameen! 1 Like

May there soul rest in peace.

RIp, God please save us in this country