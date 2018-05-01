₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Seven people were reported dead in a boat mishap that occurred mid-waterways between Akere in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun and Apa in Badagary Area of Lagos State.
Nigerian Tribune gathered that the accident occurred on Wednesday morning when the boat said to be conveying passengers numbering about 40 and goods broke into two.
It took the effort of the men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the marine police and some local divers to rescue about 10 lucky passengers
Speaking on the development, the Chairman, Ipokia Local Government Area, Senayon Amos Josu, confirmed the incident but said only four people died in the incident.
Josu said the survivors were taken to the General Hospital in Ipokia for medical treatment.
The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, also confirmed the incident but claimed that only three people have been confirmed dead.
|Re: 7 Dead In Ogun Boat Mishap by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:52am
Nigerian Tribune gathered that the accident occurred on Wednesday morning when the boat said to be conveying passengers numbering about 40 and goods broke into two
For those that survive : keep thanking your destiny .
For those that couldn't make it : RIP!!
|Re: 7 Dead In Ogun Boat Mishap by juanjo2: 7:52am
afonja skull mining association right now
|Re: 7 Dead In Ogun Boat Mishap by Riversides2003(m): 7:53am
May God have mercy on us, simple life jacket would have saved these lives. Nigerians takes safety for granted a lot leading to so many avoidable deaths.RIP.
|Re: 7 Dead In Ogun Boat Mishap by ednut1(m): 7:53am
12Ebisco:The way pple dey die ehn. Copy copy bloggers una just dey waste una time sha
|Re: 7 Dead In Ogun Boat Mishap by Famousqueen(f): 7:54am
may their soul rest in peace
|Re: 7 Dead In Ogun Boat Mishap by Houseofglam7(f): 7:58am
Bad news everyday!!!!
|Re: 7 Dead In Ogun Boat Mishap by Lizilicious(f): 8:00am
R.i.p
|Re: 7 Dead In Ogun Boat Mishap by Jarus(m): 8:01am
Riversides2003:
Not always a guarantee.
|Re: 7 Dead In Ogun Boat Mishap by NwaAmaikpe: 8:03am
Dear Lord please preserve their skulls.
|Re: 7 Dead In Ogun Boat Mishap by noya5: 8:05am
|Re: 7 Dead In Ogun Boat Mishap by realone2012: 8:06am
Subhanallah!
My condolences...
Indeed it was a sad day in Badagry and its environs yesterday. May Allah ease our affairs and safeguard us. Aameen!
|Re: 7 Dead In Ogun Boat Mishap by ganiusolabi: 8:11am
May there soul rest in peace.
|Re: 7 Dead In Ogun Boat Mishap by lormama: 8:14am
RIp, God please save us in this country
|Re: 7 Dead In Ogun Boat Mishap by jojomario(m): 8:21am
juanjo2:must you go tribal on your comment? Common RIP to the dead or a blame on the concerned authorities, u can't.
