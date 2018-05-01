Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures (4588 Views)

See Pictures below



The moment history was made. #NotTooYoungToRun



Please Note that Not Every Young Nigeria Will Be Allow to Contest ...



Example OKADA Rider With No Education Certificate ...



Or Yahoo Boy With No Certificate ..... (No Tattoo)



I knew someone somewhere will soon turn this to a CHOPPORTUNITY and this fellow didn't dissapoint!



Which one is "the young Nigerians behind the historic #NotTooYoungTooRun"?



No mention of Tony Nwulu.



No mention of YIAGA



No mention of the hundreds of youths who put in work under the sun to push this



But it's the ones that go to Aso Villa like Daniel Kanu that we should give accolades..... Mtchew! 10 Likes 1 Share

they should check if he used pencil to sign that bill 2 Likes

Getting anything done under an undemocratic tyrannical Government of Mahammadu Buhari is worth celebrating...even himself cannot believe he signed it into law.



He must have surpassed his expectations really. 3 Likes







Dear Nigerian Youths,



If the Nigerian Police, Army or SARS stops you.

Just remember that President Buhari has signed the Not too Young to Run bill into law,



Dear Nigerian Youths,

If the Nigerian Police, Army or SARS stops you.

Just remember that President Buhari has signed the Not too Young to Run bill into law,

And run for your life.

It's not about the bill it's what it takes to win an election in Nigeria

someone must take the glory

....and in the other news. 2 Likes 1 Share

Good job guys.



So happy you guys met an understanding and good President .

I can see Hon Tony Nwulu there, he has done a great job. With this bill passed, I think I will be running for the House of Representatives election for Afikpo North/South Federal constituency in 2023, so help me God.

That's good.

God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.

They were mere pencils in the hands of the creator

Dat lady wey wear red in the second pic She dey laugh or she dey cry? Dat lady wey wear red in the second pic She dey laugh or she dey cry?

As his a Muslim they is no struggle.



Buhari/Apc first and only archievement after 3 yrs in power

so, 18yrs Old can contest.

Kip the flame burning.i see me ruling kaduna state soon

this bill was probably introduced by GEJ

These should be the leaders of Nigeria!

Tony Nwulu sponsored the bill in the house of reps

When I look at the number of youths abusing drugs, look at Yahaya Bello, then look at the 'Not Too Young To Run' bill, to cry go hungry me.

Buhari you are the best thing to have ever happen to Nigeria since 1999. i wish u can last like mugabe, this country will be greater than USA.