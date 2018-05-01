₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by OgaDonald: 5:54pm
See Pictures below
The moment history was made. #NotTooYoungToRun
BY APROKO GIRL : https://aprokogirl.com/9384/meet-the-young-nigerians-behind-historic-nottooyoungtorun-advocacy-pictures/
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by OgaDonald: 5:55pm
Congrats .......
Please Note that Not Every Young Nigeria Will Be Allow to Contest ...
Example OKADA Rider With No Education Certificate ...
Or Yahoo Boy With No Certificate ..... (No Tattoo)
Read Other Qualities You Must Have here .... https://ns45.com/9323/qualities-nottooyoungtorun-bill/
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by three: 6:06pm
I knew someone somewhere will soon turn this to a CHOPPORTUNITY and this fellow didn't dissapoint!
Which one is "the young Nigerians behind the historic #NotTooYoungTooRun"?
No mention of Tony Nwulu.
No mention of YIAGA
No mention of the hundreds of youths who put in work under the sun to push this
But it's the ones that go to Aso Villa like Daniel Kanu that we should give accolades..... Mtchew!
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by tashashiel(f): 6:11pm
they should check if he used pencil to sign that bill
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by Scream(m): 6:49pm
Getting anything done under an undemocratic tyrannical Government of Mahammadu Buhari is worth celebrating...even himself cannot believe he signed it into law.
He must have surpassed his expectations really.
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by NwaAmaikpe: 8:15pm
Dear Nigerian Youths,
If the Nigerian Police, Army or SARS stops you.
Just remember that President Buhari has signed the Not too Young to Run bill into law,
And run for your life.
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by MDsambo: 8:16pm
It's not about the bill it's what it takes to win an election in Nigeria
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by tobechi74: 8:16pm
someone must take the glory
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by papoudaupolos: 8:16pm
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by etinanguy(m): 8:16pm
....and in the other news.
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:16pm
Good job guys.
So happy you guys met an understanding and good President .
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by DonPiiko: 8:17pm
I can see Hon Tony Nwulu there, he has done a great job. With this bill passed, I think I will be running for the House of Representatives election for Afikpo North/South Federal constituency in 2023, so help me God.
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:17pm
That's good.
God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by TwentyOnePilots(m): 8:17pm
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by MasterRahl(m): 8:17pm
three:You're not far from the truth bro.
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by harry2sexy(m): 8:18pm
You don meanit
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by DuBLINGreenb(m): 8:18pm
They were mere pencils in the hands of the creator
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by noble2faith(m): 8:18pm
Dat lady wey wear red in the second pic She dey laugh or she dey cry?
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by ekensi01(m): 8:18pm
As his a Muslim they is no struggle.
Bleep
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by Harrynight(m): 8:18pm
Buhari/Apc first and only archievement after 3 yrs in power
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by id4sho(m): 8:18pm
so, 18yrs Old can contest.
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by Jenomtwist(m): 8:18pm
Kip the flame burning.i see me ruling kaduna state soon
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by goal9ja110: 8:19pm
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by opalu: 8:19pm
Okay
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by mart001: 8:20pm
this bill was probably introduced by GEJ
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by StaffofOrayan(m): 8:20pm
These should be the leaders of Nigeria!
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by balesgoal: 8:20pm
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by Customer80: 8:21pm
Tony Nwulu sponsored the bill in the house of reps
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by Rekyz(m): 8:22pm
When I look at the number of youths abusing drugs, look at Yahaya Bello, then look at the 'Not Too Young To Run' bill, to cry go hungry me.
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by cenaman(m): 8:23pm
Buhari you are the best thing to have ever happen to Nigeria since 1999. i wish u can last like mugabe, this country will be greater than USA.
|Re: Meet The Young Nigerians Behind "Not Too Young To Run" Advocacy - Pictures by gypsey(m): 8:23pm
Does this mean i can run fir Nigerian presidency?
If i win Free Olosho for every man, to release stress, ganja will be lgalised and taxed, Oloshoing will be legalised and taxed. Free Electricity and clean tap water in every households, free ganja, free Education and Free transportion for the Elderly.
Obasanjo, tiefnubu, David mark, Dino melaye all the crooked thieving politicinas and buhari will be jailed.
Vote for me!
