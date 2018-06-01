₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,853 members, 4,274,480 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 04:15 PM

Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White (19933 Views)

Canadian Andrew Parr Weds Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra- Pictures / Chidiogo Akunyili Weds Andrew, Her White Boyfriend (photos) / Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by BoneBlogger(m): 9:09am
Dora Akunyili’s Daughter & Her Canadian Husband Arrive Nigeria For Wedding. PICS


Chidiogo, the daughter of former NAFDAC boss and erstwhile minister of information, late Prof Dora Nkem Akunyili has arrived her hometown in Anambra state with her Canadian husband and family after tying the knot legally in court some months ago abroad.

Yesterday, the gala night was held with lots of Igbo traditional entertainers and masquerades thrilling the Canadian in-laws as Chidiogo Akunyili will today exchange nuptial vows with her hubby, Andrew David Parr.

Chidiogo Akunyili will hold white and traditional weddings tomorrow Saturday 2nd June 2018 at her home in Nneogidi village, Agulu in Anaocha LGA, Anambra State.


Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/dora-akunyilis-daughter-chidogo-set-to-wed-in-anambra-state.html

7 Likes

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Thegeneralqueen(f): 9:11am
Awwwwww her soon to be husband is tall and hawt kiss Your mum was a great woman....... go girl smiley

34 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Anigreat: 9:12am
shocked






Tighting knot with such a beautiful igbo girl, then you choose to wear scratch face republic attire , what happened to the colorful and majestic ISIAGU?

9 Likes

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by femolacqua(m): 9:13am
congratulations

1 Like

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by SamuelAnyawu(m): 9:19am
My Full Respect to your Mum.



We all miss you Dora embarassed



Senator Samuel Anyanwu for Governor Imo 2019

55 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by emeijeh(m): 9:19am
She was a blessing and a plus to this nation...




Igbo amaka

43 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Bertty6: 9:22am
Nice one
Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by omohayek: 9:24am
Anigreat:
shocked
tighting not with such a beautiful igbo girl, then you choose to wear scratch face republic attire .
The enlightened, open-minded and educated viewpoint that her family possesses is what allows her to wear said attire, while you, burdened as you are with so much bitterness, write your puerile tribalistic, semi-literate rubbish from whatever sh*thole "face me I face you" in which you're residing (and doing so on a cheap, nasty, second-hand Chinese phone, no doubt).

23 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Oritzy: 9:33am
omohayek:

The enlightened, open-minded and educated viewpoint that her family possesses is what allows her to wear said attire, while you, burdened as you are with so much bitterness, write your puerile tribalistic, semi-literate rubbish from whatever sh*thole "face me I face you" in which you're residing (and doing so on a cheap, nasty, second-hand Chinese phone, no doubt).
Savagery at it's peak
Oga I loyal *both hands up*

12 Likes

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by anibirelawal(m): 10:55am
omohayek:

The enlightened, open-minded and educated viewpoint that her family possesses is what allows her to wear said attire, while you, burdened as you are with so much bitterness, write your puerile tribalistic, semi-literate rubbish from whatever sh*thole "face me I face you" in which you're residing (and doing so on a cheap, nasty, second-hand Chinese phone, no doubt).


Haba! that's too much bro.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by somito121(m): 11:03am
omohayek:

The enlightened, open-minded and educated viewpoint that her family possesses is what allows her to wear said attire, while you, burdened as you are with so much bitterness, write your puerile tribalistic, semi-literate rubbish from whatever sh*thole "face me I face you" in which you're residing (and doing so on a cheap, nasty, second-hand Chinese phone, no doubt).
The secondhand Chinese phone part made me bite my tongue. If I were that guy I go just die..hahahahha

9 Likes

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Bennytak(m): 2:30pm
Niceee

1 Like

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by obainojazz(m): 2:31pm
cool
Dora Akunyili, the greatest woman ever from Nigeria.

8 Likes

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by emmabest2000(m): 2:31pm
This girls and oyibo
Make she no cheat on him with her ex 9ja dude
To avoid the story that touches



HML THOU

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Sarkin(m): 2:31pm
V
Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by lifestyle1(m): 2:31pm
Make them no too bill this guy o cheesy

1 Like

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by oyetunder(m): 2:32pm
cheesy
Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by hollandis(f): 2:32pm
Anigreat:
shocked






Tighting knot with such a beautiful igbo girl, then you choose to wear scratch face republic attire , what happened to the colorful and majestic ISIAGU?

Must you mention Igbo?

What is your problem

4 Likes

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Zamad(m): 2:33pm
omohayek:

The enlightened, open-minded and educated viewpoint that her family possesses is what allows her to wear said attire, while you, burdened as you are with so much bitterness, write your puerile tribalistic, semi-literate rubbish from whatever sh*thole "face me I face you" in which you're residing (and doing so on a cheap, nasty, second-hand Chinese phone, no doubt).
Thou art Savage

7 Likes

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by peacengine(m): 2:34pm
Nice one, but why leave us to marry white nigga?
Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Papaaldrich: 2:35pm
Okay
Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by yomalex(m): 2:35pm
okay

1 Like

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by OhiOfIhima: 2:37pm
somito121:

The secondhand Chinese phone part made me bite my tongue. If I were that guy I go just die..hahahahha
That guy Anigreat is an Eop, always bitter of someone progress.. Shiooo
Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Teaser0904(m): 2:37pm
peacengine:
Nice one, but why leave us to marry white nigga?
Most of una no get sense naw,laziness and gold digging. grin grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Houseofglam7(f): 2:39pm
Awwwwww kiss

1 Like

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Benekruku(m): 2:41pm
Can this Canadian Fvck her well like a real African man.

1 Like

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by okolet(m): 2:42pm
Congrats!!


But she looks like a Senegalese girl cheesy

1 Like

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by naijjaman(m): 2:43pm
ok
Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Judgesledge(m): 2:44pm
omohayek:

The enlightened, open-minded and educated viewpoint that her family possesses is what allows her to wear said attire, while you, burdened as you are with so much bitterness, write your puerile tribalistic, semi-literate rubbish from whatever sh*thole "face me I face you" in which you're residing (and doing so on a cheap, nasty, second-hand Chinese phone, no doubt).
I am full blown igbo, love your comment and the passion i feel in it, some people can't see beyond their tribalistic nose and behold the beauty in humanity

3 Likes

Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by JamaicanLove(f): 2:45pm
omohayek:

The enlightened, open-minded and educated viewpoint that her family possesses is what allows her to wear said attire, while you, burdened as you are with so much bitterness, write your puerile tribalistic, semi-literate rubbish from whatever sh*thole "face me I face you" in which you're residing (and doing so on a cheap, nasty, second-hand Chinese phone, no doubt).




Wow cry

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Enugu APC Rejects Jim Nwobodo, Nnaji’s Defection Bids / Okah Hides Sim In Pant; Smuggles Phone Into Cell / PDP Won’t Insult Buhari The Way APC Attacks Jonathan – Metuh

Viewing this topic: Mmaloveth(f), robinsonmfon(m), kazeemmuka(m), prettychique, danielconstant, kapelvej, maggilove(f), bobnatlo(m), diasporaman(m), Cmarketer(m), Niceguy123, EngrOloye, rock4life, sirdonbright, mathias32(m), Promziie(f), Jesubiyi01(m), Ibegtodiffer, Donmorph1991, manneger2, lizzycreations(m), cococandy526(f), MrsEvakinqz(m), sidnen, Mikkyjay17(m), Shinapraise(m), waletimo, bukeb633(m), Adieza(m), pharmagba, xrisdon(m), AMAZING777, everrichy(m), tonididdy(m), humamich, hightempo, aloenzyme(m), Throwback, technokid(m), Ademidd(f), Buskete(m), dapotentz, dotunforjesus, Debra911(f), NembeBoy, profdotcom, Bigsteveg(m), Ani5, Adikam(m), babahameedah, ayojazzy, prince049(m), CalyMan2(m), select500, sirdoz065(m), Amuluonyenaego, Tracygold(f), possman2go, truthbitterpill, Umbro01(m), kellybaba(m), dulux07(m), tibass(m) and 179 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.