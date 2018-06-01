₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,853 members, 4,274,480 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 04:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White (19933 Views)
Canadian Andrew Parr Weds Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra- Pictures / Chidiogo Akunyili Weds Andrew, Her White Boyfriend (photos) / Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by BoneBlogger(m): 9:09am
Dora Akunyili’s Daughter & Her Canadian Husband Arrive Nigeria For Wedding. PICS
Chidiogo, the daughter of former NAFDAC boss and erstwhile minister of information, late Prof Dora Nkem Akunyili has arrived her hometown in Anambra state with her Canadian husband and family after tying the knot legally in court some months ago abroad.
Yesterday, the gala night was held with lots of Igbo traditional entertainers and masquerades thrilling the Canadian in-laws as Chidiogo Akunyili will today exchange nuptial vows with her hubby, Andrew David Parr.
Chidiogo Akunyili will hold white and traditional weddings tomorrow Saturday 2nd June 2018 at her home in Nneogidi village, Agulu in Anaocha LGA, Anambra State.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/dora-akunyilis-daughter-chidogo-set-to-wed-in-anambra-state.html
7 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Thegeneralqueen(f): 9:11am
Awwwwww her soon to be husband is tall and hawt Your mum was a great woman....... go girl
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Anigreat: 9:12am
Tighting knot with such a beautiful igbo girl, then you choose to wear scratch face republic attire , what happened to the colorful and majestic ISIAGU?
9 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by femolacqua(m): 9:13am
congratulations
1 Like
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by SamuelAnyawu(m): 9:19am
My Full Respect to your Mum.
We all miss you Dora
Senator Samuel Anyanwu for Governor Imo 2019
55 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by emeijeh(m): 9:19am
She was a blessing and a plus to this nation...
Igbo amaka
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Bertty6: 9:22am
Nice one
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by omohayek: 9:24am
Anigreat:The enlightened, open-minded and educated viewpoint that her family possesses is what allows her to wear said attire, while you, burdened as you are with so much bitterness, write your puerile tribalistic, semi-literate rubbish from whatever sh*thole "face me I face you" in which you're residing (and doing so on a cheap, nasty, second-hand Chinese phone, no doubt).
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Oritzy: 9:33am
omohayek:Savagery at it's peak
Oga I loyal *both hands up*
12 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by anibirelawal(m): 10:55am
omohayek:
Haba! that's too much bro.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by somito121(m): 11:03am
omohayek:The secondhand Chinese phone part made me bite my tongue. If I were that guy I go just die..hahahahha
9 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Bennytak(m): 2:30pm
Niceee
1 Like
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by obainojazz(m): 2:31pm
Dora Akunyili, the greatest woman ever from Nigeria.
8 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by emmabest2000(m): 2:31pm
This girls and oyibo
Make she no cheat on him with her ex 9ja dude
To avoid the story that touches
HML THOU
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Sarkin(m): 2:31pm
V
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by lifestyle1(m): 2:31pm
Make them no too bill this guy o
1 Like
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by oyetunder(m): 2:32pm
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by hollandis(f): 2:32pm
Anigreat:
Must you mention Igbo?
What is your problem
4 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Zamad(m): 2:33pm
omohayek:Thou art Savage
7 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by peacengine(m): 2:34pm
Nice one, but why leave us to marry white nigga?
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Papaaldrich: 2:35pm
Okay
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by yomalex(m): 2:35pm
okay
1 Like
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by OhiOfIhima: 2:37pm
somito121:That guy Anigreat is an Eop, always bitter of someone progress.. Shiooo
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Teaser0904(m): 2:37pm
peacengine:Most of una no get sense naw,laziness and gold digging.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Houseofglam7(f): 2:39pm
Awwwwww
1 Like
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Benekruku(m): 2:41pm
Can this Canadian Fvck her well like a real African man.
1 Like
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by okolet(m): 2:42pm
Congrats!!
But she looks like a Senegalese girl
1 Like
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by naijjaman(m): 2:43pm
ok
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by Judgesledge(m): 2:44pm
omohayek:I am full blown igbo, love your comment and the passion i feel in it, some people can't see beyond their tribalistic nose and behold the beauty in humanity
3 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White by JamaicanLove(f): 2:45pm
omohayek:
Wow
2 Likes
Enugu APC Rejects Jim Nwobodo, Nnaji’s Defection Bids / Okah Hides Sim In Pant; Smuggles Phone Into Cell / PDP Won’t Insult Buhari The Way APC Attacks Jonathan – Metuh
Viewing this topic: Mmaloveth(f), robinsonmfon(m), kazeemmuka(m), prettychique, danielconstant, kapelvej, maggilove(f), bobnatlo(m), diasporaman(m), Cmarketer(m), Niceguy123, EngrOloye, rock4life, sirdonbright, mathias32(m), Promziie(f), Jesubiyi01(m), Ibegtodiffer, Donmorph1991, manneger2, lizzycreations(m), cococandy526(f), MrsEvakinqz(m), sidnen, Mikkyjay17(m), Shinapraise(m), waletimo, bukeb633(m), Adieza(m), pharmagba, xrisdon(m), AMAZING777, everrichy(m), tonididdy(m), humamich, hightempo, aloenzyme(m), Throwback, technokid(m), Ademidd(f), Buskete(m), dapotentz, dotunforjesus, Debra911(f), NembeBoy, profdotcom, Bigsteveg(m), Ani5, Adikam(m), babahameedah, ayojazzy, prince049(m), CalyMan2(m), select500, sirdoz065(m), Amuluonyenaego, Tracygold(f), possman2go, truthbitterpill, Umbro01(m), kellybaba(m), dulux07(m), tibass(m) and 179 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16