Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Chidiogo Akunyili & Andrew David Parr In Nigeria For Wedding (Traditional, White (19933 Views)

Canadian Andrew Parr Weds Chidiogo Akunyili In Anambra- Pictures / Chidiogo Akunyili Weds Andrew, Her White Boyfriend (photos) / Somto Akunyili Set To Wed: Pre-Wedding Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dora Akunyili’s Daughter & Her Canadian Husband Arrive Nigeria For Wedding. PICS





Chidiogo, the daughter of former NAFDAC boss and erstwhile minister of information, late Prof Dora Nkem Akunyili has arrived her hometown in Anambra state with her Canadian husband and family after tying the knot legally in court some months ago abroad.



Yesterday, the gala night was held with lots of Igbo traditional entertainers and masquerades thrilling the Canadian in-laws as Chidiogo Akunyili will today exchange nuptial vows with her hubby, Andrew David Parr.



Chidiogo Akunyili will hold white and traditional weddings tomorrow Saturday 2nd June 2018 at her home in Nneogidi village, Agulu in Anaocha LGA, Anambra State.





Source; Chidiogo, the daughter of former NAFDAC boss and erstwhile minister of information, late Prof Dora Nkem Akunyili has arrived her hometown in Anambra state with her Canadian husband and family after tying the knot legally in court some months ago abroad.Yesterday, the gala night was held with lots of Igbo traditional entertainers and masquerades thrilling the Canadian in-laws as Chidiogo Akunyili will today exchange nuptial vows with her hubby, Andrew David Parr.Chidiogo Akunyili will hold white and traditional weddings tomorrow Saturday 2nd June 2018 at her home in Nneogidi village, Agulu in Anaocha LGA, Anambra State.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/dora-akunyilis-daughter-chidogo-set-to-wed-in-anambra-state.html 7 Likes

Your mum was a great woman....... go girl Awwwwww her soon to be husband is tall and hawtYour mum was a great woman....... go girl 34 Likes 1 Share















Tighting knot with such a beautiful igbo girl, then you choose to wear scratch face republic attire , what happened to the colorful and majestic ISIAGU? Tighting knot with such a beautiful igbo girl, then you choose to wear scratch face republic attire , what happened to the colorful and majestic ISIAGU? 9 Likes

congratulations 1 Like

My Full Respect to your Mum.







We all miss you Dora







Senator Samuel Anyanwu for Governor Imo 2019 55 Likes 2 Shares

She was a blessing and a plus to this nation...









Igbo amaka 43 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one

Anigreat:



tighting not with such a beautiful igbo girl, then you choose to wear scratch face republic attire . The enlightened, open-minded and educated viewpoint that her family possesses is what allows her to wear said attire, while you, burdened as you are with so much bitterness, write your puerile tribalistic, semi-literate rubbish from whatever sh*thole "face me I face you" in which you're residing (and doing so on a cheap, nasty, second-hand Chinese phone, no doubt). The enlightened, open-minded and educated viewpoint that her family possesses is what allows her to wear said attire, while you, burdened as you are with so much bitterness, write your puerile tribalistic, semi-literate rubbish from whatever sh*thole "face me I face you" in which you're residing (and doing so on a cheap, nasty, second-hand Chinese phone, no doubt). 23 Likes 3 Shares

omohayek:



The enlightened, open-minded and educated viewpoint that her family possesses is what allows her to wear said attire, while you, burdened as you are with so much bitterness, write your puerile tribalistic, semi-literate rubbish from whatever sh*thole "face me I face you" in which you're residing (and doing so on a cheap, nasty, second-hand Chinese phone, no doubt). Savagery at it's peak

Oga I loyal *both hands up* Savagery at it's peakOga I loyal *both hands up* 12 Likes

omohayek:



The enlightened, open-minded and educated viewpoint that her family possesses is what allows her to wear said attire, while you, burdened as you are with so much bitterness, write your puerile tribalistic, semi-literate rubbish from whatever sh*thole "face me I face you" in which you're residing (and doing so on a cheap, nasty, second-hand Chinese phone, no doubt).



Haba! that's too much bro. Haba! that's too much bro. 5 Likes 1 Share

omohayek:



The enlightened, open-minded and educated viewpoint that her family possesses is what allows her to wear said attire, while you, burdened as you are with so much bitterness, write your puerile tribalistic, semi-literate rubbish from whatever sh*thole "face me I face you" in which you're residing (and doing so on a cheap, nasty, second-hand Chinese phone, no doubt). The secondhand Chinese phone part made me bite my tongue. If I were that guy I go just die..hahahahha The secondhand Chinese phone part made me bite my tongue. If I were that guy I go just die..hahahahha 9 Likes

Niceee 1 Like



Dora Akunyili, the greatest woman ever from Nigeria. Dora Akunyili, the greatest woman ever from Nigeria. 8 Likes

This girls and oyibo

Make she no cheat on him with her ex 9ja dude

To avoid the story that touches







HML THOU 2 Likes 1 Share

V

Make them no too bill this guy o 1 Like

Anigreat:















Tighting knot with such a beautiful igbo girl, then you choose to wear scratch face republic attire , what happened to the colorful and majestic ISIAGU?

Must you mention Igbo?



What is your problem Must you mention Igbo?What is your problem 4 Likes

omohayek:



The enlightened, open-minded and educated viewpoint that her family possesses is what allows her to wear said attire, while you, burdened as you are with so much bitterness, write your puerile tribalistic, semi-literate rubbish from whatever sh*thole "face me I face you" in which you're residing (and doing so on a cheap, nasty, second-hand Chinese phone, no doubt). Thou art Savage Thou art Savage 7 Likes

Nice one, but why leave us to marry white nigga?

Okay

okay 1 Like

somito121:



The secondhand Chinese phone part made me bite my tongue. If I were that guy I go just die..hahahahha That guy Anigreat is an Eop, always bitter of someone progress.. Shiooo That guy Anigreat is an Eop, always bitter of someone progress.. Shiooo

peacengine:

Nice one, but why leave us to marry white nigga? Most of una no get sense naw,laziness and gold digging. Most of una no get sense naw,laziness and gold digging. 3 Likes 1 Share

Awwwwww 1 Like

Can this Canadian Fvck her well like a real African man. 1 Like







But she looks like a Senegalese girl Congrats!!But she looks like a Senegalese girl 1 Like

ok

omohayek:



The enlightened, open-minded and educated viewpoint that her family possesses is what allows her to wear said attire, while you, burdened as you are with so much bitterness, write your puerile tribalistic, semi-literate rubbish from whatever sh*thole "face me I face you" in which you're residing (and doing so on a cheap, nasty, second-hand Chinese phone, no doubt). I am full blown igbo, love your comment and the passion i feel in it, some people can't see beyond their tribalistic nose and behold the beauty in humanity I am full blown igbo, love your comment and the passion i feel in it, some people can't see beyond their tribalistic nose and behold the beauty in humanity 3 Likes