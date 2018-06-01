₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,942 members, 4,278,524 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 11:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos (7567 Views)
First Photos From The Wedding Of Dora Akunyili's Daughter / Between A South African Lady, Her Ex-boyfriend And Her New Man Mocking The Ex / Nigerian Lady Gushes Over Her Trump-Like Oyinbo Hubby, As He Grabs Her Butt (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Rachelsblog(f): 9:07pm
Late Dora Akunyili's daughter Chidiogo who got engaged to the love of her life David Andrew months ago, Had her traditional and white wedding last week, The couple tied the knot in Anambra, and here are official photos of them, All the pics are so cute, They look really happy together, see more below!
Gossip From Ebiwali--
http://www.ebiwalisgossip.com/2018/06/loved-up-photos-of-dora-akunyilis.html
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Rachelsblog(f): 9:08pm
More
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by tgmservice: 9:10pm
oboi see blackness
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Adaowerri111: 9:48pm
Black is beautiful, so real.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Louisefaye(f): 10:14pm
Aww so cute. The bride is really beautiful. Black is beautiful. Can't wait to see how their kids will look
8 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Issafela: 11:07pm
>>
Lol, She Almost Killed Him With Her Backside.
Watch Video HERE
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by OboOlora(f): 11:08pm
Louisefaye:
10 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by SageTravels: 11:08pm
Simple Wedding. Save the money for your children.
2 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by GetJoy: 11:08pm
Lovely couple
Listen to your favorite Christian Radio Station with GospelLIVE Radio. Enjoy nonstop year-round hymns, music, kids, gospel talk, seasonal, christian talk & news. Get it on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.igetjoy.gospellive
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by zudozz: 11:09pm
Na she miss...Cassava pass cassava for d rest of her life..Make she go dey chop cake and burger!
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by kimbraa(f): 11:09pm
I don't understand her simplicity. Her gown looks weird sef!
Truth be told, she's not beautiful. Not even as beautiful as her late mother just maybe, she's got inner beauty.
5 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by andrade6: 11:09pm
Get NGO Website At Value You Can Get Anywhere else!
Lets support you to continue to put smiles on faces....the Digital Way
Get NOW for N19,999!
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Peterpanny: 11:10pm
truth be told o is not like am hating o but is not fine at all.
3 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Peterpanny: 11:10pm
Louisefaye:dont fu(k with nature.
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by majorgeneral000: 11:10pm
May GOD bless ur marriage
1 Like
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Reasonabledoubt: 11:10pm
With all the money this family has they did both church and white wedding the same day, at her village.
She used the reception time to do her traditional wedding, but some average 150k salary earner will take loan to rent big hall, and do elaborate traditional and white wedding.
All the bleaching mamas how market? How many oyibo has your bleaching cream gotten you?
They actually look genuinely in love. I wish her well, if only her mum were still here.
10 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by costandi(m): 11:11pm
Black is beautiful no doubts. But,...lemme com and be the going.
1 Like
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by nfoy12: 11:12pm
Check out over 50+ daily fat odds for BET9JA games on goal 9ja football forum. Over 10+ odds Green Ticket yesterday
To Visit Goal 9ja: CLICK HERE
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Wellets50(m): 11:12pm
May your marriage be blessed
1 Like
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Follygunners: 11:13pm
Simple chics like her getting the men while the 'skin bleachers', 'desperate whores' et al... still looking for the highest bidders!
Happy Married Life to them!
2 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by chuksanambra: 11:14pm
The wedding was simple and minimalist, granted. But it's an insult on our collective intelligence to say this girl is beautiful.
People saying this babe is beautiful are just trying to be polite. Will it hurt you guys if you said the truth?
4 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Divay22(f): 11:16pm
That third pic thou..
Dat how i wee openly laugh at my enemies
Congratulations Ma.
2 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Follygunners: 11:17pm
chuksanambra:
Yaba Left V.I.P
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Rivguydee(m): 11:18pm
The girl take style WORWOR sha
3 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Burgerlomo: 11:19pm
Original dark and beautiful complexion compare to some artificial one's that I prefer not to mention
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by OgahBohz: 11:19pm
HONESTLY I THINK ITS TRUE LOVE IN DISPLAY
BEFORE I BIN DEY THINK SAY OTUMOKPO DEY INVOLVED
wish em luck !
4 Likes
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Burgerlomo: 11:19pm
Happy married life! May God bless your union. Amin
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Speakdatruth: 11:20pm
They're beautiful
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by Soulless: 11:21pm
SHE DEY LAUGH TOO MUCH
TREASURE
1 Like
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by zicoraads: 11:22pm
This is weird and sweet. They are in love. Nothing or anyone matter anymore. Just two people wanting to create something wonderful together.
1 Like
|Re: Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos by dipse311: 11:22pm
The Cost Of Software, When Will Nigeria Ask For What China Keeps Getting? / Mourinho Meets Juju Men / Sen Ararume And His Ordeal.
Viewing this topic: Toks78, holarlekan1234, elprince09, Iambehorlah(m), Nddytex08(m), homesteady(m), Xtranoble, bitex2(m), Reasonabledoubt, Timblaze(m), dboy080808(m), Femiii, dipse311, Jackhammer(m), john107, Hakeem12(m), Fuckyoumod, Akukogagara, tipdrips, awoyam1, Samuelscott, Slimchase(m), owukpa(m), gwinzy(m), alluredmary, lacosanostra, Throwback, martotiral, silverspoonceo7, happy27, donfranklin(m), Chudymario, daamazing(m), justianoo(m), Edopesin(m), Seguntreasure, deedondavi(m), Naijaphobia(m), faheez(m), debaj10, hassymo5(m), jaytime(m), farano(f), seunfash16, afeezakinpelumi, janeobasi24, MagicEmpire, mrable4real(m), kushme, matsonj3(m), Hapigirlxoxo(f), miftpulse, snipernigga(m), blackknight, victorian(f), Khayhigh01(m), luwee(m), delpee(f), FUCKU, mimicue(f), NeyofeedNigEnt, lovicks, nnacent(m), adelanke27, tobey2ng(m), EugeneLeeJnr(m), Favouragro(m), handsomeclouds(m), Wiizzyy, Bitterleafsoup, stanchemical, Divay22(f), Saviour22(m), pobeaf(m), Soulless, luvola(m), Heanry(m), Eaugusta(f), maternal, Klinee, Neiy, athari22, April4(f), iykekelvins(m), ChristoBam, bryght4u(m), BlinkzEmpire(m), Plolly(f), RisingChinweze(m), Sirwifi, arixsto2(m), fognext, abbertee(m), Deckylicious(m) and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23