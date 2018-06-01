Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Chidiogo Akunyili And David Andrew Parr Official Wedding Photos (7567 Views)

Gossip From Ebiwali--

Late Dora Akunyili's daughter Chidiogo who got engaged to the love of her life David Andrew months ago, Had her traditional and white wedding last week, The couple tied the knot in Anambra, and here are official photos of them, All the pics are so cute, They look really happy together, see more below!

oboi see blackness 8 Likes 1 Share

Black is beautiful, so real. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Aww so cute. The bride is really beautiful. Black is beautiful. Can't wait to see how their kids will look 8 Likes





Lol, She Almost Killed Him With Her Backside.



Louisefaye:

Simple Wedding. Save the money for your children. 2 Likes



















Na she miss...Cassava pass cassava for d rest of her life..Make she go dey chop cake and burger!

I don't understand her simplicity. Her gown looks weird sef!



Truth be told, she's not beautiful. Not even as beautiful as her late mother just maybe, she's got inner beauty. 5 Likes

truth be told o is not like am hating o but is not fine at all. 3 Likes

Louisefaye:

Aww so cute. The bride is really beautiful. Black is beautiful. Can't wait to see how their kids will look dont fu(k with nature. dont fu(k with nature.

May GOD bless ur marriage 1 Like

With all the money this family has they did both church and white wedding the same day, at her village.



She used the reception time to do her traditional wedding, but some average 150k salary earner will take loan to rent big hall, and do elaborate traditional and white wedding.



All the bleaching mamas how market? How many oyibo has your bleaching cream gotten you?



They actually look genuinely in love. I wish her well, if only her mum were still here. 10 Likes

Black is beautiful no doubts. But,...lemme com and be the going. 1 Like





May your marriage be blessed 1 Like

skin bleachers', 'desperate whores' et al... still looking for the highest bidders!



Happy Married Life to them! Simple chics like her getting the men while the '', '' et al... still looking for the highest bidders!Happy Married Life to them! 2 Likes

The wedding was simple and minimalist, granted. But it's an insult on our collective intelligence to say this girl is beautiful.



People saying this babe is beautiful are just trying to be polite. Will it hurt you guys if you said the truth? 4 Likes



Dat how i wee openly laugh at my enemies







Congratulations Ma. That third pic thou..Dat how i wee openly laugh at my enemiesCongratulations Ma. 2 Likes

chuksanambra:

The wedding was simple and minimalist, granted. But it's an insult on our collective intelligence to say this girl is beautiful.



People saying this babe is beautiful are just trying to be polite. Will it hurt you guys if you said the truth?

Yaba Left V.I.P Yaba Left V.I.P 3 Likes 1 Share

The girl take style WORWOR sha 3 Likes

Original dark and beautiful complexion compare to some artificial one's that I prefer not to mention

HONESTLY I THINK ITS TRUE LOVE IN DISPLAY



BEFORE I BIN DEY THINK SAY OTUMOKPO DEY INVOLVED



wish em luck ! 4 Likes

Happy married life! May God bless your union. Amin

They're beautiful

SHE DEY LAUGH TOO MUCH

TREASURE 1 Like