|How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by smeag0l(m): 2:54pm On Jun 02
Hi All,
It took me a lot of cogitation before I could make this post. I also had to post this because I have seen a lot of comments from people encouraging the abominable act of lesbianism on nairaland (especially guys) that I begin to wonder where this generation of youths are headed.
First and foremost, going by the bible and quran, lesbianism is an abomination. I will give references from the bible because I am a Christian.The following verses of the bible:Leviticus 18:22, 20:13, Romans 1:24-28, I Corinthians 6:9-11, Jude1:7, I Timothy 1:10, I Kings 14:24, 15:12 all attest to the fact that homosexuality ,of which lesbianism is a subset, is evil.
However, the queer ones on the forum will always have a counter argument of fornication being also a sin to back up their nefarious way of life but this is not the crux of why I opened this thread so I will not dwell on the religious angle any further-I have an expose on this which I'll reserve for another day.
Secondly and the most important reason why I decided to open this thread is to warn guys(including the ones that have continually advocated for queer girls here on nairaland) on the disastrous impact of marrying a lesbian and how to identify if your girl is one whilst you're courting
Let me start by saying this. Most Nigerian girls living in Nigeria that claim to be bisexuals are, in fact, lesbians. They only claim bisexuality so as to be able to get a ring on the third finger of their left hand and answer a Mrs whilst they covertly continue their abominable acts.
They know that the African culture expects that they should get married at some point in their lives and their parents and relatives will keep putting pressure on them to do so.
Therefore, they just hook up with a guy, get married and make babies and then eventually make the guy's life miserable by continually denying him of sex and gallivanting around the country with their lesbian friends before filing for divorce most times on two grounds- sexual satisfaction and irreconcilable differences. I have seen this happen to three different guys and in the end, the guys ended up being disillusioned and poorer than when they met those girls. The sad part is that the ladies don't even get to check on their children as they are seen more in the company of their female friends in public places.
Guys, beware! Lesbianism is demonic and no matter how long your manhood is or how good you are in bed, you can't satisfy a lesbian as the kind of orgasm they have while making out with their female counterpart is longer and more frequent and also doesn't occur due to penetration. I had to say this because I have , over time, seen some useless comments from guys here saying that the girl has not seen a great manhood or a guy with great sexual prowess that's why she is still a lesbian. This is entirely false as lesbians are so addicted to their same sex partners and to the act that mere penetration from a man cannot give them orgasm.
Therefore, will all that have been said, guys here are signs that the girl you are dating is a lesbian(These may not be correct sometimes but they are very key leads to attest to this fact).
1. She admires only ladies on social media and you would occasionally see some comments from her on social media telling another girl "I love you" even when the girl is just an acquaintance who is not close to her.
2. She wears an anklet on THE RIGHT LEG or a colourful ring on their RIGHT FOREFINGER. I had to make the right leg emboldened because this is their insignia. I've seen about ten lesbian ladies wearing this and even spoke to one who also affirmed it.
3. If she is the butch lesbian(the male partner) she will most likely have a short hair, wear very light make up most times or even no make up and have short fingers(Because they use their fingers to pleasure their femme counterpart). Some of the butch ones also look like tomboys
4. Whenever she is intimate with her guy, they enjoy cunnilingus and fingering far more than penetration as this is the only way she can achieve orgasm most times.
5. On special occasions like her birthday or her boyfriend's birthday, she will indulge him with wild sexual orgies like anal sex or party (with the involvement of their other lesbian partner). Some of them even prefer anal to vaginal penetration.
6. You will always find lesbian porn on her phone or cached webpage history.
7. If she's the butch lesbian, she will dislike things like cooking, going to the market and laundry.
8. She's always an advocate of female rights and will pick a quarrel with you whenever you antagonize a female.
9. She prefers evening hang outs with a large company of girlfriend more than she enjoys it with you as her boyfriend.
10. She starts denying you sex immediately after marriage. This usually starts subtly and unnoticed until your sex life with your wife eventually becomes once in a month.
11. She has a vibrator and she doesn't orgasm from sex with you until she uses the vibrator. I agree some women are like this but if after a long time, you can't make your girlfriend orgasm except with the aid of a vibrator(or through cunnilingus or fingering) please suspect her.
12. If she is the femme, she has a very close friend she stays with or hangs around with/cannot do without and who has the characteristics listed in Number 3 above.
You can add yours as I leave the list for now. Please guys, be wise in choosing a partner. Do not destroy your life on the altars of beauty and physical appearance a most of these evil ladies are usually beautiful!
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by OfficialDad: 3:13pm On Jun 02
Lesbianism is understandable, but gay .
Anyway, my baby mama is a lesbian.
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by Neurotika: 3:34pm On Jun 02
OfficialDad:
You haven't said anything.
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by smeag0l(m): 3:35pm On Jun 02
How is it understandable?I pity you! Had it been you have a friend that has been devastated by a lesbian wife he married , you won't be saying this. What could be more heartless than a lady marrying a guy just to answer Mrs and then getting sexual satisfaction elsewhere(the type you may not be able to offer her)?and then when she thinks she has sucked you dry or can't keep up with moving from your house to see her lesbian partner most times, she files for divorce. Isn't that witchcraft?why can't they just stay on their own and bear the pressure society and family puts on them to marry instead of looking for men who's lives they'll eventually destroy?
OfficialDad:
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by midehi2(f): 3:36pm On Jun 02
saying 'I love a girl on social media doesn't make one a Lez.. that of a ring on forefinger, yes most of them do that, wearing of anklet is also not a sign of Lez
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by OfficialDad: 4:02pm On Jun 02
smeag0l:
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by OfficialDad: 4:02pm On Jun 02
Neurotika:
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by samyfreshsmooth(m): 4:09pm On Jun 02
Op from the points you gave (precisely number 1, 6, 8, 11 and 12), i can safely and rightly say mhisbliss, kimbraa, pocohantas, highqueen and lalas247 are all lesbians
thank you for exposing these ladies to us
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by IamPlato(m): 4:30pm On Jun 02
...
Where Is Highqueen Sef
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by kimbraa(f): 4:30pm On Jun 02
samyfreshsmooth:SMH.
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by mhisbliss(f): 4:32pm On Jun 02
samyfreshsmooth:Nice detective work, now that you know, what are you gonna do with it
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by donstan18(m): 4:37pm On Jun 02
If this is true, it then means lots of Nland ladies are lesbians because most of them possesses those attributes.
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by smeag0l(m): 4:38pm On Jun 02
How far, dear?How you dey?Wearing of anklet on right leg is their insignia o. Just observe carefully. They usually wear it whenever they're going to clubs or going for social functions just to identify girls who are into same thing they're into. Some even go to social gatherings with the aim of "initiating" young innocent and unsuspecting girls into their devilish ways. Last month, one of them was just dancing with my firends girlfriend in a club where we went to hang out. After the irl went to ease herself, she followed her outside again. I had to signal my friend to go and see what the girl is up to because we already knew she was a lez judging from some of the signs I listed earlier(particularly the ring and anklet). Last last, na slap my friend take reset the lez brain and then dragged his girl back into the club
midehi2:
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by samyfreshsmooth(m): 4:39pm On Jun 02
kimbraa:PVC.
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by Archangel15: 4:40pm On Jun 02
I used to hate lesbians until I found out that my cousin was one..
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by MariaLavina: 4:42pm On Jun 02
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by samyfreshsmooth(m): 4:42pm On Jun 02
mhisbliss:
create a thread
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by Kimcutie(m): 4:42pm On Jun 02
God knows I won't jam any lesbian, chai... That shït freaks me.
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by LivingFree(f): 4:43pm On Jun 02
midehi2:
I love you baby girl!
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by Kimcutie(m): 4:44pm On Jun 02
Before I saw this thread I was thinking lesbianism is understandable but when I saw this thread, my thinking changed.
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by LivingFree(f): 4:46pm On Jun 02
If you let people be gay then you won't have such a complicated society!
So, because I show love to my fellow woman, I must enjoy fish? Correct?
#Dumb generation
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by Kimcutie(m): 4:46pm On Jun 02
midehi2:You can't counter this, you just can't, ACCEPT it.
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by midehi2(f): 4:48pm On Jun 02
LivingFree:I love you too my sweetheart
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by Kimcutie(m): 4:49pm On Jun 02
That's why am used to asking girls if they are lesbians. I no wan enter one chance.
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by LivingFree(f): 4:51pm On Jun 02
midehi2:
What you up to today?
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by midehi2(f): 4:53pm On Jun 02
smeag0l:lol... but me wearing anklet, does that make me a lez? not all that wear it are lesbians.
I am good, how is your weekend going?
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by midehi2(f): 4:54pm On Jun 02
LivingFree:girlfriend I dey loyal, flexing later evening
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by midehi2(f): 4:58pm On Jun 02
samyfreshsmooth:
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by LivingFree(f): 4:59pm On Jun 02
midehi2:
You crack me up! Same... have a fabulous evening sweetie
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by Kimcutie(m): 5:00pm On Jun 02
Girls that can't do without their vagin* being licked are lesbians. Lots of them full this country.
|Re: How To Identify Lesbian Ladies In Nigeria! by Saff(f): 5:01pm On Jun 02
Maybe I’m a lesbian then . Proud lesbian!!
