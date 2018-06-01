Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos (5016 Views)

The army spokesman, Texas Chukwu, said in a statement that the incident, which occurred in Gworza Local Government Area, happened when troops of 271 Task Force Battalion fought through an ambush staged by Boko Haram terrorists.



“Sadly, five military personnel paid the supreme price as a result of the Improvised Explosive Device attack,” Mr Chukwu said.



He, however, said that the troops killed a number of the terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.



Mr Chukwu also said that troops had rescued nine people held by the terrorists during a clearance operation in six villages in Borno.



Another Python dancer down, I have no sympathy for PYTHON dancers. 15 Likes 4 Shares

gidgiddy:

Another Python dancer down, I have no sympathy for PYTHON dancers. Me too Me too 11 Likes 4 Shares

May God grant his soul eternal rest Ameen. 2 Likes

Sad! God rest your soul Maj.The good ones among you paid the supreme price for us to be safe.My heart goes out to ur family & all related to you sir. 3 Likes





what sort of foolish blogging is that they wee say soilder died from IED yet they wee be showing us pictures of them either smiling or matchingwhat sort of foolish blogging is that





RIP to the dead





Naija is not worth dying for He died in vainRIP to the deadNaija is not worth dying for 3 Likes 1 Share

Rip



He carried the nation on his shoulder

Traveling to a land both near and far

He stood at his post, kept his guard

In case he died before you wake, the promise he made he didnt break it



He kept his word, fought for us.....



To all the gallant soldiers who laid their lives for this nation, God continue to be with your souls and bless those you left behind.



Isn't easy my brother He's a soldier he's a manHe carried the nation on his shoulderTraveling to a land both near and farHe stood at his post, kept his guardIn case he died before you wake, the promise he made he didnt break itHe kept his word, fought for us.....To all the gallant soldiers who laid their lives for this nation, God continue to be with your souls and bless those you left behind.Isn't easy my brother 3 Likes

We keep hearing this everyday, we don't know what is the truth anymore 1 Like 2 Shares

And FG will be boasting of defeating BH when it's not time to do so.



May his soul rest in peace amen.

What makes a dead man gallant?





An escapee is a Hero 1 Like

aw can u b in Nigeria nd ur name iz Texas 1 Like





RIP gallant soldier RIP gallant soldier 1 Share

RIP gallant soldier

Let the northern Soldiers go fight this boko haram . 1 Like

he deserves it 1 Like

ishowdotgmail:

He's a soldier he's a man

He carried the nation on his shoulder

Traveling to a land both near and far

He stood at his post, kept his guard

In case he died before you wake, the promise he made he didnt break it



He kept his word, fought for us.....



To all the gallant soldiers who laid their lives for this nation, God continue to be with your souls and bless those you left behind.



Isn't easy my brother

rubbish rubbish 2 Likes

PrettyCrystal:

Chukwu okike abiama

You don see am na

When they gather in one way, in seven ways they shall SCATTER!

Let the python dancers continue dancing!!! Chukwu okike abiamaYou don see am naWhen they gather in one way, in seven ways they shall SCATTER!Let the python dancers continue dancing!!! 1 Like

Politicians are just wasting our soldiers for political interests. So sad.

I thought Buhari said he has won the war on Boko Haram

Another soldier lost to power intrigues

These idiots were recruited to carry out massacre against unarmed civilians and peaceful IPOB agitators.



Now they met their Waterloo in president Buhari's sponsoring terrorists.



Who lead the operation details to defeated Boko haram?







Singing........... When security chiefs chopped money finished dem go send zombies make dem go die x3.