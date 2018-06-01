₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:08pm
Nigeria army has lost another gallant hero. The soldier identified as Major HA Fashina, the commanding officer of 271 tank battalion, was killed on the 31st of May in Borno state. The brave officer was killed along four other soldiers along the Pridang-Bita road in Borno after their vehicle stepped on Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).
The army spokesman, Texas Chukwu, said in a statement that the incident, which occurred in Gworza Local Government Area, happened when troops of 271 Task Force Battalion fought through an ambush staged by Boko Haram terrorists.
“Sadly, five military personnel paid the supreme price as a result of the Improvised Explosive Device attack,” Mr Chukwu said.
He, however, said that the troops killed a number of the terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.
Mr Chukwu also said that troops had rescued nine people held by the terrorists during a clearance operation in six villages in Borno.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/five-nigerian-soldiers-killed-in-boko-haram-ambush-in-borno-state.html
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by gidgiddy: 8:15pm
Another Python dancer down, I have no sympathy for PYTHON dancers.
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Notasyouthink: 8:35pm
gidgiddy:Me too
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Ahmed0336(m): 8:40pm
May God grant his soul eternal rest Ameen.
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Paperwhite(m): 9:20pm
Sad! God rest your soul Maj.The good ones among you paid the supreme price for us to be safe.My heart goes out to ur family & all related to you sir.
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by troublemakea(m): 9:20pm
they wee say soilder died from IED yet they wee be showing us pictures of them either smiling or matching
what sort of foolish blogging is that
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by abokibuhari: 9:21pm
He died in vain
RIP to the dead
Naija is not worth dying for
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by miqos02(m): 9:53pm
Rip
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:54pm
He's a soldier he's a man
He carried the nation on his shoulder
Traveling to a land both near and far
He stood at his post, kept his guard
In case he died before you wake, the promise he made he didnt break it
He kept his word, fought for us.....
To all the gallant soldiers who laid their lives for this nation, God continue to be with your souls and bless those you left behind.
Isn't easy my brother
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:55pm
We keep hearing this everyday, we don't know what is the truth anymore
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Adepoju002: 9:55pm
And FG will be boasting of defeating BH when it's not time to do so.
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Yankiss(m): 9:55pm
May his soul rest in peace amen.
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by kels4fun(m): 9:57pm
What makes a dead man gallant?
An escapee is a Hero
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by inoki247: 9:57pm
aw can u b in Nigeria nd ur name iz Texas
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by link2ok22: 9:58pm
RIP gallant soldier
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by okomile(f): 9:58pm
RIP gallant soldier
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Wellets50(m): 9:59pm
Let the northern Soldiers go fight this boko haram .
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by congorasta: 10:02pm
he deserves it
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by congorasta: 10:05pm
ishowdotgmail:
rubbish
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Samsteph3k(m): 10:06pm
PrettyCrystal:
Chukwu okike abiama
You don see am na
When they gather in one way, in seven ways they shall SCATTER!
Let the python dancers continue dancing!!!
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by jamace(m): 10:11pm
Politicians are just wasting our soldiers for political interests. So sad.
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by ooshinibos: 10:12pm
I thought Buhari said he has won the war on Boko Haram
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by seunlayi(m): 10:14pm
Another soldier lost to power intrigues
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Jolar101(m): 10:15pm
These idiots were recruited to carry out massacre against unarmed civilians and peaceful IPOB agitators.
Now they met their Waterloo in president Buhari's sponsoring terrorists.
Who lead the operation details to defeated Boko haram?
Singing........... When security chiefs chopped money finished dem go send zombies make dem go die x3.
|Re: Gallant Nigerian Soldier Killed In An Ambush While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Ugosample(m): 10:20pm
Jolar101:
How can someone be so stupid
Does this comment make sense to you?
