Constituents Threaten To Recall Senator Ben Bruce For Non-performance

Just days ago, He, Ben-Bruce was of the opinion that the Nigerian Jersey designed and sold by Nike would have made a lot of revenue for the country if they were designed and sold by a Nigerian firm.



He has also been at the forefront of enlightening the populace of 'buy Nigeria' idea and yet he published his book in Texas, USA which would have been done by Nigerians in Lagos or Aba at cheaper rates.





Here are what people are saying on the internet:



Murray Bruce have always been a sycophantic goat...





It took senator sani to let Nigerians know that these fools take home more than 12m monthly on running costs alone....

What a country! Even the 'common sense' senator DNT even av common sense chai Who we offend sef?

They say those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones..



He has no one to blame but himself. Why he thought it was intelligent to complain about Nike sponsorship without understand how it works... yet have his own business being done abroad instead of Nigeria is baffling.



In this case he did not show common sense.







Ben Murray Bruce is a hypocrite.

He loves Nigeria so much yet his kids live outside Nigeria.



Oga Murray Bruce is More of Talker than a Doer... 1 Like

This man no longer 've the right to tell Nigerians any thing

Goog or bad

He is a piss taker

Pretending to be on the side of the people



Never again

I'm not surprised a bit. Only a visit to their constituencies will show you the kind of politicians we have. Non of them is for the masses, I repeat NON.

He is an hypocrite. Whenever Northerners pass their stupid bill, he is always nowhere to be found 1 Like

and he obliged that Nigeria jersey to be printed in ABA.

chai... dariz god oo

lol. yeye people, do as i say not do as i do

Mr CommonNonsense can only deceive his 'gullibles' from certain part of Nigeria. He, FFK and Reno Omokri co-invented their mumu buttons, so when they respectively press those buttons like this, they begin to work like German machines.

Senator Bruce is a man of many contradictions and hypocrisies,



He condemns the high cost of governance but he is part of the 109 legislators pocketing at least 13m per month,



He castigated the FG for debt increase yet his company owed Union Bank around 11bn naira since 2005, AMCON had to take over.



Promotes made in Nigerian goods only for him to ignore reputable printing houses in Nigeria in favour of the ones in far away Texas.





Advocated for INNOSON vehicles only for him to keep mute when the Senate bought 108 Toyota Land Cruisers twice the amount.





The list goes on...





If you like, let him continue deceiving you.

Mr UNCOMMON SENSE

The man that claims to make common sense out-rightly has no sense in the first place

See how he shot himself in the leg

Yawn. Old story.

Bruce don poo for church



This is Nigeria where there's always a transmission of iberiberism. All this multi colored skin Nigerians can all rubbish sha

Buy Nigeria to grow Nigeria, but they are not ready to buy from Nigeria

They are all the same

What a country! Even the 'common sense' senator DNT even av common sense chai

Who we offend sef?

Of course he's taking Nigerians for a ride.



Good!