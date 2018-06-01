₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,315 members, 4,276,336 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 June 2018 at 08:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him (3313 Views)
Lai Mohammed, Garba Shehu Condemned EFCC For Publishing Looters’ List In 2007 / Constituents Threaten To Recall Senator Ben Bruce For Non-performance / Obasanjo Blasts Oba Adetona Over His Book “Awujale": "You Are Petty And A Liar " (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by 360frolic(m): 1:30pm
Nigerians on the internet are calling out Senator Ben Bruce for publishing his book "A Commonsense Revolution" outside the country.
Just days ago, He, Ben-Bruce was of the opinion that the Nigerian Jersey designed and sold by Nike would have made a lot of revenue for the country if they were designed and sold by a Nigerian firm.
He has also been at the forefront of enlightening the populace of 'buy Nigeria' idea and yet he published his book in Texas, USA which would have been done by Nigerians in Lagos or Aba at cheaper rates.
Here are what people are saying on the internet:
http://newshelm.ng/nigerians-come-for-senator-ben-bruce-for-publishing-his-book-in-texas/
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by ZombiePUNISHER: 1:35pm
Murray Bruce have always been a sycophantic goat...
It took senator sani to let Nigerians know that these fools take home more than 12m monthly on running costs alone....
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by Antonblack(m): 1:38pm
What a country! Even the 'common sense' senator DNT even av common sense chai Who we offend sef?
8 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by fallout87: 1:40pm
They say those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones..
He has no one to blame but himself. Why he thought it was intelligent to complain about Nike sponsorship without understand how it works... yet have his own business being done abroad instead of Nigeria is baffling.
In this case he did not show common sense.
7 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by NwaAmaikpe: 1:40pm
Ben Murray Bruce is a hypocrite.
He loves Nigeria so much yet his kids live outside Nigeria.
He has such an uncommon sense. He thinks he can hoodwink the people to think he really cares when he just another extortionist.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by bedspread: 1:45pm
Oga Murray Bruce is More of Talker than a Doer...
1 Like
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by limeta(f): 1:45pm
This man no longer 've the right to tell Nigerians any thing
Goog or bad
He is a piss taker
Pretending to be on the side of the people
Never again
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by Willy7(m): 1:57pm
I'm not surprised a bit. Only a visit to their constituencies will show you the kind of politicians we have. Non of them is for the masses, I repeat NON.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by oooduancalmdown: 2:03pm
He is an hypocrite. Whenever Northerners pass their stupid bill, he is always nowhere to be found
1 Like
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by lordcabasa(m): 2:48pm
R
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by lawalosky(m): 3:10pm
and he obliged that Nigeria jersey to be printed in ABA.
chai... dariz god oo
.
.
.
.
.
anyway.
The Way ATM throws out card after withdrawing 1k is very disrespectful...
.
I had to pick mine from the floor yesterday.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by mofedobo567: 8:01pm
nigerians should free the man nah
btw
SPAIN VS SWITZERLAND LIVE STREAMING LINK {INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY MATCH}
to watch the match live click here
WATCH AND ENJOY!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by Speakdatruth: 8:02pm
lol. yeye people, do as i say not do as i do
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by Bolusticus: 8:02pm
Mr CommonNonsense can only deceive his 'gullibles' from certain part of Nigeria. He, FFK and Reno Omokri co-invented their mumu buttons, so when they respectively press those buttons like this, they begin to work like German machines.
3 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by miqos02(m): 8:02pm
Yeah
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by koboko69: 8:02pm
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by Bolusticus: 8:02pm
Senator Bruce is a man of many contradictions and hypocrisies,
He condemns the high cost of governance but he is part of the 109 legislators pocketing at least 13m per month,
He castigated the FG for debt increase yet his company owed Union Bank around 11bn naira since 2005, AMCON had to take over.
Promotes made in Nigerian goods only for him to ignore reputable printing houses in Nigeria in favour of the ones in far away Texas.
Advocated for INNOSON vehicles only for him to keep mute when the Senate bought 108 Toyota Land Cruisers twice the amount.
The list goes on...
If you like, let him continue deceiving you.
1 Like
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by Bolusticus: 8:02pm
Hmmn
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:03pm
Mr UNCOMMON SENSE
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by englishmart(m): 8:03pm
is it their publishing?
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by Benekruku(m): 8:03pm
The man that claims to make common sense out-rightly has no sense in the first place
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by Magnifik18: 8:03pm
See how he shot himself in the leg
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by meobizy(m): 8:03pm
Yawn. Old story.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by DonBenny77(m): 8:04pm
Bruce don poo for church
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by Newpride(m): 8:05pm
Ben Bruce the Twitter senator,
The hand of Bubu go soon reach as e reach dino.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by lascopes(m): 8:05pm
This is Nigeria where there's always a transmission of iberiberism. All this multi colored skin Nigerians can all rubbish sha
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by gbaskiboy(m): 8:05pm
Buy Nigeria to grow Nigeria, but they are not ready to buy from Nigeria
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by Segunhife(m): 8:05pm
They are all the same
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by GrammarNazi1(m): 8:05pm
oooduancalmdown:He is a hypocrite.
2 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by Neoteny(m): 8:05pm
Antonblack:
Of course he's taking Nigerians for a ride.
Mention one bill with his name on it.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by Throwback: 8:06pm
Good!
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Published His Book In Texas And Nigerians Came For Him by yazach: 8:06pm
I use to say that our major problem in this country is NASS
Where is our occupy NASS
Are There Any Black Jews In Nigeria Like The Flasha In Ethiopia? / Was " Mighty Joe" Killed On Trumped Up Charges? / Appeal To The Minister For Foreign Affairs: Consular Offices In The East
Viewing this topic: Lolamida(m), Topleague(f), Abiolabalogun(m), eistien(m), Diamondcrown97(m), summerflame(m), Hansun, DEXTROVERT, A7(m), UAE123(m), Deeldorado, tewoayo(m), Lois46, VIPERVENOM(m), Hexxa90, Yeyelite(m), seyenko(m), Gbokiki, virtuousMe(f), adem30, chibjohn(m), Jobabori(m), cashkid, playboy99(m), stevedeey(m), cciojazz, awakad90, Bathuayi(m), markdonpuzo, Hemjayy, agugu(m), reachycul(m), Phinity318(m), Tlontin(m), ahmodu4real(m), Coach1, Didi2d(m), Peinstein, Ximenez(m), babson70yahoo, saintcasmir(m), Ore000, babatunx(m), Teetol, blackgold2018(m), atwix(m), sameereinstein, omare1, Hemandes(m), oputaemma, Geeflow(m), kgr8mike, aremuforlife(m), sKeetz(m), DHORNE, buckeye(m), emmaoanidu, sukerefakere(m), Lukay99, owelle22(m), Vladm(m), osayuwamwen(m), holarindey(m), kumbalo(m), okakason, projet, honeyjoyce(f), ludorum1(m), BayoMaya(m), Tumise100(m), Tayeni(m), rayomata, Babatundeh26, zabuur, adedayoleke90(m), bosman4u, Java001(m), koboko69, Mobidot(m), Sannidanger, kyella(f), tiwasiaife(m), PHPRad, SEMO007(m), sensisosu, stevecantrell, tspouse(m), GuineaFowlYansh(m) and 125 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4