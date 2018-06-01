₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by bappahman: 2:16pm
Police has invited Senate president Bukola Saraki to answer to allegations surrounding his links to the armed robbers behind the deadly robbery of a handful of banks in Offa in April.
Five principal suspects among 15 others paraded in Abuja in connection to the Offa robbery indicted the senate president in their statements.
One Ayodele among the suspects and acclaimed leader of the robbery gang said they were political thugs of Saraki and have been working for him since when he was governor of Kwara state.
Ayodele (leader of the gang) said they were not working on the instruction of Saraki but they worked with his encouragement.
Among exhibit the police intelligence monitoring unit secured is a vehicle allegedly given him by Kwara state government.
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by bappahman: 2:17pm
Offa robbery suspects tell police they were "political thugs" of Senate president
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by bappahman: 2:18pm
Breaking: Police invite Saraki for questioning
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by seunmsg(m): 2:18pm
This is getting very interesting. Nobody is above the law so Saraki should report before the IGP to explain his link to the armed rubbers. If he's found culpable after investigation, he should be prosecuted. Nobody should get away with running a criminal gang no matter how highly placed.
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by bappahman: 2:27pm
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by greatiyk4u(m): 2:35pm
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by lordcabasa(m): 2:37pm
Following
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by Esseite: 2:39pm
One Ayodele among the suspects and acclaimed leader of the robbery gang said they were political thugs of Saraki and have been working for him since when he was governor of Kwara state.
Are you sure Evans was not sponsored by saraki?
Since saraki is the new excuse to freedom..
Whatever happened to the other set that claimed they worked for saraki?
Transmission is only making saraki popular.. Nigerians know how to support the underdog in tussles...
Buhari / Jonathan 2015
Farmer / herdsmen
Efe / tboss
Miracle / cecee
Dino / yahaya
Agbaje / ambode (close call)
Wike / amaechi
Okorocha / imo state
El rufai / shehu - hunkuyi
Linda ikeji / wizkid
Igp / saraki etc...
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by Switruth: 2:40pm
Finally this country is finished.
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by AbbeyvanPersie(m): 2:41pm
Following
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by EliteAnalyst: 2:41pm
j
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by RasheeedStays: 2:43pm
Buhari sha
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by bappahman: 2:54pm
Nigerian Police can be very dangerous, Senator are just finding out
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by AbuMaryam1(m): 2:57pm
Saraki better you go and clear your name. Or police will mess you up. I pity you if ur innocent.
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by Smarkie: 3:09pm
nothing to believe again in this country. one ll wonder if the invitation was politicaly motivated or the police was actually doing their job
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by amaechi1: 3:11pm
Switruth:But if had been a common man, Nigeria would not finish.
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by wingmanII: 3:11pm
When will they invite Buhari for questioning over the killer herdsmen who work for him.? Rubbish! The stupid IG is now fighting dirty. Let's see how it plays out.
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by wengerjay(m): 3:13pm
Nobody is greater than the law.
We are the same, na the cloth we wear make the difference
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by Hedonisst: 3:17pm
seunmsg:
As you were typing this nonsense, it would have been 'sweeting' you and you must have been very pleased with yourself, right?
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by Daviddson(m): 3:19pm
9
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by doctokwus: 3:22pm
Saraki should honour the invitation and clear his name if he is innocent.
The police is only doing it's job.
If your name is mentioned by a suspect,no matter how frivolous it may seem,its the duty of the police to invite you for you to clear your name.
Saraki is no bigger than the Nigerian law and universally accepted police procedure.
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by Oloripelebe: 3:27pm
Wetin concern me with useless polithicians... Who all of them epp
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by bappahman: 3:28pm
Nigerian senators are known for fighting dirty, but expect others (Executive, Judiciary, etc) all to follow the law strictly. Let this selfish rogues be on the receiving end for once
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by adem30: 3:31pm
What I believe is Saraki might not directly be involved the said robbery, but those guys might be connected to him as his political thugs, which means they still works for him. The issue of car gift to those guys will not surprise anyone from Kwara state, because it was not a rumor, it's wat almost everyone is aware of.
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by Solstar: 3:41pm
APC must loose the next to PDP and they all must be remanded in jail, all of them including Buhari for the humiliation they cause this country.
Political set up using the instrumentation of security forces is not acceptable by me.
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by bappahman: 3:46pm
The IGP has been keeping our Senator busy, thier days of noise making nd national fun is coming to an end
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:51pm
Solstar:
Ipob yoot! PDP will only rule you in Biafra.
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:58pm
The proper thing for Saraki to do is to respond to the invitation and say whatever he thinks he know. If he's innocent he will be vindicated.
However, the police should reject all overtures of the Executive to politicise this case.
Justice must prevail!
I no support anybody FOR now
|Re: Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery by millomaniac: 4:02pm
Funny story. I wonder who the he'll in the opposition ochestrates this stupid childish nonsense if it's true.
