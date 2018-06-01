Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Invite Saraki Over Offa Robbery (13375 Views)

Five principal suspects among 15 others paraded in Abuja in connection to the Offa robbery indicted the senate president in their statements.

One Ayodele among the suspects and acclaimed leader of the robbery gang said they were political thugs of Saraki and have been working for him since when he was governor of Kwara state.

Ayodele (leader of the gang) said they were not working on the instruction of Saraki but they worked with his encouragement.

Among exhibit the police intelligence monitoring unit secured is a vehicle allegedly given him by Kwara state government.

https:///APN13ZqRiA https:///X6ExgJxcBk Offa robbery suspects tell police they were "political thugs" of Senate president 2 Likes 1 Share



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/06/breaking-police-invite-saraki-questioning/ Breaking: Police invite Saraki for questioning 1 Like 1 Share

This is getting very interesting. Nobody is above the law so Saraki should report before the IGP to explain his link to the armed rubbers. If he's found culpable after investigation, he should be prosecuted. Nobody should get away with running a criminal gang no matter how highly placed. 71 Likes 5 Shares

One Ayodele among the suspects and acclaimed leader of the robbery gang said they were political thugs of Saraki and have been working for him since when he was governor of Kwara state.

Ayodele (leader of the gang) said they were not working on the instruction of Saraki but they worked with his encouragement.

Are you sure Evans was not sponsored by saraki?

Since saraki is the new excuse to freedom..



Whatever happened to the other set that claimed they worked for saraki?

Transmission is only making saraki popular.. Nigerians know how to support the underdog in tussles...



Buhari / Jonathan 2015

Farmer / herdsmen

Efe / tboss

Miracle / cecee

Dino / yahaya

Agbaje / ambode (close call)

Wike / amaechi

Okorocha / imo state

El rufai / shehu - hunkuyi

Linda ikeji / wizkid

Finally this country is finished. 3 Likes

Following

Buhari sha 1 Like

Nigerian Police can be very dangerous, Senator are just finding out 5 Likes

Saraki better you go and clear your name. Or police will mess you up. I pity you if ur innocent. 24 Likes 2 Shares

nothing to believe again in this country. one ll wonder if the invitation was politicaly motivated or the police was actually doing their job 14 Likes 4 Shares

Switruth:

But if had been a common man, Nigeria would not finish.

When will they invite Buhari for questioning over the killer herdsmen who work for him.? Rubbish! The stupid IG is now fighting dirty. Let's see how it plays out. 25 Likes

Nobody is greater than the law.

We are the same, na the cloth we wear make the difference 13 Likes 1 Share

seunmsg:

This is getting very interesting. Nobody is above the law so Saraki should report before the IGP to explain his link to the armed rubbers. If he's found culpable after investigation, he should be prosecuted. Nobody should get away with running a criminal gang no matter how highly placed.

As you were typing this nonsense, it would have been 'sweeting' you and you must have been very pleased with yourself, right?

Saraki should honour the invitation and clear his name if he is innocent.

The police is only doing it's job.

If your name is mentioned by a suspect,no matter how frivolous it may seem,its the duty of the police to invite you for you to clear your name.

Saraki is no bigger than the Nigerian law and universally accepted police procedure. 41 Likes 5 Shares

Wetin concern me with useless polithicians... Who all of them epp 3 Likes

Nigerian senators are known for fighting dirty, but expect others (Executive, Judiciary, etc) all to follow the law strictly. Let this selfish rogues be on the receiving end for once 14 Likes 1 Share

What I believe is Saraki might not directly be involved the said robbery, but those guys might be connected to him as his political thugs, which means they still works for him. The issue of car gift to those guys will not surprise anyone from Kwara state, because it was not a rumor, it's wat almost everyone is aware of. 27 Likes 3 Shares

APC must loose the next to PDP and they all must be remanded in jail, all of them including Buhari for the humiliation they cause this country.



Political set up using the instrumentation of security forces is not acceptable by me. 10 Likes 3 Shares

The IGP has been keeping our Senator busy, thier days of noise making nd national fun is coming to an end 19 Likes 1 Share

Solstar:

APC must loose the next to PDP and they all must be remanded in jail, all of them including Buhari for the humiliation they cause this country.



Political set up using the instrumentation of security forces is not acceptable by me.



Ipob yoot! PDP will only rule you in Biafra.

The proper thing for Saraki to do is to respond to the invitation and say whatever he thinks he know. If he's innocent he will be vindicated.



However, the police should reject all overtures of the Executive to politicise this case.



Justice must prevail!



I no support anybody FOR now 7 Likes