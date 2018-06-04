Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara (16586 Views)

Samuel Ogundipe



President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he had no objections to any plan by the police to arrest Senate President Bukola Saraki over a string of murder cases in Kwara State, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.



The president received Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris at the State House on Friday afternoon, during which he was told of at least 20 murders allegedly linked to Mr Saraki in his home state, according to multiple sources briefed of the meeting.



Sources said the police chief arrived at the State House with a cornucopia of homicide investigation documents relating to Mr Saraki. The top lawmaker could be arrested any day from now following the president’s position that the law should run its course insofar as detectives have sufficient facts to file charges.



Already, the police have declared Mr Saraki a person of interest in the deadly robbery incident in Offa, the second-largest settlement in Kwara State. The police said at least 17 persons, including nine police officers, were killed and five banks raided in the April 5 attack.



The police said the death toll from the robbery has risen steadily to 33 as at last week. Twenty 22 suspects, including a dismissed police sergeant, have been announced arrested.



Mr Saraki was amongst the first set of leaders to condemn the attack and called for a sweeping investigation and prosecution of all suspects.

In a statement on Sunday, police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said at least five of the suspects arrested in the robbery “admitted and confessed to have been sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles” by Mr Saraki and Abdulfatah Ahmed, the state governor.



While parading the suspects on Sunday afternoon, Mr Moshood identified one of them as Ayoade Akinnibosun, a 37 years old resident of the state and the ‘overall’ leader of the armed gang. His vehicle was allegedly one of those used in the robbery. A number plate allegedly registered in Mr Akinnibosun’s name superimposed on a sticker number plate which had ‘SARAKI’ boldly written on it.



Amongst top Kwara government officials named in the robbery were Yusuf Abdulwahab, the chief of staff to the governor, and the environment commissioner.



The police said Mr Abdulwahab, 58, had been taken into custody, but it was not immediately clear whether it was in connection to the robbery. Some local news reports out of Kwara said Mr Abdulwahab was arrested on fraud charges unrelated to the robbery two days ago.



Mr Sakari has been asked to turn himself in at the police intelligence department in Guzape, Abuja. No date was specified for the summon. The Senate President could be arrested if he fails to turn himself in as demanded by the police, especially as he enjoys no immunity from prosecution.



But Mr Ahmed, whose position as governor accords him absolute immunity from criminal charges, has denied the police claims against him .



In a statement to PREMIUM TIMES Monday afternoon, Mr Ahmed said the police allegation that he armed and funded suspects for political thuggery or for any other activity was “false and unfounded.”



The governor said he had never been involved in or encouraged “thuggery or any other form of criminality.” He said the state government provided funds for youth in the state for small businesses; but neither him nor the state government should be held responsible for how the youth use such funds.



On his part, it was not immediately clear whether the Senate President will honour the invitation. His spokesperson, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Sunday afternoon did not return PREMIUM TIMES telephone calls and text messages seeking comments about the police invitation and Mr Buhari’s approval.



Presidential spokespersons, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, did not return multiple requests for comments. Neither did Mr Moshood answer enquiries about Mr Idris’ visit to the State House and the invitation to Mr Saraki.

The disclosure that Mr Saraki had been implicated in murder cases comes three weeks after an open confrontation played out between the police and the top lawmaker.



But the confrontation was over separate criminal suspects arrested in connection to multiple gang killings the state over the past two years. The police abruptly moved the suspects to Abuja after the were arrested in Kwara and charges were being prepared against them over there.



On May 16, the day the police transferred the suspects, Mr Saraki alerted the nation of an alleged plan by Mr Idris and his police team to implicate him in criminal matters.



The top lawmaker told the Senate plenary that Mr Ahmed informed him the suspects were being transferred to Abuja to ease the alleged sinister plot by the police.



The police fiercely rejected the claim in a statement the same day, reprimanding Mr Saraki for his conduct and warning to desist from compromising an ongoing criminal investigation.



Judicial authorities in Kwara asked the police to return the suspects to the state for trial because their charges had already been prepared, a demand that hit a brick wall with the police.



There were initial reports that the suspects, some of whom PREMIUM TIMES later found were suspected cultists , confessed they were sponsored by Mr Saraki, but the Kwara government swiftly debunked the claims , insisting that the suspects did not indict anyone.



Neither the 22 suspects arrested in the Offa robbery nor the murder suspects in cultist clashes have been charged to court. The police earlier stated that they would charge all the suspects upon conclusion of preliminary investigations.



It was not immediately clear how the police arrived at the 20 murders reportedly linked to Mr Saraki when they confirmed 33 deaths in the Offa robbery incident alone. But his arrest, notwithstanding the severity, could prove politically toxic for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said political analyst, Sola Olubanjo.



When Mr Saraki first alleged attempt to frame him up on May 16, the Senate constituted a nine-member emissary to appeal to Mr Buhari to prevail on Mr Idris to relax criminal allegations against the top lawmaker.



Mr Saraki has also been leading a pack of politicians who allege marginalisation within the APC. The politicians, under the so-called nPDP, hold individual grudges, which range from alleged marginalisation over the past three years to their future standing within the ruling party.



Last week, the members met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, but details of their discussion were not immediately disclosed.



Mr Buhari was not a part of the meeting, but there was optimism amongst the nPDP members that they would still meet the president.



“You have a ruling party that is facing a general election in less than a year away and its Number One is fighting its Number Three,” Mr Olubanjo said of Mr Buhari and Mr Saraki, who is generally seen as the third most-powerful personality in the country, coming behind the vice president.



“The president is putting the party and his own political future in a critical situation.”



“I am not trying to defend criminality,” the analyst said. “But if we are to be objective in analysing how the police have handled this matter, we would see clearly that they have nothing against the Senate leader but only on a mission to destroy him by all means.”



Bolaji Abdullahi, the national spokesperson for the APC, did not immediately return PREMIUM TIMES’ calls seeking comments about the political fallout of Mr Saraki’s run-in with federal authorities.



A media consultant for the party who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said he would not be able to immediately quantify how devastating it would be for the APC if Mr Saraki is arrested.



“I would rather tell you that IGP Idris did not make such request to the president on Friday,” said Ayo Akanji, who frequently visits the State House as a media consultant to the administration. “Even if he did, the president did not approve it.”



“Arresting the Senate President could thwart the ongoing reconciliation efforts and that may not be good for the party,” Mr Akanji added.



If Mr Saraki turns himself in and is charged, it would be another criminal charge since becoming Senate President in June 2015. He had been previously docked at the Code of Conduct Tribunal for false and anticipatory declaration of assets. He was discharged and acquitted on all 18 counts, but the Court of Appeal upheld all but two of the charges and returned them to the tribunal.





https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/270880-exclusive-igp-idris-gets-buharis-nod-to-arrest-saraki-over-murders-in-kwara.html





This Saraki's Senate Presidency.

If Saraki's hands are clean then he shouldn't be afraid, in that case it should be no shaking for him and he will be vindicated eventually. Let's see how it goes.

No specific evidence offered to back up the assertion. That's by the way..



No specific evidence offered to back up the assertion. That's by the way..

For many, this is another testament that Buhari doesn't interfere in the independence of govt agencies or protect certain people from facing the law. But a little flip back to history actually shows that during Obasanjo's regime, his appointees and political friends were not spared or shielded from repercussions when they break the law. Former Speaker Salisu had to resign when it was discovered he lied about his educational qualifications; then-IGP, Tafa Balogun was sacked by him, speedily tried, convicted and sentenced to jail, to name a few. But Buhari thinks it's a shame for his govt for his appointees to be arrested and charged for crime. The cases of GMD of NNPC, NHIS secretary, David Babachir past SGF, etc, easily come to mind.

No politician is in Nigeria is clean, if you have ever been in corridors of our politicians or very close to a big politician you will know that they sponsor 90% of thugs and cultist you see.

You will be shocked to see a politician call a thug by his real birth name and not nick name. You will hear things like you know how to get in touch with me naa the Idiot will nod and walkout with his cohorts.

I can't in any way defend or say Saraki or the governor does not know them, if you take your time to read the article and see those in government house who have been arrested and there names mentioned in public, you will have no other option than to fold your arms and watch.

The power tussle is real, Buhari should choose his battles wisely. After all, life isn't measured by how many times you stood up to fight. It's not winning battles that makes you happy, but it's how many times you turned away and chose to look into a better direction. Life is too short to spend it on warring. Fight only the most, most, most important ones, let the rest go. We need good governance not what we are witnessing today.



NB- one tree doesn't make a forest

Under the leadership of president BUHARI as president and ibrahim idris as police IG, nobody is above the law.

E don red for saraki o. The police must have gotten good evidence against him for the president to have consented to his arrest. Nobody is above the law anyway, he should go and defend himself.

Like Nnamdi Cownu, Saraki is just another coward.



He is not as smart as some of you are suggesting .



The grace he's enjoying is that PMB is not meddlesome or vindictive, nor needlessly petty.



Plus his inner caucus are not deft political wise.



At the inception of this administration, he gave them freehand yet they missed it.



If I happened to be in the presidency for a week, I swear Saraki would have been sacked and prosecuted without mercy.



It is an abnormality, having a Criminal as Senate President at this growth stage of the Country.

You got it wrong, what we are witnessing is nepotism which is dangerous and it will have a long term effect on our democracy. Things should be done the right way.

Under the leadership of president BUHARI as president and ibrahim idris as police IG, nobody is above the law. -Same Randy & irresponsible IGP sent to Benue that refuses to go & even claimed his CIC never queried him & Buhari have never countered him till date

-Same Randy & irresponsible IGP sent to Benue that refuses to go & even claimed his CIC never queried him & Buhari have never countered him till date

- Same IGP that was infamous for his "transmitting transmission of transfusion" disgraceful speech conduct yet still heading the police in Nigeria?

No politician is clean including Buhari himself but most of the allegations of the government in recent times are more of witch-hunting to real or imaginary political enemies.

What i dont understand is why saraki who is a multi billionaire,

a proxy director with multiple banks,

a senate president,

a wealthy royal family,

a one time governor,

a personal friend with the governor of kwara would bankroll a bank robbery killing 33 people, for what reason really?

To disstabilize the state he controls?

To hurt the loyal governor his friend?

To steal the bank monies he has in abundance?

To kill policemen who protect him?



What really?

This war is personal...

Politics of bitterness, saraki is richer than the bank that was rub, they just want to frame him up, i luv this cus they where the ones that was calling GEJ clueless, the God of Gej we be my God

Politics of bitterness, saraki is richer than the bank that was rub, they just want to frame him up, i luv this cus they where the ones that was calling GEJ clueless, the God of Gej we be my God

Yes, The GEJ that put Governor Amaechi under House Arrest then? The one that wanted to impeach Amaechi with 5 House members out of 32?



Yes, The GEJ that put Governor Amaechi under House Arrest then? The one that wanted to impeach Amaechi with 5 House members out of 32?

Are you an ipob yoot?

Yes, The GEJ that put Governor Amaechi under House Arrest then? The one that wanted to impeach Amaechi with 5 House members out of 32?



PMB was voted in to correct the wrongs of the previous administration, why are you quick to bring the past failure in, let's call a spade a spade.... we need good governance, we are tired of the intimidation and shambolic governance

you dy joke

Yes, The GEJ that put Governor Amaechi under House Arrest then? The one that wanted to impeach Amaechi with 5 House members out of 32?



say what u knw, cus i am frm river state, amaechi is frm dsame place with me, so stop talking gibberish

Childish

-Same Randy & irresponsible IGP sent to Benue that refuses to go & even claimed his CIC never queried him & Buhari have never countered him till date

Lol,allow the yeye people to continue transmitting the transfusion of transmission, i mean sorry,commissioning themselves.







speechless

Yes, The GEJ that put Governor Amaechi under House Arrest then? The one that wanted to impeach Amaechi with 5 House members out of 32?



Are you an ipob yoot?

NONSENSE

It's getting real.... How did the armchair political analyst know the police don't have anything against Saraki?

95% of these politicians are involved in one criminality, the only reason they're not in prison is because of a weak law enforcement and judicial system.

Mr Olubanjo abi Olubando go and sit down, the police should arrest anyone in high places if they found them to have committed a crime in the past or presently.

Shege Buhari.

Nama Buhari