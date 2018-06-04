₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by dre11(m): 8:32pm On Jun 03
Samuel Ogundipe
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/270880-exclusive-igp-idris-gets-buharis-nod-to-arrest-saraki-over-murders-in-kwara.html
lalasticlala
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by xangerar: 8:37pm On Jun 03
This Saraki's Senate Presidency.
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by afroniger: 8:39pm On Jun 03
If Saraki's hands are clean then he shouldn't be afraid, in that case it should be no shaking for him and he will be vindicated eventually. Let's see how it goes.
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by Daviddson(m): 8:47pm On Jun 03
No specific evidence offered to back up the assertion. That's by the way..
For many, this is another testament that Buhari doesn't interfere in the independence of govt agencies or protect certain people from facing the law. But a little flip back to history actually shows that during Obasanjo's regime, his appointees and political friends were not spared or shielded from repercussions when they break the law. Former Speaker Salisu had to resign when it was discovered he lied about his educational qualifications; then-IGP, Tafa Balogun was sacked by him, speedily tried, convicted and sentenced to jail, to name a few. But Buhari thinks it's a shame for his govt for his appointees to be arrested and charged for crime. The cases of GMD of NNPC, NHIS secretary, David Babachir past SGF, etc, easily come to mind.
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by NOC1(m): 8:47pm On Jun 03
No politician is in Nigeria is clean, if you have ever been in corridors of our politicians or very close to a big politician you will know that they sponsor 90% of thugs and cultist you see.
You will be shocked to see a politician call a thug by his real birth name and not nick name. You will hear things like you know how to get in touch with me naa the Idiot will nod and walkout with his cohorts.
I can't in any way defend or say Saraki or the governor does not know them, if you take your time to read the article and see those in government house who have been arrested and there names mentioned in public, you will have no other option than to fold your arms and watch.
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by AroleOduduwa(m): 8:53pm On Jun 03
The power tussle is real, Buhari should choose his battles wisely. After all, life isn't measured by how many times you stood up to fight. It's not winning battles that makes you happy, but it's how many times you turned away and chose to look into a better direction. Life is too short to spend it on warring. Fight only the most, most, most important ones, let the rest go. We need good governance not what we are witnessing today.
NB- one tree doesn’t make a forest
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by yarimo(m): 8:54pm On Jun 03
Under the leadership of president BUHARI as president and ibrahim idris as police IG, nobody is above the law.
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by seunmsg(m): 8:57pm On Jun 03
E don red for saraki o. The police must have gotten good evidence against him for the president to have consented to his arrest. Nobody is above the law anyway, he should go and defend himself.
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:58pm On Jun 03
Like Nnamdi Cownu, Saraki is just another coward.
He is not as smart as some of you are suggesting .
The grace he's enjoying is that PMB is not meddlesome or vindictive, nor needlessly petty.
Plus his inner caucus are not deft political wise.
At the inception of this administration, he gave them freehand yet they missed it.
If I happened to be in the presidency for a week, I swear Saraki would have been sacked and prosecuted without mercy.
It is an abnormality, having a Criminal as Senate President at this growth stage of the Country.
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by AroleOduduwa(m): 8:59pm On Jun 03
yarimo:You got it wrong, what we are witnessing is nepotism which is dangerous and it will have a long term effect on our democracy. Things should be done the right way.
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by Paperwhite(m): 9:06pm On Jun 03
yarimo:-Same Randy & irresponsible IGP sent to Benue that refuses to go & even claimed his CIC never queried him & Buhari have never countered him till date
- Same IGP that was infamous for his "transmitting transmission of transfusion" disgraceful speech conduct yet still heading the police in Nigeria?
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by Paperwhite(m): 9:06pm On Jun 03
No politician is clean including Buhari himself but most of the allegations of the government in recent times are more of witch-hunting to real or imaginary political enemies.
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by Shalomc(f): 9:07pm On Jun 03
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by Esseite: 9:09pm On Jun 03
What i dont understand is why saraki who is a multi billionaire,
a proxy director with multiple banks,
a senate president,
a wealthy royal family,
a one time governor,
a personal friend with the governor of kwara would bankroll a bank robbery killing 33 people, for what reason really?
To disstabilize the state he controls?
To hurt the loyal governor his friend?
To steal the bank monies he has in abundance?
To kill policemen who protect him?
What really?
This war is personal...
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by Hector09: 9:14pm On Jun 03
Politics of bitterness, saraki is richer than the bank that was rub, they just want to frame him up, i luv this cus they where the ones that was calling GEJ clueless, the God of Gej we be my God
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:16pm On Jun 03
Hector09:
Yes, The GEJ that put Governor Amaechi under House Arrest then? The one that wanted to impeach Amaechi with 5 House members out of 32?
Are you an ipob yoot?
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by AroleOduduwa(m): 9:22pm On Jun 03
NgeneUkwenu:PMB was voted in to correct the wrongs of the previous administration, why are you quick to bring the past failure in, let’s call a spade a spade.... we need good governance, we are tired of the intimidation and shambolic governance
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by WhichKindWahala(m): 9:24pm On Jun 03
AroleOduduwa:you dy joke
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by Hector09: 9:29pm On Jun 03
NgeneUkwenu:say what u knw, cus i am frm river state, amaechi is frm dsame place with me, so stop talking gibberish
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by AroleOduduwa(m): 9:29pm On Jun 03
WhichKindWahala:Childish
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by Evablizin(f): 9:41pm On Jun 03
Paperwhite:Lol,allow the yeye people to continue transmitting the transfusion of transmission, i mean sorry,commissioning themselves.
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by OrestesDante(m): 9:47pm On Jun 03
☣ ☠
∆ IGP is on another highway to disgrace. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by samilly(m): 9:49pm On Jun 03
speechless
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by ogkrakkid(m): 9:55pm On Jun 03
NgeneUkwenu:
NONSENSE
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by 9jaArea: 9:58pm On Jun 03
It's getting real.... How did the armchair political analyst know the police don't have anything against Saraki?
95% of these politicians are involved in one criminality, the only reason they're not in prison is because of a weak law enforcement and judicial system.
Mr Olubanjo abi Olubando go and sit down, the police should arrest anyone in high places if they found them to have committed a crime in the past or presently.
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 9:59pm On Jun 03
Shege Buhari.
Nama Buhari
|Re: IGP Idris Gets Buhari’s Nod To Arrest Saraki Over Murders In Kwara by knightsTempler: 10:01pm On Jun 03
