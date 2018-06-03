₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,364 members, 4,276,468 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 June 2018 at 10:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo (12097 Views)
Jonathan, From Beginning, Was Too Small For The Presidency – Obasanjo / Photos Of Buhari & Osinbajo Laughing Hard In Office Today As Osinbajo Briefs Him / Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by Arewa28: 4:03pm
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said a four-year tenure is too small for anyone in public office to deliver because there are many plans of things to deliver that will take time.
Osinbajo said this in an interview at the Financial Times Nigeria Summit held in Lagos.
According to the transcript of the interview made available to journalists on Saturday, the Vice President said, “I think that for anyone who is in office, it (four years) would be too small because obviously, you have all manner of plans and things to deliver. But my take is that the moment you have the right people and you put the right structures in place, you can do a lot, and I think we have been blessed with an incredibly good team,”
He said the present administration wanted to farther ahead in terms of manufacturing. He however described them as infrastructure constraints that cannot be developed overnight. This, he said, was why the government was investing heavily in infrastructure; rail, road and power.
“This is the significant part of the investment that we are doing; concessioning the Lagos-Kano to General Electric, the narrow gauge, developing the standard gauge is important in terms of just movement of goods and all that. A lot of these initiatives would be a great help in moving goods,” he added.
SOURCE:https://barewa.com.ng/4-years-is-too-small-for-anyone-in-office-yemi-osinbajo/
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by NwaNimo1(m): 4:05pm
5ft 4 inches is too small for anyone to hold office,
191 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by anonymuz(m): 4:07pm
So you want to be idi amin of Uganda abi,continue.....the fact remains that your packing your useless load out of aso rock is less than 13 months
97 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by salveoP(m): 4:08pm
Where is Nwamaikpe? He seems to be missing in action these days...
5 Likes
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by Adaowerri111: 4:13pm
short man devil, how many years you need? If you can't effect change in 4 years then you can't in 8 years.
65 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by fran6co(m): 4:16pm
so u want us to gv u guys another four years so that u guys will continue looking for who to blame.
.
.
.
.
NEVER AGAIN WILL NIGERIANS BELIEVE UR TREACHEROUS LIES
93 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:19pm
And four Years is not too small to punish Nigerians
78 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by Hedonisst: 4:21pm
This short, fake, shameless pastor. Four years is too small to do anything, so you should kuku remain there for life because Nigeria is your father's property. Constitution should be amended to make you deputy King of Nigeria, until you die.
Bloody idiot.
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by clefstone(m): 4:25pm
Pls the VP should keep shut if he has nothing better to say. Why the effing double standard? Was Jonathan given this excuse by them when they conspired to kick him out of office? At least Jonathan embarked on capital projects that could have been consolidated upon in a second tenure, what foundation does this administration have to build on. This man is just using big English and smooth talk to deceive gullible people to think he is smart, if he were he would have resigned a long time ago
49 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by eagleeye2: 4:33pm
Pasitoooooor aren't you shameless
25 Likes
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by JAMO4REAL1(m): 4:39pm
#Lazy leaders
13 Likes
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by ojobek: 4:42pm
BMC should come and see their lying lying pastor
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by oshe11: 5:21pm
4years is too SMALL TO BLAME PAST GOVERNMENT
APC needs more time to DESTROY NIGERIA....
Same APC wen say make we stone them after 2yrs
53 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by immhotep: 5:25pm
Arewa28:
cc lzaa onyeoga pointzerom madridguy buharigy odvanguard iceberg3 shalomc yorubaassasin
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by LZAA: 5:49pm
immhotep:
6 Likes
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by trapQ: 5:49pm
These old men are totally senseless and raving mad.
7 Likes
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by PFRB: 7:03pm
How long did Mbakwe stay.
How long did Jakande stay
11 Likes
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by obonujoker(m): 7:38pm
But ur cursed BMC supporters were castigating Jonathan just in 4 years...However, that's a lie.. see what Ambode and Wike are doing in their respective states...So sir... talk another thing .....
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by Chubhie: 7:46pm
Osinbajo should be bold enough to tell us that Buhari merits life President as exemplified these past three long years.
2 Likes
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by osazeeblue01: 8:13pm
Shut up.
4 Likes
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by handsomeclouds(m): 8:15pm
Yes 4 years isn't enough
I'm thinking... Maybe we should adopt monarchical system of government and make BuBu and Osibande the our eternal leaders
7 Likes
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by CodeTemplar: 8:15pm
He said the truth but Buhari isn't the type of 8 years leader we want.
9 Likes
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by pol23: 8:16pm
Lifetime is small sef.
Selfish dumb nigga.
2 Likes
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by Xisnin(m): 8:16pm
Yes. That is why we want snail baba to leave the scene for a vibrant and visionary candidate who can make an impact within 4 years.
9 Likes
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by ksstroud: 8:16pm
They've started
2 Likes
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by opalu: 8:16pm
But not too small to loot?
3 Likes
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by Suspect33(m): 8:16pm
North till 2040, we cant have a fraudster, or a drug peddler as president, arewa till 2050
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by seunlayi(m): 8:16pm
clefstone:You see, sebi Jónà told you people but the anxiety to come and mess up naija won't allow them to reason then. Una eyes don clear now sey? Begin to pack your load, even bàbà sef dey plan to substitute you
4 Likes
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:17pm
I don't think so
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by obembet(m): 8:17pm
AroleOduduwa:
The man just mess up big time
3 Likes
|Re: Four Years Is Too Small For Anyone In Office' - Yemi Osinbajo by BruncleZuma: 8:17pm
5 Likes
Protesters Storm PDP Secretariat Abuja, Demand Resignation Of NWC / Spain Charges Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau With Crimes Against Humanity / NNPC To Shut Down Three Refineries For Comprehensive Rehabilitation
Viewing this topic: klawaaa, Str8talk21, Jtmanager(m), urch999(m), BunbleBee, emmaitive(m), shos, dekokelvin(m), OJOAYODEJI(m), Quoran, ezemme(m), god2good, Larriekay, YoungDaddyB, ultiabaz36(m), 2odd(m), inteli, Boycool1(m), oothoney, yemolz, boukey(f), rexchazy, wisdomkid, keximus(m), Ajibolatao(m), Swanzi(m), Dembuk2009 and 36 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 39