Osinbajo said this in an interview at the Financial Times Nigeria Summit held in Lagos.



According to the transcript of the interview made available to journalists on Saturday, the Vice President said, “I think that for anyone who is in office, it (four years) would be too small because obviously, you have all manner of plans and things to deliver. But my take is that the moment you have the right people and you put the right structures in place, you can do a lot, and I think we have been blessed with an incredibly good team,”



He said the present administration wanted to farther ahead in terms of manufacturing. He however described them as infrastructure constraints that cannot be developed overnight. This, he said, was why the government was investing heavily in infrastructure; rail, road and power.



“This is the significant part of the investment that we are doing; concessioning the Lagos-Kano to General Electric, the narrow gauge, developing the standard gauge is important in terms of just movement of goods and all that. A lot of these initiatives would be a great help in moving goods,” he added.



5ft 4 inches is too small for anyone to hold office, 191 Likes 11 Shares

So you want to be idi amin of Uganda abi,continue.....the fact remains that your packing your useless load out of aso rock is less than 13 months 97 Likes 3 Shares

Where is Nwamaikpe? He seems to be missing in action these days... 5 Likes

short man devil, how many years you need? If you can't effect change in 4 years then you can't in 8 years. 65 Likes 3 Shares

so u want us to gv u guys another four years so that u guys will continue looking for who to blame.

NEVER AGAIN WILL NIGERIANS BELIEVE UR TREACHEROUS LIES 93 Likes 5 Shares

And four Years is not too small to punish Nigerians 78 Likes 1 Share

This short, fake, shameless pastor. Four years is too small to do anything, so you should kuku remain there for life because Nigeria is your father's property. Constitution should be amended to make you deputy King of Nigeria, until you die.



Bloody idiot. 54 Likes 1 Share

Pls the VP should keep shut if he has nothing better to say. Why the effing double standard? Was Jonathan given this excuse by them when they conspired to kick him out of office? At least Jonathan embarked on capital projects that could have been consolidated upon in a second tenure, what foundation does this administration have to build on. This man is just using big English and smooth talk to deceive gullible people to think he is smart, if he were he would have resigned a long time ago 49 Likes 1 Share

Pasitoooooor aren't you shameless 25 Likes

#Lazy leaders 13 Likes

BMC should come and see their lying lying pastor 9 Likes 1 Share

4years is too SMALL TO BLAME PAST GOVERNMENT





APC needs more time to DESTROY NIGERIA....







Same APC wen say make we stone them after 2yrs 53 Likes 3 Shares

immhotep:





These old men are totally senseless and raving mad. 7 Likes

How long did Mbakwe stay.

How long did Jakande stay 11 Likes

But ur cursed BMC supporters were castigating Jonathan just in 4 years...However, that's a lie.. see what Ambode and Wike are doing in their respective states...So sir... talk another thing ..... 43 Likes 2 Shares

Osinbajo should be bold enough to tell us that Buhari merits life President as exemplified these past three long years. 2 Likes

Shut up. 4 Likes





I'm thinking... Maybe we should adopt monarchical system of government and make BuBu and Osibande the our eternal leaders Yes 4 years isn't enoughI'm thinking... Maybe we should adopt monarchical system of government and make BuBu and Osibande the our eternal leaders 7 Likes

He said the truth but Buhari isn't the type of 8 years leader we want. 9 Likes

Lifetime is small sef.

Selfish dumb nigga. 2 Likes

Yes. That is why we want snail baba to leave the scene for a vibrant and visionary candidate who can make an impact within 4 years. 9 Likes

They've started 2 Likes

But not too small to loot? 3 Likes

North till 2040, we cant have a fraudster, or a drug peddler as president, arewa till 2050

clefstone:

Pls the VP should keep shut if he has nothing better to say. Why the effing double standard? Was Jonathan given this excuse by them when they conspired to kick him out of office? At least Jonathan embarked on capital projects that could have been consolidated upon in a second tenure, what foundation does this administration have to build on. This man is just using big English and smooth talk to deceive gullible people to think he is smart, if he were he would have resigned a long time ago You see, sebi Jónà told you people but the anxiety to come and mess up naija won't allow them to reason then. Una eyes don clear now sey? Begin to pack your load, even bàbà sef dey plan to substitute you You see, sebi Jónà told you people but the anxiety to come and mess up naija won't allow them to reason then. Una eyes don clear now sey? Begin to pack your load, even bàbà sef dey plan to substitute you 4 Likes

I don't think so

AroleOduduwa:

Osinbajo should save whatever dignity he has left, he’s part of this administration that has brought pain and hardship on people.



People are not as stupid as they think we are

The man just mess up big time The man just mess up big time 3 Likes