|Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by stane007: 4:50am
An aggrieved man and Twitter user @VJBritemanlive took to the platform to recount how he forgave his wife-to-be, who cheated on him with his younger brother till she got pregnant for him.
According to the man who disclosed that the incident occurred in October 2017, he almost committed suicide. He also noted that he thanks God that his wife-to-be cheated on him with his 'own flesh and blood' and not some random guy.
His tweets reads;
My pregnant fiancé cheated on me with my lil brother in October 2017 & I nearly committed suicide they both profusely apologised & the hardest thing was forgiving them but I did cause I love em both. Last night my shawty gave birth & my lil bro is the father. I literally cried
But realised how much I've cheated on her & how many times she'd forgive me so I'll heal through a reciprocity of vulnerability. When you deeply love someone you’ll forgive them no matter what they do & forgiving is actually part of love. & I love this woman with all my heart
Last night I kissed my beautiful fiancé "The Queen of my heart" on her forehead & told her "Baby we are going to raise our daughter together & my lil brother is also gonna be the part of her life cause we cant punish an innocent child & It’s fair to the baby to have both parents"
Eversince Sne & I met, she has never cheated on me with other niggas not even once, with my bro I understand cause I was not there when she probably needed me the most & my bro was there & sometimes I thank God she cheated on me with my own flesh & blood than some random nigga
Anyway our Zulu culture allows us to re-marry or marry our brother's wives/girlfriends when they're dead, so what I did hopefully some of y'all learn to forgive especially when you truly & profoundly love someone. My bro's child is my child & we Gonna raise ubaby Nosipho together
Real love conquers all. Cela nisibeke emkhulekweni. it's not easy but with your prayers I know we'll get through this.
https://lailasnews.com/man-recounts-how-he-forgave-his-wife-to-be-who-cheated-on-him-with-his-younger-brother/
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:51am
This is a tough one...
I can't just comprehend this...
More so, it's not even from Kenya
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:53am
Another fake story from the bloggers?!
Bloggers and lies, are like bread and butter!!
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by Ezemarcel(m): 4:53am
Most times if you want to fabricate lies ....kindly note that in as much as we are in a zoo(Nigeria),most of us are not animals
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by yeyerolling: 4:55am
Wakanda bullshit is this
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by TollaEstate: 4:59am
I Don die.. Wait... You mean??
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by Ever8054: 5:01am
my friend!!!!!!....take this bullshit to buhari not nairaland,...
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by MrBrownJay1(m): 5:51am
THOU SHALL NOT TRY TO TURN HOES INTO HOUSEWIVES... many have tried, ALL have failed!
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by Donjazzy12(m): 6:01am
stane007:Idiotic men everywhere!
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by RemedyLab: 6:29am
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by bro4u: 6:48am
la believe la lay egg
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by Joeisafatprick(m): 6:58am
Mumu man
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by Tallesty1(m): 7:04am
She's a family girl.
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by ubunja(m): 7:05am
men of today ZERO standards and ZERO self respect.
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by Nairalandmentor(m): 8:37am
I just wonder if he will ever make love to her again. I can't imagine it menhhhh SMH
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by Abatsam111(m): 8:37am
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by tesppidd: 8:37am
Everything about this story smells like
bullshiit
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by Boyooosa(m): 8:37am
Forgiveness is sacred!
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by Marisepopo: 8:37am
Mad people
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by trapQ: 8:37am
Women always have better comebacks
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by Authoreety: 8:38am
Bhshhs
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by MadeInTokyo: 8:38am
Mumu man
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by lonelydora(m): 8:38am
Cheating is one sin i don't think i can forgive
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by muhammed50(m): 8:39am
What a lucky guy!
Bleeping a pregnant woman
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by Wobey: 8:39am
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by omocalabar(m): 8:39am
Bros..u really try
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by obembet(m): 8:41am
M
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by Easy5265: 8:41am
Boyooosa:Please explain this.
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by JONNYSPUTE(m): 8:41am
Twitter stories and lies
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by Neoteny(m): 8:41am
Man, what a fool.
She has tested the waters.
Watch her dive head first deeper.
Once a girl cheats, she's open the floodgates.
Cut her loose and get another one, thank god they're a dime a dozen.
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by kabawa(m): 8:41am
The next time you'll come here seeking advice on what to do with your ashawo wife na swear I go swear for you dolo kawai
|Re: Man Forgives His Pregnant Fiancée Who Cheated On Him With His Brother by Gepheral: 8:41am
A fabricated story
