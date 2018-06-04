₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed report trending online that the service has withdrawn its personnel attached to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.
The report had claimed that the DSS, on Sunday, recalled half of its operatives assigned to the presiding officers, ahead of the talks between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) team to be led by Dogara.
It further claimed that the withdrawal order came from the directives to them “to report to the DSS headquarters with immediate effect”.
However, reacting to the report in a telephone chat with Daily Sun, the spokesperson of the service, Nnanna Nnochiri, said that the service never issued such directive.
“I can tell you authoritatively that the service never gave such directive. For emphasis, we have not withdrawn neither are we planning to withdraw our personnel in the security details of the two presiding officers of the National Assembly. There is no iota of truth in that report,” he said.
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by lawrenzi(m): 3:26pm
This Buhari's government is Making Jonathan's Government look like the best we could ever get.
If you are against them, they will get a way to silence you. Dino was dealt with, now its Saraki's turn.
But I know saraki is politically Mature, he will get surely get out of this.
This my first FCT since 2016.
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by Edu3Again: 3:26pm
This APC is the worst calamity to befall 9ja.
The current 9ja govt operates as a Foolani conclave current dealing with all who stand in their way!
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by PureMe01: 3:26pm
this moment that saraki realises he ran from d angel he knew to the devil he didn't know,his life will NEVER remain the same again..
Payback time for Karma!!
Tinubu's seriously loading...
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by MxFactor: 3:26pm
people above me, nawa
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by musa234(m): 3:26pm
Daura Secret Service Dss
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by chuks34(m): 3:26pm
I didn't read
I just want to comment
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by madridguy(m): 3:27pm
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by dammy13(m): 3:27pm
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by jossy4joseph(m): 3:27pm
The Sun Shall Soon Shine
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by Frankiss44(m): 3:28pm
Season of Denial
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by mollymotion(m): 3:28pm
OK Nigeria itself is confused
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by Evablizin(f): 3:28pm
Interesting.
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by GSA01: 3:30pm
This is exactly what am saying,, too many fake news everywhere...
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by freeze001(f): 3:30pm
Does the DSS now have a spokesperson?
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by san316(m): 3:31pm
Different news flying around. Dunno whiat to believe
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by Sirpaul(m): 3:32pm
APC - ALL PROMISE CANCELLED
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by Newpride(m): 3:34pm
Whatever that rocks their, they deserve it.
Millions of Nigerians are working freely without any security expect God, Heaven hasn’t fallen.
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by Switruth: 3:35pm
Agreements and denials
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by dotcomnamename: 3:35pm
Edu3Again:
Mumu.. read again!
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by Bossontop(m): 3:35pm
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by alexmaye(m): 3:36pm
Na So E Take Dy Start
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by Deputy1111(m): 3:37pm
Edu3Again:
But is Saraki standing in the way of Buhari ? no now......
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by Neam: 3:40pm
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by Edu3Again: 3:40pm
dotcomnamename:Ode I can read being a Southerner, I went to school on merit and not quota system like u
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by Edu3Again: 3:41pm
Deputy1111:Yes he is oh!
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by Deputy1111(m): 3:41pm
Sirpaul:
how has this comment related to your comments.....
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by Deputy1111(m): 3:43pm
Edu3Again:
how?...or because of nPDP
|Re: DSS Denies Withdrawing Saraki, Dogara’s Security by demoBaba: 3:43pm
Hope you're billionaire now
