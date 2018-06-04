



The report had claimed that the DSS, on Sunday, recalled half of its operatives assigned to the presiding officers, ahead of the talks between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) team to be led by Dogara.



It further claimed that the withdrawal order came from the directives to them “to report to the DSS headquarters with immediate effect”.



However, reacting to the report in a telephone chat with Daily Sun, the spokesperson of the service, Nnanna Nnochiri, said that the service never issued such directive.



“I can tell you authoritatively that the service never gave such directive. For emphasis, we have not withdrawn neither are we planning to withdraw our personnel in the security details of the two presiding officers of the National Assembly. There is no iota of truth in that report,” he said.



