The Nigerian police force has released a video confession of one of the Offa Robbery Suspects called AY admitting that he works for the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.



Watch the video



For those of u unfortunate to watch here is a summary,

The suspect confessed to be a political thug for saraki and the present governor of kwara state, there main job was to disrupt elections in places that they elite deemed it will be futile to their cause....so as of the bank robbery case...they took matters into their own hands without any backing from the political class whatsoever, in fact the suspect went further to confess that the chief of staff to the governor gave them two a.k 47 to continue their political thuggery but it was actually a retired police officer that gave them 5 a.k 47 they used in carrying the robbery...out of pure greed and wickedness they planned and executed the bank robbery...the suspect said and I quote "it is the devil that made them Rob" well that's what they all say after being caught....so as many of u logical lots see no reason why a governor and a Senate president will order a bank robbery when they have abundance of wealth at their disposal....this confession proves that ur logical thinking is right....

No connection to the robbery whatsoever...

Case dismissed

Yes, there's political issue between Saraki and Buhari.



And yes, Saraki has "good boys" he's providing money and fire arms for political purposes.



Now, because Saraki has issue with Buhari should we now dismiss Saraki's culpability in providing dangerous weapons to dangerous peoples ?



Absolutely no!



He who price must pay... regardless the method! 24 Likes 6 Shares

The video proves nothing...



Any riffraff could be paid to rope in any politically exposed person... 6 Likes

Free saraki.

Misleading video and headline for

Proofs??



So anyone can wake up and say they are the My Boys??



Well, if we start linking all these boys to their Political enablers, most of these enemies of Nigeria in Government will be behind bars.



If this happens, our Polity will be better and more people will vote for Buhari. 1 Like

But i still feel its stage managed..

I don't trust the police.



framing people up us piece of cake for them





The apc member posing as I.g of police has every motive to frame saraki 1 Like

tommorow this same guys will tell you they made the statement out of duress just to implicate saraki .

Nigeria police are notorious for this 1 Like

bubu and blame game

Interesting how anybody that opposes the dictator is entangled in either Murder or Fraud cases. Hmmm. Must be a coincidence 2 Likes

ghostfacekillar:

bubu and blame game

Buhari is a bastard 2 Likes

how are we going to verify diz. diz iz not a enuff Evidence. dey need good investigations like a foreign investigator. not when someone just say poo and call it evidence.. d president nd d Senante President nd d IgP dey shuld jus go nd die sef cos dey are not helping d country sef...

delusional ipob flat.heads from the yEast infected region will still come around and showcase their drug induced brain syndrome 3 Likes 2 Shares

I just dey siddon watch how the episodes go follow.... bloody zoo republic.... mtscheeew, abeg lemme come and be going. Interesting!!! New movie in town, what do we title itI just dey siddon watch how the episodes go follow.... bloody zoo republic.... mtscheeew, abeg lemme come and be going.

Flat headed dwarfs with yam legs from the land locked erosion ridden region will still come here to spew gibberish





2 Likes

Saraki the godfather. 1 Like

he who plays the drum must dance to the tune....





What baffles me is where the good people of Nigeria have thrown their common sense of judgement between what is Right and Wrong.



We shouldn't allow politics affect our judgement of right and wrong.

sentence them to death and see how they revoke their statements, I believe its a set up







"If you bring a leopard to kill your enemy, yes, the leopard will kill him. Then it will turn on you when it gets hungry!"



Even the bible likens rebellion to witchcraft...God is a God of vengeance!



All those that conspired to bring this evil man on Nigeria will surely pay dearly for their rebellion!



It was Dino,....Okorocha has been destroyed...Now Saraki...Tinubu and Ameachi should get ready!!...And finally Buhari himself and his evil cabal will self-destruct and peace will finally reign in Nigeria after 2019....



One a side note; When will the IGP be arrested and charged for the murder of the INEC REC and his entire family in Kano to cover the electoral fraud which is the only only thing that qualified him to be the IGP in the process destroying the career of 23 DIG and AIG??



"If you bring a leopard to kill your enemy, yes, the leopard will kill him. Then it will turn on you when it gets hungry!"

Even the bible likens rebellion to witchcraft...God is a God of vengeance!

All those that conspired to bring this evil man on Nigeria will surely pay dearly for their rebellion!

It was Dino,....Okorocha has been destroyed...Now Saraki...Tinubu and Ameachi should get ready!!...And finally Buhari himself and his evil cabal will self-destruct and peace will finally reign in Nigeria after 2019....

One a side note; When will the IGP be arrested and charged for the murder of the INEC REC and his entire family in Kano to cover the electoral fraud which is the only only thing that qualified him to be the IGP in the process destroying the career of 23 DIG and AIG??

Only for him to go back to the same Kano to start "transmission transmission" when he started seeing ghost of the REC he killed..Lol