As faceless as Nigerians thought Nairaland forum was, friends who had built a strong bond off the forum decided to come together to hang out at the 4th edition of the Nairaland House Party on the 2nd of June 2018.
With previous editions held successfully, last which was the Nairaland Beach party 3.0, the stake was raised higher to ensure everyone sees Nairaland not only as a faceless brand but as people from all race and dimensions coming together to celebrate love and friendship.
Not only did the party allow night crawlers and fun lovers to connect, it also provided the opportunity for Nairalanders to network, exchange complimentary cards and discuss business and investment opportunities. It was a beautiful house party!
From the young and hippy guys who wanted to have fun dancing and partying the night, an M.C who took everyone through reels of laughter to the ladies who wanted to dance their hearts out, it was a memorable night, truly.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPlW-ixC-iA#
Let me show you few pictures of what went down last weekend
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:28pm
Due to security and other understandable reasons, only limited number of people were admitted for the house party
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:29pm
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:32pm
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:33pm
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:35pm
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:39pm
Visit http://deedeesblog.com/nairaland-house-party-4-0-what-went-down/ for more pictures.
Shout out to the Official photographer and one of the sponsors of the nairaland party
http://www.nairaland.com/deturla
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:47pm
Special Shout out to the organizers for their time, money and efforts putting this together.
www.nairaland.com/kolajoo
www.nairaland.com/RazaqMB
www.nairaland.com/3rdlegxxx
www.nairaland.com/TheRealestGuy
www.nairaland.com/LeyeMoshood
www.nairaland.com/daddykross
www.nairaland.com/rosieluv
www.nairaland.com/vizkiz
www.nairaland.com/adewumiopeyemi
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:54pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by deturla: 9:04pm
AWESOME.
Thanks for having us on there.
http://deedeesblog.com
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by jazinogold(m): 9:05pm
u
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by Apina(m): 9:06pm
Please, just for identification purpose and not because of future reference as pertaining any male thread , just kindly fill in d monikers of the babes under their respective pics. Thanks as u do so
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NwaAmaikpe: 9:06pm
Was NwaAmaikpe there?
What of KanwuliaExtra?
How about Ngeneukwuewu?
I didn't hear anyone mention Gazzuzz or AutoJoshNIG,
Weren't they there?
I know this is extreme but; NLevents inform me of your next get-together if Babalawos, Safiaa, Makydebbie and Naptu2 will be there.
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by 1x2x3: 9:06pm
Nn
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by yettymuse(f): 9:06pm
60k pere!!!
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:06pm
Enjoy yourselves guys!
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by QuietHammer(m): 9:06pm
Astaggfurlah!
See as that guy dey rock girl and niggas drinking during Ramadan. This is haram.
Show us more. I like haram things
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by anaya11: 9:06pm
very nice
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by IamD18: 9:07pm
Ponzi Scheme
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by Khutie: 9:07pm
•••Abeg where that guy wey dey claim xay he go tear pant that day? That niggur na werey. Una try shaaa! The camera man just dey grab fresh laps
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by Gangster1ms: 9:07pm
Chai! Look at me o
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by tgmservice: 9:07pm
hope there was enough banging after the party
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by tgmservice: 9:08pm
yettymuse:i giv 40k
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by Prince4945(m): 9:08pm
Lol abeg which kain house party be dis. .lol
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by Speakdatruth: 9:08pm
all these faces are scary looking, looks more like a meeting for foodie than a party
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by sonnie10: 9:08pm
Due to security reasons how? And you admitted someone like the guy in the 17th pic (the 7th after the plate of rice). The one to the far right.
Does that guy look genuine to you? His face alone is enough to send some chill down ones spine.
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by AnaCheks(m): 9:08pm
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by FortifiedCity: 9:08pm
Every time this Vizkiz of a boy will be folding his face: alwsys trying to look mean with that his bald head
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by Skelewu: 9:09pm
Na so so worwor guys full the party. I can see a lot of black ugly faces there, especially the males. Only one of the females is anything to look at.
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by Nedfed(m): 9:09pm
House party without Nedfed is dat one a party?
So we have much matured members on NL yet many behave like mumu,and also comment like ode.
Just dat I can't believe NL babes are dis beautiful or na the guys brought their babes down dia?
|Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by HeWrites(m): 9:09pm
