₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,884 members, 4,278,383 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 09:20 PM

Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. (3412 Views)

A Group Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together Somewhere At Ikeja. Lagos / Nairalanders Airforce1 And Pinkjacket Having Fun (photos) / Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:26pm


As faceless as Nigerians thought Nairaland forum was, friends who had built a strong bond off the forum decided to come together to hang out at the 4th edition of the Nairaland House Party on the 2nd of June 2018.

With previous editions held successfully, last which was the Nairaland Beach party 3.0, the stake was raised higher to ensure everyone sees Nairaland not only as a faceless brand but as people from all race and dimensions coming together to celebrate love and friendship. smiley

Not only did the party allow night crawlers and fun lovers to connect, it also provided the opportunity for Nairalanders to network, exchange complimentary cards and discuss business and investment opportunities. It was a beautiful house party!

From the young and hippy guys who wanted to have fun dancing and partying the night, an M.C who took everyone through reels of laughter to the ladies who wanted to dance their hearts out, it was a memorable night, truly.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPlW-ixC-iA#

Let me show you few pictures of what went down last weekend

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:28pm
Due to security and other understandable reasons, only limited number of people were admitted for the house party cheesy

Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:29pm

Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:32pm

Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:33pm

Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:35pm

Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:39pm
Visit http://deedeesblog.com/nairaland-house-party-4-0-what-went-down/ for more pictures.

Shout out to the Official photographer and one of the sponsors of the nairaland party

http://www.nairaland.com/deturla

2 Likes

Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:47pm
Special Shout out to the organizers for their time, money and efforts putting this together.

www.nairaland.com/kolajoo
www.nairaland.com/RazaqMB
www.nairaland.com/3rdlegxxx
www.nairaland.com/TheRealestGuy
www.nairaland.com/LeyeMoshood
www.nairaland.com/daddykross
www.nairaland.com/rosieluv
www.nairaland.com/vizkiz
www.nairaland.com/adewumiopeyemi

2 Likes

Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NLevents: 7:54pm
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Seun
Dominique

Despite all odds, we keep working hard to show other users of this forum that Nairaland is more than a platform for tribalism and keyboard wars. It is also a platform for Creating friendship and business partners.

We can never be great as a country if we don't stand as one. We can never be great as a country if we can all come together, dine and make merry.

We'd appreciate if you guys can help push this to Frontpage just for encouragement. Gracias
Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by deturla: 9:04pm
AWESOME.

Thanks for having us on there.

http://deedeesblog.com
Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by jazinogold(m): 9:05pm
u
Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by Apina(m): 9:06pm
Please, just for identification purpose and not because of future reference as pertaining any male thread grin, just kindly fill in d monikers of the babes under their respective pics. Thanks as u do so grin grin grin
Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by NwaAmaikpe: 9:06pm
shocked


Was NwaAmaikpe there?
What of KanwuliaExtra?

How about Ngeneukwuewu?
I didn't hear anyone mention Gazzuzz or AutoJoshNIG,
Weren't they there?

I know this is extreme but; NLevents inform me of your next get-together if Babalawos, Safiaa, Makydebbie and Naptu2 will be there.

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by 1x2x3: 9:06pm
Nn
Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by yettymuse(f): 9:06pm
60k pere!!!

1 Like

Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:06pm
Enjoy yourselves guys!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by QuietHammer(m): 9:06pm
Astaggfurlah!

See as that guy dey rock girl and niggas drinking during Ramadan. This is haram.



Show us more. I like haram things

3 Likes

Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by anaya11: 9:06pm
very nice

1 Like

Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by IamD18: 9:07pm
Ponzi Scheme
Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by Khutie: 9:07pm
•••Abeg where that guy wey dey claim xay he go tear pant that day? cheesy That niggur na werey. Una try shaaa! The camera man just dey grab fresh laps grin

1 Like

Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by Gangster1ms: 9:07pm
Chai! Look at me o grin
Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by tgmservice: 9:07pm
hope there was enough banging after the party
Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by tgmservice: 9:08pm
yettymuse:
60k pere!!!
i giv 40k
Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by Prince4945(m): 9:08pm
Lol abeg which kain house party be dis. .lol grin grin grin
Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by Speakdatruth: 9:08pm
all these faces are scary looking, looks more like a meeting for foodie than a party

1 Like

Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by sonnie10: 9:08pm
Due to security reasons how? And you admitted someone like the guy in the 17th pic (the 7th after the plate of rice). The one to the far right.

Does that guy look genuine to you? His face alone is enough to send some chill down ones spine.
Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by AnaCheks(m): 9:08pm
grin shocked
Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by FortifiedCity: 9:08pm
angry

Every time this Vizkiz of a boy will be folding his face: alwsys trying to look mean with that his bald head
Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by Skelewu: 9:09pm
grin

Na so so worwor guys full the party. I can see a lot of black ugly faces there, especially the males. Only one of the females is anything to look at.
Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by Nedfed(m): 9:09pm
House party without Nedfed is dat one a party?
So we have much matured members on NL yet many behave like mumu,and also comment like ode.
Just dat I can't believe NL babes are dis beautiful or na the guys brought their babes down dia?

Re: Happy Nairalanders Having Fun At A House Party. by HeWrites(m): 9:09pm
undecided

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Looking For Some Help Please About A Relationship With A 5 Year Age Gap / If Your Best Friend Snatches Your Fiance / Flirting -what Is It

Viewing this topic: primeache, puffynana(m), lexyman(m), Highestbee(m), EzekielBams(m), EweduAfonja(f), Harmthe(m), ADRIAN88(m), Ivanspring(f), casydigital(m), Ferozy, eDeity, EzendiEgo1, Prince4945(m), temizeee(m), EXLOVER(m), rashmond2007, Nigeriakan, kennymotors(m), Toomy, didamjoel, Berlyn1(f), Dzeimzb, AbujaHype, golor(m), Adewalex2016(m), ferdybillion(m), urahara(m), djunique4(m), tunbosun002(f), DaddyKross, sonnie10, vivlyviv, Seunvense(m), olapluto(m), MRLANNISTER(m), Alexshey(m), NwaOhafia, Josh64(m), Gerrard59(m), Bobby95(m), thattallboi(m), kurtisblue, geosegun(m), fuckerstard, lightness77(m), Legend23, Orso, Sunymoore(m), chemss(m), chemosupremo(f), OPA6IX(m), wildchild1, olafyn(m), Sunexy(m), adebayal(m), shilexholly(m), yipata, agriboom, Hapigirlxoxo(f), sirssb(m), stevesleeky, Adukey(f), xtratagem(m), Johnson5258, CaptainBUGGY, khalazi, fortunechy(m), edward1984(m), Abudu2000(m), Proudlyngwa(m), OWJAYHOVERJNR, bibelo, Alphasoar(m), Ladyhippolyta88(f), temitimx19(m), favour76, jessca048(f), JasonScoolari, nicholartsdesign, showboy2301, salemdv(m), Youngstar76(m), Partnerbiz, anuanu(m), sulmeza(m), osobase01(m), SgtCommander, AAlozie(m), infinityxng, thobbie007(m), plural, makydebbie(f), Kenkuss, SweetJoystick(m), don4real18(m), Jokkarm2, olusteady(m), KillaBeauty(f), donteddy(m), ibnchokomah(m), Calsito, stephanie11, Stycon(m), Peteryt01, sammy2cool(m), vizkiz, tirigbosa, emperorbukky, Lovren(m), Apina(m), sharpsharp, Dranoid, Consray(f), MAURI, OLAFIMIX, BlackManta(m), olufijabs, Spacko007(m), dspeaker(m), Wealthycharles(m), Nastydroid(m), Dexter247, Mversed, Augustinaz(m), princemillla(m), almuttaqun(m), arcniyi(m), Jay542(m), Chimezie250(m), Zeek21(m), biggy26, clems93(m), daragoldy(f), Lordemperoris100(m), Iseloogunise(m), Ayospanish(m), damilton(m), BleSSedMee(f), Ruhegertyp, mohisd(m), Engineer123(m), 2NDLieutenant(m), gaburellocares(m), Realhommie(m), Ramaa(m), andy121223(m), Twoclans(f), obojememe, marowaterproof(m), methusah(m), kenostika(m), adewumiopeyemi(m), dikachi01(m), kharis88, justsmile(f), Dontrapatolli(m), BiafraMyAss(m), CanineOfJackal, guardian09(m), amzee(m), jebbi, DAmericanDream(m), Profcamsey(m), Skelewu, donphilopus, NXTDANGOTE(m), adudu208(m), Missonas(f), miikyphil(m), NLevents, zicoraads, Emereolevanwill(m), DelePhd, paschal47(m), alhassanyusuf29, TobiDirax(m), taxiappguy, austino677(m), Profayo, THEPOTTER(m), honeyjoyce(f), futureenergy, Tunmise100(m), irririchris(m), Millz404(m), NaMe4, Rapoo(m), Nihilstjnr, pascalike(m), Physika(m), Blackbishop, Benjom(m), MrCGPA(m), ObaKlaz(m), HaneefahRN(f), emmayayodeji(m), rawpadgin(m), Oluwasaeon(m), Aniahfrankie(m), DonPiiko, kadree(m), wisino1(m), Ellabae(f), magd, walygy(m), officialteemi(m), folake4u(f), Raphael007(m), thompson1510(m), akata1, Gold419(f), Okaraoshibe, konkonbilo(m), Rawblings(m), dejibanjo, edwardadex23(m), olac21(m), darlingtonNYIG(m), IamD18, enny234, Liboi97(m), Macauley07, Sugar97(f), Riptider(m), obrigado080, Meenzy, kaffyadeakeem(f), Albert0011(m), ehix89(m), olamakinde(m), Harryfrosh, kulikuli45, dynicks(m), echobazz, marwanafrica(m), holutayor, Focusmind, Ogbiko247(f), deturla, initialize(m), vibrant, cyojunior1(m), manuel4real(m), viktor88, Roushy, Abimloaded(m), spartan117(m), klexycole(m), cyndy1000(f), djleey, yankidelta(m), malware, kattytamer, Alanzazani, NwaAmaikpe, blank(f), yomalex(m), sarrki(m), Sheungbengar(m), Erukulele(m), blowjob, pulsatingpen(f), stephleena(f), Omopinky(f), razzySeun(m), PefHouse, ednut1(m), affable4(m), SirToothBrush, Amarshal, Tellemall, Senselin, nobilie, Nedfed(m), cosmos1440, momodub, arent88(m), Hisxellency, JoeMaddog, Mustack, nawtibownie, DeeCherry(f), Speakdatruth, geetom(m), zizytd(m), sunnitus, Nofav0rs(m), Haniel18(m), Dorariid, jimmy3105 and 199 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.