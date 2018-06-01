Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors (5839 Views)

Buhari Breaks Fast With Dangote, Business & Political Party Leaders (Photos) / Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With National Assembly Leaders / Buhari Breaks Silence On Allegations Of Religious Bias (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Photos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsPhotos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsPhotos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsPhotos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsPhotos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governors



SOURCE-



Share

#Nairatrend President Buhari this evening broke his Ramadan fast with some state governors at the presidential villa, Abuja.Photos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsPhotos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsPhotos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsPhotos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsPhotos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsSOURCE- https://nairatrend.com.ng/photos-president-buhari-breaks-ramadan-fast-with-some-state-governors/ Share#Nairatrend 2 Likes

Okay I see









Idiotic Bloody tyrant breaking fast with some state thieves. Idiotic Bloody tyrant breaking fast with some state thieves. 15 Likes 1 Share

I see the midget 23 Likes

And so?

How will this bring good governance 1 Like

Alhamdulillah, God I thank you for blessing us with Ramadan Kareem 9 Likes

Very sure bello would be there. All this won't help him. Kogi deserves better 1 Like







I pity those governors.

Their fast for that day is a waste. I pity those governors.Their fast for that day is a waste. 16 Likes 2 Shares

suicide bombers 1 Like 1 Share

D 1 Like

3 Likes 1 Share

El rufai

So? I wasn't invited... 1 Like

Hahahaha see el rufai with his small head 2 Likes

isoright

The dullard himself.



Chief terrorist 1 Like





Lol, She Almost Killed Him With Her Backside.



Watch Video HERE >>Watch Video

GOD BLESS MY PRESIDENT 3 Likes 1 Share

Na banana them wan take break the fast 2 Likes

Want to Be A Google Adwords Professional? See



Importance of being certified NOW



Get Certified in 2 Weeks for N24,999!



Other Certifications for Digital Marketers/IT



Professionals Available



• Facebook Blueprint Certification

• Hubspot Content Marketing Certification

• You Tube Certification

• Hubspot Inbound Sales Certification

• Google Analytics Certification



Training, Guidance and Coaching by Certified



Professionals with Rich Wealth of Digital Media



Marketing/ICT Experience

I can see Saraki's boy there 1 Like

Okay. 1 Like

Anigreat:









Idiotic Bloody tyrant breaking fast with some state thieves. No god dey answer jack. No god dey answer jack. 1 Like

Iranu: abasha

Majority of them will not return come 2019.

k





To Visit Goal 9ja: CLICK HERE Check out over 50+ daily fat odds for BET9JA games on goal 9ja football forum. Over 10+ odds Green Ticket yesterday

So because I'm a president, I'd have to wear full regalia and polished shoes even when I wana eat?

Hmm, so much for the presidency. I'm changing my mind, not running for 2019 again. All my supporters, I am so sorry if I'm disappointing you, but u can vote for any other party, other than APC. Thanks for understanding

Spoon with banana 1 Like