|President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Ournews: 10:12pm
President Buhari this evening broke his Ramadan fast with some state governors at the presidential villa, Abuja.
Photos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsPhotos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsPhotos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsPhotos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsPhotos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governors
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by chriskosherbal(m): 10:13pm
Okay I see
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Anigreat: 10:14pm
Idiotic Bloody tyrant breaking fast with some state thieves.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Houseofglam7(f): 10:20pm
I see the midget
23 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Homeboiy: 10:22pm
And so?
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by chuksjuve(m): 10:24pm
How will this bring good governance
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Yian1(m): 10:26pm
Alhamdulillah, God I thank you for blessing us with Ramadan Kareem
9 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by aolawale025: 10:27pm
Very sure bello would be there. All this won't help him. Kogi deserves better
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by NwaAmaikpe: 10:34pm
I pity those governors.
Their fast for that day is a waste.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by dadavivo: 10:34pm
suicide bombers
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by oluwasegun007(m): 10:35pm
D
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Bossontop(m): 10:35pm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Dosinspector(m): 10:35pm
El rufai
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by oluwasegun007(m): 10:35pm
So? I wasn't invited...
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by acehood907(m): 10:35pm
Hahahaha see el rufai with his small head
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by slawomir: 10:35pm
isoright
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Metuh: 10:35pm
The dullard himself.
Chief terrorist
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Issafela: 10:35pm
>>
Lol, She Almost Killed Him With Her Backside.
Watch Video HERE
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:36pm
GOD BLESS MY PRESIDENT
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by tunary(m): 10:37pm
Na banana them wan take break the fast
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by andrade6: 10:37pm
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by blazer2018: 10:37pm
I can see Saraki's boy there
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by OCTAVO: 10:37pm
Okay.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Elfmannisback(m): 10:38pm
Anigreat:No god dey answer jack.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by MrImole(m): 10:38pm
Iranu: abasha
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by somito121(m): 10:38pm
Majority of them will not return come 2019.
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by congorasta: 10:38pm
k
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by nfoy12: 10:39pm
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Sochimaobim(m): 10:40pm
So because I'm a president, I'd have to wear full regalia and polished shoes even when I wana eat?
Hmm, so much for the presidency. I'm changing my mind, not running for 2019 again. All my supporters, I am so sorry if I'm disappointing you, but u can vote for any other party, other than APC. Thanks for understanding
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Sarah20A(f): 10:42pm
Spoon with banana
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by killuminati(m): 10:43pm
Sweet sweet president.. Some fools gon die hating on you but you keep shining nevertheless.
Playing them like a game of chess
God bless
Yes
Next
3 Likes
