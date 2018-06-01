₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,942 members, 4,278,523 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 11:49 PM

President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors (5839 Views)

Buhari Breaks Fast With Dangote, Business & Political Party Leaders (Photos) / Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With National Assembly Leaders / Buhari Breaks Silence On Allegations Of Religious Bias (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Ournews: 10:12pm
President Buhari this evening broke his Ramadan fast with some state governors at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Photos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsPhotos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsPhotos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsPhotos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governorsPhotos: President Buhari breaks ramadan fast with some state governors

SOURCE- https://nairatrend.com.ng/photos-president-buhari-breaks-ramadan-fast-with-some-state-governors/

Share
#Nairatrend

2 Likes

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by chriskosherbal(m): 10:13pm
Okay I see
Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Anigreat: 10:14pm
shocked



Idiotic Bloody tyrant breaking fast with some state thieves.

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Houseofglam7(f): 10:20pm
I see the midget grin

23 Likes

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Homeboiy: 10:22pm
And so?
Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by chuksjuve(m): 10:24pm
How will this bring good governance

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Yian1(m): 10:26pm
Alhamdulillah, God I thank you for blessing us with Ramadan Kareem

9 Likes

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by aolawale025: 10:27pm
Very sure bello would be there. All this won't help him. Kogi deserves better

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by NwaAmaikpe: 10:34pm
shocked


I pity those governors.
Their fast for that day is a waste.

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by dadavivo: 10:34pm
suicide bombers

1 Like 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by oluwasegun007(m): 10:35pm
D

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Bossontop(m): 10:35pm
grin grin grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Dosinspector(m): 10:35pm
El rufai
Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by oluwasegun007(m): 10:35pm
So? I wasn't invited...

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by acehood907(m): 10:35pm
Hahahaha see el rufai with his small head grin grin

2 Likes

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by slawomir: 10:35pm
isoright
Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Metuh: 10:35pm
The dullard himself.

Chief terrorist

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Issafela: 10:35pm
>>

Lol, She Almost Killed Him With Her Backside.

Watch Video HERE
Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:36pm
GOD BLESS MY PRESIDENT

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by tunary(m): 10:37pm
Na banana them wan take break the fast

2 Likes

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by andrade6: 10:37pm
Want to Be A Google Adwords Professional? See

Importance of being certified NOW

Get Certified in 2 Weeks for N24,999!

Other Certifications for Digital Marketers/IT

Professionals Available

• Facebook Blueprint Certification
• Hubspot Content Marketing Certification
• You Tube Certification
• Hubspot Inbound Sales Certification
• Google Analytics Certification

Training, Guidance and Coaching by Certified

Professionals with Rich Wealth of Digital Media

Marketing/ICT Experience

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by blazer2018: 10:37pm
I can see Saraki's boy there

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by OCTAVO: 10:37pm
Okay.

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Elfmannisback(m): 10:38pm
Anigreat:
shocked



Idiotic Bloody tyrant breaking fast with some state thieves.
No god dey answer jack.

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by MrImole(m): 10:38pm
Iranu: abasha
Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by somito121(m): 10:38pm
Majority of them will not return come 2019.
Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by congorasta: 10:38pm
k
Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by nfoy12: 10:39pm
Check out over 50+ daily fat odds for BET9JA games on goal 9ja football forum. Over 10+ odds Green Ticket yesterday

To Visit Goal 9ja: CLICK HERE
Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Sochimaobim(m): 10:40pm
So because I'm a president, I'd have to wear full regalia and polished shoes even when I wana eat?
Hmm, so much for the presidency. I'm changing my mind, not running for 2019 again. All my supporters, I am so sorry if I'm disappointing you, but u can vote for any other party, other than APC. Thanks for understanding
Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by Sarah20A(f): 10:42pm
Spoon with banana undecided

1 Like

Re: President Buhari Breaks Ramadan Fast With Some State Governors by killuminati(m): 10:43pm
Sweet sweet president.. Some fools gon die hating on you but you keep shining nevertheless.

Playing them like a game of chess

God bless

Yes

Next grin

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nigeria Need Restructuring, 5 Countries Under Confederation Like UK / MASSOB Loyalists, Al-mustapha, Fasheun, Mrs. Ojukwu Other Storm Owerri / Ikoyi Lagos 7A Vs 7B Owners In Picture

Viewing this topic: Jimmywale44(m), Sniper4real(m), francmich(m), Ebubeslym(m), millionboi2, Maken1005, yankeezconcept, pasroland, mrluv101, colestephan86, nanauju(f), petkoffdrake2(m), Adegok23, senatordave1, fallazbboi, Grinolora and 57 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.