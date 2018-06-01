Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws (4097 Views)

Speaking to journalists after passage of the bill, the speaker, Rt. Honorable Chikwendu Kalu said the anti grazing law is necessary to checkmate the worrisome activities of herdsmen who he said have been a major threat to lives, property and peace of the land.



The speaker added that the law stipulates that every cattle entering into state must be registered at the entry point to the state and must be conveyed in a vehicle, failure of which would attract seizure of the cattle and severe sanctions.



Kalu also noted that the law has stipulated strict sanctions for defaulters, charging the arm saddled with the responsibility of implementing it to be up and doing.



The House also passed into law the bill providing for the compulsory insertion of blood group and genotype of Abia citizens in Identity cards.



Abia Breaking News also reported that, the sponsor, member representing Aba North state constituency, Dr Blessing Nwagba said the law will help families to avert the troubles they go through by checkmating incompatible partners before they get married.



The Aba North legislator explains the law will be implemented by the state ministry of health in collaboration with other ministries as well as the police.



She also explained that the law will give legal backing and complement the sickle cell pet project of the wife of the governor, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu and thanked her for supporting the bill to pull through at the state legislature.



All southerners should pass this anti grazing law at the same time.



Let heaven fall if it will. 32 Likes 1 Share

Am proud of my State Senators and Governor. The earlier Benue and Kogi market there governor in Konga or Jumia, the better for them 33 Likes 1 Share

Well done my people. 11 Likes

One of the best news coming from my dear state. God bless OVI, God bless our lawmakers, God bless umu Abia niile. 7 Likes





Wild Wild West should establish grazing routes in Lagos to show their solidarity and unalloyed love for Sai Buhari the man greater than Pa Awolowo and Akintola combined. The East are not slaves to the Fulani caliphate.Wild Wild West should establish grazing routes in Lagos to show their solidarity and unalloyed love for Sai Buhari the man greater than Pa Awolowo and Akintola combined. 14 Likes

The East are not slaves to the Fulani caliphate.



Wild Wild West should establish grazing routes in Lagos to show their solidarity and unalloyed love for Sai Buhari the man greater than Pa Awolowo and Akintola combined. Why can't you comment without dragging west to your post?

nawa o. Why can't you comment without dragging west to your post?nawa o. 5 Likes 1 Share

Very Good ...we say no to the tyrant Buhari 8 Likes

This is the best anti grazing bill ever.

Any Fulani man found roaming with cattle will be arrested.



Igbo amaka 24 Likes 1 Share

Very Good. 1 Like

IMO, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi should follow suit



They must respond to this with the vigour with which they proscribed IPOB! 12 Likes

The East are not slaves to the Fulani caliphate.



Wild Wild West should establish grazing routes in Lagos to show their solidarity and unalloyed love for Sai Buhari the man greater than Pa Awolowo and Akintola combined. Don’t mind d coward afonjas



http://www.nairaland.com/4508315/breaking-herdsmen-reportedly-attacks-ebonyi#67620460



http://www.nairaland.com/4506310/herdsman-rapes-14-year-old-girl-farm#67596074



Shey make we knack dem anoda thread? Don’t mind d coward afonjasShey make we knack dem anoda thread? 1 Like

Yes yes



Best news from Abia in years..... 2 Likes

Good one actually and well timed

The advantage of government doing this is that it will help reduce tensions between farmers and Fulani herders physical disagreement as govt will be seen doing the job of chasing these terrorist away then let's see if they will fight the government back. 2 Likes

Don’t mind d coward afonjas



http://www.nairaland.com/4508315/breaking-herdsmen-reportedly-attacks-ebonyi#67620460



http://www.nairaland.com/4506310/herdsman-rapes-14-year-old-girl-farm#67596074



Shey make we knack dem anoda thread?





Shebi they are enacting anti-grazing bills.

What are your own assemblies doing as they are attacking You no get fullscap to take type new bill enact? dindirin. Shebi they are enacting anti-grazing bills.What are your own assemblies doing as they are attackingYou no get fullscap to take type new bill enact? dindirin. 4 Likes

The East are not slaves to the Fulani caliphate.



Wild Wild West should establish grazing routes in Lagos to show their solidarity and unalloyed love for Sai Buhari the man greater than Pa Awolowo and Akintola combined. don't worry, you will get your likes and still wake up.poor every day. don't worry, you will get your likes and still wake up.poor every day. 1 Like

Why can't you comment without dragging west to your post? nawa o. But they hav ALWAYS been the first to drag east when not necessary except u are new here

Well "THE BEST FORM OF DEFENCE IS ATTACK" (no be talk am)



I'm sure if this news is coming from west u would HV seen post like this too But they hav ALWAYS been the first to drag east when not necessaryexcept u are new hereWell "THE BEST FORM OF DEFENCE IS ATTACK" (no be talk am)I'm sure if this news is coming from west u would HV seen post like this too 2 Likes

All the state's in the middle belt & down south should adopt the same modality as a matter of urgency. 3 Likes

Good for them

I thought the FGN yesterday said all state should quit passage or enacting of this law....lol Fulani govt if blood sucker

A step in the right direction

Blood group is OK incase of accident but genotype? No!

Southerners including afonjas let's unite and fight tix cmon enemy b4 it's too late

Good 1

Wetin Edo and Delta Dey wait sef.

Don’t mind d coward afonjas



http://www.nairaland.com/4508315/breaking-herdsmen-reportedly-attacks-ebonyi#67620460



http://www.nairaland.com/4506310/herdsman-rapes-14-year-old-girl-farm#67596074



Shey make we knack dem anoda thread?







You must be a teenager to think this is funny enough to get you likes that may boomerang on your corpse someday too. For you to even disrespect those killed as a show of joke shows you have no remorse and you are equally sane as the killers You must be a teenager to think this is funny enough to get you likes that may boomerang on your corpse someday too. For you to even disrespect those killed as a show of joke shows you have no remorse and you are equally sane as the killers

congratulations to the good people of Abia. More states should adopt this.

H