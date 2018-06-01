₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018
Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by meethumb: 10:19pm On Jun 05
The Abia State House of Assembly has passed into law the bill to control nomadic cattle rearing and prohibition of grazing routes in the state, sponsored by Rt. Honorable Martins Azubuike, member representing Isiala Ngwa North state constituency.
Speaking to journalists after passage of the bill, the speaker, Rt. Honorable Chikwendu Kalu said the anti grazing law is necessary to checkmate the worrisome activities of herdsmen who he said have been a major threat to lives, property and peace of the land.
The speaker added that the law stipulates that every cattle entering into state must be registered at the entry point to the state and must be conveyed in a vehicle, failure of which would attract seizure of the cattle and severe sanctions.
Kalu also noted that the law has stipulated strict sanctions for defaulters, charging the arm saddled with the responsibility of implementing it to be up and doing.
The House also passed into law the bill providing for the compulsory insertion of blood group and genotype of Abia citizens in Identity cards.
Abia Breaking News also reported that, the sponsor, member representing Aba North state constituency, Dr Blessing Nwagba said the law will help families to avert the troubles they go through by checkmating incompatible partners before they get married.
The Aba North legislator explains the law will be implemented by the state ministry of health in collaboration with other ministries as well as the police.
She also explained that the law will give legal backing and complement the sickle cell pet project of the wife of the governor, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu and thanked her for supporting the bill to pull through at the state legislature.
Source: https://abacityblog.com/2018/06/breaking-abia-assembly-passes-anti-grazing-insertion-of-blood-group-laws.html
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by DrGoodman: 10:21pm On Jun 05
All southerners should pass this anti grazing law at the same time.
Let heaven fall if it will.
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Donald95(m): 10:25pm On Jun 05
Am proud of my State Senators and Governor. The earlier Benue and Kogi market there governor in Konga or Jumia, the better for them
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Ojiofor: 10:30pm On Jun 05
Well done my people.
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by yungpowers(m): 10:31pm On Jun 05
One of the best news coming from my dear state. God bless OVI, God bless our lawmakers, God bless umu Abia niile.
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Funnicator: 10:49pm On Jun 05
The East are not slaves to the Fulani caliphate.
Wild Wild West should establish grazing routes in Lagos to show their solidarity and unalloyed love for Sai Buhari the man greater than Pa Awolowo and Akintola combined.
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Dillusionist: 10:55pm On Jun 05
Funnicator:Why can't you comment without dragging west to your post?
nawa o.
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by SalamRushdie: 10:56pm On Jun 05
Very Good ...we say no to the tyrant Buhari
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Ogonimilitant(m): 11:13pm On Jun 05
This is the best anti grazing bill ever.
Any Fulani man found roaming with cattle will be arrested.
Igbo amaka
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by JohnyBleck(m): 11:16pm On Jun 05
Very Good.
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Ndonu101: 11:20pm On Jun 05
IMO, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi should follow suit
They must respond to this with the vigour with which they proscribed IPOB!
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by OneCorner: 12:13am
Funnicator:Don’t mind d coward afonjas
http://www.nairaland.com/4508315/breaking-herdsmen-reportedly-attacks-ebonyi#67620460
http://www.nairaland.com/4506310/herdsman-rapes-14-year-old-girl-farm#67596074
Shey make we knack dem anoda thread?
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by fergie001(m): 12:22am
Yes yes
Best news from Abia in years.....
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by magoo10(m): 6:06am
Good one actually and well timed
The advantage of government doing this is that it will help reduce tensions between farmers and Fulani herders physical disagreement as govt will be seen doing the job of chasing these terrorist away then let's see if they will fight the government back.
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Funnicator: 7:20am
OneCorner:
Shebi they are enacting anti-grazing bills.
What are your own assemblies doing as they are attacking You no get fullscap to take type new bill enact? dindirin.
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by SLIDEwaxie(m): 7:29am
Funnicator:don't worry, you will get your likes and still wake up.poor every day.
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by PenlsCaP: 9:23am
Dillusionist:But they hav ALWAYS been the first to drag east when not necessary except u are new here
Well "THE BEST FORM OF DEFENCE IS ATTACK" (no be talk am)
I'm sure if this news is coming from west u would HV seen post like this too
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Mikeross62: 9:24am
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Paperwhite(m): 9:24am
All the state's in the middle belt & down south should adopt the same modality as a matter of urgency.
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by PenlsCaP: 9:24am
Good for them
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Emassive(m): 9:25am
I thought the FGN yesterday said all state should quit passage or enacting of this law....lol Fulani govt if blood sucker
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Desdola(m): 9:26am
A step in the right direction
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by agbadamal: 9:26am
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by iAudio: 9:26am
Blood group is OK incase of accident but genotype? No!
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Nfinnur: 9:26am
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Cowbuhari: 9:27am
Okoroawusa ina fuka ezigbo nwafor si eme??
Southerners including afonjas let's unite and fight tix cmon enemy b4 it's too late
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Robbin7(m): 9:28am
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Robbin7(m): 9:28am
Wetin Edo and Delta Dey wait sef.
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Emassive(m): 9:29am
OneCorner:
You must be a teenager to think this is funny enough to get you likes that may boomerang on your corpse someday too. For you to even disrespect those killed as a show of joke shows you have no remorse and you are equally sane as the killers
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Timoleon(m): 9:29am
congratulations to the good people of Abia. More states should adopt this.
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by Omololu007(m): 9:29am
Re: Abia Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing, Genotype, Insertion Of Blood Group Laws by castrokins(m): 9:33am
Dan-Ali Mansur Over To You.
The Lawmakers Are In Abia State, Go And Beat Them
