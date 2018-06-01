Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election (9817 Views)

He also expressed deep concern that in the build-up to the 2019 elections, violence is beginning to take root, adding that the influx of small arms and light weapons poses a great threat.



Speaking on Tuesday when he received a delegation from Security Sector Reform of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria and Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre at his office, he noted that arms fuel conflicts, which in turn impale the society and truncate development.



He said: “Elections happen in virtually all governments, but not all elections are democratic. We are talking about promoting democratic elections; these democratic elections have some criteria: they are supposed to be fair and free, they are supposed to be inclusive, and they are supposed to be periodic. Where you hold elections in an environment of intimidation and violence; it cannot be free and fair.



“Once it is not free and fair, it therefore means it doesn’t pass the criteria of a democratic election. So that’s the challenge, and the truth is that there is no corruption that is more than truncating the will of the people through elections into government positions. This is because that is the essence of representative governance, as the people have elected their representatives and it is those representatives that they have elected and having taken positions in government that can deliver the goods.



“We are aware of the fact that if this Bill is quickly translated into Law, as we are running into the 2019 general elections, if we are able to set up this Commission, we will combat this illicit dealing in weapons of war. We will be able to provide a very conducive environment for the 2019 elections to take place.”



The speaker affirmed the commitment of the House to ensure that the Bill is quickly transmitted into law before the annual recess in July.



“Because you may wake up one day and discover that you can’t even think or write what you want to write, you can’t even go on advocacy, except you get a Commission from some quarters, and that is why we really have to wake up and work for the preservation of our democracy and freedom. As it is written and said: a free man when he fails blames no one.



“So at least if you are alive and free; you have the right to invest your freedom in the pursuit of happiness regardless of the conditions. When you are not free however, you don’t have the tools, you don’t have the means to pursue happiness, you are cut-off completely from the proceeds of democracy,” he added.



Earlier, leader of the delegation, Mr Clem Nwankwo, informed the speaker that the country is undergoing serious threats to its security, hence the urgent need for setting up a commission on small arms and light weapons in Nigeria to check its influx.



Our democracy is gradually fading away... with most countries the reset is usually drastic..

It happened in zambia

It happened in zimbabwe

It happened in south Africa

It happened in Kenya



Their reset was just impeachment due to it being a less complex nation, with Nigeria it may be worse than that.. 5 Likes

This has made GEJ the hero 26 Likes 1 Share

nigeria is a poo country where anything happens 6 Likes

So Dogara is just waking up-good morning sir. 10 Likes







Our democracy is under threat



Buhari supporters are saying should he be impeached or even not elected for second term there will be mayhem 2 Likes 2 Shares

I hope Nigeria survives 2019.. Cos we have had enough of this entity called a country...

this is Nigeria. God will deliver us from dictator that call himself civilian president. 4 Likes 2 Shares

If I don't get elected the dogs and baboons will soak in blood....





This will tell you the kind of man at the helm of affairs in the country..... 1 Like 1 Share

These guys should not throw the country into turmoil.

BY FIRE BY FORCE, FULANI HERDSMEN PRESIDENT MR BUBUHARI SHALL WIN 1 Like

Very dangerous trend





Buhari is arming his Fulani militants already.

Please impeach the dullard before he does irreparable damage to this country.

zombieHUNTER:

If I don't get elected the dogs and baboons will soak in blood....





This will tell you the kind of man at the helm of affairs in the country..... his son yusuf will soak in blood not Nigerians his son yusuf will soak in blood not Nigerians 3 Likes

Who is responsible for the arms if not politicians like them.

I see military taking over soon.

I fear for Nigeria. I wish we can go back to 2015 and Correct this Mistake. 2 Likes

You don't need a commission to stall the proliferation of small and light arms, you need synergy between all the security agencies and border control agencies. These arms don't just appear in the country. When we have the CDS and SSS not working with the NSA, we have an IG who is really stupid and we have porous borders and poorly paid police....tell me what this commission wants to do?

I dont read his rubbish, President Ebele Jonathan had sponsored that point severally in the past both locally and internationally

We all need to note two things.

1. 2019 will not take the head of you or your family members.

2. Do not even make the mistake of risking your life or the lives of your family members in the name of politics, life is precious but 2019 will always come and go.



