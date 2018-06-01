₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by 13Ebiscoo: 12:13am
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has explained that as part of efforts to ensure that democracy in Nigeria is not threatened by violence, he sponsored a bill that seeks to eliminate the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.
He also expressed deep concern that in the build-up to the 2019 elections, violence is beginning to take root, adding that the influx of small arms and light weapons poses a great threat.
Speaking on Tuesday when he received a delegation from Security Sector Reform of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria and Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre at his office, he noted that arms fuel conflicts, which in turn impale the society and truncate development.
He said: “Elections happen in virtually all governments, but not all elections are democratic. We are talking about promoting democratic elections; these democratic elections have some criteria: they are supposed to be fair and free, they are supposed to be inclusive, and they are supposed to be periodic. Where you hold elections in an environment of intimidation and violence; it cannot be free and fair.
“Once it is not free and fair, it therefore means it doesn’t pass the criteria of a democratic election. So that’s the challenge, and the truth is that there is no corruption that is more than truncating the will of the people through elections into government positions. This is because that is the essence of representative governance, as the people have elected their representatives and it is those representatives that they have elected and having taken positions in government that can deliver the goods.
“We are aware of the fact that if this Bill is quickly translated into Law, as we are running into the 2019 general elections, if we are able to set up this Commission, we will combat this illicit dealing in weapons of war. We will be able to provide a very conducive environment for the 2019 elections to take place.”
The speaker affirmed the commitment of the House to ensure that the Bill is quickly transmitted into law before the annual recess in July.
“Because you may wake up one day and discover that you can’t even think or write what you want to write, you can’t even go on advocacy, except you get a Commission from some quarters, and that is why we really have to wake up and work for the preservation of our democracy and freedom. As it is written and said: a free man when he fails blames no one.
“So at least if you are alive and free; you have the right to invest your freedom in the pursuit of happiness regardless of the conditions. When you are not free however, you don’t have the tools, you don’t have the means to pursue happiness, you are cut-off completely from the proceeds of democracy,” he added.
Earlier, leader of the delegation, Mr Clem Nwankwo, informed the speaker that the country is undergoing serious threats to its security, hence the urgent need for setting up a commission on small arms and light weapons in Nigeria to check its influx.
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by EASY39(m): 12:55am
Thanks to nairaland and nairalander,thanks to almighty God that gave me the oppourtunity to be here,in our language and osun dialect e se ooo .
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by Esseite: 6:22am
Our democracy is gradually fading away... with most countries the reset is usually drastic..
It happened in zambia
It happened in zimbabwe
It happened in south Africa
It happened in Kenya
Their reset was just impeachment due to it being a less complex nation, with Nigeria it may be worse than that..
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by Switruth: 6:50am
This has made GEJ the hero
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by Bethel4Life(f): 6:54am
nigeria is a poo country where anything happens
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by Paperwhite(m): 7:20am
So Dogara is just waking up-good morning sir.
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by ojmaroni247(m): 8:56am
Ok
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by brownsugar23: 8:56am
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by HAH: 8:56am
Our democracy is under threat
Buhari supporters are saying should he be impeached or even not elected for second term there will be mayhem
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by Chloe88(f): 8:57am
zoo
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by spartan50(m): 8:57am
I hope Nigeria survives 2019.. Cos we have had enough of this entity called a country...
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by princeade86(m): 8:57am
this is Nigeria. God will deliver us from dictator that call himself civilian president.
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by zombieHUNTER: 8:57am
If I don't get elected the dogs and baboons will soak in blood....
This will tell you the kind of man at the helm of affairs in the country.....
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:58am
I love it
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by maxiuc(m): 8:59am
Buhari well-done oooo
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by alertness(m): 8:59am
It's too late sire
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by hucienda: 8:59am
These guys should not throw the country into turmoil.
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by Sulemanial: 8:59am
BY FIRE BY FORCE, FULANI HERDSMEN PRESIDENT MR BUBUHARI SHALL WIN
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by osas3035: 8:59am
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by Exponental(m): 9:00am
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by Gucciboss: 9:00am
Very dangerous trend
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by Nairalandmentor(m): 9:01am
I miss Gej
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by Sunmolar(m): 9:02am
13Ebiscoo:'the truth is that there is no corruption that is more than truncating the will of the people through elections into government positions.'
Hmm. even embezzlement of public funds, mr dogara?
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by Crocky23: 9:02am
Buhari is arming his Fulani militants already.
Please impeach the dullard before he does irreparable damage to this country.
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by Deltatoto: 9:02am
zombieHUNTER:his son yusuf will soak in blood not Nigerians
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by CoolFreeday(m): 9:03am
Who is responsible for the arms if not politicians like them.
I see military taking over soon.
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by Onojanson(m): 9:03am
I fear for Nigeria. I wish we can go back to 2015 and Correct this Mistake.
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by fasterwell(m): 9:03am
Chloe88:And u are one of the animals caged in the zoo
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by AerialMapper: 9:03am
You don't need a commission to stall the proliferation of small and light arms, you need synergy between all the security agencies and border control agencies. These arms don't just appear in the country. When we have the CDS and SSS not working with the NSA, we have an IG who is really stupid and we have porous borders and poorly paid police....tell me what this commission wants to do?
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by BabaO2: 9:03am
I dont read his rubbish, President Ebele Jonathan had sponsored that point severally in the past both locally and internationally
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by AutoSpaNg: 9:04am
We all need to note two things.
1. 2019 will not take the head of you or your family members.
2. Do not even make the mistake of risking your life or the lives of your family members in the name of politics, life is precious but 2019 will always come and go.
|Re: Dogara Raises Alarm Over 2019 Election by thundafire: 9:04am
GEJ didn't let 2015 turn bloody but watch as buhari will make Nigeria change
