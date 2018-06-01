Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) (6039 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari led other members of the Federal Executive Council to bid the Ekiti State governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress farewell at a brief event held inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



Below are photos showing the moment former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, formally bowed out of office with a special valedictory session held in his honour. President Muhammadu Buhari led other members of the Federal Executive Council to bid the Ekiti State governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress farewell at a brief event held inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

lalasticlala

Waiting for the moment Buhari will bow out of Aso Rock in 2019 15 Likes

Fayemi nothing for you



na him papa house get am last last Its not as if he will win... So if him like make him bow in bow down bow side waysna him papa house get am last last 3 Likes





failure, Bubu should just retain the seat for him ooo because nothing for him in Ekiti 1 Like

Buhari should do the same to the Senate. Abeg it's better now than at the general election.

Everyone wants to control money.

I think we shouldn't just have a term limit for office but also a total office limit!



One person governor, minister .... Wants to be governor again! Is he the only man with something to offer? 1 Like

TonyeBarcanista:

Waiting for the moment Buhari will bow out of Aso Rock in 2019

Says the most unstable youth I have seen in my whole life,



From PDP to APC to ADC/P then back to PDP,



I am sure you will move back to APC after the 2019 elections where your bread will be better buttered. 1 Like

yess

is the multi million website now up and running? if not, the fayemi failed as a minister and doesn't deserve to be a school principal not to talk of gov 1 Like

People and power...I wonder why he had to resign as a minister only to go fight for governorship position which is not even certain. Person wey get cap no get head and the one wey get head no get cap...smh! 1 Like





turn it upwards not upside down Honorable minister of Finance...turn it upwards not upside down 2 Likes

Na only thru death and resignation he dey reshuffle Cabinet reshuffle - does buhari know wat dat meansNa only thru death and resignation he dey reshuffle

TonyeBarcanista:

Waiting for the moment Buhari will bow out of Aso Rock in 2019





You go tire!!! You go tire!!!

If he loses the ekiti governorship election again buhari will appoint him into more juicy position as compensation for his lose.That is after he has gone to the electoral tribunal to challenge his lose and he lost the appeal and supreme court rulings again.

Hmmmmmmm

TonyeBarcanista:

Waiting for the moment Buhari will bow out of Aso Rock in 2019



NO!

2023... NO!2023...

02Kebreal:





NO! 2023... Be kiaful o Be kiaful o

Instead make the mumu dey sit down and chop estacode jeje, he wants to go and waste his time in Ekiti. Anyway, Ekiti people will also eat from national cake.







Adeosun: Don't piss me up please!

Fashola: Am waiting for your reply dearAdeosun: Don't piss me up please!

Its time to rescue Ekiti from Fayose....we can't wait!

Nna, but Osinbajo small oo!

TonyeBarcanista:

Waiting for the moment Buhari will bow out of Aso Rock in 2019 Seems 2b a long time...... Seems 2b a long time......

TonyeBarcanista:

Waiting for the moment Buhari will bow out of Aso Rock in 2019

Yes. To Sowore Yes. To Sowore

surveyorng:

People and power...I wonder why he had to resign as a minister only to go fight for governorship position which is not even certain. Person wey get cap no get head and the one wey get head no get cap...smh!





They want revenge against Fayose I just hope Fayose can stand d test of time They want revenge against Fayose I just hope Fayose can stand d test of time

I see him losing again