Below are photos showing the moment former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, formally bowed out of office with a special valedictory session held in his honour.
President Muhammadu Buhari led other members of the Federal Executive Council to bid the Ekiti State governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress farewell at a brief event held inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:42pm
Waiting for the moment Buhari will bow out of Aso Rock in 2019
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by ufuosman(m): 6:00pm
Fayemi nothing for you
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by abiodunalasa: 6:02pm
Its not as if he will win... So if him like make him bow in bow down bow side ways
na him papa house get am last last
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by mailaa03: 6:02pm
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by tayo4ng: 6:03pm
failure, Bubu should just retain the seat for him ooo because nothing for him in Ekiti
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by lexy070(m): 6:03pm
Buhari should do the same to the Senate. Abeg it's better now than at the general election.
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by adisabarber(m): 6:03pm
Everyone wants to control money.
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by EasterDell: 6:04pm
I think we shouldn't just have a term limit for office but also a total office limit!
One person governor, minister .... Wants to be governor again! Is he the only man with something to offer?
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by Bolustical: 6:04pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Says the most unstable youth I have seen in my whole life,
From PDP to APC to ADC/P then back to PDP,
I am sure you will move back to APC after the 2019 elections where your bread will be better buttered.
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by Bolustical: 6:04pm
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by teamsynergy: 6:04pm
is the multi million website now up and running? if not, the fayemi failed as a minister and doesn't deserve to be a school principal not to talk of gov
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by surveyorng: 6:04pm
People and power...I wonder why he had to resign as a minister only to go fight for governorship position which is not even certain. Person wey get cap no get head and the one wey get head no get cap...smh!
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by NSNA: 6:05pm
Honorable minister of Finance...
turn it upwards not upside down
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by ednut1(m): 6:06pm
Cabinet reshuffle - does buhari know wat dat means Na only thru death and resignation he dey reshuffle
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by Habibatuley23: 6:06pm
TonyeBarcanista:
You go tire!!!
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by comshots(m): 6:06pm
If he loses the ekiti governorship election again buhari will appoint him into more juicy position as compensation for his lose.That is after he has gone to the electoral tribunal to challenge his lose and he lost the appeal and supreme court rulings again.
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by Hollman(m): 6:06pm
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by 02Kebreal(m): 6:08pm
TonyeBarcanista:
NO!
2023...
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:10pm
02Kebreal:Be kiaful o
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by yemmight(m): 6:13pm
Instead make the mumu dey sit down and chop estacode jeje, he wants to go and waste his time in Ekiti. Anyway, Ekiti people will also eat from national cake.
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by eazydon(m): 6:14pm
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by Horlaboy51: 6:14pm
Fashola: Am waiting for your reply dear
Adeosun: Don't piss me up please!
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by femi4: 6:16pm
Its time to rescue Ekiti from Fayose....we can't wait!
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by subzero2(m): 6:16pm
Nna, but Osinbajo small oo!
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by Hotzone(m): 6:18pm
TonyeBarcanista:Seems 2b a long time......
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by QuietHammer(m): 6:19pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Yes. To Sowore
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by neonly: 6:23pm
surveyorng:
They want revenge against Fayose I just hope Fayose can stand d test of time
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by zuraking(m): 6:26pm
I see him losing again
|Re: The Moment Fayemi Bowed Out Of Buhari's Cabinet (photos) by neonly: 6:26pm
subzero2:
He was under Fed when he was small thk God he can't grow tall again
