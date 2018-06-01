Most Distinguished Senator Stella Oduah arrives 41b Librasville Crescent Wuse ll National Secretariat of All Progressives Grand Alliance Abuja for the business of the day, goes into closed door session with the NWC of our great party APGA.The fastest growing party in Africa continues to get bigger in the Nigerian equationToday, APGA has two Senators, numerous Federal House Members and a whole lot of stakes in various States in Nigeria.Senator Stella Oduah officially joins APGA.cc. lalasticlala

I wonder what Jonathan will say about the thief he refused to sack and prosecute, but was rather gifted a senatorial ticket after he dropped her from his cabinet over 1yr later.