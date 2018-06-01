₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by anambrang: 6:59pm
Most Distinguished Senator Stella Oduah arrives 41b Librasville Crescent Wuse ll National Secretariat of All Progressives Grand Alliance Abuja for the business of the day, goes into closed door session with the NWC of our great party APGA.
The fastest growing party in Africa continues to get bigger in the Nigerian equation
Today, APGA has two Senators, numerous Federal House Members and a whole lot of stakes in various States in Nigeria.
Senator Stella Oduah officially joins APGA.
https://www.anambrastateblog.com.ng/2018/06/exclusive-pictures-sen-stella-oduah.html
cc. lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by bugidon(m): 7:15pm
Apga!!!
I wish we can get imo and abia by 2019
5 Likes
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by yarimo(m): 7:17pm
Good for her before it's too late.
2 Likes
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:35pm
Chai, this woman too fine
PDP e-miscreants how market?
3 Likes
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by jaylister(m): 7:36pm
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by Throwback: 7:36pm
I wonder what Jonathan will say about the thief he refused to sack and prosecute, but was rather gifted a senatorial ticket after he dropped her from his cabinet over 1yr later.
2 Likes
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by handsomeclouds(m): 7:36pm
I'm short of words
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by Eggcelent(m): 7:37pm
Front Page Within Minutes
This Must Be A Record Of Some Sorts
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by azshion1: 7:37pm
Jonathan will be like.
4 Likes
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by Moloso(m): 7:38pm
hmmmn
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by N0favors: 7:38pm
Sugar mummy
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 7:38pm
Welcome to another political chapter Sen.Oduah.The political transfer window have been opened.
1 Like
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by Krafty006: 7:38pm
naso.....cobblers wanted for immediate employment 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6. ( Lagos)
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by raumdeuter: 7:38pm
PDP don dey scatter before election
1 Like
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by xtianh(m): 7:39pm
Madam BMW
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by Sirjamo: 7:41pm
PDP: One step forward, ten steps backward.
2 Likes
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 7:41pm
Of course
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:43pm
After she looted under pdp, she will pay for it soon.
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by abike12(f): 7:43pm
radarada
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by OMANBALA1: 7:45pm
Nnukwu Ada Anambra, Anambra people ,our ancestors will always be behind you. Welcome home, Adaeze
Ok.
Ok.
Get your Italian Suits, Turkey Suits & Shirts, Designer shirts &accessories, Shoes & Belts @ a reasonable price
All sizes are available.
Whatsapp 07039429566 for order.
HorseBok Corporate and Casual Clothings
We also Run a Groomcare services (Men's wedding outfits packages from 20k upward).
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 7:47pm
Hope she came with the BMWs
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by san316(m): 7:51pm
Political jumpology
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by SuperS1Panther: 7:54pm
Stealer Oduah
1 Like
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by kabrudrapist: 7:59pm
Senators ifeanyi uba, Victor Umeh and Stella oduah. Our incoming senators in 2019.
1 Like
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by kabrudrapist: 8:01pm
bugidon:Imo yes but abia highly unlikely.
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by miceroms: 8:04pm
2019 loading..... she’s looking all glam. As soon as EFCC attempts to bark, you will hear health challenges.
1 Like
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by pastorcyrus(m): 8:08pm
anambrang:She has seen the handwriting on the wall already,
Governor obiano had shown them that from henceforth,is going to be 21/21 so everyone wanted to be part of the winning team else she will loose her Anambra north representation in the upper chamber.
Subtle smart woman.
What pains me is that no body wants to plant only people looking for where to reap from already germinated seed is what we are left with in this country.all I can see is APGA sweeping the entire south east
|Re: Stella Oduah Officially Decamps To APGA, Dumps PDP (Photos) by Iceathome(m): 8:09pm
kabrudrapist:
Dr. Alex Otti is getting Abia soonest. SE will be for Apga come 2019.
1 Like
