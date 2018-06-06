Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON (8973 Views)

While many Nigerians are grappling with the new public holiday declared for the celebration of June 12 as the new National Democracy Day and the concomitant recognition of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale "Olanbiwoninu" Abiola as a former President of Nigeria, many has missed the declaration of posthumous award to late human right activist and legal luminary, Chief Ganiyu Oyeshola Fawehinmi, SAN the second highest honour of Nigeria, typically given to Vice presidents and chief judges of the federation, GCON.



Peep the last statement of the fourth paragraph of the President's letter 9 Likes 1 Share

I smell politics in this move 27 Likes

Welcome development.



Some people won't sleep tonight.



Sai Baba, the man wey sabi. 39 Likes 2 Shares

Master stroke. Take that OBJ! 26 Likes 1 Share

That is an insult to Gani from a government that have shown itself to be against all the principles the legal icon have ever fought & stood for.

Gani will never could have receive this Greek gift & be ashamed that Keyamo is associated with this evil. 36 Likes 2 Shares





Spits...



Gani Fawehmi will reject this Greek gift from Buhari the terrorist even in his grave 23 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is a pretender all in a bid to get votes. We all know that he is a chief abuser of human right. Gani will be turning in his grave over this "award".



Fawehinmi would prefer that Buhari award Benue residents the right to life and call his herdsmen brother to order.



We are not fooled! 41 Likes 1 Share

Bad belle people from the poto poto republic are already reacting over the news when the family of the late icon are yet to make any statement. 23 Likes 1 Share

JUNE 12 NOW DEMOCRAZY DAY FAAAAA 5 Likes

AridunuThomas:

We ain't bitin'!!



Shugaban kasa,



Daura Sosai!



Chanjin ku ba mu so!



Daura dole ne ai!



Allah ya'Isa! We ain't bitin'!!Shugaban kasa,Daura Sosai!Chanjin ku ba mu so!Daura dole ne ai!Allah ya'Isa! 3 Likes

If Yorubas have made up their mind to vote you out trust me bubu all these cheap politics won't save you the clueless ogogoro drinker did the same months before elections going from palace to palace giving Yoruba kings dollars like its his father's money he still lost..Daura awaits you and osinbanjo just start rounding up. 15 Likes 1 Share

Czech Republic 1 - 0 Nigeria



Let's not forget this, Buhari have bribed the Yoruba's 1 Like

Political Stunt to get votes from South West..smh 8 Likes

scam 2 Likes

Hmm. This thread will be interesting!

Nice one Mr. president a great democrat. What Obj and GEJ couldn't do in their 8 and 6 years respectively. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Even his signature looks like a crawling cow! 3 Likes 1 Share

This man is now beginning to have a good grasp of basics of politics. When he newly came in, he wanted to deviate from every norm he'd met on ground, but he later learned through a very hard way that he didn't prepare enough for it. He looked the other way and allowed highway looter become a Senate president . He would not send congratulations message to "elder statesmen" during their birthday like it used to happen before he came; he refused to give relevant attention to those who were instrumental to his election victory, and a host of others. Only for him to discover that all of these were making him unpopular and making him lose political foothold. This is another sign of a reset. 12 Likes 1 Share

I won't regard this as an honor considering the man's rep 1 Like

He didn't give Ojukwu! 16 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmn

See as Buhari signature be like when Hen dey scatter floor for food.





Anyways. Keep resting in peace sir. Though we're missing your Ojota led protests.

futprintz:

Even his signature looks like a crawling cow!





U wicked U wicked 2 Likes

Why are flatrons crying more than the bereaved?? 16 Likes 1 Share

Well deserved. That man has deserved accolades since 1759!!!



Him don dey try buy yoruba pipu again ooo.....i hope say dey don get sense dis tym around Him don dey try buy yoruba pipu again ooo.....i hope say dey don get sense dis tym around 4 Likes

All these shenanigans are sooooo Unneccessary....



These bodies of these men hv long Rottened Nd thinking...



Their are now @eternity...

HeAven or Hell based on whether they surrendered to Jesus.... 3 Likes

This Dullard trying to play politics. It won't work. Daura awaits you May 2019 6 Likes