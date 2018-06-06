₦airaland Forum

Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by AridunuThomas: 7:58pm
While many Nigerians are grappling with the new public holiday declared for the celebration of June 12 as the new National Democracy Day and the concomitant recognition of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale "Olanbiwoninu" Abiola as a former President of Nigeria, many has missed the declaration of posthumous award to late human right activist and legal luminary, Chief Ganiyu Oyeshola Fawehinmi, SAN the second highest honour of Nigeria, typically given to Vice presidents and chief judges of the federation, GCON.

Peep the last statement of the fourth paragraph of the President's letter

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by escodotman: 8:00pm
I smell politics in this move

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by madridguy(m): 8:04pm
Welcome development.

Some people won't sleep tonight.

Sai Baba, the man wey sabi.

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by kayfra: 8:05pm
Master stroke. Take that OBJ!

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by Paperwhite(m): 8:10pm
That is an insult to Gani from a government that have shown itself to be against all the principles the legal icon have ever fought & stood for.
Gani will never could have receive this Greek gift & be ashamed that Keyamo is associated with this evil.

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by MadeInTokyo: 8:11pm
grin grin grin

Spits...

Gani Fawehmi will reject this Greek gift from Buhari the terrorist even in his grave

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by Xisnin(m): 8:11pm
Buhari is a pretender all in a bid to get votes. We all know that he is a chief abuser of human right. Gani will be turning in his grave over this "award".

Fawehinmi would prefer that Buhari award Benue residents the right to life and call his herdsmen brother to order.

We are not fooled!

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by madridguy(m): 8:11pm
Bad belle people from the poto poto republic are already reacting over the news when the family of the late icon are yet to make any statement.

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by naijjaman(m): 8:11pm
cheesy
Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by dapsoneh: 8:11pm
JUNE 12 NOW DEMOCRAZY DAY FAAAAA

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:11pm
AridunuThomas:
While many Nigerians are grappling with the new public holiday declared for the celebration of June 12 as the new National Democracy Day and the concomitant recognition of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale "Olanbiwoninu" Abiola as a former President of Nigeria, many has missed the declaration of posthumous award to late human right activist and legal luminary, Chief Ganiyu Oyeshola Fawehinmi, SAN the second highest honour of Nigeria, typically given to Vice presidents and chief judges of the federation, GCON.

Peep the last statement of the fourth paragraph of the President's letter

We ain't bitin'!!

Shugaban kasa,

Daura Sosai!

Chanjin ku ba mu so!

Daura dole ne ai!

Allah ya'Isa!

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by oluoni: 8:11pm
If Yorubas have made up their mind to vote you out trust me bubu all these cheap politics won't save you the clueless ogogoro drinker did the same months before elections going from palace to palace giving Yoruba kings dollars like its his father's money he still lost..Daura awaits you and osinbanjo just start rounding up.

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by HRich(m): 8:12pm
Czech Republic 1 - 0 Nigeria

Let's not forget this, Buhari have bribed the Yoruba's

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by Jckleiin(m): 8:12pm
Political Stunt to get votes from South West..smh

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by islandmoon: 8:12pm
scam

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by itiswellandwell: 8:12pm
Hmm. This thread will be interesting!
Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 8:12pm
Nice one Mr. president a great democrat. What Obj and GEJ couldn't do in their 8 and 6 years respectively.

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by ybnlpyton: 8:12pm
Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by futprintz(m): 8:13pm
Even his signature looks like a crawling cow! grin

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by Daviddson(m): 8:13pm
This man is now beginning to have a good grasp of basics of politics. When he newly came in, he wanted to deviate from every norm he'd met on ground, but he later learned through a very hard way that he didn't prepare enough for it. He looked the other way and allowed highway looter become a Senate president . He would not send congratulations message to "elder statesmen" during their birthday like it used to happen before he came; he refused to give relevant attention to those who were instrumental to his election victory, and a host of others. Only for him to discover that all of these were making him unpopular and making him lose political foothold. This is another sign of a reset.

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by Lalajeje11: 8:13pm
I won't regard this as an honor considering the man's rep

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by Demmzy15(m): 8:13pm
He didn't give Ojukwu! angry

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by Ngasky(m): 8:13pm
Hmmmn
Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by Dayvidddrizzle(m): 8:13pm
See as Buhari signature be like when Hen dey scatter floor for food.


Anyways. Keep resting in peace sir. Though we're missing your Ojota led protests.
Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by MadeInTokyo: 8:13pm
futprintz:
Even his signature looks like a crawling cow! grin

grin grin grin

U wicked

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by OkutaNla: 8:13pm
Why are flatrons crying more than the bereaved??

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by nymphomaniac(m): 8:14pm
Well deserved. That man has deserved accolades since 1759!!!
Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by Bossontop(m): 8:14pm
undecided
Him don dey try buy yoruba pipu again ooo.....i hope say dey don get sense dis tym around

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by bedspread: 8:14pm
All these shenanigans are sooooo Unneccessary....

These bodies of these men hv long Rottened Nd thinking...

Their are now @eternity...
HeAven or Hell based on whether they surrendered to Jesus....

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by N0favors: 8:14pm
This Dullard trying to play politics. It won't work. Daura awaits you May 2019

Re: Buhari Awards Gani Fawehinmi 2nd Highest Nigerian Honour, GCON by wristbangle(m): 8:14pm
We're smarter than this. The next thing on the line is Awolowo and dele giwa. We can't be deceive by his useless antics.

So what about Oju-Iku (Ojukwu) and Lamidi Kanu? shocked

