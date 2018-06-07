₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,207 members, 4,283,125 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 08:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore (15375 Views)
FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously / Buhari Award $5.8 Billion Mambila Dam Power Plant Contract To Chinese State Firm / Diezani Moved $115.01m, Gave Belgore, Sulaiman N450m (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by dre11(m): 1:53am
By Samuel Ogundipe
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/271407-breaking-buharis-award-of-gcfr-to-m-k-o-abiola-illegal-ex-cjn-belgore.html
lalasticlala
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by three: 3:30am
.
The only award that is designated as able to be given post humously is the Nigeria Star
(Reference - National Honours Act).
This does not mean the president could not have introduced an executive bill to amend the act prior.
Anyways those who want to eat dodo will eat dodo regardless.
.
Ps you CANNOT use executive orders to amend acts of Parliament - this just goes to show how the National Assembly is derided.
This post below nails it!
hush15:
15 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by Vatsyayana: 3:36am
Well this is an executive order. Let's see how far it can go.
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by AgbitiOnne: 3:52am
Mr. Man I am sure you no the road to Court go there and prove your case
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by tit(f): 4:04am
Vatsyayana:
executive order koo executive order nii
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by faceURfront(m): 4:18am
Where do we seek redress now that the NASS and judiciary has been cowed?
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by Esseite: 5:11am
This may be right empathetically, and may be wrong constitutionally but what is worth doing, is worth doing well...
Its should be officially known as ABIOLA DAY and not democracy day.. on the date change
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by fallout87: 5:14am
See how foolish this APC government is?
While scheming they forgot to check if the award they want to dole out as an empty gesture could be given to someone that isn't alive.
APC are so quick to do foolish things, then retract. It's like they don't think and plan. They just act
64 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by ruggedmallaam(m): 5:18am
Best president ever
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:23am
1 Like
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by Metuh: 5:25am
At least, they have already started gathering the Yorubas votes little by little
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by chriskosherbal(m): 5:29am
AgbitiOnne:he was constitutionally right..
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by serikiYCU(m): 5:30am
Really?
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by KAHBOOM: 5:34am
Hahaha.
The award is not only illegal..It's also the biggest fraud of the year.
The only award he deserves is the (GWA) the golden whip award and should be given to him by Major Hamza mustapha.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by doctokwus: 5:41am
Illiterate presiding over literate people from the South and parts of the North,what do you expect?
Of course he would continue showing his illiterate self in his attempt to impress the literate majority.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by ZorGBUooeh: 5:50am
The democracy day is also illegal cos he dint consult the senate.
Well at least he for allow the yorubas rejoice over de 419 award a little na..I heard they are already preparing 1trillion votes for him.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by IVORY2009(m): 5:56am
Na wa for Mr.Buhari, he is just acting like a dictator.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by GOFRONT(m): 5:58am
Pls let the dead rest in peace....
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by Omeokachie: 6:04am
Toh...
It is always 'act first and think afterwards' that is the hallmark of this administration.
Buhari's desperation to hang on to power will sink this country if Nigerians are not careful and watchful.
BTW, the symptom of 'act first and think later' seems to run even amongst some members of the party, otherwise why would the guy below rush to quote without thinking?
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by kahal29: 6:06am
Omeokachie:
Read
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by Bimpe29: 6:09am
Buhari is synonymous to impunity.
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by elpj: 6:21am
APC for the death by the death to the death
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by modik(m): 6:24am
Laughable bunch of power grabbers!
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by Dumdumfashion(f): 6:30am
He deserves the accolade legal or illegal.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by NwaAmaikpe: 6:47am
If Abiola can get the nation's highest award. Then Nigeria is doomed.
Abiola was a treasonist who usurped power and declared a parallel government.
If M.K.O Abiola is your hero, count me out.
20 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by rozayx5(m): 6:48am
Buhari is just confused
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by lawrence35(m): 6:48am
Really, buhari is doing everything to remain in power.... That's a bad sign. He wants it by all means.
http://www.nairaland.com/4505379/what-dropshiping-how-make-huge
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by boman2014: 6:49am
shut up
|Re: Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore by ajealadick(m): 6:50am
Hmmm
Angola Set To Overtake Nigeria / 2019: Coalition Of 15 Parties Vows To Unseat APC / Shettima Relocates To Bama, Town Liberated From Boko Haram
Viewing this topic: salvo18, Hardeybaryor(m), Piroll(m), Emusan(m), isah80, Celmatador(m), lovesamzy, spicylyric, Alibaba87, givan, Freeman85(m), gofnor(m), Akainzo(m), armourcop, cyprex, Cesclxg(m), Trove(m), WOCKHARDI(m), Fatherofdragons, lbdarapmc(m), TimT(m), RossP, AroleOduduwa(m), OlujobaSamuel, kukus01(m), Plusstreet(m), gentility16(m), MrBigiman, Ussy4real(m), kayone6237(m), kokaneprodigy(m), Aditueledumare(m), stixz(m), phelly(m), Favor16, bennynaza(m), yunnyp(m), artagu, KpakpandoIgbo, ADAMUSALEH(m), resurgentxtian4, TheAdvocate(m), Semoleei2014, olaric(m), Eskayla, ifekon, Creativeempire(m), paragon40(m), educhigo, danemenike, noscarn91(m), Harkholarworle(m), casiello(m), jamale2112, oladeleadebayo1, gabng(m), Knightcrawler1, geometricaxis, jamace(m), Olawuragold(f), AreaFada2, Ohrydo, Igwe85(m), Tozinetita(m), ehissi(m), Ameen964(m), Emmanuel550055a(m), eakenbor, moruphb, sagitariusbaby(m), sanmisaint(m), OsasSolo(m), Adejuliet(f) and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19