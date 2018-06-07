Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari’s Award Of GCFR To M.K.O Abiola Illegal — Ex-cjn Belgore (15375 Views)

By Samuel Ogundipe



The award of Nigeria’s highest national honour to late Moshood Abiola is illegal, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria has told PREMIUM TIMES.



President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday evening named Mr Abiola, winner of 1993 presidential election that was annulled by former dictator Ibrahim Babangida, a holder of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, GCFR, 20 years after his death in 1998.



Alfa Belgore, CJN from 2006-2007, said the national honours cannot be awarded posthumously, much less the GCFR, which is the highest honour in the land.



“It is not done,” Mr Belgore told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Wednesday night. “It is for people living.”



“The only thing they could do is to name a place after him, but national honours award, no,” he added.



Mr Belgore, chairman of the 2016 national honours committee, also said he “was not consulted” by the Buhari administration before the decision was taken.



Mr Belgore said under the 1963 National Honours Act, only soldiers or other servicemen could be awarded posthumous medals for their bravery.



The president also declared that Democracy Day would be celebrated on June 12 to further honour the memory of Mr Abiola.



The move has received mixed feelings, with supporters of the government seeing it as a welcomed move while critics dismissed it as a desperate political calculation ahead of 2019 elections in which Mr Buhari has declared he would run for second term.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/271407-breaking-buharis-award-of-gcfr-to-m-k-o-abiola-illegal-ex-cjn-belgore.html



The only award that is designated as able to be given post humously is the Nigeria Star



(Reference - National Honours Act).



This does not mean the president could not have introduced an executive bill to amend the act prior.



Anyways those who want to eat dodo will eat dodo regardless.



Ps you CANNOT use executive orders to amend acts of Parliament - this just goes to show how the National Assembly is derided.



This post below nails it!



Ps you CANNOT use executive orders to amend acts of Parliament - this just goes to show how the National Assembly is derided.

Well this is an executive order. Let's see how far it can go.

Mr. Man I am sure you no the road to Court go there and prove your case 25 Likes 3 Shares

Well this is an executive order. Let's see how far it can go.

executive order koo executive order nii executive order koo executive order nii 11 Likes 1 Share

Where do we seek redress now that the NASS and judiciary has been cowed? 8 Likes

This may be right empathetically, and may be wrong constitutionally but what is worth doing, is worth doing well...



Its should be officially known as ABIOLA DAY and not democracy day.. on the date change

See how foolish this APC government is?



While scheming they forgot to check if the award they want to dole out as an empty gesture could be given to someone that isn't alive.



APC are so quick to do foolish things, then retract. It's like they don't think and plan. They just act 64 Likes 4 Shares

Best president ever 8 Likes 1 Share

At least, they have already started gathering the Yorubas votes little by little 22 Likes 1 Share

Mr. Man I am sure you no the road to Court

go there and prove your case he was constitutionally right.. he was constitutionally right.. 7 Likes

Really?





The award is not only illegal..It's also the biggest fraud of the year.



The only award he deserves is the (GWA) the golden whip award and should be given to him by Major Hamza mustapha. Hahaha.The award is not only illegal..It's also the biggest fraud of the year.The only award he deserves is the (GWA) the golden whip award and should be given to him by Major Hamza mustapha. 25 Likes 1 Share

Illiterate presiding over literate people from the South and parts of the North,what do you expect?

Of course he would continue showing his illiterate self in his attempt to impress the literate majority. 27 Likes 1 Share





Well at least he for allow the yorubas rejoice over de 419 award a little na..I heard they are already preparing 1trillion votes for him. The democracy day is also illegal cos he dint consult the senate.Well at least he for allow the yorubas rejoice over de 419 award a little na..I heard they are already preparing 1trillion votes for him. 31 Likes 2 Shares

Na wa for Mr.Buhari, he is just acting like a dictator. 22 Likes 1 Share





Pls let the dead rest in peace.... Pls let the dead rest in peace.... 3 Likes 1 Share

It is always 'act first and think afterwards' that is the hallmark of this administration.



Buhari's desperation to hang on to power will sink this country if Nigerians are not careful and watchful.





BTW, the symptom of 'act first and think later' seems to run even amongst some members of the party, otherwise why would the guy below rush to quote without thinking? 24 Likes 1 Share

It is always 'do first and think afterwards' that is the hallmark of this administration.



Buhari's desperation to hang on to power will sink this country if Nigerians are not careful and watchful.

If section 3 paragraph 2 insists the awardee must be honoured in person, doesn't section 3 paragraph 3 give room for posthumous award ? Over to the lawyers in the house

Buhari is synonymous to impunity. 5 Likes

APC for the death by the death to the death 2 Likes

Laughable bunch of power grabbers! 4 Likes

He deserves the accolade legal or illegal. 3 Likes 2 Shares







If Abiola can get the nation's highest award. Then Nigeria is doomed.



Abiola was a treasonist who usurped power and declared a parallel government.



If M.K.O Abiola is your hero, count me out. If Abiola can get the nation's highest award. Then Nigeria is doomed.Abiola was a treasonist who usurped power and declared a parallel government.If M.K.O Abiola is your hero, count me out. 20 Likes 5 Shares

Buhari is just confused 4 Likes





http://www.nairaland.com/4505379/what-dropshiping-how-make-huge Really, buhari is doing everything to remain in power.... That's a bad sign. He wants it by all means. 3 Likes

