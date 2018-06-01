₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by Rachelsblog(f): 6:10am
Flashback to the Craziest things our ex has done, This Abroad Based Nigerian Lady has revealed her reaction when she caught her darling boyfriend now Ex pants down with another girl, According to Ada the guy expected her to beat the hell out of the sidechick, But she refused, instead she did nothing, then he told her to apologize to prove that she loved him right at the spot where the incident happened, even tho he was unclothed, You can imagine.. Nawa.
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by lacruz12(m): 6:13am
With such a face like this, I will rather be single
Fur head coupled with bar head
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by QueenSuccubus(f): 6:22am
I wonder what her boo boo looks like?
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by Saviour22(m): 6:35am
no wonder he cheats on u,and still ask u to apologize, ur face is something else
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by Khd95(m): 6:35am
Op add graphics content to ur topic na
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by jessca048(f): 6:41am
all those up there saying she is ugly so that gives her boyfriend the right to cheat on her.
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by Ikemefuna44: 6:49am
Is she fugly? This kind face can kill erection.
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by OrestesDante(m): 6:56am
☣ ☠
∆ This your face self ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by Partnerbiz: 7:15am
Nawao.
I wonder who brought that impression of "you will fight for love"
Girl was wise, she would have ended up in prison if not that she controlled her anger.
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by lacruz12(m): 7:19am
Partnerbiz:
Wise my foot
You probably skipped where she said she would have knifed the idiot if it was Nigeria
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by highqueen(f): 7:21am
where are our NL alpha males? ndi ara.
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by Saviour22(m): 7:31am
jessca048:no! but she no fine sha!
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by cezarman(m): 7:35am
Your face justifies his cheating. Go back and apologise to him immediately
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by cezarman(m): 7:36am
jessca048:
Yes
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by GreenMavro: 8:07am
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by NwaAmaikpe: 8:07am
She didn't fight back simply because she is guilty of the same.
And let's be honest.
The proper thing to do when you barge in on folks having sex is to apologize.
It was wrong and rude of her not to have.
Her boyfriend was trying to help her cultivate politeness. But apparently, she isn't teachable.
Very lucky of the guy to have been rid of this tramp.
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:07am
Assuming you fought her and she still beat you on top, that is the definition of DOUBLE WAHALA FOR DEAD BODY!!
You made the right decision.
Good riddance!!
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by OboOlora(f): 8:07am
Is that her real head or she had a head transplant?
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by onajison(m): 8:08am
What is love if not forgiveness?
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by Lalajeje11: 8:08am
Wait what
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by mfm04622: 8:08am
lacruz12:
That was the wisdom. Knowing what you can get away with and what you can't
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by biznesstime: 8:08am
Hahahahaha
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by pafo(m): 8:09am
She is not ugly. Na the fake lens and the way she open eye like dead body wey get pikin make am look that way. Facial shape is good, skin is good; no one should be ugly with those two.
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by Fukafuka: 8:09am
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by Exwizard: 8:09am
As in apologize for spying?
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by sunbreaker: 8:10am
lacruz12:she is a blogger, it just thought story.
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by Canme4u(m): 8:10am
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by ednut1(m): 8:10am
anything to trend. I blame bloggers sha. Looks lik a junkie tho
|Re: "I Caught My Boyfriend Having Sex With Side Chick, He Asked Me To Apologise" by Fukafuka: 8:10am
...... Why you no kill the two idiots ?
