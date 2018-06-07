Why Buhari Government Is South West Government



by life2017: 9:06pm On Jun 06



I have always maintained this Buhari Govt is south west government. South west as a region is a major Beneficiary of this Buhari government.



In terms of Appointment, south west is well represented both in numbers and relevance. Actually south west control the economic policy of this govt with Osibanjo as the head of the economic team. Minister of finance South west. The economic engine room in terms of expenditure which is works, power and housing is under South west control through Fashola. The number one source of revenue to federal govt which is FIRS is headed by Tinubu's boy Babatunde Fowler. But many people are ignorant of this fact because all attention is on NNPC. FIRS generate more revenue than NNPC because oil companies pay their tax to FIRS and not NNPC. in 2017 while NNPC generated 2 trillion Naira, FIRS generated 4 trillion Naira.





In terms of infrastructure, south west got a huge share in the infrastructural expenditure on rail, road, airport etc. Lagos- Ibadan expressway , Lagos - ibadan rail huge capital cost comes to mind.



In terms of party politics, South west is well respected and relevant in APC. Tinubu wanted the chairman gone, and he is as good as gone. He nominated Oshiomole as a replacement and it is as good as a done deal.



In terms of federal govt specific state targeted policy/ decision, south west has benefitted through Lagos. This govt has given support to Lagos state by giving national stadium to Lagos state, by giving or allowing oshodi airport road to be managed by Lagos state. And through support for Dangote refinery and epe seaport.



Declaring June 12 democracy day is a masterstroke. And honouring Gani with the award of GCON is also a sign Buhari have high regards for south west. And also with this action, he has completely destroyed his most powerful critic in south west which is Obasanjo. He just silenced OBJ among the south westerners. This a technical knockout to OBJ. He just further destroyed OBJ among south west historians and political activists.





Even under Obasanjo, south west didn't get this level of regards and respect. Under GEJ, South west was taken for granted whether deliberately or not.



It also mean Tinubu movement from AD to AC to ACN to APC has achieved something significant.Tinubu and other ACN members have been fighting for June 12 to be named democracy day. Tinubu just achieved that. Democracy day he started in Lagos and other south west state has become National. What a great achievement!!! Tinubu will be very proud as the current face of south west politics.



And if the south east(igbo) don't play smart and matured politics, if Buhari wins 2019 which as at today is the most likely case , South west has a very high chance of taking over from him in 2023. At the end they will start shouting marginalization/betrayal all over again forgetting that politics is a game of number. You only win when u play the right game that will give u the number.