|Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by PrettyCrystal: 6:54am
On Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari conferred on Abiola posthumously, the award of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) — 20 years after his death. The president also declared June 12, the day on which the election held in 1993, as the new Democracy Day.
Abiola's daughter, Wura took to Twitter to thank the president for the hounour as she extolled her late father.
In a series of tweet, Abiola's daughter wrote;
Dearest Daddy, Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale #Abiola GCFR. Wonderful to finally be able to write this, 20 years on! Thank you President Buhari.
#MKO "Through your sterling example..may you flesh the dream of a free democratic society" in Nigeria. #June12
Proudly Nigerian today and always.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/abiolas-daughter-reacts-to-buharis-posthumous-award-on-her-late-father.html
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by life2017: 6:57am
Why Buhari Government Is South West Government
by life2017: 9:06pm On Jun 06
I have always maintained this Buhari Govt is south west government. South west as a region is a major Beneficiary of this Buhari government.
In terms of Appointment, south west is well represented both in numbers and relevance. Actually south west control the economic policy of this govt with Osibanjo as the head of the economic team. Minister of finance South west. The economic engine room in terms of expenditure which is works, power and housing is under South west control through Fashola. The number one source of revenue to federal govt which is FIRS is headed by Tinubu's boy Babatunde Fowler. But many people are ignorant of this fact because all attention is on NNPC. FIRS generate more revenue than NNPC because oil companies pay their tax to FIRS and not NNPC. in 2017 while NNPC generated 2 trillion Naira, FIRS generated 4 trillion Naira.
In terms of infrastructure, south west got a huge share in the infrastructural expenditure on rail, road, airport etc. Lagos- Ibadan expressway , Lagos - ibadan rail huge capital cost comes to mind.
In terms of party politics, South west is well respected and relevant in APC. Tinubu wanted the chairman gone, and he is as good as gone. He nominated Oshiomole as a replacement and it is as good as a done deal.
In terms of federal govt specific state targeted policy/ decision, south west has benefitted through Lagos. This govt has given support to Lagos state by giving national stadium to Lagos state, by giving or allowing oshodi airport road to be managed by Lagos state. And through support for Dangote refinery and epe seaport.
Declaring June 12 democracy day is a masterstroke. And honouring Gani with the award of GCON is also a sign Buhari have high regards for south west. And also with this action, he has completely destroyed his most powerful critic in south west which is Obasanjo. He just silenced OBJ among the south westerners. This a technical knockout to OBJ. He just further destroyed OBJ among south west historians and political activists.
Even under Obasanjo, south west didn't get this level of regards and respect. Under GEJ, South west was taken for granted whether deliberately or not.
It also mean Tinubu movement from AD to AC to ACN to APC has achieved something significant.Tinubu and other ACN members have been fighting for June 12 to be named democracy day. Tinubu just achieved that. Democracy day he started in Lagos and other south west state has become National. What a great achievement!!! Tinubu will be very proud as the current face of south west politics.
And if the south east(igbo) don't play smart and matured politics, if Buhari wins 2019 which as at today is the most likely case , South west has a very high chance of taking over from him in 2023. At the end they will start shouting marginalization/betrayal all over again forgetting that politics is a game of number. You only win when u play the right game that will give u the number.
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by Gizer: 6:57am
M.K.O Abiola... JUNE 12
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by Ridhw0n(m): 6:58am
Chaiii see as this person above me stole my ftc
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by dermmy: 6:58am
GOD bless Nigeria
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by lifezone247(m): 6:58am
20 years fa? Kia this kantiri is a century.
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by megrimor(m): 6:58am
So heart touching
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by datola: 6:58am
Buhari should do the same for the East by giving Ojukwu GCFR in his desperate bid to win 2019 presidential election.
Lagos Abeokuta road is being reconstructed by Buhari. A road that has been a nightmare from Sango to Ifo and OBJ did nothing about during his time.
These actions will make baba Obasanjo more irrelevant among his own people. OBJ was pressured to declare June 12 democracy day by the progressives. He sturbonly ignored and declare May 29 to spite his own people.
It is also getting at IBB, the gap-toothed evil genius of June 12.
These are better than sharing millions of dollars to traditional rulers- one of the stupidities of the Jonathan campaign strategies.
Smartest political move in Nigeria in recent time!
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by vizkiz: 6:58am
Stull doesn't mean we will vote for you come 2019. The sane ones know it is all election tactics
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by tobdee: 6:58am
Nigerians be wise. This is another gimmick from the blood infested party called APC...All for 2019.
Don't be carried away.
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by swiz123(m): 6:58am
Judging from the woeful performances of his appointees, I don't think he is in a position to give awards.
With that said, M.K.O Abiola, even in his next life doesn't merit this award.
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by EzendiEgo1: 6:58am
20yrs after
Nigeria is a disgrace to democracy
Sometimes I wish if I was born in Spain or Ghana here.
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by Discharge(m): 6:59am
Politics is really a game
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by bamoski(m): 6:59am
Ipob pigs it's time to do your job
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by bigwig10(m): 6:59am
Abacha killed Abiola,yet abacha was praised by buhari only to turn around suddenly to sing for abiola again,so abacha is a good man and abiola is good as well,impression frm this goverment.... God hlp us
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by Notatribalist(m): 6:59am
Finally buhari's election gimmick is yielding result. Congregation
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by hadura29(m): 6:59am
Hmm.. just wondering the motive behind this but it's all good..
Make I sit Dey observe..
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by QuietHammer(m): 6:59am
Good. Great. Fantabulous. Cokistic.
I'm just here waiting for that MannaBarbeque guy
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by Treasuredlove: 7:00am
Sterling example #scoff
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by meezynetwork(m): 7:00am
Ok na
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by 1bunne4lif(m): 7:00am
afonjas will come here like; FOOD IS READY
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by Pataricatering(f): 7:00am
Beautiful!
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by JamaicanLove(f): 7:00am
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:00am
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by edo3(m): 7:01am
Am sure it is this bastard tinubu that is orchestrating all these ideas,,but they are all in for a shocker come 2019...Before all u bastards BMC crew quotes me,,check all my comments before 2015 election,, I was pro buhari to d core..
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by Firefire(m): 7:01am
Buhary till 2045!
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by HsLBroker(m): 7:01am
rxmusa:
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by okerekeikpo: 7:01am
Buhari is a fraud and a vagabond
|Re: Wura Abiola Reacts To Buhari’s Posthumous Award On Her Late Father, MKO Abiola by abc115: 7:01am
This is a masterstroke from any angle we may be looking at it.
