Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover (24583 Views)

Canisius Banda Posts His Nude Photo On Facebook While Sending To Lady / Man Curses Lady Who Blocked Him After Sending Her 9k / Lady With Big Hips Causes Commotion Online After These Pics Of Her Went Viral (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to reports, the accountancy graduate identified as Mbayama Jombo from Lusaka, Zambia was reported to have sent the purported pictures to an older white lover in Europe who was said to have leaked them.



The pictures have caused a buzz on social media especially among Zambian online users who stormed the lady's Facebook account to confirm the story as she totally ignored their comments.



While some have hailed the lady for her beautiful body, others have chastised her for sending the pictures to her lover.



Source; When will some ladies learn about sending nude pictures to guys in the name of love or money. A beautiful slay queen has got herself trending online and a subject of mockery after her nude pictures were released online and have since been trending.According to reports, the accountancy graduate identified as Mbayama Jombo from Lusaka, Zambia was reported to have sent the purported pictures to an older white lover in Europe who was said to have leaked them.The pictures have caused a buzz on social media especially among Zambian online users who stormed the lady's Facebook account to confirm the story as she totally ignored their comments.While some have hailed the lady for her beautiful body, others have chastised her for sending the pictures to her lover.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/slay-queens-photos-leaked-online-after-sending-them-to-her-european-lover.html 6 Likes 1 Share

Bastard pple 4 Likes 2 Shares

why sensor the nude pics when you can leave it raw 12 Likes 2 Shares

Rapoo:

why sensor the nude pics when you can leave it raw

Remember to use red oil and Ghana pepper when masturbating. Remember to use red oil and Ghana pepper when masturbating. 44 Likes 6 Shares

He that is down, need fear no fall...



Chick doesn't give a damn, her pose suggests she is an experienced nude distributor (i.e) She knows the risk involved but decided to do what she thinks she has to do.



Zambian online users who stormed the lady's Facebook account to confirm the story as she totally ignored their comments.

This confirms it. She doesn't mind the publicity---we have lost this one. Chick doesn't give a damn, her pose suggests she is an experienced nude distributor (i.e) She knows the risk involved but decided to do what she thinks she has to do.This confirms it. She doesn't mind the publicity---we have lost this one. 4 Likes

The only difference between this lady and the rest of women is that her nude pictures got exposed and leaked.



>They'll soon come here to form decency.

>They'll claim class.

>They'll blame and condemn her.

>They'll form non-sex object.

>They'll pretend not guilty of this act.



But truth is; This is what most them live for, sending of nudes for money and screaming working class on social media. 35 Likes 3 Shares

Mtcheew,

IamD18:



Remember to use red oil and Ghana pepper when masturbating. I need to hear what it did to you first. how was the experience I need to hear what it did to you first. how was the experience 23 Likes

The people that censored this pix will not make heaven. 21 Likes 3 Shares

It's nothing to her so why should we care?? 1 Like

OP why you de censor the center of gravity nau? OP why you de censor the center of gravity nau? 2 Likes

All of una wey dey always censor these things after tagging it "nude" na amadioha go visit una las las. Wetin una tink say dey carry most of us come here? 26 Likes 1 Share

That's what brings in the money. Shameless pigs 1 Like

Why do girls send nude pictures to their lovers? Why do guys ask for nude pictures? 1 Like





Study In Canada For Free - International Scholarships At University Of Concordia, 2018

www.schoollingtips.blogspot.com/2018/03/study-in-canada-for-free-international.html Hmm, I think ladies should be careful about the kind of people they trust. This is really bad

Mod this one is not nude again na. Let me the the nude pics ah

why the painting of it

People are fasting for fvck sake. Show the complete gadam pictures 29 Likes 1 Share

It's been long when human dey disgrace themselves na.

If you're here to condemn her, don't ask why the pic is censored. if you're condemning, condemn with your heart.

Op, u deserved to be banned This headline is misleading, I can't find any nude pics here, But what's wrong with u people sef, you'll say nude pix, if I open the thread, I'll see censored pics, are u guys mad? Did she beg u to censor her nude??Op, u deserved to be banned 11 Likes 1 Share





pafo:

The people that censored this pix will not make heaven.

Mtcheeewww MtcheeewwwMtcheeewww

Op what's her Facebook username? I have a message for her...



Ooooooo ahn ahn wetin dey worry dis op sef.....after u don shout nude nude upandan u com go censor an are u ok Ooooooo ahn ahn wetin dey worry dis op sef.....after u don shout nude nude upandan u com go censor an are u ok 4 Likes

Na wa oo

Orobodobodo...nunu

Raise your hand if you've received nudes before



E dey sweet die, na like World Cup preparation friendly ...

When she comes no need for ngbatiiiiingbati



Sliding in lo ku 5 Likes