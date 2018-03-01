₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by Angelanest: 9:23pm On Jun 07
When will some ladies learn about sending nude pictures to guys in the name of love or money. A beautiful slay queen has got herself trending online and a subject of mockery after her nude pictures were released online and have since been trending.
According to reports, the accountancy graduate identified as Mbayama Jombo from Lusaka, Zambia was reported to have sent the purported pictures to an older white lover in Europe who was said to have leaked them.
The pictures have caused a buzz on social media especially among Zambian online users who stormed the lady's Facebook account to confirm the story as she totally ignored their comments.
While some have hailed the lady for her beautiful body, others have chastised her for sending the pictures to her lover.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/slay-queens-photos-leaked-online-after-sending-them-to-her-european-lover.html
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by opera1(m): 9:23pm On Jun 07
Bastard pple
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by Angelanest: 9:24pm On Jun 07
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by Rapoo(m): 9:26pm On Jun 07
why sensor the nude pics when you can leave it raw
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by IamD18: 9:27pm On Jun 07
Rapoo:
Remember to use red oil and Ghana pepper when masturbating.
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by pocohantas(f): 9:36pm On Jun 07
He that is down, need fear no fall...
Chick doesn't give a damn, her pose suggests she is an experienced nude distributor (i.e) She knows the risk involved but decided to do what she thinks she has to do.
Zambian online users who stormed the lady's Facebook account to confirm the story as she totally ignored their comments.
This confirms it. She doesn't mind the publicity---we have lost this one.
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by IamD18: 9:36pm On Jun 07
The only difference between this lady and the rest of women is that her nude pictures got exposed and leaked.
>They'll soon come here to form decency.
>They'll claim class.
>They'll blame and condemn her.
>They'll form non-sex object.
>They'll pretend not guilty of this act.
But truth is; This is what most them live for, sending of nudes for money and screaming working class on social media.
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by Adasun(m): 9:37pm On Jun 07
Mtcheew,
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by Rapoo(m): 9:38pm On Jun 07
IamD18:I need to hear what it did to you first. how was the experience
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by pafo(m): 9:50pm On Jun 07
The people that censored this pix will not make heaven.
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by damtan: 10:07pm On Jun 07
It's nothing to her so why should we care??
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by konkonbilo(m): 10:41pm On Jun 07
OP why you de censor the center of gravity nau?
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by banjeezay(m): 10:41pm On Jun 07
All of una wey dey always censor these things after tagging it "nude" na amadioha go visit una las las. Wetin una tink say dey carry most of us come here?
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by Speakdatruth: 10:41pm On Jun 07
That's what brings in the money. Shameless pigs
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by Nwaohafia1(f): 10:41pm On Jun 07
Why do girls send nude pictures to their lovers? Why do guys ask for nude pictures?
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by Loanrt: 10:42pm On Jun 07
Hmm, I think ladies should be careful about the kind of people they trust. This is really bad
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by Celestyn8213: 10:42pm On Jun 07
Mod this one is not nude again na. Let me the the nude pics ah
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by wildcatter23(m): 10:42pm On Jun 07
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by sapeleboi(m): 10:43pm On Jun 07
why the painting of it
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by 1zynnvn(m): 10:43pm On Jun 07
People are fasting for fvck sake. Show the complete gadam pictures
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by salbis(m): 10:43pm On Jun 07
It's been long when human dey disgrace themselves na.
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by Shortyy(f): 10:44pm On Jun 07
If you're here to condemn her, don't ask why the pic is censored. if you're condemning, condemn with your heart.
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by opyzy(m): 10:45pm On Jun 07
This headline is misleading, I can't find any nude pics here, But what's wrong with u people sef, you'll say nude pix, if I open the thread, I'll see censored pics, are u guys mad? Did she beg u to censor her nude?? Op, u deserved to be banned
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by OttHin(m): 10:45pm On Jun 07
Mtcheeewww
pafo:
Mtcheeewww
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by mimimile93: 10:45pm On Jun 07
Op what's her Facebook username? I have a message for her...
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by Bossontop(m): 10:46pm On Jun 07
Ooooooo ahn ahn wetin dey worry dis op sef.....after u don shout nude nude upandan u com go censor an are u ok
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by emmaitive(m): 10:46pm On Jun 07
Na wa oo
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by Oluwabenjamin(m): 10:46pm On Jun 07
Orobodobodo...nunu
Raise your hand if you've received nudes before
E dey sweet die, na like World Cup preparation friendly ...
When she comes no need for ngbatiiiiingbati
Sliding in lo ku
|Re: Zambian Slay Queen's Nude Photos Leaked Online After Sending To European Lover by ifyalways(f): 10:46pm On Jun 07
IamD18:Lmao
