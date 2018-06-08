₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by sirequity(m): 10:17pm On Jun 07
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has been accused of plagiarism on the recent declaration of June 12 as the new democracy day in Nigeria.
Source: https://www.headlineng.com/june-12-democracy-day-political-party-accuses-buhari-plagiarism-threatens-legal-action/amp/#click=https:///LXpeco2yo0
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by sirequity(m): 10:18pm On Jun 07
So this man stole someone's idea?
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Ejorchris: 10:26pm On Jun 07
they are good at that.
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Wobey: 10:27pm On Jun 07
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Bolustical: 10:28pm On Jun 07
sirequity:The party could have gone to the Nigerian Copyright Commission to patent that idea na
Jobless people
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Bolustical: 10:28pm On Jun 07
sirequity:[b]Na them,
The Indefinitely Pained People of Biafra. (IPPOB)
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Princeofnigeria(m): 10:29pm On Jun 07
Hahahah
Bia*** soft work
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by GavelSlam: 10:29pm On Jun 07
What's the patent number ?
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by TANKDESTROYER(m): 10:29pm On Jun 07
End time...
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by inoki247: 10:29pm On Jun 07
off to bed wake me up wen dey reverse it cos diz az come to stay....
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by gerrardomendes(m): 10:29pm On Jun 07
Confusion everywhere
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by sanity12(m): 10:29pm On Jun 07
owk
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by TheUbermensch: 10:29pm On Jun 07
I'm not Pro-Buhari or anything, indeed I see the President's declaration like a gift horse but just what the hell are these guys saying and how exactly is it their idea?
When they formulated the idea who did they tell?
You don't just make decisions in your bedroom and come to cry foul when it is adopted somewhere else.
Besides this is an issues everyone knows about.
So what is their point exactly?
This is even the first time I'm hearing of this party.
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by sanity12(m): 10:29pm On Jun 07
owk
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Mikeross62: 10:29pm On Jun 07
I knew it would resort to this
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Shalomc(f): 10:29pm On Jun 07
This man is always stealing intellectual properties.
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by ednut1(m): 10:30pm On Jun 07
This country tire me. Who june 12 epp. I see my pple jubilating . abeg wud it bring jobs,light,roads and food
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by bigerboy200: 10:30pm On Jun 07
yeye Dey smell...
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Bossontop(m): 10:31pm On Jun 07
D way everybody wan trend these days dey surprise me ooo.....but wat do i no sha
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by queensera(f): 10:31pm On Jun 07
bigerboy200:
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by xjiggy: 10:31pm On Jun 07
Make una see idiots ooo. So all these years wey Lagos and most western state dey declare June 12 as public holiday, e no mean anything abi. Na the useless draft wey una write and submit for TV Station less than 3 months ago Naim make una pioneer of the June 12 agitation. Shey television station Na National Assembly? Woe betide una. Anofia ewuobi. Dam buroba shege banza. Awon omoale oshi
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Kul3ger(m): 10:32pm On Jun 07
Yeye de smell...All these Android APP parties still de seek relevance...
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by kanubiafra: 10:33pm On Jun 07
BUHARI HAS FINISHED HIMSELF
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by NaijaMutant(f): 10:34pm On Jun 07
Buhari has always been useless and will forever be
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Newbiee: 10:34pm On Jun 07
Every group is trying to claim Baba's glory
They said Baba is a dullard, but he has thought them a great lesson.
Carry on Baba till 2023
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Zimmermann: 10:35pm On Jun 07
.
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Paperwhite(m): 10:37pm On Jun 07
It's a known fact that this government have committed a lots of plagiarism but this one is just a lame excuse.
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by jogsman01(m): 10:37pm On Jun 07
a
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by tempest69: 10:37pm On Jun 07
Another wailers group spotted..
Anyway I was expecting PDP to say it was one of GEJs project finished by Buhari and APC
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Blooddiamond: 10:37pm On Jun 07
Buhari is a criminal n a lazy idiot, but his not ashame of it
|Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by abc115: 10:37pm On Jun 07
Confusion in the camps of Opposition, Wailers and Enemies of Democracy. NOW THEY WANT TO SHARE FROM PMB GLORY. I was expecting it from PDP 16 Years Ideas' incubation
