June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by sirequity(m): 10:17pm On Jun 07
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has been accused of plagiarism on the recent declaration of June 12 as the new democracy day in Nigeria.

Making the allegation on Thursday, the Action Peoples Party (APP) accused Mr Buhari of hijacking its idea on the topic matter.

President Buhari had on Wednesday announced that June 12 will now be celebrated in the country as Democracy Day in honour of Moshood Abiola, who won the annulled presidential election of June 12, 1993.

Mr Abiola, who died in July 1998, will also be conferred with the nation’s highest honour, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), along side his running mate in that election, Babagana Kingibe, who will be conferred with the second highest honour of Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON).

Mr Abiola was arrested in 1994 in the course of the struggle to claim his mandate and later died in custody in July 1998.



The APP in a statement by its National Chairman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said the president’s action is a desperate move to woo the South-west and pro-democracy votes. This was the same position the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) adopted while reacting to the declaration.

“APP is shocked to see that the President Buhari-led federal government has now graduated to hijacking ideas of true democrats without giving due credit in a desperate bid to secure lost South West and pro-democracy block votes.

“Few months ago, we launched our party’s healing and national reconciliation agenda, which includes the ceremonial declaration of M.K.O Abiola the winner of the June 12 election and also the enactment of a legislation called the June 12 Act which will declare June 12 of every year as our National democracy day.

“We presented the draft bill to the public on live television to express our readiness to heal the wounds of the past and honour our fallen democratic hero.

“APP is in awe that a president who has not done a single creative thing since his election in 2015 would in his desperation to woo South West and pro-democracy votes attempt to hijack a well-thought out initiative of the APP without giving credit to the initiators of the idea.

“To see Buhari pretend to be on the side of June 12 because of his desperation to garner lost goodwill from South West and pro-democracy block is a joke taken too far when the same president few weeks ago was seen praising the former dictator Abacha whose regime denied Nigeria the chance to have an Abiola presidency,” the APP said.

The party therefore declared it will be taking legal action within 48 hours if the president does not give them credit for their newly launched political manifesto and agenda.

Source: https://www.headlineng.com/june-12-democracy-day-political-party-accuses-buhari-plagiarism-threatens-legal-action/amp/#click=https:///LXpeco2yo0

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by sirequity(m): 10:18pm On Jun 07
grin

So this man stole someone's idea?

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Ejorchris: 10:26pm On Jun 07
they are good at that.

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Wobey: 10:27pm On Jun 07
Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Bolustical: 10:28pm On Jun 07
sirequity:
“APP is in awe that a president who has not done a single creative thing since his election in 2015 would in his desperation to woo South West and pro-democracy votes attempt to hijack a well-thought out initiative of the APP without giving credit to the initiators of the idea.
The party could have gone to the Nigerian Copyright Commission to patent that idea na grin grin grin

Jobless people

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Bolustical: 10:28pm On Jun 07
sirequity:
The APP in a statement by its National Chairman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, [/b]said the president’s action is a desperate move to woo the South-west and pro-democracy votes. This was the same position the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) adopted while reacting to the declaration.
[b]Na them,

The Indefinitely Pained People of Biafra. (IPPOB)

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Princeofnigeria(m): 10:29pm On Jun 07
Hahahah

Bia*** soft work

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by GavelSlam: 10:29pm On Jun 07
What's the patent number ?

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by TANKDESTROYER(m): 10:29pm On Jun 07
End time...
Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by inoki247: 10:29pm On Jun 07
off to bed wake me up wen dey reverse it cos diz az come to stay....

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by gerrardomendes(m): 10:29pm On Jun 07
Confusion everywhere
Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by sanity12(m): 10:29pm On Jun 07
owk
Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by TheUbermensch: 10:29pm On Jun 07
I'm not Pro-Buhari or anything, indeed I see the President's declaration like a gift horse but just what the hell are these guys saying and how exactly is it their idea?

When they formulated the idea who did they tell?

You don't just make decisions in your bedroom and come to cry foul when it is adopted somewhere else.

Besides this is an issues everyone knows about.

So what is their point exactly?

This is even the first time I'm hearing of this party.

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by sanity12(m): 10:29pm On Jun 07
owk
Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Mikeross62: 10:29pm On Jun 07
I knew it would resort to this

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Shalomc(f): 10:29pm On Jun 07
This man is always stealing intellectual properties.

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by ednut1(m): 10:30pm On Jun 07
This country tire me. Who june 12 epp. I see my pple jubilating . abeg wud it bring jobs,light,roads and food

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by bigerboy200: 10:30pm On Jun 07
yeye Dey smell...
Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Bossontop(m): 10:31pm On Jun 07
undecided
D way everybody wan trend these days dey surprise me ooo.....but wat do i no sha

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by queensera(f): 10:31pm On Jun 07
bigerboy200:
yeye Dey smell...
Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by xjiggy: 10:31pm On Jun 07
Make una see idiots ooo. So all these years wey Lagos and most western state dey declare June 12 as public holiday, e no mean anything abi. Na the useless draft wey una write and submit for TV Station less than 3 months ago Naim make una pioneer of the June 12 agitation. Shey television station Na National Assembly? Woe betide una. Anofia ewuobi. Dam buroba shege banza. Awon omoale oshi

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Kul3ger(m): 10:32pm On Jun 07
Yeye de smell...All these Android APP parties still de seek relevance...

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by kanubiafra: 10:33pm On Jun 07
BUHARI HAS FINISHED HIMSELF

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by NaijaMutant(f): 10:34pm On Jun 07
Buhari has always been useless and will forever be grin

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Newbiee: 10:34pm On Jun 07
Every group is trying to claim Baba's glory grin
They said Baba is a dullard, but he has thought them a great lesson.
Carry on Baba till 2023

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Zimmermann: 10:35pm On Jun 07
.
Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Paperwhite(m): 10:37pm On Jun 07
It's a known fact that this government have committed a lots of plagiarism but this one is just a lame excuse.

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by jogsman01(m): 10:37pm On Jun 07
a
Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by tempest69: 10:37pm On Jun 07
Another wailers group spotted..


Anyway I was expecting PDP to say it was one of GEJs project finished by Buhari and APC

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by Blooddiamond: 10:37pm On Jun 07
Buhari is a criminal n a lazy idiot, but his not ashame of it grin grin grin

Re: June 12: APP Accuses Buhari Of Plagiarism, Threatens Legal Action by abc115: 10:37pm On Jun 07
Confusion in the camps of Opposition, Wailers and Enemies of Democracy. NOW THEY WANT TO SHARE FROM PMB GLORY. I was expecting it from PDP 16 Years Ideas' incubation

