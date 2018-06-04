₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
@POLITICSNGR
A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has written another open letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations Mr Antonio Guterres, alleging that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been persecuting some perceived to oppose the government.
PoliticsNGR gathered that those mentioned in the letter include Senate President Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye, Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, among others.
The open letter released on Monday and titled “Persecution of Saraki and its implications for democracy” was routed through the UN High-Level Representative to Nigeria.
According to Frank, who is also the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, the political scenario in Nigeria and the highhandedness of the executive and its agents against law-abiding Nigerians is becoming unbearable and unless something is done urgently to salvage the situation, “our hard earned democracy will be plagued by disaster of unimaginable proportion.
“Only yesterday, the police, not tired of subterfuge came up with bizarre claims that robbery suspects arrested in connection with the Offa Bank robbery have implicated the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.
“Recall that Saraki had two weeks ago raised an alarm about the directive from the Force Headquarters to transfer cultists and murder suspects arrested and being prosecuted in Ilorin, Kwara State, to Abuja, in a bid to tutor them to implicate him and the governor of the State, Abdulfatah Ahmed.
“Following the uproar, the police became silent for a while and have now decided to use the Offa robbery suspects to achieve their sinister goal against the President of the Senate.
“I want you to note that the police on this occasion have not said anything new. What they wanted to achieve through the surreptitious transfer of arrested cultists and murder suspects from Ilorin to Abuja, they have now achieved through the Offa bank robbery suspects. Unfortunately, the President has not deemed it fit to call his stray agents to order in spite of the formal report on the issue made to him by a panel set up by the Senate following the alarm raised by Saraki on the impending fraudulent indictment about two weeks ago.”
The Bayelsa born young politician, however, called on the leaders of the G-7 nations to intervene to prevent what he called “looming catastrophe in Nigeria.
“I believe that prevention would be better than cure in this case because if highly placed Nigerians like the President of the Senate are being made to undergo these indignities, then there is no hope for democracy and rule of law which is about the preservation, welfare and protection of the common man. The country is dire political straits and we need your timely intervention to restore peace rule of law.”
Below is the letter obtained by PoliticsNGR;
OPEN LETTER TO THE SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE UNITED NATIONS
Mr Antonio Guterres
Secretary-General of the United Nations
Thru: The UN High-Level Representative to Nigeria
U. N. Building, Plot 617/618, Diplomatic Drive
Central Business District
Abuja – FCT.
Dear sir,
PERSECUTION OF SARAKI AND ITS IMPLICATION FOR DEMOCRACY
I write to update you on the increasing political intolerance, terror and persecution being unleashed against perceived opponents of the present administration in Nigeria-led by President Muhammadu Buhari and to seek your urgent intervention to prevent an imminent breakdown of law and order capable of truncating the nation’s democracy.
Recall that last week, I wrote a similar letter to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, on the need for the international community to save Nigeria from the current political terror against highly placed and innocent Nigerians as the country approaches the 2019 general elections which is about nine months away.
The political scenario is Nigeria and the highhandedness of the executive and its agents against law abiding Nigerians is becoming unbearable and unless something is done urgently to salvage the situation, our hard earned democracy will be plagued by disaster of unimaginable proportion. This call is premised on the old wise saying that a stitch in time, saves nine.
Today, the entire country is in a dilemma. While terrorists, insurgents and other criminal elements are having a field day in many parts of the country, citizens are also being framed-up and hounded by security agencies on the direct orders of the executive in order to retain power. The police that is supposed to protect the people is being used as an instrument of intimidation and brutality against law abiding citizens. I don’t think I need to recount the ongoing ordeal of Senator Dino Melaye because his humiliation and persecution by the agents of state is known even to the little children. I don’t also consider it necessary to refer to the frame-up of Senator Shehu Sani as having links with murder suspects in Kaduna. The incessant arrest of opposition PDP members would take an entire page of this write-up were I to chronicle them.
Only yesterday, the police, not tired of subterfuge came up with bizarre claims that robbery suspects arrested in connection with the Offa Bank robbery have implicated the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki. Recall that Saraki had two weeks ago raised an alarm about the directive from the Force Headquarters to transfer cultists and murder suspects arrested and being prosecuted in Ilorin, Kwara State, to Abuja, in a bid to tutor them to implicate him and the governor of the State, Abdulfatah Ahmed. Following the uproar, the police became silent for a while and have now decided to use the Offa robbery suspects to achieve their sinister goal against the President of the Senate.
I want you to note that the police on this occasion have not said anything new. What they wanted to achieve through the surreptitious transfer of arrested cultists and murder suspects from Ilorin to Abuja, they have now achieved through the Offa bank robbery suspects. Unfortunately, the President has not deemed it fit to call his stray agents to order in spite of the formal report on the issue made to him by a panel set up by the Senate following the alarm raised by Saraki on the impending fraudulent indictment about two weeks ago.
I dare say that the President of the Senate is a man of integrity and high moral standing. Apart from his noble parentage, he has held several positions of trust in the private and public sectors of the economy. Some being his directorship of a bank, special assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on budget matters, two time Governor of Kwara State, Senator and now President of the Senate. He is also a major player in the global arena as a former President of Globe Nigeria and other international engagements. Over the years, his character has remained untainted and his reputation solid. Even under the last administration where he played a pivotal opposition role, all efforts to implicate him failed as several investigations raised against him found him blameless.
Unfortunately, the present government has been out to bring him down by all means since the inception of this administration. He is currently facing trial on allegation of false asset declaration. He was accused along side his deputy of forging the Senate rules – a case that later collapsed following the inability of the government to concoct plausible evidence against them in court. The recent efforts by government to get him at all cost has led to blatant lies, harassment, intimidation and blackmail to damage his reputation and paint him black before the eyes of right thinking members of the public. The goal of the government is to make political capital out his anticipated fall and reap bounteously from the sordid enterprise in the 2019 general elections.
Permit me to say that Saraki remains a credible and responsible Nigerian and my call is not to say that he is above the law. If there is any genuine reason that would warrant him to account for any of his actions, I believe he will gladly do so as a law abiding citizen. However, using gestapo tactics to blackmail and try to hang a criminal charge on him would be tantamount to wickedness, repression and dictatorship. If they have anything against him, let them follow due process according to law. I believe that as a man who respects and believes in the rule of law, Saraki is at anytime ready to defend himself before a court of competent jurisdiction just like he has been faithful in doing same before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). There is a rising apprehension among the vast majority of Nigerians that if this atmosphere of intimidation being unleashed against the opposition in the country is allowed to continue unchecked, our democracy might suffer an incalculable damage and irreparable crash. God forbid!
My joy is that you are well aware of these evil antics playing out in Nigeria and their implication for peace, unity, order, good governance and the rule of law in the most populous black nation in the world. What I am not sure of is your reaction to the incessant human rights abuses, harassment of opposition members and the covert forceful persecution of well placed Nigerians in order to get them to support the reelection bid of President Buhari, against their will.
I therefore call on you and the leaders of the G-7 nations to intervene to prevent this looming catastrophe in Nigeria. I believe that prevention would be better than cure in this case because if highly placed Nigerians like the President of the Senate are being made to undergo these indignities, then there is no hope for democracy and rule of law which is about the preservation, welfare and protection of the common man. The country is dire political straits and we need your timely intervention to restore peace rule of law.
Yours sincerely,
Comrade Timi Frank
Deputy National Publicity Secretary
All Progressives Congress
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by tashashiel(f): 6:04pm
Oh i wept
my country my country
my lovely country
buhari whyyyyyyy....
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by CYBERCRIME(m): 6:07pm
This is Nigerian!!
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by Fukafuka: 6:07pm
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by chukwukahenry(m): 6:07pm
this is Nigeria
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by Speakdatruth: 6:07pm
Na outsider go settle this fight, una go know say saraki get international connect
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by TheUbermensch: 6:07pm
SMH. Is he just realising?
Sane minds knew Buhari can't amount to anything. We were not fooled by "N1=$1" and other useless campaign promises.
Buhari never distinguished himself in the past as a force to reckon with so why idiots in 2015 believed he would work tickles my fancy.
By the time Buhari is done with all of them that supported him it would be like a movie produced by Quentin Tarantino. Very gory. Let Tinubu just try small rubbish, he'd be on a fast lane to prison.
This is very funny.
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by MadeInTokyo: 6:07pm
Buhari is a Disaster to the fundamentals of Democracy worldwide
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by ibroauthen(m): 6:07pm
Ok
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by Adaowerri111: 6:07pm
Happy seeing a divided APC
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by Josh44s(m): 6:07pm
Watch how Cowhari will mess up this man. That’s what he is known for.
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by bettercreature(m): 6:08pm
This is what American will never do
Black man with black brain
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by BlackPeni5: 6:08pm
PDP wrote now APC is writing about itself.
Once a dictator, always a dictator...I still laugh when I remember PMB saying he is a repentant dictator.
Anyways lets all appreciate the change we voted for.
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by kennosklint(m): 6:08pm
I blame buhari mother
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by handsomeclouds(m): 6:08pm
Doing that will only implicate him the more
Saraki is guilty in one form or another and the chieftains aren't left out!
If UN finally gets involved... They may commission an investigation that will indict all of you guys.
Just don't ignite the fire that will consume you!
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by Proudlyngwa(m): 6:08pm
This man just wants to trend
He is only marketing his skills.
Writes UN ko
Writes ECOWAS ni
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by Emilokoiyawon: 6:08pm
continentalceo:
No one is saying there is evidence Saraki was involved in the robbery. The evidence points to Saraki using the murderers as political thug.
Here are some evidence of Saraki's complicity:
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by BabaIbo: 6:08pm
Just Observing
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by maestroferddi: 6:08pm
It is just a matter of time.
APC will crumble...You don't build a party on falsehood and propaganda and expect it to last long...
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by victorazyvictor(m): 6:09pm
I blamed Buhari father.
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by santopelele(m): 6:09pm
APC AGAINST APC, OYA NAH, MAKE I RELAX DEY WATCH THEM IN 3D MODE UNTIL 2019 #GOODBYE PA BUBU#
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by killuminati(m): 6:09pm
Who wrote the letter?
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:09pm
Wailing everywhere!!!
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by musa234(m): 6:10pm
How did buhari turn into a dictator?
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by maxiuc(m): 6:10pm
2019
Bubu President Buhari I site your change
Apc Dead I mean Dead
When buhari made that statement of 95% and 5% then I knew this man has nothing to offer except bitterness pain sorry and poverty
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by Throwback: 6:10pm
Nigerians have made the UN so ordinary that very soon Nigerian husbands and wives will be reporting each other to the UN.
A sovereign nation whose people prefer to still be colonized.
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by Maldek666: 6:11pm
Buhari Yahoo Yahoo Media Crew, over to you all.
Please explain to us why the failed APC led Federal Govt is shaming this country so much.
You are paid to stay online and lie, just like the mainstream yahooism, yet you are not called out for what you are.
Can we call call these Buhari yahoo yahoo media to furnish us information on when these framing will end so we can grade this failed government based on real projects and not propaganda.
I await your responses, dear shameless Buhari yahoo yahoo crew.
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by continentalceo(m): 6:11pm
God truely answers prayers, the APC is slowly disintegrating from within and soon they will fizzle away into thin air. God is truly faithful. Never again shall we experience such pain again.
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by Newpride(m): 6:11pm
Yes he is persecuting those who are opposing the progress and unity of this country .
Even God persecute His enemies, Satan was sent out of heaven because he opposes God.
When any of u who sees buhari as persecuting his enemies fortunately becomes leader, u can give chance to ur enemies.
Madrid persecuted Sallah and they won the trophy...
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by saaron: 6:12pm
A govt at WAR with itself never last!
Buhari's destructive govt will destroy themselves before 2019 presidential election.
|Re: Saraki: Timi Frank Writes To UN, Accuses Buhari Of Persecution, Terror by Goke7: 6:13pm
this man never decamp from APC?
