₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,699 members, 4,285,237 topics. Date: Friday, 08 June 2018 at 09:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration (7954 Views)
MKO Abiola: Fani Kayode Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration Of June 12 Democracy Day / Buhari Has Ended Obasanjo’s May 29 Hypocrisy, Says Falana On June 12 Democracy D / FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by Lorechino(m): 7:24am
PDPSMG calls for reversal Buhari's illegal June 12 'Democracy Day' declaration
As mixed reactions continue to trail the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to change the notable Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12, the distinguished Peoples Democratic Party Students Mandate Group (PDPSMG), which is a students support group of the PDP, has joined majority of well-meaning Nigerians to question the motive behind this sudden declaration by President Buhari.
Reacting through her Publicity Secretary, Comr. Uchegbu Uchechi on the recent decision by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, who declared June 12 as a "National Holiday" and "Democracy Day" which Mr President stated is to honour the late Bashorun Moshood Abiola, the 'presumed winner' of the June 12, 1993 presidential election whose victory was annulled by the then military head of state, Ibrahim Badamosi Babaginda (rtd), PDPSMG is not impressed by this political hogwash which was neither enacted through constituted legislation nor a popular consent from the good and great citizens of this great nation.
Since the inception of the Buhari/APC-led administration in 2015, the citizens of this country have been perennially misgoverned as the consistent incompetency of the present administration knows no bounds.
PDPSMG implores Nigerians most especially the Yorubas' whom this very deceitful government is seeking to pacify and buy over with its sentiment of 'June 12'. The Yorubas should not fall for the pretentious pacification of a government that is insensitive to the plight of the people. As this is a decision to deceive and hoodwink Nigerians into voting him and the APC for a second term.
We ask this salient question, why honour a man who was never sworn in as president in his lifetime with the highest title in the land that is reserved for presidents only, just to pacify the living whom the president and his cronies have severally dishonored with their insincerity, deceit, incompetence and blame game?
Recall that President Buhari, worked assiduously for General Sani Abacha during the persecution and travails of late MKO Abiola under Abacha's regrettable regime. Buhari never cared about Abiola's cruel detention.
Though Abacha died before Abiola, Buhari did not visit Abiola's family or graveside until he ran his election campaign. The president goofed again with this ill thought-out dictatorial decision as his actions and inactions shows clearly that he is not a true believer of democracy neither avowed adherent of democratic tenets and ideals.
The irony of this desperate ruse by Buhari is that June 12, 1993, was an election day not a swearing in day, so it can't be tagged 'Democracy Day's.
June 12 of every year since 1993 is actually a reminder that the mandate of majority of Nigerians was thwarted and the presumed winner of that election, Abiola was imprisoned and subsequently died in detention. The press release by the presidency, read thus "Abiola, the presumed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election". What a disgraceful statement as it is visible to the blind, deaf, and dumb that the decision to honour MKO ABIOLA with a posthumous award of GCFR is a political scheme and gimmick born out of the grossly incompetent APC's desperation to hoodwink the Southwest, having realized that their blame games, deceit and lies are fast fading away. They've resorted to political gimmicks.
PDPSMG sees this as an insult on the sensibilities and collective psyche of Nigerians and a nation of great intellectuals.
PDPSMG charges Mr President who keeps disregarding rule of law and has plunged Nigeria into economic, social, and religious crisis amongst other negative policies since he took over power to truly extol democracy, which is government of the people, by the people, and for the people and not government of a selected few, by the selected few and for the selected few.
We urge the president to reconstitute his cabinet, including sacking himself as petroleum minister. He should review Nigeria's security apparatus to show that he truly belongs to nobody and belongs to everybody as no Igbo person is head of any security agency in Nigeria.
The presidency should respect the rule of law and our constitution. Buhari should declare murderous Fulani herdsmen as terrorists since they are ranked the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world.
Mr President should tackle the alarming unemployment situation under his watch as over 4 million people have lost their jobs according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), and fulfill his numerous campaign promises including reviving the economy which his government plunged into recession. He should reverse this illegal decision of his to award the late Abiola, other political icons and activists who have passed on with GCFR and GCON titles.
Comr. Uchegbu Uchechi
Publicity Secretary
PDP Students Mandate Group (PDPSMG).
3 Likes
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by Kelvin30286063(m): 7:39am
Hmm
The problem we face in this country is that we have too many political parties.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by life2017: 7:39am
nonsense and noise.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by jaybee3(m): 7:39am
LMAO
2 Likes
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:39am
“The award of GCFR to Chief Abiola serves as an acknowledgement that he won the 1993 election and should have been allowed to serve as our president after winning that free and fair election that millions of Nigerians voted for without anyone looking at religion and tribe. So JUNE 12TH AS DEMOCRACY DAY HAS COME TO STAY!
28 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by castrokins(m): 7:39am
Ilegalities
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by babyfaceafrica: 7:39am
All this yeye group......nothing will happen....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by Oildichotomy(m): 7:39am
This crazy Greek gift by Buhari is a classic case of Nigerian rulers not thinking before following through on their pronouncements.
If the Yorubas decide to vote Buhari because of this, It will definitely confirm the deep rooted stereotypes other people have about them and what could sway their sophisticated brains when crumbs are dropped from the table.
The worst part is they call this Masterstroke and I am like Buhari brains and Masterstroke cannot exist in the same sentence no matter how hard he strokes their pricks.
#Jeez
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by funshore(m): 7:40am
FTC for the first time. TGIF
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by Bossontop(m): 7:40am
Personally i dont see anytin wrong with dis june 12 tin or are there underlying implications??........I jus hope yoruba pipu wont be bought by dis gesture but will make the smart choice come 2019
#backtodaura
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by madridguy(m): 7:40am
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by NwaAmaikpe: 7:40am
June 12 can't be termed democracy day.
M.K.O Abiola is unbefitting to have the GCFR award.
If his own kith and Kin faulted and revolted against Goodluck Jonathan's stupid decision to rename University of Lagos after the coup-aiding treasonist.
The next administration will surely reverse this declaration.
If he likes, he should make Awolowo a President, put Fela Kuti on the Naira, rename Aso Rock after King Sunny Ade.
He won't be able to fool the smart Yorubas who know this is just acts of desperation to prevent his certain trip back to Daura in 2019.
22 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by timilehin95(m): 7:41am
K
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by tunde070: 7:41am
Which one is PDP Students
1 Like
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by Boyooosa(m): 7:41am
Some Togolese even suggested that if he knows that the motive is not political, he should let inec announce the 1993 election winner and declare kingibe the running mate of abiola back then, the winner and hands over to him with immediate effect since he is still alive.
What do u think?
4 Likes
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by Firefire(m): 7:41am
Useless Exercise & fruitless one at that...
1 Like
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by dafemnet: 7:42am
Leave yorubas out of this, we love June 12
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by YeyeGirl(f): 7:42am
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:42am
funshore:At number 8?
Lol
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by skarlett(f): 7:43am
The wailers have arrived
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by chukwukahenry(m): 7:43am
next!
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by iammo(m): 7:43am
PDP and useless opposition
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by Blessynokoro: 7:43am
hmmm
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:43am
tunde070:...........more like Olamide's SCIENCE STUDENTS!!
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 7:44am
Ignore the messenger, the message makes a lot of sense.
3 Likes
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by Nwaohafia1(f): 7:44am
Which group this one be again?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by zombieHUNTER: 7:46am
Buhari is only after the south west votes
He doesn't have any regard for Abiola
Knowing how gullible the south west is in buying propaganda and with his teeming Yoruba Muslim minions in the region...
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by OttHin(m): 7:46am
Kelvin30286063:Name them.
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by zombieHUNTER: 7:47am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
2 Likes
|Re: PDPSMG Calls For Reversal Buhari's Illegal June 12 'democracy Day' Declaration by SageTravels: 7:47am
Anyone that speaks against this declaration must be tagged IPOB
2 Likes
By 2050 The Population Of Nigeria Will Be 402 Million / Jonathan Records 1.48 Million Votes In Rivers State -Punch News / Nnamdi Kanu: Reps Finally Breaks Silence (see What They Ordered Against DSS)
Viewing this topic: mimionye(m), jaymichael(m), ogbong, bolos, NaInna(m), Karlman, everG, MENELIK11, Nmaudu, unbitchable(m), parcino, janefrancisca(f), Uzochukks(m), ojotu4real(m), SIRTee15, wholexy009(m), photons(m), Toks06, malcolmpounds, ucomeoga, modaink333, Darected(m), lailo, maxman01 and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9