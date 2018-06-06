₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by wellmax(m): 7:23pm
Today the FG declared that henceforth June 12 will be regarded as democracy day. The President stated this via a statement released a while ago.
In the statement, the President also said the presumed winner of the 1993 elections will be posthumously awarded the highest title in Nigeria GCFR. The vice presidential candidate Babagana Kingigbe will also be awarded the title GCON.
Late Human Right activist Gani Fawehinmi Is also awarded the title GCON, the statement signed by the president said.
More Details later
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by CyynthiaKiss(f): 7:25pm
Buhari, your desperation to retain power is so strong.
One thing is certain, you might succeed in deceiving some fanatical yoryuba Muslimns, but you can't deceive progressive/Yoruba Christians.
We Christian Yorubas will not vote for you in 2019.
We won't vote for someone who is busy killing our Christian brothers in north central because we all know that once you are done with northern Christians, you will face southern Christians, Yoruba Christians included during your second tenure.
God forbids.!
If Abiola is so special in Yoruba land as you want to paint it, why did my people reject renaming Unilag after him ?
Abiola has come and gone, we have our way of mourning and remembering him.
Terrorist Buhari, your antics is dead on arrival .
Progressive Yorubas are wiser...
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by pauljumbo: 7:27pm
What will now be May 29
Confused government
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by Demolaeby: 7:27pm
May 30, Biafran Day
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by amaechi1: 7:30pm
pauljumbo:
What is confusion there? It is all about date and national politics. Afenifere over to you.
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by Femsyn(m): 7:31pm
I think this is a fantastic move, long awaited. Irrespective of the motive oppositions may think of it, I'm confident its a great decision.
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by diegwu02: 7:32pm
Great Move Mr. President.
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by three: 7:33pm
Wow
This is what is called "Nitori eran ni ma pe malu Broda"
If SW decide to trade 4(x N) years of servitude to Buhari because of a holiday and a post houmous honour then they have been overwhelmingly overrated in the intellectual power house department.
The Power is in YOUR hands
(apologies to the people who liked before I posted the above )
Picture Timeline below
Abacha and Abiola
Abiola alighting from a 'Black Maria'
Kudirat murdered by Abacha
Buhari - Abacha is 'fantastic'
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by obi4eze: 7:35pm
Hmm
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by psycoanalyst: 7:35pm
How Many Democracy Day In A Year?Why Not Call It Abiola Day Or Mko Day?
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by afroniger: 7:36pm
Buhari just did what OBJ refused to do.
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by ibkgab001: 7:38pm
At last
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by nymphomaniac(m): 7:38pm
Hmmmmmmmmm....
Good move. Whether political or not, time will tell.
Nil Satis Nisi Optimum.
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by Metuh: 7:38pm
Another tactics to garner vote from South West.
Over to the gullible people.
Nobody is complaining now that a day an election was annulled has been declared a public holiday but if IPOB chooses a day to celebrate their own fallen heroes, some set of people will start foaming in the mouth.
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by biznesstime: 7:39pm
Who public holiday help? Yoruba are wiser than all this stunt
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by tobdee: 7:39pm
All for 2019... Trying to catch the minds of the Yorubas and making a devil out of OBJ...
We know the game.
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by Abeos(m): 7:39pm
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by Throwback: 7:39pm
I doubt this news is true.
But if true, Buhari has really gone full scale sentimental and tokenist in a bid to secure his SW votes.
It would be remembered that this was a noble action Obasanjo refused to do.
Obasanjo would be shedding tears of shame now.
It is good that a day the SW governors had legally declared special since 1999, has now been accepted by the federal government as a national holiday for the national mandate to rule that Abiola received by democratic votes, and for the national struggle that was precipitated by that irresponsible annulment.
Shame to IBB.
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by Built2last: 7:39pm
We will always remember May 29 As Nigeria's democracy day and June 12th as the democracy day Buhari approved 6days to June 12th of 2018 to persuade the southwest to vote him back. The South West are too educated to fall for the trick.
Why wasn't this decision made in 2015 when Ogun and Lagos governors begged for it and later awarded holidays in their states
Waiting for Yinka Odumakin, FFK, Adebanjo, and Fayose to reply him.
Imagine Kingibe also awarded GCON. #ThisisNigeria
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by mysteriousman(m): 7:39pm
This will surely score the president some points. So is June 12 next week a public holiday
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by Cmanforall: 7:39pm
What is actually going on?
Could this be a plot towards extending his stay in office?
Then he hands over on June 12th
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by oyetunder(m): 7:39pm
Lessons for Ogun people.... Obasanjo attacked Fela...he hated Awolowo...and refused to recognise June 12 even though Abiola was also from Ogun. Now someone from the North...hmmm
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by BruncleZuma: 7:39pm
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by abysirius(m): 7:40pm
OYO
CyynthiaKiss:
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by madridguy(m): 7:40pm
Politics.
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by amaechi1: 7:40pm
psycoanalyst:Oga just one, it will replace 29 May
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by Saheed9: 7:40pm
This is long overdue. Regardless of the motives behind it. PMB should be commended by all and sundry because of this, it's the best he has done in 3years.
*singing MKO is our man oooo*
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by arsenal33: 7:40pm
YESSSSS!!!!!!!
OBJ ntoorrr!!!!!
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by alignacademy(m): 7:40pm
wellmax:
The plot thickens...
Perhaps awards should also be reserved for the guys who did that M.K.O. Abiola TV ad...
|Re: FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously by bedspread: 7:40pm
This is what I Define as Complete Confusion...
So wat is May 29th called?
2 democracy days ?
Medicine after Death??
