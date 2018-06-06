Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Declares June 12 Democracy Day, Award MKO GCFR Posthumously (24477 Views)

Today the FG declared that henceforth June 12 will be regarded as democracy day. The President stated this via a statement released a while ago.

In the statement, the President also said the presumed winner of the 1993 elections will be posthumously awarded the highest title in Nigeria GCFR. The vice presidential candidate Babagana Kingigbe will also be awarded the title GCON.



Late Human Right activist Gani Fawehinmi Is also awarded the title GCON, the statement signed by the president said.

More Details later



Buhari, your desperation to retain power is so strong.

One thing is certain, you might succeed in deceiving some fanatical yoryuba Muslimns, but you can't deceive progressive/Yoruba Christians.

We Christian Yorubas will not vote for you in 2019.

We won't vote for someone who is busy killing our Christian brothers in north central because we all know that once you are done with northern Christians, you will face southern Christians, Yoruba Christians included during your second tenure.

God forbids.!



If Abiola is so special in Yoruba land as you want to paint it, why did my people reject renaming Unilag after him ?

Abiola has come and gone, we have our way of mourning and remembering him.



Terrorist Buhari, your antics is dead on arrival .

What will now be May 29

pauljumbo:

What will now be May 29

Confused government

What is confusion there? It is all about date and national politics. Afenifere over to you. What is confusion there? It is all about date and national politics. Afenifere over to you. 9 Likes 1 Share

I think this is a fantastic move, long awaited. Irrespective of the motive oppositions may think of it, I'm confident its a great decision. 111 Likes 13 Shares

This is what is called "Nitori eran ni ma pe malu Broda"



If SW decide to trade 4(x N) years of servitude to Buhari because of a holiday and a post houmous honour then they have been overwhelmingly overrated in the intellectual power house department.



The Power is in YOUR hands





(apologies to the people who liked before I posted the above )



Picture Timeline below



Abacha and Abiola

Abiola alighting from a 'Black Maria'

Kudirat murdered by Abacha

Hmm

How Many Democracy Day In A Year?Why Not Call It Abiola Day Or Mko Day? 4 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari just did what OBJ refused to do. 65 Likes 8 Shares

At last 9 Likes

Hmmmmmmmmm....





Good move. Whether political or not, time will tell.







Over to the gullible people.



Nobody is complaining now that a day an election was annulled has been declared a public holiday but if IPOB chooses a day to celebrate their own fallen heroes, some set of people will start foaming in the mouth. Another tactics to garner vote from South West.Over to the gullible people.Nobody is complaining now that a day an election was annulled has been declared a public holiday but if IPOB chooses a day to celebrate their own fallen heroes, some set of people will start foaming in the mouth. 72 Likes 8 Shares

Who public holiday help? Yoruba are wiser than all this stunt 10 Likes 5 Shares



We know the game. All for 2019... Trying to catch the minds of the Yorubas and making a devil out of OBJ...We know the game. 10 Likes 5 Shares

I doubt this news is true.



But if true, Buhari has really gone full scale sentimental and tokenist in a bid to secure his SW votes.



It would be remembered that this was a noble action Obasanjo refused to do.



Obasanjo would be shedding tears of shame now.



It is good that a day the SW governors had legally declared special since 1999, has now been accepted by the federal government as a national holiday for the national mandate to rule that Abiola received by democratic votes, and for the national struggle that was precipitated by that irresponsible annulment.



We will always remember May 29 As Nigeria's democracy day and June 12th as the democracy day Buhari approved 6days to June 12th of 2018 to persuade the southwest to vote him back. The South West are too educated to fall for the trick.



Why wasn't this decision made in 2015 when Ogun and Lagos governors begged for it and later awarded holidays in their states



Waiting for Yinka Odumakin, FFK, Adebanjo, and Fayose to reply him.



This will surely score the president some points. So is June 12 next week a public holiday 5 Likes





What is actually going on?

Could this be a plot towards extending his stay in office?

Then he hands over on June 12th What is actually going on?Could this be a plot towards extending his stay in office?Then he hands over on June 12th 6 Likes 1 Share

Lessons for Ogun people.... Obasanjo attacked Fela...he hated Awolowo...and refused to recognise June 12 even though Abiola was also from Ogun. Now someone from the North...hmmm Lessons for Ogun people.... Obasanjo attacked Fela...he hated Awolowo...and refused to recognise June 12 even though Abiola was also from Ogun. Now someone from the North...hmmm 29 Likes 4 Shares

psycoanalyst:

How Many Democracy Day In A Year?Why Not Call It Abiola Day Or Mko Day? Oga just one, it will replace 29 May Oga just one, it will replace 29 May 12 Likes

This is long overdue. Regardless of the motives behind it. PMB should be commended by all and sundry because of this, it's the best he has done in 3years.

YESSSSS!!!!!!!



The plot thickens...



Perhaps awards should also be reserved for the guys who did that M.K.O. Abiola TV ad... The plot thickens...Perhaps awards should also be reserved for the guys who did that M.K.O. Abiola TV ad...