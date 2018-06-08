Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Was Rigged Out Three Times – Buhari (2505 Views)

How 2015 Poll Was Rigged In North – Tanko Yakassai / Femi I Want The Truth From You At All Times – Buhari To Femi Adesina / Gambia Election Was Rigged: Nigeria Should Not Join in Removal (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He said this on Thursday when he hosted Nigerian artistes and Youth organisations to breaking of fast at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



He, however, observed that the Nigerian constitution has provided him the opportunity to work diligently towards uplifting the quality of life of all Nigerians irrespective of their socio-political backgrounds.



Buhari pledged that his administration would continue to implement policies and programmes aimed at creating an enabling environment for the youth to progress in different human endeavours.



“We are trying very hard to normalize situation in the country for you. I’m very pleased with the position of our constitution.



“No matter how good you are, you don’t have more than two terms and no matter how bad you are you can hardly last more than the first term. So, this generosity of the constitution I respect very much.



“It gives me the opportunity to round up having been a governor, minister, head of state in uniform and then going to the Supreme Court three times to complain about my being rigged out”, he said.



President Buhari also pledged that his administration would continue to encourage the youth to pursue their careers in meaningful disciplines to enable them become not only self-sustaining but also employers of labour in the society.



“I will continue to dedicate my time to make sure that Nigerians are enlightened on the importance of voter education because this is vital for good governance,” he added.



http://kikiotolu.com/i-was-rigged-out-three-times-buhari/ President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday stated that he was robbed of the presidency three times after defeating his opponents.He said this on Thursday when he hosted Nigerian artistes and Youth organisations to breaking of fast at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.He, however, observed that the Nigerian constitution has provided him the opportunity to work diligently towards uplifting the quality of life of all Nigerians irrespective of their socio-political backgrounds.Buhari pledged that his administration would continue to implement policies and programmes aimed at creating an enabling environment for the youth to progress in different human endeavours.“We are trying very hard to normalize situation in the country for you. I’m very pleased with the position of our constitution.“No matter how good you are, you don’t have more than two terms and no matter how bad you are you can hardly last more than the first term. So, this generosity of the constitution I respect very much.“It gives me the opportunity to round up having been a governor, minister, head of state in uniform and then going to the Supreme Court three times to complain about my being rigged out”, he said.President Buhari also pledged that his administration would continue to encourage the youth to pursue their careers in meaningful disciplines to enable them become not only self-sustaining but also employers of labour in the society.“I will continue to dedicate my time to make sure that Nigerians are enlightened on the importance of voter education because this is vital for good governance,” he added.

Liar you were never ever rigged out of any election , a bigot you given your antecedent was virtually unelectable in a sane secular state ..Buhari do you think if Nigeria had adopted Option A4 in any of the elections you contested you would have made it past the regional phase of option A4 .... Buhari you won in 2015 because of Jonathan poor leadership ( you have Jonathan to thank 100 percent for your presidrncy) which today you have shown Nigerian was a million times better than anything you can offer... And why are you even telling us this ? Are you trying to forewarn us of you plan to rig your self back to Aso Rock in 2019? 42 Likes 2 Shares

It seems buhari needs to go back to London for treatment again because his Alzheimer's has started again 13 Likes

The most useless president in the history of Africa.



I only pity the cows who allowed a tyrant like this to get to power in this age. 16 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is giving us a hindsight of what is about to happen, this man will certainly rig himself in 2019. 10 Likes

oga come 2019 you shall again be rigged out. This time you shall be heading to ICC and not Supreme Court. 4 Likes

A bad sports person only accepts the ruling of a referee when in his favour.



You would have continued to lose with your believe that votes from the North alone are enough to get you into office. You have Tinubu to thank for your victory.



Mister, your arrogance of power and thinking that hiding in the North like eleha will land the presidency to you was the problem. You lost every election you ever stood for until Tinubu came to your rescue. 4 Likes

You were never rigged out, you lost woefully, thank the sw who helped you in 2015 but come 2019, never again will sw vote for a disaster like you.



You made alot of pple jobless

You turned a lot of families to beggars

You made several companies to shrink while some closed for business

You made life unbearable for the citizens



In 2019 our votes will speak against you in Jesus name, amen. 17 Likes 1 Share

You re indirectly taking revenge on the masses through ur whacked economic policies? Tell me something bubu. 6 Likes

[/quote]

And was rigged in the fourth time. That's the way it goes. 1 Like

This man is a very big fool, I regret supporting him.



What manner of trash is this? This man only knows how to blame others for his own failures or appointing and honouring dead people.



BMC and idiotic zombies will come and defend this atrocity 5 Likes

they are all Northerners in the picture so baba, you can lie to them and the will belive you 3 Likes

That is why you are called blood sucker, cos you can never accept defeat,and by so doing you ordered your zombies to kill innocent copers ,in 2015.now 2019 election id around the corner,and i know that uou will not accept result if it does not favour you, next is blood on the street 6 Likes

Mr man, u were voted out because you don't deserve it 3 Likes

So Babangida also rigged you out on 27th.Aug 1985? .So Nigerians who have been rejecting you for the well established failure that you're now means being denied the mandate?

What have your being there helped Nigeria? Of course you're so obsessed with power that the unprecedented widespread hardship is not palpable to you.Aboki goat.The man is so daft & stupid. 3 Likes







☣ ☠





∆ ∆





☣ ☠

amusing



Accolades to GEJ who refused to rig but gave him free and fair elections



A gift so rare in our politics today



Buhari should also do the same whenever the need arises 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari should be given an Oscar in lying

.he and his APC goons are lynus... 3 Likes 1 Share

This time around you will be rigged out forever 1 Like

MB the parrot! 1 Like

SalamRushdie:

Liar you were never ever rigged out of any election , a bigot you given your antecedent was virtually unelectable in a sane secular state ..Buhari do you think if Nigeria had adopted Option A4 in any of the elections you contested you would have made it past the regional phase of option A4 .... Buhari you won in 2015 because of Jonathan poor leadership ( you have Jonathan to thank 100 percent for your presidrncy) which today you have shown Nigerian was a million times better than anything you can offer... And why are you even telling us this ? Are you trying to forewarn us of you plan to rig your self back to Aso Rock in 2019? PMB has matured politically more than 2015,for every reasonable nigerians knows he has done what no president of nigeria in history has done,we are beggining to see a true democracy in this government,creation of jobs and also creating an enviroment for private sectors to thrive.Education reforms,people now fear to steal our money for they know they can be probed. PMB has matured politically more than 2015,for every reasonable nigerians knows he has done what no president of nigeria in history has done,we are beggining to see a true democracy in this government,creation of jobs and also creating an enviroment for private sectors to thrive.Education reforms,people now fear to steal our money for they know they can be probed. 1 Like 1 Share

PDP did not deny rigging. They asked for forgiveness from Nigerians. All the unfortunate young men posting stuff against this truth from Buhari will see the disillusionment of their party losing again.



PDP has never won a fair election in Nigeria. It is a mafia, cultic party and there are spiritual punishment for its supporters. It was not only Buhari they rigged against, they rigged for Falae



They also buy votes. OBJ bought votes to defeat Ekwueme even within the same PDP. When insiders like Mantu and others are saying the truth, who is a paid online warrior to deny? 1 Like

Aroyehunkayode:

PMB has matured politically more than 2015,for every reasonable nigerians knows he has done what no president of nigeria in history has done,we are beggining to see a true democracy in this government,creation of jobs and also creating an enviroment for private sectors to thrive.Education reforms,people now fear to steal our money for they know they can be probed.

This govt has lost 13 million white collar jobs and even more blue collar jobs yet you talk of Job creation..

DO you know what job creation is ? I dare you to provide statistics of the jobs he has created This govt has lost 13 million white collar jobs and even more blue collar jobs yet you talk of Job creation..DO you know what job creation is ? I dare you to provide statistics of the jobs he has created 1 Like

I'm afraid, this man will not hand over power when he lose election next year cos he believed he can never lose election in Nigeria. 1 Like

You were voted out.... 1 Like

Why is everyone on the aboki cap and attire?? I thought this was a one naijira gonment ??

SalamRushdie:





This govt has lost 13 million white collar jobs and even more blue collar jobs yet you talk of Job creation..

DO you know what job creation is ? I dare you to provide statistics of the jobs he has created The SIP has giving unemployed graduates lots of job opportunities,over 200,000 are already enjoying the n-power programme The SIP has giving unemployed graduates lots of job opportunities,over 200,000 are already enjoying the n-power programme 1 Like

Wiseandtrue:

amusing



Accolades to GEJ who refused to rig but gave him free and fair elections



A gift so rare in our politics today



Buhari should also do the same whenever the need arises No stupid accolades to the most diasppointed president nigeria has ever had GEJ was anointed to transform nigeria but instead he did otherwise,he did not handed over power in 2015 to buhari because he was righteous,it was a must for him to do because he has already failed woefully No stupid accolades to the most diasppointed president nigeria has ever had GEJ was anointed to transform nigeria but instead he did otherwise,he did not handed over power in 2015 to buhari because he was righteous,it was a must for him to do because he has already failed woefully 1 Like

Ok

Imagine. An obviously incompetent Buhari saying he was rigged out

The same way we hope he gets rigged out in 2019......









If he does not realise, Jega rigged him in.... 1 Like